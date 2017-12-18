Login
Newsletter
Werbung
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Linux
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Mehrere Probleme in Linux
ID: FEDORA-2017-129969aa8a
Distribution: Fedora
Plattformen: Fedora 27
Datum: Mo, 18. Dezember 2017, 22:47
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-17450
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-8824
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-17448
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-17558
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-17449

Originalnachricht

 
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
Fedora Update Notification
FEDORA-2017-129969aa8a
2017-12-18 17:46:40.052090
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-

Name        : kernel
Product     : Fedora 27
Version     : 4.14.6
Release     : 300.fc27
URL         : http://www.kernel.org/
Summary     : The Linux kernel
Description :
The kernel meta package

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
Update Information:

The 4.14.6 update contains various fixes across the tree.
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
References:

  [ 1 ] Bug #1525762 - CVE-2017-17449 kernel: Missing namespace check in
 net/netlink/af_netlink.c allows for network monitors to observe systemwide activity
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1525762
  [ 2 ] Bug #1525761 - CVE-2017-17450 kernel: Unchecked capabilities in
 net/netfilter/xt_osf.c allows for unprivileged modification to systemwide fingerprint list
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1525761
  [ 3 ] Bug #1525768 - CVE-2017-17448 kernel: Missing capabilities check in
 net/netfilter/nfnetlink_cthelper.c allows for unprivileged access to systemwide nfnl_cthelper_list structure
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1525768
  [ 4 ] Bug #1525474 - CVE-2017-17558 kernel: Unallocated memory access by
 malicious USB device via bNumInterfaces overflow
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1525474
  [ 5 ] Bug #1519591 - CVE-2017-8824 kernel: Use-after-free vulnerability in
 DCCP socket
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1519591
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-

This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use
su -c 'dnf upgrade kernel' at the command line.
For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at
http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label

All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
_______________________________________________
package-announce mailing list -- package-announce@lists.fedoraproject.org
To unsubscribe send an email to package-announce-leave@lists.fedoraproject.org
Pro-Linux
Traut euch!
Neue Nachrichten

0
KDE ruft zu Spen­den auf

0
Ubu­con Eu­ro­pe 2018 in Spa­ni­en

2
Buch­hal­tungs­soft­ware Lin-HaBu 18 ver­öf­fent­licht

0
Vi­de­os der Co­re­boo­t-Kon­fe­renz ver­öf­fent­licht

0
Apa­che Ha­doop 3.0.0 ver­öf­fent­licht

34
Au­to­ma­tisch in­stal­lier­te Fi­re­fox-Er­wei­te­rung ver­är­gert Be­nut­zer

0
Scum­mVM 2.0 mit 23 neuen Spie­len

7
Tru­eOS 17.12 frei­ge­ge­ben

0
JBoss En­ter­pri­se Ap­p­li­ca­ti­on Plat­form 7.1 er­schie­nen

0
Xen 4.10 ver­öf­fent­licht
 
Werbung