Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in heketi

=====================================================================

Red Hat Security Advisory



Synopsis: Important: heketi security update

Advisory ID: RHSA-2017:3481-01

Product: Red Hat Gluster Storage

Advisory URL: https://access.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2017:3481

Issue date: 2017-12-18

CVE Names: CVE-2017-15103 CVE-2017-15104

=====================================================================



1. Summary:



An update for heketi is now available for Red Hat Gluster Storage 3.3 for

Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.



Red Hat Product Security has rated this update as having a security impact

of Important. A Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) base score,

which gives a detailed severity rating, is available for each vulnerability

from the CVE link(s) in the References section.



2. Relevant releases/architectures:



Red Hat Gluster Storage Server 3.3 on RHEL-7 - x86_64



3. Description:



Heketi provides a RESTful management interface which can be used to manage

the life cycle of GlusterFS volumes. With Heketi, cloud services like

OpenStack Manila, Kubernetes, and OpenShift can dynamically provision

GlusterFS volumes with any of the supported durability types. Heketi will

automatically determine the location for bricks across the cluster, making

sure to place bricks and its replicas across different failure domains.

Heketi also supports any number of GlusterFS clusters, allowing cloud

services to provide network file storage without being limited to a single

GlusterFS cluster.



Security Fix(es):



* A security-check flaw was found in the way the Heketi server API handled

user requests. An authenticated Heketi user could send specially crafted

requests to the Heketi server, resulting in remote command execution as the

user running Heketi server and possibly privilege escalation.

(CVE-2017-15103)



* An access flaw was found in heketi, where the heketi.json configuration

file was world readable. An attacker having local access to the Heketi

server could read plain-text passwords from the heketi.json file.

(CVE-2017-15104)



Red Hat would like to thank Markus Krell (NTT Security) for reporting

CVE-2017-15103. The CVE-2017-15104 issue was discovered by Siddharth Sharma

(Red Hat).



4. Solution:



For details on how to apply this update, which includes the changes

described in this advisory, refer to:



https://access.redhat.com/articles/11258



5. Bugs fixed (https://bugzilla.redhat.com/):



1510147 - CVE-2017-15103 heketi: OS command injection in heketi API

1510149 - CVE-2017-15104 heketi: Information disclosure through world readable

file



6. Package List:



Red Hat Gluster Storage Server 3.3 on RHEL-7:



Source:

heketi-5.0.0-19.el7rhgs.src.rpm



x86_64:

heketi-5.0.0-19.el7rhgs.x86_64.rpm

heketi-client-5.0.0-19.el7rhgs.x86_64.rpm

python-heketi-5.0.0-19.el7rhgs.x86_64.rpm



These packages are GPG signed by Red Hat for security. Our key and

details on how to verify the signature are available from

https://access.redhat.com/security/team/key/



7. References:



https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-15103

https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-15104

https://access.redhat.com/security/updates/classification/#important



8. Contact:



The Red Hat security contact is <secalert@redhat.com>. More contact

details at https://access.redhat.com/security/team/contact/



Copyright 2017 Red Hat, Inc.

