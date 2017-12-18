Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Linux

openSUSE Security Update: Security update for the Linux Kernel

Cross-References: CVE-2017-1000405 CVE-2017-1000410 CVE-2017-11600

CVE-2017-12193 CVE-2017-15115 CVE-2017-16528

CVE-2017-16536 CVE-2017-16537 CVE-2017-16645

CVE-2017-16646 CVE-2017-16939 CVE-2017-16994

CVE-2017-17448 CVE-2017-17449 CVE-2017-17450

CVE-2017-7482 CVE-2017-8824

Description:







The openSUSE Leap 42.3 kernel was updated to 4.4.103 to receive various

security and bugfixes.



The following security bugs were fixed:



- CVE-2017-1000405: A bug in the THP CoW support could be used by local

attackers to corrupt memory of other processes and cause them to crash

(bnc#1069496).

- CVE-2017-1000410: The Linux kernel was affected by a vulnerability lies

in the processing of incoming L2CAP commands - ConfigRequest, and

ConfigResponse messages. This info leak is a result of uninitialized

stack variables that may be returned to an attacker in their

uninitialized state. (bnc#1070535).

- CVE-2017-11600: net/xfrm/xfrm_policy.c in the Linux kernel did not

ensure that the dir value of xfrm_userpolicy_id is XFRM_POLICY_MAX or

less, which allowed local users to cause a denial of service

(out-of-bounds access) or possibly have unspecified other impact via an

XFRM_MSG_MIGRATE xfrm Netlink message (bnc#1050231).

- CVE-2017-12193: The assoc_array_insert_into_terminal_node function in

lib/assoc_array.c in the Linux kernel mishandled node splitting, which

allowed local users to cause a denial of service (NULL pointer

dereference and panic) via a crafted application, as demonstrated by the

keyring key type, and key addition and link creation operations

(bnc#1066192).

- CVE-2017-15115: The sctp_do_peeloff function in net/sctp/socket.c in the

Linux kernel did not check whether the intended netns is used in a

peel-off action, which allowed local users to cause a denial of service

(use-after-free and system crash) or possibly have unspecified other

impact via crafted system calls (bnc#1068671).

- CVE-2017-16528: sound/core/seq_device.c in the Linux kernel allowed

local users to cause a denial of service (snd_rawmidi_dev_seq_free

use-after-free and system crash) or possibly have unspecified other

impact via a crafted USB device (bnc#1066629).

- CVE-2017-16536: The cx231xx_usb_probe function in

drivers/media/usb/cx231xx/cx231xx-cards.c in the Linux kernel allowed

local users to cause a denial of service (NULL pointer dereference and

system crash) or possibly have unspecified other impact via a crafted

USB device (bnc#1066606).

- CVE-2017-16537: The imon_probe function in drivers/media/rc/imon.c in

the Linux kernel allowed local users to cause a denial of service (NULL

pointer dereference and system crash) or possibly have unspecified other

impact via a crafted USB device (bnc#1066573).

- CVE-2017-16645: The ims_pcu_get_cdc_union_desc function in

drivers/input/misc/ims-pcu.c in the Linux kernel allowed local users to

cause a denial of service (ims_pcu_parse_cdc_data out-of-bounds read and

system crash) or possibly have unspecified other impact via a crafted

USB device (bnc#1067132).

- CVE-2017-16646: drivers/media/usb/dvb-usb/dib0700_devices.c in the Linux

kernel allowed local users to cause a denial of service (BUG and system

crash) or possibly have unspecified other impact via a crafted USB

device (bnc#1067105).

- CVE-2017-16939: The XFRM dump policy implementation in

net/xfrm/xfrm_user.c in the Linux kernel allowed local users to gain

privileges or cause a denial of service (use-after-free) via a crafted

SO_RCVBUF setsockopt system call in conjunction with XFRM_MSG_GETPOLICY

Netlink messages (bnc#1069702).

- CVE-2017-16994: The walk_hugetlb_range function in mm/pagewalk.c in the

Linux kernel mishandled holes in hugetlb ranges, which allowed local

users to obtain sensitive information from uninitialized kernel memory

via crafted use of the mincore() system call (bnc#1069996).

- CVE-2017-17448: net/netfilter/nfnetlink_cthelper.c in the Linux kernel

did not require the CAP_NET_ADMIN capability for new, get, and del

operations, which allowed local users to bypass intended access

restrictions because the nfnl_cthelper_list data structure is shared

across all net namespaces (bnc#1071693).

- CVE-2017-17449: The __netlink_deliver_tap_skb function in

net/netlink/af_netlink.c in the Linux kernel did not restrict

observations of Netlink messages to a single net namespace, which

allowed local users to obtain sensitive information by leveraging the

CAP_NET_ADMIN capability to sniff an nlmon interface for all Netlink

activity on the system (bnc#1071694).

- CVE-2017-17450: net/netfilter/xt_osf.c in the Linux kernel did not

require the CAP_NET_ADMIN capability for add_callback and

remove_callback operations, which allowed local users to bypass intended

access restrictions because the xt_osf_fingers data structure is shared

across all net namespaces (bnc#1071695).

- CVE-2017-7482: Fixed an overflow when decoding a krb5 principal.

(bnc#1046107).

- CVE-2017-8824: The dccp_disconnect function in net/dccp/proto.c in the

Linux kernel allowed local users to gain privileges or cause a denial of

service (use-after-free) via an AF_UNSPEC connect system call during the

DCCP_LISTEN state (bnc#1070771).



The following non-security bugs were fixed:



- acpi / apd: Add clock frequency for ThunderX2 I2C controller

(bsc#1067225).

- Add references (bsc#1062941, bsc#1037404, bsc#1012523, bsc#1038299) The

scsi_devinfo patches are relevant for all bugs related to HITACHI OPEN-V.

- adm80211: return an error if adm8211_alloc_rings() fails (bsc#1031717).

- adv7604: Initialize drive strength to default when using DT

(bnc#1012382).

- af_netlink: ensure that NLMSG_DONE never fails in dumps (bnc#1012382).

- alsa: caiaq: Fix stray URB at probe error path (bnc#1012382).

- alsa: hda: Abort capability probe at invalid register read (bsc#1048356).

- alsa: hda: Add Raven PCI ID (bnc#1012382).

- alsa: hda - Apply ALC269_FIXUP_NO_SHUTUP on HDA_FIXUP_ACT_PROBE

(bnc#1012382).

- alsa: hda/ca0132 - Fix memory leak at error path (bsc#1031717).

- alsa: hda - fix headset mic problem for Dell machines with alc236

(bnc#1012382).

- alsa: hda - No loopback on ALC299 codec (git-fixes).

- alsa: hda/realtek: Add headset mic support for Intel NUC Skull Canyon

(bsc#1031717).

- alsa: hda/realtek - Add new codec ID ALC299 (bnc#1012382).

- alsa: hda/realtek - Add support for ALC236/ALC3204 (bnc#1012382).

- alsa: hda/realtek - Fix ALC700 family no sound issue (bsc#1031717).

- alsa: hda: Remove superfluous '-' added by printk conversion

(bnc#1012382).

- alsa: hda: Workaround for KBL codec power control

(bsc#1048356,bsc#1047989,bsc#1055272,bsc#1058413).

- alsa: line6: Fix leftover URB at error-path during probe (bnc#1012382).

- alsa: pcm: update tstamp only if audio_tstamp changed (bsc#1031717).

- alsa: seq: Avoid invalid lockdep class warning (bsc#1031717).

- alsa: seq: Enable 'use' locking in all configurations

(bnc#1012382).

- alsa: seq: Fix copy_from_user() call inside lock (bnc#1012382).

- alsa: seq: Fix nested rwsem annotation for lockdep splat (bnc#1012382).

- alsa: seq: Fix OSS sysex delivery in OSS emulation (bnc#1012382).

- alsa: timer: Add missing mutex lock for compat ioctls (bnc#1012382).

- alsa: timer: Remove kernel warning at compat ioctl error paths

(bsc#1031717).

- alsa: usb-audio: Add native DSD support for Pro-Ject Pre Box S2 Digital

(bnc#1012382).

- alsa: usb-audio: Add sanity checks in v2 clock parsers (bsc#1031717).

- alsa: usb-audio: Add sanity checks to FE parser (bsc#1031717).

- alsa: usb-audio: Fix potential out-of-bound access at parsing SU

(bsc#1031717).

- alsa: usb-audio: Kill stray URB at exiting (bnc#1012382).

- alsa: usb-audio: uac1: Invalidate ctl on interrupt (bsc#1031717).

- alsa: vx: Do not try to update capture stream before running

(bnc#1012382).

- alsa: vx: Fix possible transfer overflow (bnc#1012382).

- Apply generic ppc build fixes to vanilla (bsc#1070805)

- arm64: dts: NS2: reserve memory for Nitro firmware (bnc#1012382).

- arm64: ensure __dump_instr() checks addr_limit (bnc#1012382).

- arm: 8715/1: add a private asm/unaligned.h (bnc#1012382).

- arm: 8720/1: ensure dump_instr() checks addr_limit (bnc#1012382).

- arm: 8721/1: mm: dump: check hardware RO bit for LPAE (bnc#1012382).

- arm: 8722/1: mm: make STRICT_KERNEL_RWX effective for LPAE (bnc#1012382).

- arm: crypto: reduce priority of bit-sliced AES cipher (bnc#1012382).

- arm: dts: Fix am335x and dm814x scm syscon to probe children

(bnc#1012382).

- arm: dts: Fix compatible for ti81xx uarts for 8250 (bnc#1012382).

- arm: dts: Fix omap3 off mode pull defines (bnc#1012382).

- arm: dts: mvebu: pl310-cache disable double-linefill (bnc#1012382).

- arm: OMAP2+: Fix init for multiple quirks for the same SoC (bnc#1012382).

- arm: omap2plus_defconfig: Fix probe errors on UARTs 5 and 6

(bnc#1012382).

- arm: pxa: Do not rely on public mmc header to include leds.h

(bnc#1012382).

- asm/sections: add helpers to check for section data (bsc#1063026).

- asoc: adau17x1: Workaround for noise bug in ADC (bnc#1012382).

- asoc: cs42l56: Fix reset GPIO name in example DT binding (bsc#1031717).

- asoc: davinci-mcasp: Fix an error handling path in

'davinci_mcasp_probe()' (bsc#1031717).

- ASoC: rsnd: do not double free kctrl (bnc#1012382).

- asoc: samsung: Fix possible double iounmap on s3c24xx driver probe

failure (bsc#1031717).

- ASoC: wm_adsp: Do not overrun firmware file buffer when reading region

data (bnc#1012382).

- ata: ATA_BMDMA should depend on HAS_DMA (bnc#1012382).

- ata: fixes kernel crash while tracing ata_eh_link_autopsy event

(bnc#1012382).

- ata: SATA_HIGHBANK should depend on HAS_DMA (bnc#1012382).

- ata: SATA_MV should depend on HAS_DMA (bnc#1012382).

- ath10k: convert warning about non-existent OTP board id to debug message

(git-fixes).

- ath10k: fix a warning during channel switch with multiple vaps

(bsc#1031717).

- ath10k: fix board data fetch error message (bsc#1031717).

- ath10k: fix diag_read to collect data for larger memory (bsc#1031717).

- ath10k: fix incorrect txpower set by P2P_DEVICE interface (bnc#1012382).

- ath10k: fix potential memory leak in ath10k_wmi_tlv_op_pull_fw_stats()

(bnc#1012382).

- ath10k: free cached fw bin contents when get board id fails

(bsc#1031717).

- ath10k: ignore configuring the incorrect board_id (bnc#1012382).

- ath10k: set CTS protection VDEV param only if VDEV is up (bnc#1012382).

- ath9k_htc: check for underflow in ath9k_htc_rx_msg() (bsc#1031717).

- ath9k: off by one in ath9k_hw_nvram_read_array() (bsc#1031717).

- autofs: do not fail mount for transient error (bsc#1065180).

- backlight: adp5520: Fix error handling in adp5520_bl_probe()

(bnc#1012382).

- backlight: lcd: Fix race condition during register (bnc#1012382).

- bcache: check ca->alloc_thread initialized before wake up it

(bnc#1012382).

- bio-integrity: bio_integrity_advance must update integrity seed

(bsc#1046054).

- bio-integrity: bio_trim should truncate integrity vector accordingly

(bsc#1046054).

- bio-integrity: Do not allocate integrity context for bio w/o data

(bsc#1046054).

- bio-integrity: fix interface for bio_integrity_trim (bsc#1046054).

- bio: partially revert 'fix interface for bio_integrity_trim'

(bsc#1046054).

- blacklist 85e3f1adcb9d powerpc/64s/radix: Fix 128TB-512TB virtual

address boundary case allocation

- blacklist arm64 kaslr fix for 16KB pages

- blacklist.conf

- blacklist.conf: add 79b63f12abcbbd2caf7064b294af648a87de07ff #

bsc#1061756 may break existing setups

- blacklist.conf: Add ath10k, mmc and rtl8192u commits (bsc#1031717)

- blacklist.conf: Add drm/i915 blacklist (bsc#1031717)

- blacklist.conf: added misc commits (bsc#1031717)

- blacklist.conf: Add misc entries (bsc#1031717)

- blacklist.conf: Add non-applicable commit ID (bsc#1066812)

- blacklist.conf: Add non-applicable commits (bsc#1066812)

- blacklist.conf: add test_kmod blacklist CONFIG_TEST_KMOD=n is currently

set. When and if we enable it then we will need it, otherwise we do not.

- blacklist.conf: add two more

- blacklist.conf: blacklist 0fafdc9f888b

- blacklist.conf: blacklist 4c578dce5803

- blacklist.conf: blacklisted 16af97dc5a89 (bnc#1053919)

- blacklist.conf: Blacklist two commits (bbb3be170ac2 and ccf1e0045eea).

- blacklist.conf: commit fe22cd9b7c980b8b948 ("printk: help pr_debug and

pr_devel to optimize out arguments") is just a cosmetic change.

- blacklist.conf: ignore a broken USB-audio patch

- blacklist.conf: Update blacklist (bsc#1031717)

- blacklist.conf: Update iwlwifi blacklist (bsc#1031717)

- blacklist.conf: yet another serial entry (bsc#1031717)

- blacklist irrelevant powerpc fixes 6b8cb66a6a7c powerpc: Fix usage of

_PAGE_RO in hugepage Only relevant on ppc CPUs that have non-zero

_PAGE_RO a050d20d024d powerpc/64s: Use relon prolog for

EXC_VIRT_OOL_MASKABLE_HV handlers IPI optimization, hard to backport

fb479e44a9e2 powerpc/64s: relocation, register save fixes for system

reset interrupt Fixes PowerNV running relocated. Nobody missed it so

far. e76ca27790a5 powerpc/sysfs: Fix reference leak of cpu device_nodes

present at boot Fixes leak of few kobjects created at boot but high risk

of regression

- blacklist tpm endian annotation patches.

- block: Fix a race between blk_cleanup_queue() and timeout handling

(FATE#319965, bsc#964944).

- block: Make q_usage_counter also track legacy requests (bsc#1057820).

- bluetooth: btusb: fix QCA Rome suspend/resume (bnc#1012382).

- bnxt_en: Do not use rtnl lock to protect link change logic in workqueue

(bsc#1020412 FATE#321671).

- bnxt_en: Fix a variable scoping in bnxt_hwrm_do_send_msg() (bsc#1053309).

- bnxt_en: Fix possible corrupted NVRAM parameters from firmware response

(bsc#1020412 FATE#321671).

- bnxt_en: Fix possible corruption in DCB parameters from firmware

(bsc#1020412 FATE#321671).

- bnxt_en: Fix VF PCIe link speed and width logic (bsc#1020412

FATE#321671).

- bnxt_en: Need to unconditionally shut down RoCE in bnxt_shutdown

(bsc#1053309).

- bnxt_re: Make room for mapping beyond 32 entries (bsc#1056596).

- bonding: discard lowest hash bit for 802.3ad layer3+4 (bnc#1012382).

- bpf: one perf event close won't free bpf program attached by another

perf event (bnc#1012382).

- bpf/verifier: reject BPF_ALU64|BPF_END (bnc#1012382).

- brcmfmac: add length check in brcmf_cfg80211_escan_handler()

(bnc#1012382).

- brcmfmac: remove setting IBSS mode when stopping AP (bnc#1012382).

- brcmsmac: make some local variables 'static const' to reduce stack

size

(bnc#1012382).

- bt8xx: fix memory leak (bnc#1012382).

- btrfs: return the actual error value from from btrfs_uuid_tree_iterate

(bnc#1012382).

- bus: mbus: fix window size calculation for 4GB windows (bnc#1012382).

- can: c_can: do not indicate triple sampling support for D_CAN

(bnc#1012382).

- can: esd_usb2: Fix can_dlc value for received RTR, frames (bnc#1012382).

- can: gs_usb: fix busy loop if no more TX context is available

(bnc#1012382).

- can: kvaser_usb: Correct return value in printout (bnc#1012382).

- can: kvaser_usb: Ignore CMD_FLUSH_QUEUE_REPLY messages (bnc#1012382).

- can: sun4i: fix loopback mode (bnc#1012382).

- can: sun4i: handle overrun in RX FIFO (bnc#1012382).

- cdc_ncm: Set NTB format again after altsetting switch for Huawei devices

(bnc#1012382).

- ceph: clean up unsafe d_parent accesses in build_dentry_path

(FATE#322288 bnc#1012382).

- ceph: disable cached readdir after dropping positive dentry

(bsc#1069277).

- ceph: -EINVAL on decoding failure in ceph_mdsc_handle_fsmap()

(bsc#1069277).

- ceph: present consistent fsid, regardless of arch endianness

(bsc#1069277).

- ceph: unlock dangling spinlock in try_flush_caps() (bsc#1065639).

- cgroup, net_cls: iterate the fds of only the tasks which are being

migrated (bnc#1064926).

- cifs: check MaxPathNameComponentLength != 0 before using it

(bnc#1012382).

- cifs: fix circular locking dependency (bsc#1064701).

- cifs: Reconnect expired SMB sessions (bnc#1012382).

- clk: ti: dra7-atl-clock: fix child-node lookups (bnc#1012382).

- clk: ti: dra7-atl-clock: Fix of_node reference counting (bnc#1012382).

- clockevents/drivers/cs5535: Improve resilience to spurious interrupts

(bnc#1012382).

- cma: fix calculation of aligned offset (VM Functionality, bsc#1050060).

- coda: fix 'kernel memory exposure attempt' in fsync (bnc#1012382).

- cpufreq: CPPC: add ACPI_PROCESSOR dependency (bnc#1012382).

- crypto: dh - Do not permit 'key' or 'g' size longer than

'p'

(bsc#1048317).

- crypto: dh - Do not permit 'p' to be 0 (bsc#1048317).

- crypto: dh - Fix double free of ctx->p (bsc#1048317).

- crypto: dh - fix memleak in setkey (bsc#1048317).

- crypto: rsa - fix buffer overread when stripping leading zeroes

(bsc#1048317).

- crypto: shash - Fix zero-length shash ahash digest crash (bnc#1012382).

- crypto: vmx - disable preemption to enable vsx in aes_ctr.c

(bnc#1012382).

- crypto: x86/sha1-mb - fix panic due to unaligned access (bnc#1012382).

- crypto: xts - Add ECB dependency (bnc#1012382).

- cx231xx: Fix I2C on Internal Master 3 Bus (bnc#1012382).

- cxgb4: Fix error codes in c4iw_create_cq() (bsc#1048327).

- cxl: Fix DAR check & use REGION_ID instead of opencoding

(bsc#1066223).

- cxl: Fix leaking pid refs in some error paths (bsc#1066223).

- cxl: Force context lock during EEH flow (bsc#1066223).

- cxl: Prevent adapter reset if an active context exists (bsc#1066223).

- cxl: Route eeh events to all drivers in cxl_pci_error_detected()

(bsc#1066223).

- direct-io: Prevent NULL pointer access in submit_page_section

(bnc#1012382).

- Disable

patches.kernel.org/4.4.93-022-fix-unbalanced-page-refcounting-in-bio_map_us

e.patch (bsc#1070767)

- dmaengine: dmatest: warn user when dma test times out (bnc#1012382).

- dmaengine: edma: Align the memcpy acnt array size with the transfer

(bnc#1012382).

- dmaengine: zx: set DMA_CYCLIC cap_mask bit (bnc#1012382).

- dm bufio: fix integer overflow when limiting maximum cache size

(bnc#1012382).

- dm: fix race between dm_get_from_kobject() and __dm_destroy()

(bnc#1012382).

- dm mpath: remove annoying message of 'blk_get_request() returned

-11'

(bsc#1066812).

- dm raid: fix NULL pointer dereference for raid1 without bitmap

(bsc#1042957, FATE#321488).

- dm rq: Avoid that request processing stalls sporadically (bsc#1042978).

- drivers: base: cacheinfo: fix x86 with CONFIG_OF enabled (bsc#1070001).

- drivers: dma-mapping: Do not leave an invalid area->pages pointer in

dma_common_contiguous_remap() (Git-fixes, bsc#1065692).

- drivers/fbdev/efifb: Allow BAR to be moved instead of claiming it

(bsc#1051987).

- drivers: of: Fix of_pci.h header guard (bsc#1065959).

- drm/amdgpu: when dpm disabled, also need to stop/start vce (bnc#1012382).

- drm/amdkfd: NULL dereference involving create_process() (bsc#1031717).

- drm: Apply range restriction after color adjustment when allocation

(bnc#1012382).

- drm/armada: Fix compile fail (bnc#1012382).

- drm: drm_minor_register(): Clean up debugfs on failure (bnc#1012382).

- drm: gma500: fix logic error (bsc#1031717).

- drm/i915/bxt: set min brightness from VBT (bsc#1031717).

- drm/i915: Do not try indexed reads to alternate slave addresses

(bsc#1031717).

- drm/i915: fix backlight invert for non-zero minimum brightness

(bsc#1031717).

- drm/i915: Prevent zero length "index" write (bsc#1031717).

- drm/i915: Read timings from the correct transcoder in

intel_crtc_mode_get() (bsc#1031717).

- drm/msm: fix an integer overflow test (bnc#1012382).

- drm/msm: Fix potential buffer overflow issue (bnc#1012382).

- drm/nouveau/bsp/g92: disable by default (bnc#1012382).

- drm/nouveau/gr: fallback to legacy paths during firmware lookup

(bsc#1031717).

- drm/nouveau/mmu: flush tlbs before deleting page tables (bnc#1012382).

- drm/omap: Fix error handling path in 'omap_dmm_probe()'

(bsc#1031717).

- drm/panel: simple: Add missing panel_simple_unprepare() calls

(bsc#1031717).

- drm/radeon: Avoid double gpu reset by adding a timeout on IB ring tests

(bsc#1066175).

- drm/sti: sti_vtg: Handle return NULL error from devm_ioremap_nocache

(bnc#1012382).

- drm/vc4: Fix leak of HDMI EDID (bsc#1031717).

- drm/vmwgfx: Fix Ubuntu 17.10 Wayland black screen issue (bnc#1012382).

- e1000e: Avoid receiver overrun interrupt bursts (bsc#969470 FATE#319819).

- e1000e: Fix error path in link detection (bnc#1012382).

- e1000e: Fix return value test (bnc#1012382).

- e1000e: Separate signaling for link check/link up (bnc#1012382).

- ecryptfs: fix dereference of NULL user_key_payload (bnc#1012382).

- eCryptfs: use after free in ecryptfs_release_messaging() (bsc#1070404).

- epoll: avoid calling ep_call_nested() from ep_poll_safewake()

(bsc#1056427).

- epoll: remove ep_call_nested() from ep_eventpoll_poll() (bsc#1056427).

- ext4: cleanup goto next group (bsc#1066285).

- ext4: do not use stripe_width if it is not set (bnc#1012382).

- ext4: fix fault handling when mounted with -o dax,ro (bsc#1069484).

- ext4: fix interaction between i_size, fallocate, and delalloc after a

crash (bnc#1012382).

- ext4: fix stripe-unaligned allocations (bnc#1012382).

- ext4: in ext4_seek_{hole,data}, return -ENXIO for negative offsets

(bnc#1012382).

- ext4: prevent data corruption with inline data + DAX (bsc#1064591).

- ext4: prevent data corruption with journaling + DAX (bsc#1064591).

- ext4: reduce lock contention in __ext4_new_inode (bsc#1066285).

- extcon: palmas: Check the parent instance to prevent the NULL

(bnc#1012382).

- exynos4-is: fimc-is: Unmap region obtained by of_iomap() (bnc#1012382).

- f2fs crypto: add missing locking for keyring_key access (bnc#1012382).

- f2fs crypto: replace some BUG_ON()'s with error checks (bnc#1012382).

- f2fs: do not wait for writeback in write_begin (bnc#1012382).

- fealnx: Fix building error on MIPS (bnc#1012382).

- fix a page leak in vhost_scsi_iov_to_sgl() error recovery (bnc#1012382).

- fix unbalanced page refcounting in bio_map_user_iov (bnc#1012382).

- fm10k: Use smp_rmb rather than read_barrier_depends (bnc#1012382).

- fs/9p: Compare qid.path in v9fs_test_inode (bsc#1070404).

- FS-Cache: fix dereference of NULL user_key_payload (bnc#1012382).

- fscrypt: fix dereference of NULL user_key_payload (bnc#1012382).

- fscrypt: lock mutex before checking for bounce page pool (bnc#1012382).

- fscrypto: require write access to mount to set encryption policy

(bnc#1012382).

- fuse: fix READDIRPLUS skipping an entry (bnc#1012382).

- gpu: drm: mgag200: mgag200_main:- Handle error from pci_iomap

(bnc#1012382).

- hid: elo: clear BTN_LEFT mapping (bsc#1065866).

- hid: usbhid: fix out-of-bounds bug (bnc#1012382).

- hsi: ssi_protocol: double free in ssip_pn_xmit() (bsc#1031717).

- hwmon: (xgene) Fix up error handling path mixup in

'xgene_hwmon_probe()'

(bsc#).

- i2c: at91: ensure state is restored after suspending (bnc#1012382).

- i2c: bcm2835: Add support for dynamic clock (bsc#1066660).

- i2c: bcm2835: Add support for Repeated Start Condition (bsc#1066660).

- i2c: bcm2835: Avoid possible NULL ptr dereference (bsc#1066660).

- i2c: bcm2835: Can't support I2C_M_IGNORE_NAK (bsc#1066660).

- i2c: bcm2835: Do not complain on -EPROBE_DEFER from getting our clock

(bsc#1066660).

- i2c: bcm2835: Fix hang for writing messages larger than 16 bytes

(bsc#1066660).

- i2c: bcm2835: Protect against unexpected TXW/RXR interrupts

(bsc#1066660).

- i2c: bcm2835: Support i2c-dev ioctl I2C_TIMEOUT (bsc#1066660).

- i2c: bcm2835: Use dev_dbg logging on transfer errors (bsc#1066660).

- i2c: cadance: fix ctrl/addr reg write order (bsc#1031717).

- i2c: imx: Use correct function to write to register (bsc#1031717).

- i2c: ismt: Separate I2C block read from SMBus block read (bnc#1012382).

- i2c: riic: correctly finish transfers (bnc#1012382).

- i2c: riic: fix restart condition (git-fixes).

- i2c: xlp9xx: Enable HWMON class probing for xlp9xx (bsc#1067225).

- i2c: xlp9xx: Get clock frequency with clk API (bsc#1067225).

- i2c: xlp9xx: Handle I2C_M_RECV_LEN in msg->flags (bsc#1067225).

- i40e: Fix incorrect use of tx_itr_setting when checking for Rx ITR setup

(bsc#1024346 FATE#321239 bsc#1024373 FATE#321247).

- i40e: fix the calculation of VFs mac addresses (bsc#1024346 FATE#321239

bsc#1024373 FATE#321247).

- i40e: only redistribute MSI-X vectors when needed (bsc#1024346

FATE#321239 bsc#1024373 FATE#321247).

- i40e: Use smp_rmb rather than read_barrier_depends (bnc#1012382).

- i40evf: Use smp_rmb rather than read_barrier_depends (bnc#1012382).

- i40iw: Remove UDA QP from QoS list if creation fails (bsc#1024376

FATE#321249).

- ib/core: Fix calculation of maximum RoCE MTU (bsc#1022595 FATE#322350).

- ib/core: Fix unable to change lifespan entry for hw_counters

(FATE#321231 FATE#321473).

- ib/core: Namespace is mandatory input for address resolution

(bsc#1022595 FATE#322350).

- ib/hfi1: Add MODULE_FIRMWARE statements (bsc#1036800).

- ib/ipoib: Clean error paths in add port (bsc#1022595 FATE#322350).

- ib/ipoib: Prevent setting negative values to max_nonsrq_conn_qp

(bsc#1022595 FATE#322350).

- ib/ipoib: Remove double pointer assigning (bsc#1022595 FATE#322350).

- ib/ipoib: Set IPOIB_NEIGH_TBL_FLUSH after flushed completion

initialization (bsc#1022595 FATE#322350).

- ib/mlx5: Fix RoCE Address Path fields (bsc#966170 FATE#320225 bsc#966172

FATE#320226).

- ibmvnic: Add netdev_dbg output for debugging (fate#323285).

- ibmvnic: Add vnic client data to login buffer (bsc#1069942).

- ibmvnic: Convert vnic server reported statistics to cpu endian

(fate#323285).

- ibmvnic: Enable scatter-gather support (bsc#1066382).

- ibmvnic: Enable TSO support (bsc#1066382).

- ibmvnic: Feature implementation of Vital Product Data (VPD) for the

ibmvnic driver (bsc#1069942).

- ibmvnic: Fix calculation of number of TX header descriptors

(bsc#1066382).

- ibmvnic: fix dma_mapping_error call (bsc#1069942).

- ibmvnic: Fix failover error path for non-fatal resets (bsc#1066382).

- ibmvnic: Implement .get_channels (fate#323285).

- ibmvnic: Implement .get_ringparam (fate#323285).

- ibmvnic: Implement per-queue statistics reporting (fate#323285).

- ibmvnic: Let users change net device features (bsc#1066382).

- ibmvnic: Update reset infrastructure to support tunable parameters

(bsc#1066382).

- ib/rxe: check for allocation failure on elem (FATE#322149).

- ib/rxe: do not crash, if allocation of crc algorithm failed

(bsc#1051635).

- ib/rxe: put the pool on allocation failure (FATE#322149).

- ib/srp: Avoid that a cable pull can trigger a kernel crash (bsc#1022595

FATE#322350).

- ib/srpt: Do not accept invalid initiator port names (bnc#1012382).

- ib/uverbs: Fix device cleanup (bsc#1022595 FATE#322350).

- ib/uverbs: Fix NULL pointer dereference during device removal

(bsc#1022595 FATE#322350).

- igb: close/suspend race in netif_device_detach (bnc#1012382).

- igb: Fix hw_dbg logging in igb_update_flash_i210 (bnc#1012382).

- igb: reset the PHY before reading the PHY ID (bnc#1012382).

- igb: Use smp_rmb rather than read_barrier_depends (bnc#1012382).

- igbvf: Use smp_rmb rather than read_barrier_depends (bnc#1012382).

- iio: adc: xilinx: Fix error handling (bnc#1012382).

- iio: dummy: events: Add missing break (bsc#1031717).

- iio: light: fix improper return value (bnc#1012382).

- iio: trigger: free trigger resource correctly (bnc#1012382).

- ima: do not update security.ima if appraisal status is not

INTEGRITY_PASS (bnc#1012382).

- input: ar1021_i2c - fix too long name in driver's device table

(bsc#1031717).

- input: edt-ft5x06 - fix setting gain, offset, and threshold via device

tree (bsc#1031717).

- input: elan_i2c - add ELAN060C to the ACPI table (bnc#1012382).

- input: elan_i2c - add ELAN0611 to the ACPI table (bnc#1012382).

- input: gtco - fix potential out-of-bound access (bnc#1012382).

- input: mpr121 - handle multiple bits change of status register

(bnc#1012382).

- input: mpr121 - set missing event capability (bnc#1012382).

- input: ti_am335x_tsc - fix incorrect step config for 5 wire touchscreen

(bsc#1031717).

- input: twl4030-pwrbutton - use correct device for irq request

(bsc#1031717).

- input: ucb1400_ts - fix suspend and resume handling (bsc#1031717).

- input: uinput - avoid crash when sending FF request to device going away

(bsc#1031717).

- iommu/amd: Finish TLB flush in amd_iommu_unmap() (bnc#1012382).

- iommu/vt-d: Do not register bus-notifier under dmar_global_lock

(bsc#1069793).

- ip6_gre: only increase err_count for some certain type icmpv6 in

ip6gre_err (bnc#1012382).

- ip6_gre: skb_push ipv6hdr before packing the header in ip6gre_header

(bnc#1012382).

- ipip: only increase err_count for some certain type icmp in ipip_err

(bnc#1012382).

- ipmi: fix unsigned long underflow (bnc#1012382).

- ipmi: Pick up slave address from SMBIOS on an ACPI device (bsc#1070006).

- ipmi: Prefer ACPI system interfaces over SMBIOS ones (bsc#1070006).

- ipmi_si: Clean up printks (bsc#1070006).

- ipmi_si: fix memory leak on new_smi (bsc#1070006).

- ipsec: do not ignore crypto err in ah4 input (bnc#1012382).

- ipv6: flowlabel: do not leave opt->tot_len with garbage (bnc#1012382).

- ipv6: only call ip6_route_dev_notify() once for NETDEV_UNREGISTER

(bnc#1012382).

- ipvs: make drop_entry protection effective for SIP-pe (bsc#1056365).

- irqchip/crossbar: Fix incorrect type of local variables (bnc#1012382).

- isa: Prevent NULL dereference in isa_bus driver callbacks (bsc#1031717).

- iscsi-target: Fix non-immediate TMR reference leak (bnc#1012382).

- isdn/i4l: fetch the ppp_write buffer in one shot (bnc#1012382).

- isofs: fix timestamps beyond 2027 (bnc#1012382).

- iwlwifi: mvm: fix the coex firmware API (bsc#1031717).

- iwlwifi: mvm: return -ENODATA when reading the temperature with the FW

down (bsc#1031717).

- iwlwifi: mvm: set the RTS_MIMO_PROT bit in flag mask when sending sta to

fw (bsc#1031717).

- iwlwifi: mvm: use IWL_HCMD_NOCOPY for MCAST_FILTER_CMD (bnc#1012382).

- iwlwifi: split the regulatory rules when the bandwidth flags require it

(bsc#1031717).

- ixgbe: add mask for 64 RSS queues (bnc#1012382).

- ixgbe: do not disable FEC from the driver (bnc#1012382).

- ixgbe: fix AER error handling (bnc#1012382).

- ixgbe: Fix skb list corruption on Power systems (bnc#1012382).

- ixgbe: handle close/suspend race with netif_device_detach/present

(bnc#1012382).

- ixgbe: Reduce I2C retry count on X550 devices (bnc#1012382).

- ixgbevf: Use smp_rmb rather than read_barrier_depends (bnc#1012382).

- kABI fix for 4.4.99 net changes (stable-4.4.99).

- kABI: protect struct l2tp_tunnel (kabi).

- kABI: protect struct regulator_dev (kabi).

- kABI: protect structs rt_rq+root_domain (kabi).

- kABI: protect typedef rds_rdma_cookie_t (kabi).

- kabi/severities: Ignore drivers/nvme/target (bsc#1063349)

- kabi/severities: Ignore kABI changes for qla2xxx (bsc#1043017)

- kernel-docs: unpack the source instead of using kernel-source

(bsc#1057199).

- kernel/sysctl_binary.c: check name array length in

deprecated_sysctl_warning() (FATE#323821).

- kernel/sysctl.c: remove duplicate UINT_MAX check on

do_proc_douintvec_conv() (bsc#1066470).

- kernel/watchdog: Prevent false positives with turbo modes (bnc#1063516).

- keys: do not let add_key() update an uninstantiated key (bnc#1012382).

- keys: do not revoke uninstantiated key in request_key_auth_new()

(bsc#1031717).

- keys: encrypted: fix dereference of NULL user_key_payload (bnc#1012382).

- keys: fix cred refcount leak in request_key_auth_new() (bsc#1031717).

- keys: fix key refcount leak in keyctl_assume_authority() (bsc#1031717).

- keys: fix key refcount leak in keyctl_read_key() (bsc#1031717).

- keys: fix NULL pointer dereference during ASN.1 parsing [ver #2]

(bnc#1012382).

- keys: fix out-of-bounds read during ASN.1 parsing (bnc#1012382).

- keys: Fix race between updating and finding a negative key (bnc#1012382).

- keys: return full count in keyring_read() if buffer is too small

(bnc#1012382).

- keys: trusted: fix writing past end of buffer in trusted_read()

(bnc#1012382).

- keys: trusted: sanitize all key material (bnc#1012382).

- KVM: nVMX: fix guest CR4 loading when emulating L2 to L1 exit

(bnc#1012382).

- kvm: nVMX: set IDTR and GDTR limits when loading L1 host state

(bnc#1012382).

- KVM: PPC: Book 3S: XICS: correct the real mode ICP rejecting counter

(bnc#1012382).

- kvm: SVM: obey guest PAT (bnc#1012382).

- l2tp: Avoid schedule while atomic in exit_net (bnc#1012382).

- l2tp: check ps->sock before running pppol2tp_session_ioctl()

(bnc#1012382).

- l2tp: fix race condition in l2tp_tunnel_delete (bnc#1012382).

- libceph: do not WARN() if user tries to add invalid key (bsc#1069277).

- lib/digsig: fix dereference of NULL user_key_payload (bnc#1012382).

- libertas: Fix lbs_prb_rsp_limit_set() (bsc#1031717).

- lib/mpi: call cond_resched() from mpi_powm() loop (bnc#1012382).

- libnvdimm, namespace: fix label initialization to use valid seq numbers

(bnc#1012382).

- libnvdimm, namespace: make 'resource' attribute only readable by

root

(bnc#1012382).

- libnvdimm, pfn: make 'resource' attribute only readable by root

(FATE#319858).

- lib/ratelimit.c: use deferred printk() version (bsc#979928).

- locking/lockdep: Add nest_lock integrity test (bnc#1012382).

- lpfc: tie in to new dev_loss_tmo interface in nvme transport

(bsc#1041873).

- mac80211: agg-tx: call drv_wake_tx_queue in proper context (bsc#1031717).

- mac80211: do not compare TKIP TX MIC key in reinstall prevention

(bsc#1066472).

- mac80211: do not send SMPS action frame in AP mode when not needed

(bsc#1031717).

- mac80211: Fix addition of mesh configuration element (git-fixes).

- mac80211: Fix BW upgrade for TDLS peers (bsc#1031717).

- mac80211: fix mgmt-tx abort cookie and leak (bsc#1031717).

- mac80211: fix power saving clients handling in iwlwifi (bnc#1012382).

- mac80211_hwsim: check HWSIM_ATTR_RADIO_NAME length (bnc#1012382).

- mac80211_hwsim: Fix memory leak in hwsim_new_radio_nl() (bsc#1031717).

- mac80211: Remove invalid flag operations in mesh TSF synchronization

(bnc#1012382).

- mac80211: Remove unused 'beaconint_us' variable (bsc#1031717).

- mac80211: Remove unused 'i' variable (bsc#1031717).

- mac80211: Remove unused 'len' variable (bsc#1031717).

- mac80211: Remove unused 'rates_idx' variable (bsc#1031717).

- mac80211: Remove unused 'sband' and 'local' variables

(bsc#1031717).

- mac80211: Remove unused 'struct ieee80211_rx_status' ptr

(bsc#1031717).

- mac80211: Suppress NEW_PEER_CANDIDATE event if no room (bnc#1012382).

- mac80211: TDLS: always downgrade invalid chandefs (bsc#1031717).

- mac80211: TDLS: change BW calculation for WIDER_BW peers (bsc#1031717).

- mac80211: use constant time comparison with keys (bsc#1066471).

- md/linear: shutup lockdep warnning (FATE#321488 bnc#1012382 bsc#1042977).

- media: au0828: fix RC_CORE dependency (bsc#1031717).

- media: Do not do DMA on stack for firmware upload in the AS102 driver

(bnc#1012382).

- media: em28xx: calculate left volume level correctly (bsc#1031717).

- media: mceusb: fix memory leaks in error path (bsc#1031717).

- media: rc: check for integer overflow (bnc#1012382).

- media: v4l2-ctrl: Fix flags field on Control events (bnc#1012382).

- mei: return error on notification request to a disconnected client

(bnc#1012382).

- memremap: add scheduling point to devm_memremap_pages (bnc#1057079).

- mfd: ab8500-sysctrl: Handle probe deferral (bnc#1012382).

- mfd: axp20x: Fix axp288 PEK_DBR and PEK_DBF irqs being swapped

(bnc#1012382).

- mips: AR7: Defer registration of GPIO (bnc#1012382).

- mips: AR7: Ensure that serial ports are properly set up (bnc#1012382).

- mips: BCM47XX: Fix LED inversion for WRT54GSv1 (bnc#1012382).

- mips: End asm function prologue macros with .insn (bnc#1012382).

- mips: Fix an n32 core file generation regset support regression

(bnc#1012382).

- mips: Fix CM region target definitions (bnc#1012382).

- mips: Fix race on setting and getting cpu_online_mask (bnc#1012382).

- mips: init: Ensure bootmem does not corrupt reserved memory

(bnc#1012382).

- mips: init: Ensure reserved memory regions are not added to bootmem

(bnc#1012382).

- mips: math-emu: Remove pr_err() calls from fpu_emu() (bnc#1012382).

- mips: microMIPS: Fix incorrect mask in insn_table_MM (bnc#1012382).

- mips: Netlogic: Exclude netlogic,xlp-pic code from XLR builds

(bnc#1012382).

- mips: ralink: Fix MT7628 pinmux (bnc#1012382).

- mips: ralink: Fix typo in mt7628 pinmux function (bnc#1012382).

- mips: SMP: Fix deadlock & online race (bnc#1012382).

- mips: SMP: Use a completion event to signal CPU up (bnc#1012382).

- misc: panel: properly restore atomic counter on error path (bnc#1012382).

- mmc: block: return error on failed mmc_blk_get() (bsc#1031717).

- mmc: core: add driver strength selection when selecting hs400es

(bsc#1069721).

- mmc: core: Fix access to HS400-ES devices (bsc#1031717).

- mmc: core/mmci: restore pre/post_req behaviour (bsc#1031717).

- mmc: dw_mmc: Fix the DTO timeout calculation (bsc#1069721).

- mm: check the return value of lookup_page_ext for all call sites

(bnc#1068982).

- mmc: host: omap_hsmmc: avoid possible overflow of timeout value

(bsc#1031717).

- mmc: host: omap_hsmmc: checking for NULL instead of IS_ERR()

(bsc#1031717).

- mmc: mediatek: Fixed size in dma_free_coherent (bsc#1031717).

- mmc: s3cmci: include linux/interrupt.h for tasklet_struct (bnc#1012382).

- mmc: sd: limit SD card power limit according to cards capabilities

(bsc#1031717).

- mm: distinguish CMA and MOVABLE isolation in has_unmovable_pages

(bnc#1051406).

- mm: drop migrate type checks from has_unmovable_pages (bnc#1051406).

- mm, hwpoison: fixup "mm: check the return value of lookup_page_ext for

all call sites" (bnc#1012382).

- mm/madvise.c: fix freeing of locked page with MADV_FREE (bnc#1069152).

- mm/madvise.c: fix madvise() infinite loop under special circumstances

(bnc#1070964).

- mm, memory_hotplug: add scheduling point to __add_pages (bnc#1057079).

- mm, memory_hotplug: do not fail offlining too early (bnc#1051406).

- mm, memory_hotplug: remove timeout from __offline_memory (bnc#1051406).

- mm, page_alloc: add scheduling point to memmap_init_zone (bnc#1057079).

- mm/page_alloc.c: broken deferred calculation (bnc#1068980).

- mm, page_alloc: fix potential false positive in __zone_watermark_ok

(Git-fixes, bsc#1068978).

- mm/page_ext.c: check if page_ext is not prepared (bnc#1068982).

- mm/page_owner: avoid null pointer dereference (bnc#1068982).

- mm/pagewalk.c: report holes in hugetlb ranges (bnc#1012382).

- mm, sparse: do not swamp log with huge vmemmap allocation failures

(bnc#1047901).

- net: 3com: typhoon: typhoon_init_one: fix incorrect return values

(bnc#1012382).

- net: 3com: typhoon: typhoon_init_one: make return values more specific

(bnc#1012382).

- net/9p: Switch to wait_event_killable() (bnc#1012382).

- net: Allow IP_MULTICAST_IF to set index to L3 slave (bnc#1012382).

- net: cdc_ether: fix divide by 0 on bad descriptors (bnc#1012382).

- net: cdc_ncm: GetNtbFormat endian fix (git-fixes).

- net: dsa: select NET_SWITCHDEV (bnc#1012382).

- net: emac: Fix napi poll list corruption (bnc#1012382).

- netfilter/ipvs: clear ipvs_property flag when SKB net namespace changed

(bnc#1012382).

- netfilter: nf_ct_expect: Change __nf_ct_expect_check() return value

(bnc#1012382).

- netfilter: nf_tables: fix oob access (bnc#1012382).

- netfilter: nft_meta: deal with PACKET_LOOPBACK in netdev family

(bnc#1012382).

- netfilter: nft_queue: use raw_smp_processor_id() (bnc#1012382).

- net: ibm: ibmvnic: constify vio_device_id (fate#323285).

- net: ixgbe: Use new IXGBE_FLAG2_ROOT_RELAXED_ORDERING flag (bsc#1056652).

- net/mlx4_core: Fix VF overwrite of module param which disables DMFS on

new probed PFs (FATE#321685 FATE#321686 FATE#321687 bnc#1012382

bsc#1015336 bsc#1015337 bsc#1015340).

- net/mlx4_en: fix overflow in mlx4_en_init_timestamp() (FATE#321685

FATE#321686 FATE#321687 bnc#1012382 bsc#1015336 bsc#1015337 bsc#1015340).

- net/mlx5: Delay events till mlx5 interface's add complete for pci

resume

(bsc#1015342 FATE#321688 bsc#1015343 FATE#321689).

- net/mlx5e: Increase Striding RQ minimum size limit to 4 multi-packet

WQEs (bsc#1015342 FATE#321688 bsc#1015343 FATE#321689).

- net/mlx5: Fix health work queue spin lock to IRQ safe (bsc#1015342).

- net/mlx5: Loop over temp list to release delay events (bsc#1015342

FATE#321688 bsc#1015343 FATE#321689).

- net: mvneta: fix handling of the Tx descriptor counter (fate#319899).

- net: mvpp2: release reference to txq_cpu[] entry after unmapping

(bnc#1012382 bsc#1032150).

- net: qmi_wwan: fix divide by 0 on bad descriptors (bnc#1012382).

- net/sctp: Always set scope_id in sctp_inet6_skb_msgname (bnc#1012382).

- net: Set sk_prot_creator when cloning sockets to the right proto

(bnc#1012382).

- net/smc: dev_put for netdev after usage of ib_query_gid() (bsc#1066812).

- net: thunderx: Fix TCP/UDP checksum offload for IPv4 pkts (bsc#1069583).

- net: thunderx: Fix TCP/UDP checksum offload for IPv6 pkts (bsc#1069583).

- net/unix: do not show information about sockets from other namespaces

(bnc#1012382).

- netvsc: use refcount_t for keeping track of sub channels (bsc#1062835).

- nfc: fix device-allocation error return (bnc#1012382).

- nfsd/callback: Cleanup callback cred on shutdown (bnc#1012382).

- nfsd: deal with revoked delegations appropriately (bnc#1012382).

- nfs: Do not disconnect open-owner on NFS4ERR_BAD_SEQID (bsc#989261).

- nfs: Fix typo in nomigration mount option (bnc#1012382).

- nfs: Fix ugly referral attributes (bnc#1012382).

- nilfs2: fix race condition that causes file system corruption

(bnc#1012382).

- nl80211: Define policy for packet pattern attributes (bnc#1012382).

- nvme: add duplicate_connect option (bsc#1067734).

- nvme: add helper to compare options to controller (bsc#1067734).

- nvme: add transport SGL definitions (bsc#1057820).

- nvme: allow controller RESETTING to RECONNECTING transition

(bsc#1037838).

- nvme-fabrics: Allow 0 as KATO value (bsc#1067734).

- nvme-fabrics: kABI fix for duplicate_connect option (bsc#1067734).

- nvme-fc: add a dev_loss_tmo field to the remoteport (bsc#1037838).

- nvme-fc: add dev_loss_tmo timeout and remoteport resume support

(bsc#1037838).

- nvme-fc: add support for duplicate_connect option (bsc#1067734).

- nvme-fc: add uevent for auto-connect (bsc#1037838).

- nvme-fc: change ctlr state assignments during reset/reconnect

(bsc#1037838).

- nvme-fc: check connectivity before initiating reconnects (bsc#1037838).

- nvme-fc: correct io termination handling (bsc#1067734).

- nvme-fc: correct io timeout behavior (bsc#1067734).

- nvme-fc: create fc class and transport device (bsc#1037838).

- nvme-fc: decouple ns references from lldd references (bsc#1067734).

- nvme-fc: fix iowait hang (bsc#1052384).

- nvme-fc: fix localport resume using stale values (bsc#1067734).

- nvme-fcloop: fix port deletes and callbacks (bsc#1037838).

- nvme-fc: move remote port get/put/free location (bsc#1037838).

- nvme-fc: on lldd/transport io error, terminate association (bsc#1042268).

- nvme-fc: Reattach to localports on re-registration (bsc#1052384).

- nvme-fc: remove NVME_FC_MAX_SEGMENTS (bsc#1067734).

- nvme-fc: remove unused "queue_size" field (bsc#1042268).

- nvme-fc: retry initial controller connections 3 times (bsc#1067734).

- nvme-fc: use transport-specific sgl format (bsc#1057820).

- nvme: Fix memory order on async queue deletion (bnc#1012382).

- nvme: fix the definition of the doorbell buffer config support bit

(bsc#1066812).

- nvme-rdma: add support for duplicate_connect option (bsc#1067734).

- nvme/rdma: Kick admin queue when a connection is going down

(bsc#1059639).

- nvmet-fc: correct ref counting error when deferred rcv used

(bsc#1067734).

- nvmet-fc: fix failing max io queue connections (bsc#1067734).

- nvmet-fc: on port remove call put outside lock (bsc#1067734).

- nvmet-fc: simplify sg list handling (bsc#1052384).

- nvmet: Fix fatal_err_work deadlock (bsc#1063349).

- ocfs2: fstrim: Fix start offset of first cluster group during fstrim

(bnc#1012382).

- ocfs2: should wait dio before inode lock in ocfs2_setattr()

(bnc#1012382).

- packet: avoid panic in packet_getsockopt() (bnc#1012382).

- packet: only test po->has_vnet_hdr once in packet_snd (bnc#1012382).

- parisc: Avoid trashing sr2 and sr3 in LWS code (bnc#1012382).

- parisc: Fix double-word compare and exchange in LWS code on 32-bit

kernels (bnc#1012382).

- parisc: Fix validity check of pointer size argument in new CAS

implementation (bnc#1012382).

- pci: Apply Cavium ThunderX ACS quirk to more Root Ports (bsc#1069250).

- pci: Apply _HPX settings only to relevant devices (bnc#1012382).

- pci: Enable Relaxed Ordering for Hisilicon Hip07 chip (bsc#1056652).

- pci: Mark Cavium CN8xxx to avoid bus reset (bsc#1069250).

- pci: Set Cavium ACS capability quirk flags to assert RR/CR/SV/UF

(bsc#1069250).

- percpu: make this_cpu_generic_read() atomic w.r.t. interrupts

(bnc#1012382).

- perf tools: Fix build failure on perl script context (bnc#1012382).

- perf tools: Only increase index if perf_evsel__new_idx() succeeds

(bnc#1012382).

- perf/x86/intel/bts: Fix exclusive event reference leak (git-fixes

d2878d642a4ed).

- phy: increase size of MII_BUS_ID_SIZE and bus_id (bnc#1012382).

- pkcs#7: fix unitialized boolean 'want' (bnc#1012382).

- pkcs7: Prevent NULL pointer dereference, since sinfo is not always set

(bnc#1012382).

- platform/x86: acer-wmi: setup accelerometer when ACPI device was found

(bsc#1031717).

- platform/x86: hp-wmi: Do not shadow error values (bnc#1012382).

- platform/x86: hp-wmi: Fix detection for dock and tablet mode

(bnc#1012382).

- platform/x86: hp-wmi: Fix error value for hp_wmi_tablet_state

(bnc#1012382).

- platform/x86: intel_mid_thermal: Fix module autoload (bnc#1012382).

- platform/x86: sony-laptop: Fix error handling in sony_nc_setup_rfkill()

(bsc#1031717).

- pm / OPP: Add missing of_node_put(np) (bnc#1012382).

- power: bq27xxx_battery: Fix bq27541 AveragePower register address

(bsc#1031717).

- power: bq27xxx: fix reading for bq27000 and bq27010 (bsc#1031717).

- powercap: Fix an error code in powercap_register_zone() (bsc#1031717).

- power: ipaq-micro-battery: freeing the wrong variable (bsc#1031717).

- powerpc/64: Fix race condition in setting lock bit in idle/wakeup code

(bsc#1066223).

- powerpc/64s/hash: Allow MAP_FIXED allocations to cross 128TB boundary

(bsc#1070169).

- powerpc/64s/hash: Fix 128TB-512TB virtual address boundary case

allocation (bsc#1070169).

- powerpc/64s/hash: Fix 512T hint detection to use >= 128T (bsc#1070169).

- powerpc/64s/hash: Fix fork() with 512TB process address space

(bsc#1070169).

- powerpc/64s/slice: Use addr limit when computing slice mask

(bsc#1070169).

- powerpc/bpf/jit: Disable classic BPF JIT on ppc64le (bsc#1066223).

- powerpc/corenet: explicitly disable the SDHC controller on kmcoge4

(bnc#1012382).

- powerpc: Correct instruction code for xxlor instruction (bsc#1066223).

- powerpc: Fix VSX enabling/flushing to also test MSR_FP and MSR_VEC

(bsc#1066223).

- powerpc/hotplug: Improve responsiveness of hotplug change (FATE#322022,

bsc#1067906).

- powerpc/mm: Fix check of multiple 16G pages from device tree

(bsc#1066223).

- powerpc/mm: Fix virt_addr_valid() etc. on 64-bit hash (bsc#1066223).

- powerpc/mm/hash64: Fix subpage protection with 4K HPTE config

(bsc#1010201, bsc#1066223).

- powerpc/mm/hash: Free the subpage_prot_table correctly (bsc#1066223).

- powerpc/numa: Fix multiple bugs in memory_hotplug_max() (bsc#1066223).

- powerpc/numa: Fix whitespace in hot_add_drconf_memory_max()

(bsc#1066223).

- powerpc/opal: Fix EBUSY bug in acquiring tokens (bsc#1066223).

- powerpc/powernv/ioda: Fix endianness when reading TCEs (bsc#1066223).

- powerpc/powernv: Make opal_event_shutdown() callable from IRQ context

(bsc#1066223).

- powerpc/pseries/vio: Dispose of virq mapping on vdevice unregister

(bsc#1067888).

- powerpc/signal: Properly handle return value from uprobe_deny_signal()

(bsc#1066223).

- powerpc/sysrq: Fix oops whem ppmu is not registered (bsc#1066223).

- powerpc/vphn: Fix numa update end-loop bug (FATE#322022, bsc#1067906).

- powerpc/vphn: Improve recognition of PRRN/VPHN (FATE#322022,

bsc#1067906).

- powerpc/vphn: Update CPU topology when VPHN enabled (FATE#322022,

bsc#1067906).

- power: supply: bq27xxx_battery: Fix register map for BQ27510 and BQ27520

("bsc#1069270").

- power: supply: isp1704: Fix unchecked return value of devm_kzalloc

(bsc#1031717).

- power: supply: lp8788: prevent out of bounds array access (bsc#1031717).

- power_supply: tps65217-charger: Fix NULL deref during property export

(bsc#1031717).

- ppp: fix race in ppp device destruction (bnc#1012382).

- printk/console: Always disable boot consoles that use init memory before

it is freed (bsc#1063026).

- printk/console: Enhance the check for consoles using init memory

(bsc#1063026).

- printk: include <asm/sections.h> instead of

<asm-generic/sections.h>

(bsc#1063026).

- printk: Make sure to wake up printk kthread from irq work for pending

output (bnc#744692, bnc#789311).

- printk: only unregister boot consoles when necessary (bsc#1063026).

- qla2xxx: Fix cable swap (bsc#1043017).

- qla2xxx: Fix notify ack without timeout handling (bsc#1043017).

- qla2xxx: Fix re-login for Nport Handle in use (bsc#1043017).

- qla2xxx: fix stale memory access (bsc#1043017).

- qla2xxx: Login state machine stuck at GPDB (bsc#1043017).

- qla2xxx: Recheck session state after RSCN (bsc#1043017).

- qla2xxx: relogin is being triggered too fast (bsc#1043017).

- qla2xxx: Retry switch command on timed out (bsc#1043017).

- qla2xxx: Serialize gpnid (bsc#1043017).

- quota: Check for register_shrinker() failure (bsc#1070404).

- r8169: Do not increment tx_dropped in TX ring cleaning (bsc#1031717).

- rbd: set discard_alignment to zero (bsc#1064320).

- rbd: use GFP_NOIO for parent stat and data requests (bnc#1012382).

- rcu: Allow for page faults in NMI handlers (bnc#1012382).

- rdma/uverbs: Prevent leak of reserved field (bsc#1022595 FATE#322350).

- rds: rdma: return appropriate error on rdma map failures (bnc#1012382).

- regulator: core: Limit propagation of parent voltage count and list

(bsc#1070145).

- regulator: fan53555: fix I2C device ids (bnc#1012382).

- Revert "bpf: one perf event close won't free bpf program attached

by

another perf event" (kabi).

- Revert "bsg-lib: do not free job in bsg_prepare_job"

(bnc#1012382).

- Revert "crypto: xts - Add ECB dependency" (bnc#1012382).

- Revert "drm: bridge: add DT bindings for TI ths8135"

(bnc#1012382).

- Revert "keys: Fix race between updating and finding a negative

key"

(kabi).

- Revert "phy: increase size of MII_BUS_ID_SIZE and bus_id" (kabi).

- Revert "sctp: do not peel off an assoc from one netns to another

one"

(bnc#1012382).

- Revert "tty: goldfish: Fix a parameter of a call to free_irq"

(bnc#1012382).

- Revert "uapi: fix linux/rds.h userspace compilation errors"

(bnc#1012382).

- rpm/kernel-binary.spec.in: add the kernel-binary dependencies to

kernel-binary-base (bsc#1060333).

- rpm/kernel-binary.spec.in: Correct supplements for recent SLE products

(bsc#1067494)

- rpm/kernel-binary.spec.in: only rewrite modules.dep if non-zero in size

(bsc#1056979).

- rpm/package-descriptions:

- rtc: ds1307: Fix relying on reset value for weekday (bsc#1031717).

- rtc: ds1374: wdt: Fix issue with timeout scaling from secs to wdt ticks

(bsc#1031717).

- rtc: ds1374: wdt: Fix stop/start ioctl always returning -EINVAL

(bsc#1031717).

- rtc: rtc-nuc900: fix loop timeout test (bsc#1031717).

- rtc: sa1100: fix unbalanced clk_prepare_enable/clk_disable_unprepare

(bsc#1031717).

- rtlwifi: fix uninitialized rtlhal->last_suspend_sec time (bnc#1012382).

- rtlwifi: rtl8192ee: Fix memory leak when loading firmware (bnc#1012382).

- rtlwifi: rtl8821ae: Fix connection lost problem (bnc#1012382).

- rtlwifi: rtl8821ae: Fix HW_VAR_NAV_UPPER operation (bsc#1031717).

- s390/dasd: check for device error pointer within state change interrupts

(bnc#1012382).

- s390/disassembler: add missing end marker for e7 table (bnc#1012382).

- s390/disassembler: correct disassembly lines alignment (bsc#1070825).

- s390/disassembler: increase show_code buffer size (bnc#1070825,

LTC#161577).

- s390/disassembler: increase show_code buffer size (LTC#161577

bnc#1012382 bnc#1070825).

- s390: fix transactional execution control register handling

(bnc#1012382).

- s390/kbuild: enable modversions for symbols exported from asm

(bnc#1012382).

- s390/mm: fix write access check in gup_huge_pmd() (bnc#1066974,

LTC#160551).

- s390/qeth: allow hsuid configuration in DOWN state (bnc#1070825,

LTC#161871).

- s390/qeth: issue STARTLAN as first IPA command (bnc#1012382).

- s390/qeth: use ip_lock for hsuid configuration (bnc#1070825, LTC#161871).

- s390/runtime instrumention: fix possible memory corruption (bnc#1012382).

- sched/autogroup: Fix autogroup_move_group() to never skip

sched_move_task() (bnc#1012382).

- sched: Make resched_cpu() unconditional (bnc#1012382).

- sched/rt: Simplify the IPI based RT balancing logic (bnc#1012382).

- scsi: aacraid: Check for PCI state of device in a generic way

(bsc#1022607, FATE#321673).

- scsi: aacraid: Fix controller initialization failure (FATE#320140).

- scsi: bfa: fix access to bfad_im_port_s (bsc#1065101).

- scsi: check for device state in __scsi_remove_target() (bsc#1072589).

- scsi_devinfo: cleanly zero-pad devinfo strings (bsc#1062941).

- scsi: fcoe: move fcoe_interface_remove() out of fcoe_interface_cleanup()

(bsc#1039542).

- scsi: fcoe: open-code fcoe_destroy_work() for NETDEV_UNREGISTER

(bsc#1039542).

- scsi: fcoe: separate out fcoe_vport_remove() (bsc#1039542).

- scsi: ipr: Fix scsi-mq lockdep issue (bsc#1066213).

- scsi: ipr: Set no_report_opcodes for RAID arrays (bsc#1066213).

- scsi: libiscsi: fix shifting of DID_REQUEUE host byte (bsc#1056003).

- scsi: lpfc: Add Buffer to Buffer credit recovery support (bsc#1052384).

- scsi: lpfc: Add changes to assist in NVMET debugging (bsc#1041873).

- scsi: lpfc: Add nvme initiator devloss support (bsc#1041873).

- scsi: lpfc: Adjust default value of lpfc_nvmet_mrq (bsc#1067735).

- scsi: lpfc: Break up IO ctx list into a separate get and put list

(bsc#1045404).

- scsi: lpfc: change version to 11.4.0.4 (bsc#1067735).

- scsi: lpfc: convert info messages to standard messages (bsc#1052384).

- scsi: lpfc: Correct driver deregistrations with host nvme transport

(bsc#1067735).

- scsi: lpfc: Correct issues with FAWWN and FDISCs (bsc#1052384).

- scsi: lpfc: correct nvme sg segment count check (bsc#1067735).

- scsi: lpfc: correct port registrations with nvme_fc (bsc#1067735).

- scsi: lpfc: Correct return error codes to align with nvme_fc transport

(bsc#1052384).

- scsi: lpfc: Disable NPIV support if NVME is enabled (bsc#1067735).

- scsi: lpfc: Driver fails to detect direct attach storage array

(bsc#1067735).

- scsi: lpfc: Expand WQE capability of every NVME hardware queue

(bsc#1067735).

- scsi: lpfc: Extend RDP support (bsc#1067735).

- scsi: lpfc: Fix a precedence bug in lpfc_nvme_io_cmd_wqe_cmpl()

(bsc#1056587).

- scsi: lpfc: Fix bad sgl reposting after 2nd adapter reset (bsc#1052384).

- scsi: lpfc: fix build issue if NVME_FC_TARGET is not defined

(bsc#1040073).

- scsi: lpfc: Fix counters so outstandng NVME IO count is accurate

(bsc#1041873).

- scsi: lpfc: Fix crash after bad bar setup on driver attachment

(bsc#1067735).

- scsi: lpfc: Fix crash during driver unload with running nvme traffic

(bsc#1067735).

- scsi: lpfc: Fix crash in lpfc_nvme_fcp_io_submit during LIP

(bsc#1067735).

- scsi: lpfc: Fix crash in lpfc nvmet when fc port is reset (bsc#1052384).

- scsi: lpfc: Fix crash receiving ELS while detaching driver (bsc#1067735).

- scsi: lpfc: Fix display for debugfs queInfo (bsc#1067735).

- scsi: lpfc: Fix driver handling of nvme resources during unload

(bsc#1067735).

- scsi: lpfc: Fix duplicate NVME rport entries and namespaces

(bsc#1052384).

- scsi: lpfc: Fix FCP hba_wqidx assignment (bsc#1067735).

- scsi: lpfc: Fix handling of FCP and NVME FC4 types in Pt2Pt topology

(bsc#1052384).

- scsi: lpfc: Fix hard lock up NMI in els timeout handling (bsc#1067735).

- scsi: lpfc: fix "integer constant too large" error on 32bit archs

(bsc#1052384).

- scsi: lpfc: Fix loop mode target discovery (bsc#1052384).

- scsi: lpfc: Fix lpfc nvme host rejecting IO with Not Ready message

(bsc#1067735).

- scsi: lpfc: Fix Lun Priority level shown as NA (bsc#1041873).

- scsi: lpfc: Fix ndlp ref count for pt2pt mode issue RSCN (bsc#1067735).

- scsi: lpfc: Fix NVME LS abort_xri (bsc#1067735).

- scsi: lpfc: Fix nvme port role handling in sysfs and debugfs handlers

(bsc#1041873).

- scsi: lpfc: Fix NVME PRLI handling during RSCN (bsc#1052384).

- scsi: lpfc: Fix nvme target failure after 2nd adapter reset

(bsc#1052384).

- scsi: lpfc: Fix nvmet node ref count handling (bsc#1041873).

- scsi: lpfc: Fix oops if nvmet_fc_register_targetport fails (bsc#1067735).

- scsi: lpfc: Fix oops of nvme host during driver unload (bsc#1067735).

- scsi: lpfc: Fix oops when NVME Target is discovered in a nonNVME

environment.

- scsi: lpfc: fix pci hot plug crash in list_add call (bsc#1067735).

- scsi: lpfc: fix pci hot plug crash in timer management routines

(bsc#1067735).

- scsi: lpfc: Fix plogi collision that causes illegal state transition

(bsc#1052384).

- scsi: lpfc: Fix Port going offline after multiple resets (bsc#1041873).

- scsi: lpfc: Fix PRLI retry handling when target rejects it (bsc#1041873).

- scsi: lpfc: Fix rediscovery on switch blade pull (bsc#1052384).

- scsi: lpfc: Fix relative offset error on large nvmet target ios

(bsc#1052384).

- scsi: lpfc: Fix return value of board_mode store routine in case of

online failure (bsc#1041873).

- scsi: lpfc: Fix secure firmware updates (bsc#1067735).

- scsi: lpfc: Fix System panic after loading the driver (bsc#1041873).

- scsi: lpfc: Fix transition nvme-i rport handling to nport only

(bsc#1041873).

- scsi: lpfc: Fix vports not logging into target (bsc#1041873).

- scsi: lpfc: Fix warning messages when NVME_TARGET_FC not defined

(bsc#1067735).

- scsi: lpfc: FLOGI failures are reported when connected to a private loop

(bsc#1067735).

- scsi: lpfc: Handle XRI_ABORTED_CQE in soft IRQ (bsc#1067735).

- scsi: lpfc: Limit amount of work processed in IRQ (bsc#1052384).

- scsi: lpfc: Linux LPFC driver does not process all RSCNs (bsc#1067735).

- scsi: lpfc: lpfc version bump 11.4.0.3 (bsc#1052384).

- scsi: lpfc: Make ktime sampling more accurate (bsc#1067735).

- scsi: lpfc: Move CQ processing to a soft IRQ (bsc#1067735).

- scsi: lpfc: Null pointer dereference when log_verbose is set to

0xffffffff (bsc#1041873).

- scsi: lpfc: PLOGI failures during NPIV testing (bsc#1067735).

- scsi: lpfc: Raise maximum NVME sg list size for 256 elements

(bsc#1067735).

- scsi: lpfc: Reduce log spew on controller reconnects (bsc#1067735).

- scsi: lpfc: remove console log clutter (bsc#1052384).

- scsi: lpfc: Revise NVME module parameter descriptions for better clarity

(bsc#1067735).

- scsi: lpfc: Set missing abort context (bsc#1067735).

- scsi: lpfc: small sg cnt cleanup (bsc#1067735).

- scsi: lpfc: spin_lock_irq() is not nestable (bsc#1045404).

- scsi: lpfc: update driver version to 11.4.0.5 (bsc#1067735).

- scsi: lpfc: update to revision to 11.4.0.0 (bsc#1041873).

- scsi: megaraid_sas: mismatch of allocated MFI frame size and length

exposed in MFI MPT pass through command (bsc#1066767).

- scsi: qla2xxx: Cleanup debug message IDs (bsc#1043017).

- scsi: qla2xxx: Correction to vha->vref_count timeout (bsc#1066812).

- scsi: qla2xxx: Fix name server relogin (bsc#1043017).

- scsi: qla2xxx: Fix path recovery (bsc#1043017).

- scsi: qla2xxx: Initialize Work element before requesting IRQs

(bsc#1019675,FATE#321701).

- scsi: qla2xxx: Replace usage of spin_lock with spin_lock_irqsave

(bsc#1043017).

- scsi: qla2xxx: Retain loop test for fwdump length exceeding buffer

length (bsc#1043017).

- scsi: qla2xxx: Turn on FW option for exchange check (bsc#1043017).

- scsi: qla2xxx: Use BIT_6 to acquire FAWWPN from switch (bsc#1066812).

- scsi: qla2xxx: Use fabric name for Get Port Speed command (bsc#1066812).

- scsi: qla2xxx: Use flag PFLG_DISCONNECTED (bsc#1043017).

- scsi: reset wait for IO completion (bsc#996376).

- scsi: scsi_devinfo: fixup string compare (bsc#1062941). updated

patches.fixes/scsi_devinfo-fixup-string-compare.patch to the version

merged upstream.

- scsi: scsi_devinfo: handle non-terminated strings (bsc#1062941).

- scsi: scsi_dh_emc: return success in clariion_std_inquiry()

(bnc#1012382).

- scsi: sd_zbc: Fix sd_zbc_read_zoned_characteristics() (bsc#1066812).

- scsi: sg: close race condition in sg_remove_sfp_usercontext()

(bsc#1064206).

- scsi: sg: do not return bogus Sg_requests (bsc#1064206).

- scsi: sg: only check for dxfer_len greater than 256M (bsc#1064206).

- scsi: sg: Re-fix off by one in sg_fill_request_table() (bnc#1012382).

- scsi: ufs: add capability to keep auto bkops always enabled

(bnc#1012382).

- scsi: ufs-qcom: Fix module autoload (bnc#1012382).

- scsi: zfcp: fix erp_action use-before-initialize in REC action trace

(bnc#1012382).

- sctp: add the missing sock_owned_by_user check in sctp_icmp_redirect

(bnc#1012382).

- sctp: do not peel off an assoc from one netns to another one

(bnc#1012382).

- sctp: potential read out of bounds in sctp_ulpevent_type_enabled()

(bnc#1012382).

- sctp: reset owner sk for data chunks on out queues when migrating a sock

(bnc#1012382).

- security/keys: add CONFIG_KEYS_COMPAT to Kconfig (bnc#1012382).

- selftests: firmware: add empty string and async tests (bnc#1012382).

- selftests: firmware: send expected errors to /dev/null (bnc#1012382).

- serial: 8250_fintek: Fix rs485 disablement on invalid ioctl()

(bsc#1031717).

- serial: 8250_uniphier: fix serial port index in private data

(bsc#1031717).

- serial: Fix serial console on SNI RM400 machines (bsc#1031717).

- serial: omap: Fix EFR write on RTS deassertion (bnc#1012382).

- serial: Remove unused port type (bsc#1066045).

- serial: sh-sci: Fix register offsets for the IRDA serial port

(bnc#1012382).

- slub: do not merge cache if slub_debug contains a never-merge flag

(bnc#1012382).

- smb3: Validate negotiate request must always be signed (bsc#1064597).

- smb: fix leak of validate negotiate info response buffer (bsc#1064597).

- smb: fix validate negotiate info uninitialised memory use (bsc#1064597).

- sparc64: Migrate hvcons irq to panicked cpu (bnc#1012382).

- spi: SPI_FSL_DSPI should depend on HAS_DMA (bnc#1012382).

- spi: uapi: spidev: add missing ioctl header (bnc#1012382).

- staging: iio: cdc: fix improper return value (bnc#1012382).

- staging: lustre: hsm: stack overrun in hai_dump_data_field (bnc#1012382).

- staging: lustre: llite: do not invoke direct_IO for the EOF case

(bnc#1012382).

- staging: lustre: ptlrpc: skip lock if export failed (bnc#1012382).

- staging: r8712u: Fix Sparse warning in rtl871x_xmit.c (bnc#1012382).

- staging: rtl8188eu: fix incorrect ERROR tags from logs (bnc#1012382).

- staging: rtl8712: fixed little endian problem (bnc#1012382).

- staging: rtl8712u: Fix endian settings for structs describing network

packets (bnc#1012382).

- sunrpc: Fix tracepoint storage issues with svc_recv and svc_rqst_status

(bnc#1012382).

- supported.conf: Support spidev (bsc#1066696)

- sysctl: add unsigned int range support (FATE#323821)

- target: fix ALUA state file path truncation (bsc#1064606).

- target: Fix node_acl demo-mode + uncached dynamic shutdown regression

(bnc#1012382).

- target: fix PR state file path truncation (bsc#1064606).

- target: Fix QUEUE_FULL + SCSI task attribute handling (bnc#1012382).

- target/iscsi: Fix unsolicited data seq_end_offset calculation

(bnc#1012382 bsc#1036489).

- target/rbd: handle zero length UNMAP requests early (bsc#1064320).

- target/rbd: use target_configure_unmap_from_queue() helper (bsc#1064320).

- tcp/dccp: fix ireq->opt races (bnc#1012382).

- tcp/dccp: fix lockdep splat in inet_csk_route_req() (bnc#1012382).

- tcp/dccp: fix other lockdep splats accessing ireq_opt (bnc#1012382).

- tcp: do not mangle skb->cb[] in tcp_make_synack() (bnc#1012382).

- tcp: fix tcp_mtu_probe() vs highest_sack (bnc#1012382).

- test: firmware_class: report errors properly on failure (bnc#1012382).

- test_sysctl: add dedicated proc sysctl test driver (FATE#323821)

- test_sysctl: add generic script to expand on tests (FATE#323821)

- test_sysctl: add simple proc_dointvec() case (FATE#323821).

- test_sysctl: add simple proc_douintvec() case (FATE#323821).

- test_sysctl: fix sysctl.sh by making it executable (FATE#323821).

- test_sysctl: test against int proc_dointvec() array support

(FATE#323821).

- test_sysctl: test against PAGE_SIZE for int (FATE#323821)

- timer: Prevent timer value 0 for MWAITX (bsc#1065717).

- tipc: fix link attribute propagation bug (bnc#1012382).

- tipc: use only positive error codes in messages (bnc#1012382).

- tools: firmware: check for distro fallback udev cancel rule

(bnc#1012382).

- tpm: constify transmit data pointers (bsc#1020645, git-fixes).

- tpm: kabi: do not bother with added const (bsc#1020645, git-fixes).

- tpm_tis_spi: Use DMA-safe memory for SPI transfers (bsc#1020645,

git-fixes).

- tracing: Fix tracing sample code warning (bnc#1012382).

- tracing/samples: Fix creation and deletion of simple_thread_fn creation

(bnc#1012382).

- tun: allow positive return values on dev_get_valid_name() call

(bnc#1012382).

- tun: bail out from tun_get_user() if the skb is empty (bnc#1012382).

- tun: call dev_get_valid_name() before register_netdevice() (bnc#1012382).

- tun/tap: sanitize TUNSETSNDBUF input (bnc#1012382).

- uapi: fix linux/mroute6.h userspace compilation errors (bnc#1012382).

- uapi: fix linux/rds.h userspace compilation error (bnc#1012382).

- uapi: fix linux/rds.h userspace compilation errors (bnc#1012382).

- udpv6: Fix the checksum computation when HW checksum does not apply

(bnc#1012382).

- Update config files to enable spidev on arm64. (bsc#1066696)

- Update

patches.drivers/0005-hwmon-xgene-Fix-up-error-handling-path-mixup-in-xgen.p

atch (bsc#1056652) Correct bugzilla reference.

- Update patches.fixes/scsi-devinfo-cleanly-zero-pad-devinfo-strings.patch

(bsc#1062941, bsc#1037404, bsc#1012523, bsc#1038299).

- Update patches.fixes/scsi_devinfo-fixup-string-compare.patch

(bsc#1062941, bsc#1037404, bsc#1012523, bsc#1038299).

- Update patches.fixes/scsi_devinfo-handle-non-terminated-strings.patch

(bsc#1062941, bsc#1037404, bsc#1012523, bsc#1038299).

- Update preliminary FC-NVMe patches to mainline status (bsc#1067734)

- usb: Add delay-init quirk for Corsair K70 LUX keyboards (bnc#1012382).

- usb: cdc_acm: Add quirk for Elatec TWN3 (bnc#1012382).

- usb: core: fix out-of-bounds access bug in usb_get_bos_descriptor()

(bnc#1012382).

- usb: devio: Revert "USB: devio: Do not corrupt user memory"

(bnc#1012382).

- usb: dummy-hcd: Fix deadlock caused by disconnect detection

(bnc#1012382).

- usb: gadget: composite: Fix use-after-free in

usb_composite_overwrite_options (bnc#1012382).

- usb: hcd: initialize hcd->flags to 0 when rm hcd (bnc#1012382).

- usb: hub: Allow reset retry for USB2 devices on connect bounce

(bnc#1012382).

- usb: musb: Check for host-mode using is_host_active() on reset interrupt

(bnc#1012382).

- usb: musb: sunxi: Explicitly release USB PHY on exit (bnc#1012382).

- usb: quirks: add quirk for WORLDE MINI MIDI keyboard (bnc#1012382).

- usb: renesas_usbhs: Fix DMAC sequence for receiving zero-length packet

(bnc#1012382).

- usb: serial: console: fix use-after-free after failed setup

(bnc#1012382).

- usb: serial: cp210x: add support for ELV TFD500 (bnc#1012382).

- usb: serial: ftdi_sio: add id for Cypress WICED dev board (bnc#1012382).

- usb: serial: garmin_gps: fix I/O after failed probe and remove

(bnc#1012382).

- usb: serial: garmin_gps: fix memory leak on probe errors (bnc#1012382).

- usb: serial: metro-usb: add MS7820 device id (bnc#1012382).

- usb: serial: option: add support for TP-Link LTE module (bnc#1012382).

- usb: serial: qcserial: add Dell DW5818, DW5819 (bnc#1012382).

- usb: serial: qcserial: add pid/vid for Sierra Wireless EM7355 fw update

(bnc#1012382).

- usb: usbfs: compute urb->actual_length for isochronous (bnc#1012382).

- usb: usbtest: fix NULL pointer dereference (bnc#1012382).

- usb: xhci: Handle error condition in xhci_stop_device() (bnc#1012382).

- vfs: expedite unmount (bsc#1024412).

- video: fbdev: pmag-ba-fb: Remove bad `__init' annotation

(bnc#1012382).

- video: udlfb: Fix read EDID timeout (bsc#1031717).

- vlan: fix a use-after-free in vlan_device_event() (bnc#1012382).

- vsock: use new wait API for vsock_stream_sendmsg() (bnc#1012382).

- vti: fix use after free in vti_tunnel_xmit/vti6_tnl_xmit (bnc#1012382).

- watchdog: kempld: fix gcc-4.3 build (bnc#1012382).

- workqueue: Fix NULL pointer dereference (bnc#1012382).

- workqueue: replace pool->manager_arb mutex with a flag (bnc#1012382).

- x86/ACPI/cstate: Allow ACPI C1 FFH MWAIT use on AMD systems

(bsc#1069879).

- x86/alternatives: Fix alt_max_short macro to really be a max()

(bnc#1012382).

- x86/decoder: Add new TEST instruction pattern (bnc#1012382).

- x86/MCE/AMD: Always give panic severity for UC errors in kernel context

(git-fixes bf80bbd7dcf5).

- x86/microcode/AMD: Add support for fam17h microcode loading

(bsc#1068032).

- x86/microcode/intel: Disable late loading on model 79 (bnc#1012382).

- x86/mm: fix use-after-free of vma during userfaultfd fault (Git-fixes,

bsc#1069916).

- x86/oprofile/ppro: Do not use __this_cpu*() in preemptible context

(bnc#1012382).

- x86/uaccess, sched/preempt: Verify access_ok() context (bnc#1012382).

- xen: do not print error message in case of missing Xenstore entry

(bnc#1012382).

- xen/events: events_fifo: Do not use {get,put}_cpu() in

xen_evtchn_fifo_init() (bnc#1065600).

- xen: fix booting ballooned down hvm guest (bnc#1065600).

- xen/gntdev: avoid out of bounds access in case of partial gntdev_mmap()

(bnc#1012382).

- xen/manage: correct return value check on xenbus_scanf() (bnc#1012382).

- xen-netback: fix error handling output (bnc#1065600).

- xen: x86: mark xen_find_pt_base as __init (bnc#1065600).

- xen: xenbus driver must not accept invalid transaction ids (bnc#1012382).

- zd1211rw: fix NULL-deref at probe (bsc#1031717).





