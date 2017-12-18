Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Linux

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Name : kernel

Product : Fedora 27

Version : 4.14.6

Release : 300.fc27

URL : http://www.kernel.org/

Summary : The Linux kernel

Description :

The kernel meta package



The 4.14.6 update contains various fixes across the tree.

References:



[ 1 ] Bug #1525762 - CVE-2017-17449 kernel: Missing namespace check in

net/netlink/af_netlink.c allows for network monitors to observe systemwide activity

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1525762

[ 2 ] Bug #1525761 - CVE-2017-17450 kernel: Unchecked capabilities in

net/netfilter/xt_osf.c allows for unprivileged modification to systemwide fingerprint list

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1525761

[ 3 ] Bug #1525768 - CVE-2017-17448 kernel: Missing capabilities check in

net/netfilter/nfnetlink_cthelper.c allows for unprivileged access to systemwide nfnl_cthelper_list structure

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1525768

[ 4 ] Bug #1525474 - CVE-2017-17558 kernel: Unallocated memory access by

malicious USB device via bNumInterfaces overflow

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1525474

[ 5 ] Bug #1519591 - CVE-2017-8824 kernel: Use-after-free vulnerability in

DCCP socket

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1519591

