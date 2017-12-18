Login
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in PHP (Aktualisierung)
Name: Mehrere Probleme in PHP (Aktualisierung)
ID: USN-3382-2
Distribution: Ubuntu
Plattformen: Ubuntu 12.04 ESM
Datum: Mo, 18. Dezember 2017, 16:36
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-9227
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-11144
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-9229
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-11143
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-9226
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-9228
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-11147
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-10397
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-9224
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-11145
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-11628
==========================================================================
Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3382-2
December 18, 2017

php5 vulnerabilities
==========================================================================

A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:

- Ubuntu 12.04 ESM

Summary:

Several security issues were fixed in PHP.

Software Description:
- php5: HTML-embedded scripting language interpreter

Details:

USN-3382-1 fixed several vulnerabilities in PHP. This update provides
the corresponding update for Ubuntu 12.04 ESM.

Original advisory details:

 It was discovered that the PHP URL parser incorrectly handled certain
 URI components. A remote attacker could possibly use this issue to
 bypass hostname-specific URL checks. (CVE-2016-10397)

 It was discovered that PHP incorrectly handled certain boolean
 parameters when unserializing data. A remote attacker could possibly
 use this issue to cause PHP to crash, resulting in a denial of
 service. (CVE-2017-11143)

 Sebastian Li, Wei Lei, Xie Xiaofei, and Liu Yang discovered that PHP
 incorrectly handled the OpenSSL sealing function. A remote attacker
 could possibly use this issue to cause PHP to crash, resulting in a
 denial of service. (CVE-2017-11144)

 Wei Lei and Liu Yang discovered that the PHP date extension
 incorrectly handled memory. A remote attacker could possibly use this
 issue to disclose sensitive information from the server. 
 (CVE-2017-11145)

 It was discovered that PHP incorrectly handled certain PHAR archives.
 A remote attacker could use this issue to cause PHP to crash or
 disclose sensitive information. This issue only affected Ubuntu 14.04
 LTS. (CVE-2017-11147)

 Wei Lei and Liu Yang discovered that PHP incorrectly handled parsing
 ini files. An attacker could possibly use this issue to cause PHP to
 crash, resulting in a denial of service. (CVE-2017-11628)

 It was discovered that PHP mbstring incorrectly handled certain
 regular expressions. A remote attacker could use this issue to cause
 PHP to crash, resulting in a denial of service, or possibly execute
 arbitrary code. (CVE-2017-9224, CVE-2017-9226, CVE-2017-9227, CVE-
 2017-9228, CVE-2017-9229)

Update instructions:

The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following
package versions:

Ubuntu 12.04 ESM:
  libapache2-mod-php5             5.3.10-1ubuntu3.28
  php5                            5.3.10-1ubuntu3.28
  php5-cgi                        5.3.10-1ubuntu3.28
  php5-cli                        5.3.10-1ubuntu3.28
  php5-fpm                        5.3.10-1ubuntu3.28

In general, a standard system update will make all the necessary
changes.

References:
  https://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3382-2
  https://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3382-1
  CVE-2016-10397, CVE-2017-11143, CVE-2017-11144, CVE-2017-11145,
  CVE-2017-11147, CVE-2017-11628, CVE-2017-9224, CVE-2017-9226,
  CVE-2017-9227, CVE-2017-9228, CVE-2017-9229

