Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Linux

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------Fedora Update NotificationFEDORA-2017-129969aa8a2017-12-18 17:46:40.052090--------------------------------------------------------------------------------Name : kernelProduct : Fedora 27Version : 4.14.6Release : 300.fc27URL : http://www.kernel.org/Summary : The Linux kernelDescription :The kernel meta package--------------------------------------------------------------------------------Update Information:The 4.14.6 update contains various fixes across the tree.--------------------------------------------------------------------------------References: [ 1 ] Bug #1525762 - CVE-2017-17449 kernel: Missing namespace check in net/netlink/af_netlink.c allows for network monitors to observe systemwide activity https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1525762 [ 2 ] Bug #1525761 - CVE-2017-17450 kernel: Unchecked capabilities in net/netfilter/xt_osf.c allows for unprivileged modification to systemwide fingerprint list https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1525761 [ 3 ] Bug #1525768 - CVE-2017-17448 kernel: Missing capabilities check in net/netfilter/nfnetlink_cthelper.c allows for unprivileged access to systemwide nfnl_cthelper_list structure https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1525768 [ 4 ] Bug #1525474 - CVE-2017-17558 kernel: Unallocated memory access by malicious USB device via bNumInterfaces overflow https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1525474 [ 5 ] Bug #1519591 - CVE-2017-8824 kernel: Use-after-free vulnerability in DCCP socket https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1519591--------------------------------------------------------------------------------This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Usesu -c 'dnf upgrade kernel' at the command line.For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available athttp://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-labelAll packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on theGPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found athttps://fedoraproject.org/keys