Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in PHP (Aktualisierung)



--===============6665513604158156201==

Content-Type: multipart/signed; micalg="pgp-sha256";

protocol="application/pgp-signature";

boundary="=-/UfY0bcIqOiU0Vua60ET"





--=-/UfY0bcIqOiU0Vua60ET

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="UTF-8

Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable



==========================================================================

Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3382-2

December 18, 2017



php5 vulnerabilities

==========================================================================



A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:



- Ubuntu 12.04 ESM



Summary:



Several security issues were fixed in PHP.



Software Description:

- php5: HTML-embedded scripting language interpreter



Details:



USN-3382-1 fixed several vulnerabilities in PHP. This update provides

the corresponding update for Ubuntu 12.04 ESM.



Original advisory details:



It was discovered that the PHP URL parser incorrectly handled certain

URI components. A remote attacker could possibly use this issue to

bypass hostname-specific URL checks. (CVE-2016-10397)



It was discovered that PHP incorrectly handled certain boolean

parameters when unserializing data. A remote attacker could possibly

use this issue to cause PHP to crash, resulting in a denial of

service. (CVE-2017-11143)



Sebastian Li, Wei Lei, Xie Xiaofei, and Liu Yang discovered that PHP

incorrectly handled the OpenSSL sealing function. A remote attacker

could possibly use this issue to cause PHP to crash, resulting in a

denial of service. (CVE-2017-11144)



Wei Lei and Liu Yang discovered that the PHP date extension

incorrectly handled memory. A remote attacker could possibly use this

issue to disclose sensitive information from the server.

(CVE-2017-11145)



It was discovered that PHP incorrectly handled certain PHAR archives.

A remote attacker could use this issue to cause PHP to crash or

disclose sensitive information. This issue only affected Ubuntu 14.04

LTS. (CVE-2017-11147)



Wei Lei and Liu Yang discovered that PHP incorrectly handled parsing

ini files. An attacker could possibly use this issue to cause PHP to

crash, resulting in a denial of service. (CVE-2017-11628)



It was discovered that PHP mbstring incorrectly handled certain

regular expressions. A remote attacker could use this issue to cause

PHP to crash, resulting in a denial of service, or possibly execute

arbitrary code. (CVE-2017-9224, CVE-2017-9226, CVE-2017-9227, CVE-

2017-9228, CVE-2017-9229)



Update instructions:



The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following

package versions:



Ubuntu 12.04 ESM:

libapache2-mod-php5 5.3.10-1ubuntu3.28

php5 5.3.10-1ubuntu3.28

php5-cgi 5.3.10-1ubuntu3.28

php5-cli 5.3.10-1ubuntu3.28

php5-fpm 5.3.10-1ubuntu3.28



In general, a standard system update will make all the necessary

changes.



References:

https://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3382-2

https://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3382-1

CVE-2016-10397, CVE-2017-11143, CVE-2017-11144, CVE-2017-11145,

CVE-2017-11147, CVE-2017-11628, CVE-2017-9224, CVE-2017-9226,

CVE-2017-9227, CVE-2017-9228, CVE-2017-9229



--=-/UfY0bcIqOiU0Vua60ET

Content-Type: application/pgp-signature; name="signature.asc"

Content-Description: This is a digitally signed message part

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----

Version: GnuPG v2



iQIcBAABCAAGBQJaN8jRAAoJEEW851uECx9pvvIP/23PNRq7lsddUAMzFR9BdRVo

116IZFEcpZhW/ZXSkBp4OJ6qHzik1ZvHZCCy/Y7fIIzau7vpBpedOaahz+b9kjkc

5ZHGuWflWpx6HxCtogd8o1vA2DKxrveywZYleswanYvM5zU7nh9dtgf3LYdjwYXh

EY00FpR82SO8WkGerVMMy0+vY9WsZQ20vuLIPQzaXn9PQIGpajFB9QtAtyPFiEU6

en7IlBT+y5KkCtLDzY2I2L4HzpD/Djb0hJNs+e9gkMFA4ubf5QEB73F8HHG2pfQi

6izP7Vd6bFF+uZwzK3c7uKYIppGovAz5hAC1ntKpCZ2Kyna1if9PgcL38PPs8FBb

0YROYKREX8EmtIyhB9+jApzca9stfN3zr1uHZ+zboH+lwqQLtC7h/a+/Y5Ha9t13

87KV0m8W0f30INiiknbsuw6gNVMqCH/X67ii+8AzkWqKhkQkxzjIswP5EV9HQ26f

99/mmyisZx+uSkVlIZJK13j3R3wPT8E/j0nI4lZ12L7963DsY4ghxCJ+iqrSPJko

QScKQEWeyKNJmvjOVdrfv/+2sPXiT/8oI+c159ld7q0ZcAgwflti7nL8im90li21

2jht1RPGkBpwNC2aLPkTWz1dDLfe/XgGYNazLWvyz0L0Oz/tMAG6joQVYCpcqwWG

8I3Kf/Bcz+YLApJ1jOgc

=bNhU

-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----



--=-/UfY0bcIqOiU0Vua60ET--







--===============6665513604158156201==

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="utf-8"

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Transfer-Encoding: base64

Content-Disposition: inline



LS0gCnVidW50dS1zZWN1cml0eS1hbm5vdW5jZSBtYWlsaW5nIGxpc3QKdWJ1bnR1LXNlY3VyaXR5

LWFubm91bmNlQGxpc3RzLnVidW50dS5jb20KTW9kaWZ5IHNldHRpbmdzIG9yIHVuc3Vic2NyaWJl

IGF0OiBodHRwczovL2xpc3RzLnVidW50dS5jb20vbWFpbG1hbi9saXN0aW5mby91YnVudHUtc2Vj

dXJpdHktYW5ub3VuY2UK



--===============6665513604158156201==--

