Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Linux

openSUSE Security Update: Security update for the Linux Kernel

______________________________________________________________________________



Announcement ID: openSUSE-SU-2017:3358-1

Rating: important

References: #1010201 #1012382 #1012829 #1017461 #1021424

#1022595 #1022914 #1024412 #1027301 #1030061

#1031717 #1037890 #1046107 #1050060 #1050231

#1053919 #1056003 #1056365 #1056427 #1056979

#1057199 #1058135 #1060333 #1060682 #1061756

#1062941 #1063026 #1063516 #1064701 #1064926

#1065180 #1065600 #1065639 #1065692 #1065717

#1065866 #1066045 #1066192 #1066213 #1066223

#1066285 #1066382 #1066470 #1066471 #1066472

#1066573 #1066606 #1066629 #1067105 #1067132

#1067494 #1067888 #1068671 #1068978 #1068980

#1068982 #1069270 #1069496 #1069702 #1069793

#1069942 #1069996 #1070006 #1070145 #1070535

#1070767 #1070771 #1070805 #1070825 #1070964

#1071231 #1071693 #1071694 #1071695 #1071833

#963575 #964944 #966170 #966172 #974590 #979928

#989261 #996376

Cross-References: CVE-2017-1000405 CVE-2017-1000410 CVE-2017-11600

CVE-2017-12193 CVE-2017-15115 CVE-2017-16528

CVE-2017-16536 CVE-2017-16537 CVE-2017-16646

CVE-2017-16939 CVE-2017-16994 CVE-2017-17448

CVE-2017-17449 CVE-2017-17450 CVE-2017-7482

CVE-2017-8824

Affected Products:

openSUSE Leap 42.2

______________________________________________________________________________



An update that solves 16 vulnerabilities and has 67 fixes

is now available.



Description:







The openSUSE Leap 42.2 kernel was updated to 4.4.102 to receive various

security and bugfixes.



The following security bugs were fixed:



- CVE-2017-1000405: A bug in the THP CoW support could be used by local

attackers to corrupt memory of other processes and cause them to crash

(bnc#1069496).

- CVE-2017-1000410: The Linux kernel was affected by an information leak

in the processing of incoming L2CAP commands - ConfigRequest, and

ConfigResponse messages. (bnc#1070535).

- CVE-2017-11600: net/xfrm/xfrm_policy.c in the Linux kernel did not

ensure that the dir value of xfrm_userpolicy_id is XFRM_POLICY_MAX or

less, which allowed local users to cause a denial of service

(out-of-bounds access) or possibly have unspecified other impact via an

XFRM_MSG_MIGRATE xfrm Netlink message (bnc#1050231).

- CVE-2017-12193: The assoc_array_insert_into_terminal_node function in

lib/assoc_array.c in the Linux kernel mishandled node splitting, which

allowed local users to cause a denial of service (NULL pointer

dereference and panic) via a crafted application, as demonstrated by the

keyring key type, and key addition and link creation operations

(bnc#1066192).

- CVE-2017-15115: The sctp_do_peeloff function in net/sctp/socket.c in the

Linux kernel did not check whether the intended netns is used in a

peel-off action, which allowed local users to cause a denial of service

(use-after-free and system crash) or possibly have unspecified other

impact via crafted system calls (bnc#1068671).

- CVE-2017-16528: sound/core/seq_device.c in the Linux kernel allowed

local users to cause a denial of service (snd_rawmidi_dev_seq_free

use-after-free and system crash) or possibly have unspecified other

impact via a crafted USB device (bnc#1066629).

- CVE-2017-16536: The cx231xx_usb_probe function in

drivers/media/usb/cx231xx/cx231xx-cards.c in the Linux kernel allowed

local users to cause a denial of service (NULL pointer dereference and

system crash) or possibly have unspecified other impact via a crafted

USB device (bnc#1066606).

- CVE-2017-16537: The imon_probe function in drivers/media/rc/imon.c in

the Linux kernel allowed local users to cause a denial of service (NULL

pointer dereference and system crash) or possibly have unspecified other

impact via a crafted USB device (bnc#1066573).

- CVE-2017-16645: The ims_pcu_get_cdc_union_desc function in

drivers/input/misc/ims-pcu.c in the Linux kernel allowed local users to

cause a denial of service (ims_pcu_parse_cdc_data out-of-bounds read and

system crash) or possibly have unspecified other impact via a crafted

USB device (bnc#1067132).

- CVE-2017-16646: drivers/media/usb/dvb-usb/dib0700_devices.c in the Linux

kernel allowed local users to cause a denial of service (BUG and system

crash) or possibly have unspecified other impact via a crafted USB

device (bnc#1067105).

- CVE-2017-16939: The XFRM dump policy implementation in

net/xfrm/xfrm_user.c in the Linux kernel allowed local users to gain

privileges or cause a denial of service (use-after-free) via a crafted

SO_RCVBUF setsockopt system call in conjunction with XFRM_MSG_GETPOLICY

Netlink messages (bnc#1069702).

- CVE-2017-16994: The walk_hugetlb_range function in mm/pagewalk.c in the

Linux kernel mishandled holes in hugetlb ranges, which allowed local

users to obtain sensitive information from uninitialized kernel memory

via crafted use of the mincore() system call (bnc#1069996).

- CVE-2017-17448: net/netfilter/nfnetlink_cthelper.c in the Linux kernel

did not require the CAP_NET_ADMIN capability for new, get, and del

operations, which allowed local users to bypass intended access

restrictions because the nfnl_cthelper_list data structure is shared

across all net namespaces (bnc#1071693).

- CVE-2017-17449: The __netlink_deliver_tap_skb function in

net/netlink/af_netlink.c in the Linux kernel did not restrict

observations of Netlink messages to a single net namespace, which

allowed local users to obtain sensitive information by leveraging the

CAP_NET_ADMIN capability to sniff an nlmon interface for all Netlink

activity on the system (bnc#1071694).

- CVE-2017-17450: net/netfilter/xt_osf.c in the Linux kernel did not

require the CAP_NET_ADMIN capability for add_callback and

remove_callback operations, which allowed local users to bypass intended

access restrictions because the xt_osf_fingers data structure is shared

across all net namespaces (bnc#1071695).

- CVE-2017-7482: Fixed an overflow when decoding a krb5 principal.

(bnc#1046107).

- CVE-2017-8824: The dccp_disconnect function in net/dccp/proto.c in the

Linux kernel allowed local users to gain privileges or cause a denial of

service (use-after-free) via an AF_UNSPEC connect system call during the

DCCP_LISTEN state (bnc#1070771).



The following non-security bugs were fixed:



- adm80211: return an error if adm8211_alloc_rings() fails (bsc#1031717).

- adv7604: Initialize drive strength to default when using DT

(bnc#1012382).

- af_netlink: ensure that NLMSG_DONE never fails in dumps (bnc#1012382).

- alsa: caiaq: Fix stray URB at probe error path (bnc#1012382).

- alsa: hda: Add Raven PCI ID (bnc#1012382).

- alsa: hda - Apply ALC269_FIXUP_NO_SHUTUP on HDA_FIXUP_ACT_PROBE

(bnc#1012382).

- alsa: hda/ca0132 - Fix memory leak at error path (bsc#1031717).

- alsa: hda - fix headset mic problem for Dell machines with alc236

(bnc#1012382).

- alsa: hda - No loopback on ALC299 codec (git-fixes).

- alsa: hda/realtek: Add headset mic support for Intel NUC Skull Canyon

(bsc#1031717).

- alsa: hda/realtek - Add new codec ID ALC299 (bnc#1012382).

- alsa: hda/realtek - Add support for ALC236/ALC3204 (bnc#1012382).

- alsa: hda/realtek - Fix ALC700 family no sound issue (bsc#1031717).

- alsa: hda: Remove superfluous '-' added by printk conversion

(bnc#1012382).

- alsa: line6: Fix leftover URB at error-path during probe (bnc#1012382).

- alsa: pcm: update tstamp only if audio_tstamp changed (bsc#1031717).

- alsa: seq: Avoid invalid lockdep class warning (bsc#1031717).

- alsa: seq: Enable 'use' locking in all configurations

(bnc#1012382).

- alsa: seq: Fix copy_from_user() call inside lock (bnc#1012382).

- alsa: seq: Fix nested rwsem annotation for lockdep splat (bnc#1012382).

- alsa: seq: Fix OSS sysex delivery in OSS emulation (bnc#1012382).

- alsa: timer: Add missing mutex lock for compat ioctls (bnc#1012382).

- alsa: timer: Remove kernel warning at compat ioctl error paths

(bsc#1031717).

- alsa: usb-audio: Add native DSD support for Pro-Ject Pre Box S2 Digital

(bnc#1012382).

- alsa: usb-audio: Add sanity checks in v2 clock parsers (bsc#1031717).

- alsa: usb-audio: Add sanity checks to FE parser (bsc#1031717).

- alsa: usb-audio: Fix potential out-of-bound access at parsing SU

(bsc#1031717).

- alsa: usb-audio: Kill stray URB at exiting (bnc#1012382).

- alsa: usb-audio: uac1: Invalidate ctl on interrupt (bsc#1031717).

- alsa: vx: Do not try to update capture stream before running

(bnc#1012382).

- alsa: vx: Fix possible transfer overflow (bnc#1012382).

- Apply generic ppc build fixes to vanilla (bsc#1070805)

- arm64: dts: NS2: reserve memory for Nitro firmware (bnc#1012382).

- arm64: ensure __dump_instr() checks addr_limit (bnc#1012382).

- arm64: fix dump_instr when PAN and UAO are in use (bnc#1012382).

- arm: 8715/1: add a private asm/unaligned.h (bnc#1012382).

- arm: 8720/1: ensure dump_instr() checks addr_limit (bnc#1012382).

- arm: 8721/1: mm: dump: check hardware RO bit for LPAE (bnc#1012382).

- arm: 8722/1: mm: make STRICT_KERNEL_RWX effective for LPAE (bnc#1012382).

- arm: crypto: reduce priority of bit-sliced AES cipher (bnc#1012382).

- arm: dts: Fix am335x and dm814x scm syscon to probe children

(bnc#1012382).

- arm: dts: Fix compatible for ti81xx uarts for 8250 (bnc#1012382).

- arm: dts: Fix omap3 off mode pull defines (bnc#1012382).

- arm: dts: mvebu: pl310-cache disable double-linefill (bnc#1012382).

- arm: OMAP2+: Fix init for multiple quirks for the same SoC (bnc#1012382).

- arm: omap2plus_defconfig: Fix probe errors on UARTs 5 and 6

(bnc#1012382).

- arm: pxa: Do not rely on public mmc header to include leds.h

(bnc#1012382).

- asm/sections: add helpers to check for section data (bsc#1063026).

- asoc: adau17x1: Workaround for noise bug in ADC (bnc#1012382).

- asoc: cs42l56: Fix reset GPIO name in example DT binding (bsc#1031717).

- asoc: davinci-mcasp: Fix an error handling path in

'davinci_mcasp_probe()' (bsc#1031717).

- asoc: rsnd: do not double free kctrl (bnc#1012382).

- asoc: samsung: Fix possible double iounmap on s3c24xx driver probe

failure (bsc#1031717).

- asoc: wm_adsp: Do not overrun firmware file buffer when reading region

data (bnc#1012382).

- ata: ATA_BMDMA should depend on HAS_DMA (bnc#1012382).

- ata: fixes kernel crash while tracing ata_eh_link_autopsy event

(bnc#1012382).

- ata: SATA_HIGHBANK should depend on HAS_DMA (bnc#1012382).

- ata: SATA_MV should depend on HAS_DMA (bnc#1012382).

- ath10k: convert warning about non-existent OTP board id to debug message

(git-fixes).

- ath10k: fix a warning during channel switch with multiple vaps

(bsc#1031717).

- ath10k: fix board data fetch error message (bsc#1031717).

- ath10k: fix diag_read to collect data for larger memory (bsc#1031717).

- ath10k: fix incorrect txpower set by P2P_DEVICE interface (bnc#1012382).

- ath10k: fix potential memory leak in ath10k_wmi_tlv_op_pull_fw_stats()

(bnc#1012382).

- ath10k: free cached fw bin contents when get board id fails

(bsc#1031717).

- ath10k: ignore configuring the incorrect board_id (bnc#1012382).

- ath10k: set CTS protection VDEV param only if VDEV is up (bnc#1012382).

- ath9k_htc: check for underflow in ath9k_htc_rx_msg() (bsc#1031717).

- ath9k: off by one in ath9k_hw_nvram_read_array() (bsc#1031717).

- autofs: do not fail mount for transient error (bsc#1065180).

- backlight: adp5520: Fix error handling in adp5520_bl_probe()

(bnc#1012382).

- backlight: lcd: Fix race condition during register (bnc#1012382).

- bcache: check ca->alloc_thread initialized before wake up it

(bnc#1012382).

- blacklist 0278b34bf15f spi: spidev_test: Fix buffer overflow in

unescape() This is a binary built from Documentation and the build logs

do not show it built

- blacklist.conf: 79b63f12abcbbd2caf7064b294af648a87de07ff # bsc#1061756

may break existing setups

- blacklist.conf: Add ath10k, mmc and rtl8192u commits (bsc#1031717)

- blacklist.conf: Add drm/i915 blacklist (bsc#1031717)

- blacklist.conf: added misc commits (bsc#1031717)

- blacklist.conf: Add misc entries (bsc#1031717)

- blacklist.conf: Blacklist 33e465ce7cb3 ("percpu_ref: allow operation

mode switching operations to be called concurrently"). The benefits

are

not worth the possible risks eventually introduced.

- blacklist.conf: blacklisted 16af97dc5a89 (bnc#1053919)

- blacklist.conf: blacklist not-applicable patch (bsc#1071231)

- blacklist.conf: commit fe22cd9b7c980b8b948 ("printk: help pr_debug and

pr_devel to optimize out arguments") is just a cosmetic change.

- blacklist.conf: Update blacklist (bsc#1031717)

- blacklist.conf: Update iwlwifi blacklist (bsc#1031717)

- blacklist.conf: yet another serial entry (bsc#1031717)

- block: Fix a race between blk_cleanup_queue() and timeout handling

(FATE#319965, bsc#964944).

- bluetooth: btusb: fix QCA Rome suspend/resume (bnc#1012382).

- bnxt_en: Call firmware to approve the random VF MAC address (bsc#963575

FATE#320144).

- bnxt_en: Do not setup MAC address in bnxt_hwrm_func_qcaps() (bsc#963575

FATE#320144).

- bnxt_en: Fix possible corrupted NVRAM parameters from firmware response

(bsc#963575 FATE#320144).

- bnxt_en: Fix VF PCIe link speed and width logic (bsc#963575 FATE#320144).

- bnxt_en: Re-arrange bnxt_hwrm_func_qcaps() (bsc#963575 FATE#320144).

- bnxt_en: use eth_hw_addr_random() (bsc#963575 FATE#320144).

- bonding: discard lowest hash bit for 802.3ad layer3+4 (bnc#1012382).

- bpf: one perf event close won't free bpf program attached by another

perf event (bnc#1012382).

- bpf/verifier: reject BPF_ALU64|BPF_END (bnc#1012382).

- brcmfmac: add length check in brcmf_cfg80211_escan_handler()

(bnc#1012382).

- brcmfmac: remove setting IBSS mode when stopping AP (bnc#1012382).

- brcmsmac: make some local variables 'static const' to reduce stack

size

(bnc#1012382).

- bt8xx: fix memory leak (bnc#1012382).

- btrfs: add a node counter to each of the rbtrees (bsc#974590 bsc#1030061

bsc#1022914 bsc#1017461).

- btrfs: add cond_resched() calls when resolving backrefs (bsc#974590

bsc#1030061 bsc#1022914 bsc#1017461).

- btrfs: allow backref search checks for shared extents (bsc#974590

bsc#1030061 bsc#1022914 bsc#1017461).

- btrfs: backref, add tracepoints for prelim_ref insertion and merging

(bsc#974590 bsc#1030061 bsc#1022914 bsc#1017461).

- btrfs: backref, add unode_aux_to_inode_list helper (bsc#974590

bsc#1030061 bsc#1022914 bsc#1017461).

- btrfs: backref, cleanup __ namespace abuse (bsc#974590 bsc#1030061

bsc#1022914 bsc#1017461).

- btrfs: backref, constify some arguments (bsc#974590 bsc#1030061

bsc#1022914 bsc#1017461).

- btrfs: btrfs_check_shared should manage its own transaction (bsc#974590

bsc#1030061 bsc#1022914 bsc#1017461).

- btrfs: clean up extraneous computations in add_delayed_refs (bsc#974590

bsc#1030061 bsc#1022914 bsc#1017461).

- btrfs: constify tracepoint arguments (bsc#974590 bsc#1030061 bsc#1022914

bsc#1017461).

- btrfs: convert prelimary reference tracking to use rbtrees (bsc#974590

bsc#1030061 bsc#1022914 bsc#1017461).

- btrfs: fix leak and use-after-free in resolve_indirect_refs (bsc#974590

bsc#1030061 bsc#1022914 bsc#1017461).

- btrfs: Fix typo in may_commit_transaction Rather than comparing the

result of the percpu comparison I was comparing the value of the percpu

counter against 0 or 1.

- btrfs: remove ref_tree implementation from backref.c (bsc#974590

bsc#1030061 bsc#1022914 bsc#1017461).

- btrfs: return the actual error value from from btrfs_uuid_tree_iterate

(bnc#1012382).

- btrfs: struct-funcs, constify readers (bsc#974590 bsc#1030061

bsc#1022914 bsc#1017461).

- bus: mbus: fix window size calculation for 4GB windows (bnc#1012382).

- can: c_can: do not indicate triple sampling support for D_CAN

(bnc#1012382).

- can: esd_usb2: Fix can_dlc value for received RTR, frames (bnc#1012382).

- can: gs_usb: fix busy loop if no more TX context is available

(bnc#1012382).

- can: kvaser_usb: Correct return value in printout (bnc#1012382).

- can: kvaser_usb: Ignore CMD_FLUSH_QUEUE_REPLY messages (bnc#1012382).

- can: sun4i: fix loopback mode (bnc#1012382).

- can: sun4i: handle overrun in RX FIFO (bnc#1012382).

- cdc_ncm: Set NTB format again after altsetting switch for Huawei devices

(bnc#1012382).

- ceph: clean up unsafe d_parent accesses in build_dentry_path

(bnc#1012382).

- ceph: unlock dangling spinlock in try_flush_caps() (bsc#1065639).

- cgroup, net_cls: iterate the fds of only the tasks which are being

migrated (bnc#1064926).

- cifs: add build_path_from_dentry_optional_prefix() (fate#323482)

- cifs: Add capability to decrypt big read responses (FATE#324404). Allow

to decrypt transformed packets that are bigger than the big buffer size.

In particular it is used for read responses that can only exceed the big

buffer size.

- cifs: Add capability to transform requests before sending (FATE#324404).

This will allow us to do protocol specific tranformations of packets

before sending to the server. For SMB3 it can be used to support

encryption.

- cifs: Add copy into pages callback for a read operation (FATE#324404).

Since we have two different types of reads (pagecache and direct) we

need to process such responses differently after decryption of a packet.

The change allows to specify a callback that copies a read payload data

into preallocated pages.

- cifs: Add mid handle callback (FATE#324404). We need to process read

responses differently because the data should go directly into

preallocated pages. This can be done by specifying a mid handle callback.

- cifs: Add soft dependencies (FATE#324404). List soft dependencies of

cifs so that mkinitrd and dracut can include the required helper modules.

- cifs: Add transform header handling callbacks (FATE#324404). We need to

recognize and parse transformed packets in demultiplex thread to find a

corresponsing mid and process it further.

- cifs: add use_ipc flag to SMB2_ioctl() (fate#323482)

- cifs: Allow to switch on encryption with seal mount option

(FATE#324404). This allows users to inforce encryption for SMB3 shares

if a server supports it.

- cifs: check MaxPathNameComponentLength != 0 before using it

(bnc#1012382).

- cifs: Decrypt and process small encrypted packets (FATE#324404). Allow

to decrypt transformed packets, find a corresponding mid and process as

usual further.

- cifs: do not bother with kmap on read_pages side (FATE#324404). just do

ITER_BVEC recvmsg

- cifs: Enable encryption during session setup phase (FATE#324404). In

order to allow encryption on SMB connection we need to exchange a

session key and generate encryption and decryption keys.

- cifs: Encrypt SMB3 requests before sending (FATE#324404). This change

allows to encrypt packets if it is required by a server for SMB sessions

or tree connections.

- cifs: fix circular locking dependency (bsc#1064701).

- cifs: Fix some return values in case of error in 'crypt_message'

(fate#324404).

- cifs: Fix sparse warnings (fate#323482)

- cifs: implement get_dfs_refer for SMB2+ (fate#323482)

- cifs: let ses->ipc_tid hold smb2 TreeIds (fate#323482)

- cifs: Make send_cancel take rqst as argument (FATE#324404).

- cifs: Make SendReceive2() takes resp iov (FATE#324404). Now SendReceive2

frees the first iov and returns a response buffer in it that increases a

code complexity. Simplify this by making a caller responsible for

freeing request buffer itself and returning a response buffer in a

separate iov.

- cifs: move DFS response parsing out of SMB1 code (fate#323482)

- cifs: no need to wank with copying and advancing iovec on recvmsg side

either (FATE#324404).

- cifs: Only select the required crypto modules (FATE#324404). The sha256

and cmac crypto modules are only needed for SMB2+, so move the select

statements to config CIFS_SMB2. Also select CRYPTO_AES there as SMB2+

needs it.

- cifs: Prepare for encryption support (first part). Add decryption and

encryption key generation. (FATE#324404).

- cifs_readv_receive: use cifs_read_from_socket() (FATE#324404).

- cifs: Reconnect expired SMB sessions (bnc#1012382).

- cifs: remove any preceding delimiter from prefix_path (fate#323482)

- cifs: Send RFC1001 length in a separate iov (FATE#324404). In order to

simplify further encryption support we need to separate RFC1001 length

and SMB2 header when sending a request. Put the length field in iov[0]

and the rest of the packet into following iovs.

- cifs: Separate RFC1001 length processing for SMB2 read (FATE#324404).

Allocate and initialize SMB2 read request without RFC1001 length field

to directly call cifs_send_recv() rather than SendReceive2() in a read

codepath.

- cifs: Separate SMB2 header structure (FATE#324404). In order to support

compounding and encryption we need to separate RFC1001 length field and

SMB2 header structure because the protocol treats them differently. This

change will allow to simplify parsing of such complex SMB2 packets

further.

- cifs: Separate SMB2 sync header processing (FATE#324404). Do not process

RFC1001 length in smb2_hdr_assemble() because it is not a part of SMB2

header. This allows to cleanup the code and adds a possibility combine

several SMB2 packets into one for compounding.

- cifs: set signing flag in SMB2+ TreeConnect if needed (fate#323482)

- cifs: Simplify SMB2 and SMB311 dependencies (FATE#324404). * CIFS_SMB2

depends on CIFS, which depends on INET and selects NLS. So these

dependencies do not need to be repeated for CIFS_SMB2. * CIFS_SMB311

depends on CIFS_SMB2, which depends on INET. So this dependency does not

need to be repeated for CIFS_SMB311.

- cifs: use DFS pathnames in SMB2+ Create requests (fate#323482)

- clk: ti: dra7-atl-clock: fix child-node lookups (bnc#1012382).

- clk: ti: dra7-atl-clock: Fix of_node reference counting (bnc#1012382).

- clockevents/drivers/cs5535: Improve resilience to spurious interrupts

(bnc#1012382).

- cma: fix calculation of aligned offset (VM Functionality, bsc#1050060).

- coda: fix 'kernel memory exposure attempt' in fsync (bnc#1012382).

- cpufreq: CPPC: add ACPI_PROCESSOR dependency (bnc#1012382).

- crypto: shash - Fix zero-length shash ahash digest crash (bnc#1012382).

- crypto: vmx - disable preemption to enable vsx in aes_ctr.c

(bnc#1012382).

- crypto: x86/sha1-mb - fix panic due to unaligned access (bnc#1012382).

- crypto: xts - Add ECB dependency (bnc#1012382).

- cx231xx: Fix I2C on Internal Master 3 Bus (bnc#1012382).

- cxgb4: Fix error codes in c4iw_create_cq() (bsc#1021424).

- cxl: Fix DAR check & use REGION_ID instead of opencoding

(bsc#1066223).

- cxl: Fix leaking pid refs in some error paths (bsc#1066223).

- cxl: Force context lock during EEH flow (bsc#1066223).

- cxl: Prevent adapter reset if an active context exists (bsc#1066223).

- cxl: Route eeh events to all drivers in cxl_pci_error_detected()

(bsc#1066223).

- direct-io: Prevent NULL pointer access in submit_page_section

(bnc#1012382).

- Disable IPMI fix patches due to regression (bsc#1071833)

- Disable

patches.kernel.org/4.4.93-022-fix-unbalanced-page-refcounting-in-bio_map_us

e.patch (bsc#1070767) Refresh

patches.drivers/0004-bio-use-offset_in_page-macro.patch.

- dmaengine: dmatest: warn user when dma test times out (bnc#1012382).

- dmaengine: edma: Align the memcpy acnt array size with the transfer

(bnc#1012382).

- dmaengine: zx: set DMA_CYCLIC cap_mask bit (bnc#1012382).

- dm bufio: fix integer overflow when limiting maximum cache size

(bnc#1012382).

- dm: fix race between dm_get_from_kobject() and __dm_destroy()

(bnc#1012382).

- drivers: dma-mapping: Do not leave an invalid area->pages pointer in

dma_common_contiguous_remap() (Git-fixes, bsc#1065692).

- drm/amdgpu: when dpm disabled, also need to stop/start vce (bnc#1012382).

- drm/amdkfd: NULL dereference involving create_process() (bsc#1031717).

- drm: Apply range restriction after color adjustment when allocation

(bnc#1012382).

- drm/armada: Fix compile fail (bnc#1012382).

- drm: drm_minor_register(): Clean up debugfs on failure (bnc#1012382).

- drm: gma500: fix logic error (bsc#1031717).

- drm/i915/bxt: set min brightness from VBT (bsc#1031717).

- drm/i915: Do not try indexed reads to alternate slave addresses

(bsc#1031717).

- drm/i915: fix backlight invert for non-zero minimum brightness

(bsc#1031717).

- drm/i915: Prevent zero length "index" write (bsc#1031717).

- drm/i915: Read timings from the correct transcoder in

intel_crtc_mode_get() (bsc#1031717).

- drm/msm: fix an integer overflow test (bnc#1012382).

- drm/msm: Fix potential buffer overflow issue (bnc#1012382).

- drm/nouveau/bsp/g92: disable by default (bnc#1012382).

- drm/nouveau/gr: fallback to legacy paths during firmware lookup

(bsc#1031717).

- drm/nouveau/mmu: flush tlbs before deleting page tables (bnc#1012382).

- drm/omap: Fix error handling path in 'omap_dmm_probe()'

(bsc#1031717).

- drm/panel: simple: Add missing panel_simple_unprepare() calls

(bsc#1031717).

- drm/sti: sti_vtg: Handle return NULL error from devm_ioremap_nocache

(bnc#1012382).

- drm/vc4: Fix leak of HDMI EDID (bsc#1031717).

- drm/vmwgfx: Fix Ubuntu 17.10 Wayland black screen issue (bnc#1012382).

- e1000e: Fix error path in link detection (bnc#1012382).

- e1000e: Fix return value test (bnc#1012382).

- e1000e: Separate signaling for link check/link up (bnc#1012382).

- ecryptfs: fix dereference of NULL user_key_payload (bnc#1012382).

- eCryptfs: use after free in ecryptfs_release_messaging() (bsc#1012829).

- epoll: avoid calling ep_call_nested() from ep_poll_safewake()

(bsc#1056427).

- epoll: remove ep_call_nested() from ep_eventpoll_poll() (bsc#1056427).

- ext4: cleanup goto next group (bsc#1066285).

- ext4: do not use stripe_width if it is not set (bnc#1012382).

- ext4: fix interaction between i_size, fallocate, and delalloc after a

crash (bnc#1012382).

- ext4: fix stripe-unaligned allocations (bnc#1012382).

- ext4: in ext4_seek_{hole,data}, return -ENXIO for negative offsets

(bnc#1012382).

- ext4: reduce lock contention in __ext4_new_inode (bsc#1066285).

- extcon: palmas: Check the parent instance to prevent the NULL

(bnc#1012382).

- exynos4-is: fimc-is: Unmap region obtained by of_iomap() (bnc#1012382).

- f2fs crypto: add missing locking for keyring_key access (bnc#1012382).

- f2fs crypto: replace some BUG_ON()'s with error checks (bnc#1012382).

- f2fs: do not wait for writeback in write_begin (bnc#1012382).

- fealnx: Fix building error on MIPS (bnc#1012382).

- fix a page leak in vhost_scsi_iov_to_sgl() error recovery (bnc#1012382).

- Fix tracing sample code warning (bnc#1012382).

- fix unbalanced page refcounting in bio_map_user_iov (bnc#1012382).

- fm10k: request reset when mbx->state changes (bnc#1012382).

- fm10k: Use smp_rmb rather than read_barrier_depends (bnc#1012382).

- fs/9p: Compare qid.path in v9fs_test_inode (bsc#1012829).

- fs-cache: fix dereference of NULL user_key_payload (bnc#1012382).

- fscrypt: fix dereference of NULL user_key_payload (bnc#1012382).

- fscrypt: lock mutex before checking for bounce page pool (bnc#1012382).

- fscrypto: require write access to mount to set encryption policy

(bnc#1012382).

- fuse: fix READDIRPLUS skipping an entry (bnc#1012382).

- gpu: drm: mgag200: mgag200_main:- Handle error from pci_iomap

(bnc#1012382).

- hid: elo: clear BTN_LEFT mapping (bsc#1065866).

- hid: usbhid: fix out-of-bounds bug (bnc#1012382).

- hsi: ssi_protocol: double free in ssip_pn_xmit() (bsc#1031717).

- i2c: at91: ensure state is restored after suspending (bnc#1012382).

- i2c: cadance: fix ctrl/addr reg write order (bsc#1031717).

- i2c: imx: Use correct function to write to register (bsc#1031717).

- i2c: ismt: Separate I2C block read from SMBus block read (bnc#1012382).

- i2c: riic: correctly finish transfers (bnc#1012382).

- i2c: riic: fix restart condition (git-fixes).

- i40e: Use smp_rmb rather than read_barrier_depends (bnc#1012382).

- i40evf: Use smp_rmb rather than read_barrier_depends (bnc#1012382).

- ib/core: Fix calculation of maximum RoCE MTU (bsc#1022595 FATE#322350).

- ib/core: Namespace is mandatory input for address resolution

(bsc#1022595 FATE#322350).

- ib/ipoib: Change list_del to list_del_init in the tx object

(bnc#1012382).

- ib/ipoib: Clean error paths in add port (bsc#1022595 FATE#322350).

- ib/ipoib: Prevent setting negative values to max_nonsrq_conn_qp

(bsc#1022595 FATE#322350).

- ib/ipoib: Remove double pointer assigning (bsc#1022595 FATE#322350).

- ib/ipoib: Set IPOIB_NEIGH_TBL_FLUSH after flushed completion

initialization (bsc#1022595 FATE#322350).

- ib/mlx5: Fix RoCE Address Path fields (bsc#966170 FATE#320225 bsc#966172

FATE#320226).

- ibmvnic: Add netdev_dbg output for debugging (fate#323285).

- ibmvnic: Add vnic client data to login buffer (bsc#1069942).

- ibmvnic: Convert vnic server reported statistics to cpu endian

(fate#323285).

- ibmvnic: Enable scatter-gather support (bsc#1066382).

- ibmvnic: Enable TSO support (bsc#1066382).

- ibmvnic: Feature implementation of Vital Product Data (VPD) for the

ibmvnic driver (bsc#1069942).

- ibmvnic: Fix calculation of number of TX header descriptors

(bsc#1066382).

- ibmvnic: fix dma_mapping_error call (bsc#1069942).

- ibmvnic: Fix failover error path for non-fatal resets (bsc#1066382).

- ibmvnic: Implement .get_channels (fate#323285).

- ibmvnic: Implement .get_ringparam (fate#323285).

- ibmvnic: Implement per-queue statistics reporting (fate#323285).

- ibmvnic: Let users change net device features (bsc#1066382).

- ibmvnic: Update reset infrastructure to support tunable parameters

(bsc#1066382).

- ib/srp: Avoid that a cable pull can trigger a kernel crash (bsc#1022595

FATE#322350).

- ib/srpt: Do not accept invalid initiator port names (bnc#1012382).

- ib/uverbs: Fix device cleanup (bsc#1022595 FATE#322350).

- ib/uverbs: Fix NULL pointer dereference during device removal

(bsc#1022595 FATE#322350).

- igb: close/suspend race in netif_device_detach (bnc#1012382).

- igb: Fix hw_dbg logging in igb_update_flash_i210 (bnc#1012382).

- igb: reset the PHY before reading the PHY ID (bnc#1012382).

- igb: Use smp_rmb rather than read_barrier_depends (bnc#1012382).

- igbvf: Use smp_rmb rather than read_barrier_depends (bnc#1012382).

- iio: adc: xilinx: Fix error handling (bnc#1012382).

- iio: dummy: events: Add missing break (bsc#1031717).

- iio: light: fix improper return value (bnc#1012382).

- iio: trigger: free trigger resource correctly (bnc#1012382).

- ima: do not update security.ima if appraisal status is not

INTEGRITY_PASS (bnc#1012382).

- input: ar1021_i2c - fix too long name in driver's device table

(bsc#1031717).

- input: edt-ft5x06 - fix setting gain, offset, and threshold via device

tree (bsc#1031717).

- input: elan_i2c - add ELAN060C to the ACPI table (bnc#1012382).

- input: elan_i2c - add ELAN0611 to the ACPI table (bnc#1012382).

- input: gtco - fix potential out-of-bound access (bnc#1012382).

- input: mpr121 - handle multiple bits change of status register

(bnc#1012382).

- input: mpr121 - set missing event capability (bnc#1012382).

- input: ti_am335x_tsc - fix incorrect step config for 5 wire touchscreen

(bsc#1031717).

- input: twl4030-pwrbutton - use correct device for irq request

(bsc#1031717).

- input: ucb1400_ts - fix suspend and resume handling (bsc#1031717).

- input: uinput - avoid crash when sending FF request to device going away

(bsc#1031717).

- iommu/amd: Finish TLB flush in amd_iommu_unmap() (bnc#1012382).

- iommu/arm-smmu-v3: Clear prior settings when updating STEs (bnc#1012382).

- iommu/vt-d: Do not register bus-notifier under dmar_global_lock

(bsc#1069793).

- ip6_gre: only increase err_count for some certain type icmpv6 in

ip6gre_err (bnc#1012382).

- ip6_gre: skb_push ipv6hdr before packing the header in ip6gre_header

(bnc#1012382).

- ipip: only increase err_count for some certain type icmp in ipip_err

(bnc#1012382).

- ipmi: fix unsigned long underflow (bnc#1012382).

- ipmi: Pick up slave address from SMBIOS on an ACPI device (bsc#1070006).

- ipmi: Prefer ACPI system interfaces over SMBIOS ones (bsc#1070006).

- ipmi_si: Clean up printks (bsc#1070006).

- ipmi_si: fix memory leak on new_smi (bsc#1070006).

- ipsec: do not ignore crypto err in ah4 input (bnc#1012382).

- ipv6: flowlabel: do not leave opt->tot_len with garbage (bnc#1012382).

- ipv6: only call ip6_route_dev_notify() once for NETDEV_UNREGISTER

(bnc#1012382).

- ipvs: make drop_entry protection effective for SIP-pe (bsc#1056365).

- irqchip/crossbar: Fix incorrect type of local variables (bnc#1012382).

- isa: Prevent NULL dereference in isa_bus driver callbacks (bsc#1031717).

- iscsi-target: Fix non-immediate TMR reference leak (bnc#1012382).

- isdn/i4l: fetch the ppp_write buffer in one shot (bnc#1012382).

- isofs: fix timestamps beyond 2027 (bnc#1012382).

- iwlwifi: mvm: fix the coex firmware API (bsc#1031717).

- iwlwifi: mvm: return -ENODATA when reading the temperature with the FW

down (bsc#1031717).

- iwlwifi: mvm: set the RTS_MIMO_PROT bit in flag mask when sending sta to

fw (bsc#1031717).

- iwlwifi: mvm: use IWL_HCMD_NOCOPY for MCAST_FILTER_CMD (bnc#1012382).

- iwlwifi: split the regulatory rules when the bandwidth flags require it

(bsc#1031717).

- ixgbe: add mask for 64 RSS queues (bnc#1012382).

- ixgbe: do not disable FEC from the driver (bnc#1012382).

- ixgbe: fix AER error handling (bnc#1012382).

- ixgbe: Fix skb list corruption on Power systems (bnc#1012382).

- ixgbe: handle close/suspend race with netif_device_detach/present

(bnc#1012382).

- ixgbe: Reduce I2C retry count on X550 devices (bnc#1012382).

- ixgbevf: Use smp_rmb rather than read_barrier_depends (bnc#1012382).

- kABI fix for 4.4.99 net changes (stable-4.4.99).

- kABI: protect struct l2tp_tunnel (kabi).

- kABI: protect struct regulator_dev (kabi).

- kABI: protect structs rt_rq+root_domain (kabi).

- kABI: protect typedef rds_rdma_cookie_t (kabi).

- kernel/sysctl.c: remove duplicate UINT_MAX check on

do_proc_douintvec_conv() (bsc#1066470).

- kernel/watchdog: Prevent false positives with turbo modes (bnc#1063516).

- keys: do not let add_key() update an uninstantiated key (bnc#1012382).

- keys: do not revoke uninstantiated key in request_key_auth_new()

(bsc#1031717).

- keys: encrypted: fix dereference of NULL user_key_payload (bnc#1012382).

- keys: fix cred refcount leak in request_key_auth_new() (bsc#1031717).

- keys: fix key refcount leak in keyctl_assume_authority() (bsc#1031717).

- keys: fix key refcount leak in keyctl_read_key() (bsc#1031717).

- keys: fix NULL pointer dereference during ASN.1 parsing [ver #2]

(bnc#1012382).

- keys: fix out-of-bounds read during ASN.1 parsing (bnc#1012382).

- keys: Fix race between updating and finding a negative key (bnc#1012382).

- keys: return full count in keyring_read() if buffer is too small

(bnc#1012382).

- keys: trusted: fix writing past end of buffer in trusted_read()

(bnc#1012382).

- keys: trusted: sanitize all key material (bnc#1012382).

- KVM: nVMX: fix guest CR4 loading when emulating L2 to L1 exit

(bnc#1012382).

- kvm: nVMX: set IDTR and GDTR limits when loading L1 host state

(bnc#1012382).

- KVM: PPC: Book 3S: XICS: correct the real mode ICP rejecting counter

(bnc#1012382).

- kvm: SVM: obey guest PAT (bnc#1012382).

- l2tp: Avoid schedule while atomic in exit_net (bnc#1012382).

- l2tp: check ps->sock before running pppol2tp_session_ioctl()

(bnc#1012382).

- l2tp: fix race condition in l2tp_tunnel_delete (bnc#1012382).

- lib/digsig: fix dereference of NULL user_key_payload (bnc#1012382).

- libertas: Fix lbs_prb_rsp_limit_set() (bsc#1031717).

- lib/mpi: call cond_resched() from mpi_powm() loop (bnc#1012382).

- libnvdimm, namespace: fix label initialization to use valid seq numbers

(bnc#1012382).

- libnvdimm, namespace: make 'resource' attribute only readable by

root

(bnc#1012382).

- libnvdimm, pfn: make 'resource' attribute only readable by root

(FATE#319858).

- lib/ratelimit.c: use deferred printk() version (bsc#979928).

- locking/lockdep: Add nest_lock integrity test (bnc#1012382).

- mac80211: agg-tx: call drv_wake_tx_queue in proper context (bsc#1031717).

- mac80211: do not compare TKIP TX MIC key in reinstall prevention

(bsc#1066472).

- mac80211: do not send SMPS action frame in AP mode when not needed

(bsc#1031717).

- mac80211: Fix addition of mesh configuration element (git-fixes).

- mac80211: Fix BW upgrade for TDLS peers (bsc#1031717).

- mac80211: fix mgmt-tx abort cookie and leak (bsc#1031717).

- mac80211: fix power saving clients handling in iwlwifi (bnc#1012382).

- mac80211_hwsim: check HWSIM_ATTR_RADIO_NAME length (bnc#1012382).

- mac80211_hwsim: Fix memory leak in hwsim_new_radio_nl() (bsc#1031717).

- mac80211: Remove invalid flag operations in mesh TSF synchronization

(bnc#1012382).

- mac80211: Remove unused 'beaconint_us' variable (bsc#1031717).

- mac80211: Remove unused 'i' variable (bsc#1031717).

- mac80211: Remove unused 'len' variable (bsc#1031717).

- mac80211: Remove unused 'rates_idx' variable (bsc#1031717).

- mac80211: Remove unused 'sband' and 'local' variables

(bsc#1031717).

- mac80211: Remove unused 'struct ieee80211_rx_status' ptr

(bsc#1031717).

- mac80211: Suppress NEW_PEER_CANDIDATE event if no room (bnc#1012382).

- mac80211: TDLS: always downgrade invalid chandefs (bsc#1031717).

- mac80211: TDLS: change BW calculation for WIDER_BW peers (bsc#1031717).

- mac80211: use constant time comparison with keys (bsc#1066471).

- md/linear: shutup lockdep warnning (bnc#1012382).

- media: au0828: fix RC_CORE dependency (bsc#1031717).

- media: Do not do DMA on stack for firmware upload in the AS102 driver

(bnc#1012382).

- media: em28xx: calculate left volume level correctly (bsc#1031717).

- media: mceusb: fix memory leaks in error path (bsc#1031717).

- media: rc: check for integer overflow (bnc#1012382).

- media: v4l2-ctrl: Fix flags field on Control events (bnc#1012382).

- megaraid_sas: Do not fire MR_DCMD_PD_LIST_QUERY to controllers which do

not support it (bsc#1027301).

- mei: return error on notification request to a disconnected client

(bnc#1012382).

- mfd: ab8500-sysctrl: Handle probe deferral (bnc#1012382).

- mfd: axp20x: Fix axp288 PEK_DBR and PEK_DBF irqs being swapped

(bnc#1012382).

- mips: AR7: Defer registration of GPIO (bnc#1012382).

- mips: AR7: Ensure that serial ports are properly set up (bnc#1012382).

- mips: BCM47XX: Fix LED inversion for WRT54GSv1 (bnc#1012382).

- mips: End asm function prologue macros with .insn (bnc#1012382).

- mips: Fix an n32 core file generation regset support regression

(bnc#1012382).

- mips: Fix CM region target definitions (bnc#1012382).

- mips: Fix race on setting and getting cpu_online_mask (bnc#1012382).

- mips: init: Ensure bootmem does not corrupt reserved memory

(bnc#1012382).

- mips: init: Ensure reserved memory regions are not added to bootmem

(bnc#1012382).

- mips: math-emu: Remove pr_err() calls from fpu_emu() (bnc#1012382).

- mips: microMIPS: Fix incorrect mask in insn_table_MM (bnc#1012382).

- mips: Netlogic: Exclude netlogic,xlp-pic code from XLR builds

(bnc#1012382).

- mips: ralink: Fix MT7628 pinmux (bnc#1012382).

- mips: ralink: Fix typo in mt7628 pinmux function (bnc#1012382).

- mips: SMP: Fix deadlock & online race (bnc#1012382).

- mips: SMP: Use a completion event to signal CPU up (bnc#1012382).

- misc: panel: properly restore atomic counter on error path (bnc#1012382).

- mmc: block: return error on failed mmc_blk_get() (bsc#1031717).

- mmc: core/mmci: restore pre/post_req behaviour (bsc#1031717).

- mmc: dw_mmc: rockchip: Set the drive phase properly (bsc#1031717).

- mm: check the return value of lookup_page_ext for all call sites

(bnc#1068982).

- mmc: host: omap_hsmmc: avoid possible overflow of timeout value

(bsc#1031717).

- mmc: host: omap_hsmmc: checking for NULL instead of IS_ERR()

(bsc#1031717).

- mmc: mediatek: Fixed size in dma_free_coherent (bsc#1031717).

- mmc: s3cmci: include linux/interrupt.h for tasklet_struct (bnc#1012382).

- mmc: sd: limit SD card power limit according to cards capabilities

(bsc#1031717).

- mm, hwpoison: fixup "mm: check the return value of lookup_page_ext for

all call sites" (bnc#1012382).

- mm/madvise.c: fix madvise() infinite loop under special circumstances

(bnc#1070964).

- mm/page_alloc.c: broken deferred calculation (bnc#1068980).

- mm, page_alloc: fix potential false positive in __zone_watermark_ok

(Git-fixes, bsc#1068978).

- mm/page_ext.c: check if page_ext is not prepared (bnc#1068982).

- mm/page_owner: avoid null pointer dereference (bnc#1068982).

- mm/pagewalk.c: report holes in hugetlb ranges (bnc#1012382).

- net: 3com: typhoon: typhoon_init_one: fix incorrect return values

(bnc#1012382).

- net: 3com: typhoon: typhoon_init_one: make return values more specific

(bnc#1012382).

- net/9p: Switch to wait_event_killable() (bnc#1012382).

- net: Allow IP_MULTICAST_IF to set index to L3 slave (bnc#1012382).

- net: cdc_ether: fix divide by 0 on bad descriptors (bnc#1012382).

- net: cdc_ncm: GetNtbFormat endian fix (git-fixes).

- net: dsa: select NET_SWITCHDEV (bnc#1012382).

- net: emac: Fix napi poll list corruption (bnc#1012382).

- netfilter/ipvs: clear ipvs_property flag when SKB net namespace changed

(bnc#1012382).

- netfilter: nf_ct_expect: Change __nf_ct_expect_check() return value

(bnc#1012382).

- netfilter: nf_tables: fix oob access (bnc#1012382).

- netfilter: nft_meta: deal with PACKET_LOOPBACK in netdev family

(bnc#1012382).

- netfilter: nft_queue: use raw_smp_processor_id() (bnc#1012382).

- net: ibm: ibmvnic: constify vio_device_id (fate#323285).

- net/mlx4_core: Fix VF overwrite of module param which disables DMFS on

new probed PFs (bnc#1012382).

- net/mlx4_en: fix overflow in mlx4_en_init_timestamp() (bnc#1012382).

- net: mvpp2: release reference to txq_cpu[] entry after unmapping

(bnc#1012382).

- net: qmi_wwan: fix divide by 0 on bad descriptors (bnc#1012382).

- net/sctp: Always set scope_id in sctp_inet6_skb_msgname (bnc#1012382).

- net: Set sk_prot_creator when cloning sockets to the right proto

(bnc#1012382).

- net/unix: do not show information about sockets from other namespaces

(bnc#1012382).

- nfc: fix device-allocation error return (bnc#1012382).

- nfsd/callback: Cleanup callback cred on shutdown (bnc#1012382).

- nfsd: deal with revoked delegations appropriately (bnc#1012382).

- nfs: Do not disconnect open-owner on NFS4ERR_BAD_SEQID (bsc#989261).

- nfs: Fix typo in nomigration mount option (bnc#1012382).

- nfs: Fix ugly referral attributes (bnc#1012382).

- nilfs2: fix race condition that causes file system corruption

(bnc#1012382).

- nl80211: Define policy for packet pattern attributes (bnc#1012382).

- nvme: Fix memory order on async queue deletion (bnc#1012382).

- ocfs2: fstrim: Fix start offset of first cluster group during fstrim

(bnc#1012382).

- ocfs2: should wait dio before inode lock in ocfs2_setattr()

(bnc#1012382).

- packet: avoid panic in packet_getsockopt() (bnc#1012382).

- packet: only test po->has_vnet_hdr once in packet_snd (bnc#1012382).

- parisc: Avoid trashing sr2 and sr3 in LWS code (bnc#1012382).

- parisc: Fix double-word compare and exchange in LWS code on 32-bit

kernels (bnc#1012382).

- parisc: Fix validity check of pointer size argument in new CAS

implementation (bnc#1012382).

- pci: Apply _HPX settings only to relevant devices (bnc#1012382).

- pci: mvebu: Handle changes to the bridge windows while enabled

(bnc#1012382).

- percpu: make this_cpu_generic_read() atomic w.r.t. interrupts

(bnc#1012382).

- perf tools: Fix build failure on perl script context (bnc#1012382).

- perf tools: Only increase index if perf_evsel__new_idx() succeeds

(bnc#1012382).

- perf/x86/intel/bts: Fix exclusive event reference leak (git-fixes

d2878d642a4ed).

- phy: increase size of MII_BUS_ID_SIZE and bus_id (bnc#1012382).

- pkcs#7: fix unitialized boolean 'want' (bnc#1012382).

- pkcs7: Prevent NULL pointer dereference, since sinfo is not always set

(bnc#1012382).

- platform/x86: acer-wmi: setup accelerometer when ACPI device was found

(bsc#1031717).

- platform/x86: hp-wmi: Do not shadow error values (bnc#1012382).

- platform/x86: hp-wmi: Fix detection for dock and tablet mode

(bnc#1012382).

- platform/x86: hp-wmi: Fix error value for hp_wmi_tablet_state

(bnc#1012382).

- platform/x86: intel_mid_thermal: Fix module autoload (bnc#1012382).

- platform/x86: sony-laptop: Fix error handling in sony_nc_setup_rfkill()

(bsc#1031717).

- pm / OPP: Add missing of_node_put(np) (bnc#1012382).

- power: bq27xxx_battery: Fix bq27541 AveragePower register address

(bsc#1031717).

- power: bq27xxx: fix reading for bq27000 and bq27010 (bsc#1031717).

- powercap: Fix an error code in powercap_register_zone() (bsc#1031717).

- power: ipaq-micro-battery: freeing the wrong variable (bsc#1031717).

- powerpc/64: Fix race condition in setting lock bit in idle/wakeup code

(bsc#1066223).

- powerpc/bpf/jit: Disable classic BPF JIT on ppc64le (bsc#1066223).

- powerpc/corenet: explicitly disable the SDHC controller on kmcoge4

(bnc#1012382).

- powerpc: Correct instruction code for xxlor instruction (bsc#1066223).

- powerpc: Fix VSX enabling/flushing to also test MSR_FP and MSR_VEC

(bsc#1066223).

- powerpc/mm: Fix check of multiple 16G pages from device tree

(bsc#1066223).

- powerpc/mm: Fix virt_addr_valid() etc. on 64-bit hash (bsc#1066223).

- powerpc/mm/hash64: Fix subpage protection with 4K HPTE config

(bsc#1010201, bsc#1066223).

- powerpc/mm/hash: Free the subpage_prot_table correctly (bsc#1066223).

- powerpc/numa: Fix multiple bugs in memory_hotplug_max() (bsc#1066223).

- powerpc/numa: Fix whitespace in hot_add_drconf_memory_max()

(bsc#1066223).

- powerpc/opal: Fix EBUSY bug in acquiring tokens (bsc#1066223).

- powerpc/perf: Remove PPMU_HAS_SSLOT flag for Power8 (bsc#1066223).

- powerpc/powernv/ioda: Fix endianness when reading TCEs (bsc#1066223).

- powerpc/powernv: Make opal_event_shutdown() callable from IRQ context

(bsc#1066223).

- powerpc/pseries/vio: Dispose of virq mapping on vdevice unregister

(bsc#1067888).

- powerpc/signal: Properly handle return value from uprobe_deny_signal()

(bsc#1066223).

- powerpc/sysrq: Fix oops whem ppmu is not registered (bsc#1066223).

- power: supply: bq27xxx_battery: Fix register map for BQ27510 and BQ27520

("bsc#1069270").

- power: supply: isp1704: Fix unchecked return value of devm_kzalloc

(bsc#1031717).

- power: supply: lp8788: prevent out of bounds array access (bsc#1031717).

- power_supply: tps65217-charger: Fix NULL deref during property export

(bsc#1031717).

- ppp: fix race in ppp device destruction (bnc#1012382).

- printk/console: Always disable boot consoles that use init memory before

it is freed (bsc#1063026).

- printk/console: Enhance the check for consoles using init memory

(bsc#1063026).

- printk: include <asm/sections.h> instead of

<asm-generic/sections.h>

(bsc#1063026).

- printk: only unregister boot consoles when necessary (bsc#1063026).

- quota: Check for register_shrinker() failure (bsc#1012829).

- r8169: Do not increment tx_dropped in TX ring cleaning (bsc#1031717).

- rbd: use GFP_NOIO for parent stat and data requests (bnc#1012382).

- rcu: Allow for page faults in NMI handlers (bnc#1012382).

- rdma/uverbs: Prevent leak of reserved field (bsc#1022595 FATE#322350).

- rds: RDMA: return appropriate error on rdma map failures (bnc#1012382).

- regulator: core: Limit propagation of parent voltage count and list

(bsc#1070145).

- regulator: fan53555: fix I2C device ids (bnc#1012382).

- Revert "bpf: one perf event close won't free bpf program attached

by

another perf event" (kabi).

- Revert "bsg-lib: do not free job in bsg_prepare_job"

(bnc#1012382).

- Revert "crypto: xts - Add ECB dependency" (bnc#1012382).

- Revert "drm: bridge: add DT bindings for TI ths8135"

(bnc#1012382).

- Revert "keys: Fix race between updating and finding a negative

key"

(kabi).

- Revert "phy: increase size of MII_BUS_ID_SIZE and bus_id" (kabi).

- Revert "sctp: do not peel off an assoc from one netns to another

one"

(bnc#1012382).

- Revert "tty: goldfish: Fix a parameter of a call to free_irq"

(bnc#1012382).

- Revert "uapi: fix linux/rds.h userspace compilation errors"

(bnc#1012382).

- rpm/kernel-binary.spec.in: add the kernel-binary dependencies to

kernel-binary-base (bsc#1060333).

- rpm/kernel-binary.spec.in: Correct supplements for recent SLE products

(bsc#1067494)

- rpm/kernel-binary.spec.in: only rewrite modules.dep if non-zero in size

(bsc#1056979).

- rtc: ds1307: Fix relying on reset value for weekday (bsc#1031717).

- rtc: ds1374: wdt: Fix issue with timeout scaling from secs to wdt ticks

(bsc#1031717).

- rtc: ds1374: wdt: Fix stop/start ioctl always returning -EINVAL

(bsc#1031717).

- rtc: rtc-nuc900: fix loop timeout test (bsc#1031717).

- rtc: sa1100: fix unbalanced clk_prepare_enable/clk_disable_unprepare

(bsc#1031717).

- rtlwifi: fix uninitialized rtlhal->last_suspend_sec time (bnc#1012382).

- rtlwifi: rtl8192ee: Fix memory leak when loading firmware (bnc#1012382).

- rtlwifi: rtl8821ae: Fix connection lost problem (bnc#1012382).

- rtlwifi: rtl8821ae: Fix HW_VAR_NAV_UPPER operation (bsc#1031717).

- s390/dasd: check for device error pointer within state change interrupts

(bnc#1012382).

- s390/disassembler: add missing end marker for e7 table (bnc#1012382).

- s390/disassembler: correct disassembly lines alignment (bsc#1070825).

- s390/disassembler: increase show_code buffer size (bnc#1012382).

- s390: fix transactional execution control register handling

(bnc#1012382).

- s390/kbuild: enable modversions for symbols exported from asm

(bnc#1012382).

- s390/qeth: issue STARTLAN as first IPA command (bnc#1012382).

- s390/runtime instrumention: fix possible memory corruption (bnc#1012382).

- sched/autogroup: Fix autogroup_move_group() to never skip

sched_move_task() (bnc#1012382).

- sched: Make resched_cpu() unconditional (bnc#1012382).

- sched/rt: Simplify the IPI based RT balancing logic (bnc#1012382).

- scsi: aacraid: Process Error for response I/O (bnc#1012382).

- scsi_devinfo: cleanly zero-pad devinfo strings (bsc#1062941).

- scsi: ipr: Fix scsi-mq lockdep issue (bsc#1066213).

- scsi: ipr: Set no_report_opcodes for RAID arrays (bsc#1066213).

- scsi: libiscsi: fix shifting of DID_REQUEUE host byte (bsc#1056003).

- scsi: lpfc: Add missing memory barrier (bnc#1012382).

- scsi: lpfc: Clear the VendorVersion in the PLOGI/PLOGI ACC payload

(bnc#1012382).

- scsi: lpfc: Correct host name in symbolic_name field (bnc#1012382).

- scsi: lpfc: Correct issue leading to oops during link reset

(bnc#1012382).

- scsi: lpfc: FCoE VPort enable-disable does not bring up the VPort

(bnc#1012382).

- scsi: reset wait for IO completion (bsc#996376).

- scsi: scsi_devinfo: fixup string compare (bsc#1062941). updated

patches.fixes/scsi_devinfo-fixup-string-compare.patch to the version

merged upstream.

- scsi: scsi_devinfo: handle non-terminated strings (bsc#1062941).

- scsi: scsi_dh_emc: return success in clariion_std_inquiry()

(bnc#1012382).

- scsi: scsi_transport_fc: Also check for NOTPRESENT in

fc_remote_port_add() (bsc#1037890).

- scsi: scsi_transport_fc: set scsi_target_id upon rescan (bsc#1058135).

- scsi: sg: Re-fix off by one in sg_fill_request_table() (bnc#1012382).

- scsi: ufs: add capability to keep auto bkops always enabled

(bnc#1012382).

- scsi: ufs-qcom: Fix module autoload (bnc#1012382).

- scsi: virtio_scsi: let host do exception handling (bsc#1060682).

- scsi: zfcp: fix erp_action use-before-initialize in REC action trace

(bnc#1012382).

- sctp: add the missing sock_owned_by_user check in sctp_icmp_redirect

(bnc#1012382).

- sctp: do not peel off an assoc from one netns to another one

(bnc#1012382).

- sctp: potential read out of bounds in sctp_ulpevent_type_enabled()

(bnc#1012382).

- sctp: reset owner sk for data chunks on out queues when migrating a sock

(bnc#1012382).

- security/keys: add CONFIG_KEYS_COMPAT to Kconfig (bnc#1012382).

- selftests: firmware: add empty string and async tests (bnc#1012382).

- selftests: firmware: send expected errors to /dev/null (bnc#1012382).

- serial: 8250_fintek: Fix rs485 disablement on invalid ioctl()

(bsc#1031717).

- serial: 8250_uniphier: fix serial port index in private data

(bsc#1031717).

- serial: Fix serial console on SNI RM400 machines (bsc#1031717).

- serial: omap: Fix EFR write on RTS deassertion (bnc#1012382).

- serial: Remove unused port type (bsc#1066045).

- serial: sh-sci: Fix register offsets for the IRDA serial port

(bnc#1012382).

- slub: do not merge cache if slub_debug contains a never-merge flag

(bnc#1012382).

- smb3: parsing for new snapshot timestamp mount parm (FATE#324404). New

mount option "snapshot=<time>" to allow mounting an earlier

version of

the remote volume (if such a snapshot exists on the server). Note that

eventually specifying a snapshot time of 1 will allow the user to mount

the oldest snapshot. A subsequent patch add the processing for that and

another for actually specifying the "time warp" create context on

SMB2/SMB3 open. Check to make sure SMB2 negotiated, and ensure that we

use a different tcon if mount same share twice but with different

snaphshot times

- sparc64: Migrate hvcons irq to panicked cpu (bnc#1012382).

- spi: SPI_FSL_DSPI should depend on HAS_DMA (bnc#1012382).

- spi: uapi: spidev: add missing ioctl header (bnc#1012382).

- staging: iio: cdc: fix improper return value (bnc#1012382).

- staging: lustre: hsm: stack overrun in hai_dump_data_field (bnc#1012382).

- staging: lustre: llite: do not invoke direct_IO for the EOF case

(bnc#1012382).

- staging: lustre: ptlrpc: skip lock if export failed (bnc#1012382).

- staging: r8712u: Fix Sparse warning in rtl871x_xmit.c (bnc#1012382).

- staging: rtl8188eu: fix incorrect ERROR tags from logs (bnc#1012382).

- staging: rtl8712: fixed little endian problem (bnc#1012382).

- staging: rtl8712u: Fix endian settings for structs describing network

packets (bnc#1012382).

- sunrpc: Fix tracepoint storage issues with svc_recv and svc_rqst_status

(bnc#1012382).

- target: fix ALUA state file path truncation (bsc#1071231).

- target: Fix node_acl demo-mode + uncached dynamic shutdown regression

(bnc#1012382).

- target: fix PR state file path truncation (bsc#1071231).

- target: Fix QUEUE_FULL + SCSI task attribute handling (bnc#1012382).

- target/iscsi: Fix iSCSI task reassignment handling (bnc#1012382).

- target/iscsi: Fix unsolicited data seq_end_offset calculation

(bnc#1012382).

- tcp/dccp: fix ireq->opt races (bnc#1012382).

- tcp/dccp: fix lockdep splat in inet_csk_route_req() (bnc#1012382).

- tcp/dccp: fix other lockdep splats accessing ireq_opt (bnc#1012382).

- tcp: do not mangle skb->cb[] in tcp_make_synack() (bnc#1012382).

- tcp: fix tcp_mtu_probe() vs highest_sack (bnc#1012382).

- test: firmware_class: report errors properly on failure (bnc#1012382).

- timer: Prevent timer value 0 for MWAITX (bsc#1065717).

- tipc: fix link attribute propagation bug (bnc#1012382).

- tipc: use only positive error codes in messages (bnc#1012382).

- tools: firmware: check for distro fallback udev cancel rule

(bnc#1012382).

- tracing/samples: Fix creation and deletion of simple_thread_fn creation

(bnc#1012382).

- tun: allow positive return values on dev_get_valid_name() call

(bnc#1012382).

- tun: bail out from tun_get_user() if the skb is empty (bnc#1012382).

- tun: call dev_get_valid_name() before register_netdevice() (bnc#1012382).

- tun/tap: sanitize TUNSETSNDBUF input (bnc#1012382).

- uapi: fix linux/mroute6.h userspace compilation errors (bnc#1012382).

- uapi: fix linux/rds.h userspace compilation error (bnc#1012382).

- uapi: fix linux/rds.h userspace compilation errors (bnc#1012382).

- udpv6: Fix the checksum computation when HW checksum does not apply

(bnc#1012382).

- usb: Add delay-init quirk for Corsair K70 LUX keyboards (bnc#1012382).

- usb: cdc_acm: Add quirk for Elatec TWN3 (bnc#1012382).

- usb: core: fix out-of-bounds access bug in usb_get_bos_descriptor()

(bnc#1012382).

- usb: devio: Revert "USB: devio: Do not corrupt user memory"

(bnc#1012382).

- usb: dummy-hcd: Fix deadlock caused by disconnect detection

(bnc#1012382).

- usb: gadget: composite: Fix use-after-free in

usb_composite_overwrite_options (bnc#1012382).

- usb: hcd: initialize hcd->flags to 0 when rm hcd (bnc#1012382).

- usb: hub: Allow reset retry for USB2 devices on connect bounce

(bnc#1012382).

- usb: musb: Check for host-mode using is_host_active() on reset interrupt

(bnc#1012382).

- usb: musb: sunxi: Explicitly release USB PHY on exit (bnc#1012382).

- usb: quirks: add quirk for WORLDE MINI MIDI keyboard (bnc#1012382).

- usb: renesas_usbhs: Fix DMAC sequence for receiving zero-length packet

(bnc#1012382).

- usb: serial: console: fix use-after-free after failed setup

(bnc#1012382).

- usb: serial: cp210x: add support for ELV TFD500 (bnc#1012382).

- usb: serial: ftdi_sio: add id for Cypress WICED dev board (bnc#1012382).

- usb: serial: garmin_gps: fix I/O after failed probe and remove

(bnc#1012382).

- usb: serial: garmin_gps: fix memory leak on probe errors (bnc#1012382).

- usb: serial: metro-usb: add MS7820 device id (bnc#1012382).

- usb: serial: option: add support for TP-Link LTE module (bnc#1012382).

- usb: serial: qcserial: add Dell DW5818, DW5819 (bnc#1012382).

- usb: serial: qcserial: add pid/vid for Sierra Wireless EM7355 fw update

(bnc#1012382).

- usb: usbfs: compute urb->actual_length for isochronous (bnc#1012382).

- usb: usbtest: fix NULL pointer dereference (bnc#1012382).

- usb: xhci: Handle error condition in xhci_stop_device() (bnc#1012382).

- vfs: expedite unmount (bsc#1024412).

- video: fbdev: pmag-ba-fb: Remove bad `__init' annotation

(bnc#1012382).

- video: udlfb: Fix read EDID timeout (bsc#1031717).

- vlan: fix a use-after-free in vlan_device_event() (bnc#1012382).

- vsock: use new wait API for vsock_stream_sendmsg() (bnc#1012382).

- vti: fix use after free in vti_tunnel_xmit/vti6_tnl_xmit (bnc#1012382).

- watchdog: kempld: fix gcc-4.3 build (bnc#1012382).

- workqueue: Fix NULL pointer dereference (bnc#1012382).

- workqueue: replace pool->manager_arb mutex with a flag (bnc#1012382).

- x86/alternatives: Fix alt_max_short macro to really be a max()

(bnc#1012382).

- x86/decoder: Add new TEST instruction pattern (bnc#1012382).

- x86/MCE/AMD: Always give panic severity for UC errors in kernel context

(git-fixes bf80bbd7dcf5).

- x86/microcode/AMD: Add support for fam17h microcode loading

(bsc#1068032).

- x86/microcode/intel: Disable late loading on model 79 (bnc#1012382).

- x86/oprofile/ppro: Do not use __this_cpu*() in preemptible context

(bnc#1012382).

- x86/uaccess, sched/preempt: Verify access_ok() context (bnc#1012382).

- xen: do not print error message in case of missing Xenstore entry

(bnc#1012382).

- xen/events: events_fifo: Do not use {get,put}_cpu() in

xen_evtchn_fifo_init() (bnc#1065600).

- xen: fix booting ballooned down hvm guest (bnc#1065600).

- xen/gntdev: avoid out of bounds access in case of partial gntdev_mmap()

(bnc#1012382).

- xen/manage: correct return value check on xenbus_scanf() (bnc#1012382).

- xen-netback: fix error handling output (bnc#1065600).

- xen: x86: mark xen_find_pt_base as __init (bnc#1065600).

- xen: xenbus driver must not accept invalid transaction ids (bnc#1012382).

- zd1211rw: fix NULL-deref at probe (bsc#1031717).





Patch Instructions:



To install this openSUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.

Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:



- openSUSE Leap 42.2:



zypper in -t patch openSUSE-2017-1390=1



To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".





Package List:



- openSUSE Leap 42.2 (x86_64):



kernel-debug-4.4.103-18.41.1

kernel-debug-base-4.4.103-18.41.1

kernel-debug-base-debuginfo-4.4.103-18.41.1

kernel-debug-debuginfo-4.4.103-18.41.1

kernel-debug-debugsource-4.4.103-18.41.1

kernel-debug-devel-4.4.103-18.41.1

kernel-debug-devel-debuginfo-4.4.103-18.41.1

kernel-default-4.4.103-18.41.1

kernel-default-base-4.4.103-18.41.1

kernel-default-base-debuginfo-4.4.103-18.41.1

kernel-default-debuginfo-4.4.103-18.41.1

kernel-default-debugsource-4.4.103-18.41.1

kernel-default-devel-4.4.103-18.41.1

kernel-obs-build-4.4.103-18.41.1

kernel-obs-build-debugsource-4.4.103-18.41.1

kernel-obs-qa-4.4.103-18.41.1

kernel-syms-4.4.103-18.41.1

kernel-vanilla-4.4.103-18.41.1

kernel-vanilla-base-4.4.103-18.41.1

kernel-vanilla-base-debuginfo-4.4.103-18.41.1

kernel-vanilla-debuginfo-4.4.103-18.41.1

kernel-vanilla-debugsource-4.4.103-18.41.1

kernel-vanilla-devel-4.4.103-18.41.1



- openSUSE Leap 42.2 (noarch):



kernel-devel-4.4.103-18.41.1

kernel-docs-4.4.103-18.41.1

kernel-docs-html-4.4.103-18.41.1

kernel-docs-pdf-4.4.103-18.41.1

kernel-macros-4.4.103-18.41.1

kernel-source-4.4.103-18.41.1

kernel-source-vanilla-4.4.103-18.41.1





References:



https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-1000405.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-1000410.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-11600.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-12193.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-15115.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-16528.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-16536.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-16537.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-16646.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-16939.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-16994.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-17448.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-17449.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-17450.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-7482.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-8824.html

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1010201

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1012382

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1012829

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1017461

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1021424

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1022595

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1022914

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1024412

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1027301

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1030061

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1031717

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1037890

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1046107

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1050060

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1050231

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1053919

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1056003

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1056365

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1056427

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1056979

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1057199

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1058135

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1060333

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1060682

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1061756

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1062941

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1063026

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1063516

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1064701

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1064926

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1065180

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1065600

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1065639

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1065692

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1065717

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1065866

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1066045

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1066192

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1066213

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1066223

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1066285

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1066382

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1066470

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1066471

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1066472

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1066573

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1066606

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1066629

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1067105

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1067132

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1067494

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1067888

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1068671

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1068978

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1068980

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1068982

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1069270

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1069496

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1069702

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1069793

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1069942

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1069996

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1070006

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1070145

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1070535

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1070767

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1070771

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1070805

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1070825

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1070964

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1071231

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1071693

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1071694

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1071695

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1071833

https://bugzilla.suse.com/963575

https://bugzilla.suse.com/964944

https://bugzilla.suse.com/966170

https://bugzilla.suse.com/966172

https://bugzilla.suse.com/974590

https://bugzilla.suse.com/979928

https://bugzilla.suse.com/989261

https://bugzilla.suse.com/996376



--

To unsubscribe, e-mail: opensuse-security-announce+unsubscribe@opensuse.org

For additional commands, e-mail: opensuse-security-announce+help@opensuse.org

