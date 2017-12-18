|
Sicherheit: Abschaltung der Verschlüsselung in perl-DBD-MySQL
|Name:
|Abschaltung der Verschlüsselung in perl-DBD-MySQL
|ID:
|FEDORA-2017-874bd165c0
|Distribution:
|Fedora
|Plattformen:
|Fedora 27
|Datum:
|Mo, 18. Dezember 2017, 22:51
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-10789
|
Originalnachricht
|
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
Fedora Update Notification
FEDORA-2017-874bd165c0
2017-12-18 17:46:40.051486
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
Name : perl-DBD-MySQL
Product : Fedora 27
Version : 4.043
Release : 6.fc27
URL : http://search.cpan.org/dist/DBD-mysql/
Summary : A MySQL interface for Perl
Description :
DBD::mysql is the Perl5 Database Interface driver for the MySQL database. In
other words: DBD::mysql is an interface between the Perl programming language
and the MySQL programming API that comes with the MySQL relational database
management system.
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
Update Information:
Security fix for CVE-2017-10789
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use
su -c 'dnf upgrade perl-DBD-MySQL' at the command line.
For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at
http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label
All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
|
|