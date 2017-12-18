Sicherheit: Abschaltung der Verschlüsselung in perl-DBD-MySQL

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

-

Fedora Update Notification

FEDORA-2017-874bd165c0

2017-12-18 17:46:40.051486

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

-



Name : perl-DBD-MySQL

Product : Fedora 27

Version : 4.043

Release : 6.fc27

URL : http://search.cpan.org/dist/DBD-mysql/

Summary : A MySQL interface for Perl

Description :

DBD::mysql is the Perl5 Database Interface driver for the MySQL database. In

other words: DBD::mysql is an interface between the Perl programming language

and the MySQL programming API that comes with the MySQL relational database

management system.



-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

-

Update Information:



Security fix for CVE-2017-10789

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

-



This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use

su -c 'dnf upgrade perl-DBD-MySQL' at the command line.

For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at

http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label



All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the

GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at

https://fedoraproject.org/keys

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

-

