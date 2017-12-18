Sicherheit: Mangelnde Rechteprüfung in Red Hat Cloud Forms

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----

Hash: SHA1



=====================================================================

Red Hat Security Advisory



Synopsis: Important: Red Hat CloudForms security, bug fix, and

enhancement update

Advisory ID: RHSA-2017:3484-01

Product: Red Hat CloudForms

Advisory URL: https://access.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2017:3484

Issue date: 2017-12-18

Cross references: RHSA-2017:1601

CVE Names: CVE-2017-2664

=====================================================================



1. Summary:



An update for cfme, cfme-appliance, and cfme-gemset is now available for

CloudForms Management Engine 5.7.



Red Hat Product Security has rated this update as having a security impact

of Important. A Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) base score,

which gives a detailed severity rating, is available for each vulnerability

from the CVE link(s) in the References section.



2. Relevant releases/architectures:



CloudForms Management Engine 5.7 - x86_64



3. Description:



Red Hat CloudForms Management Engine delivers the insight, control, and

automation needed to address the challenges of managing virtual

environments. CloudForms Management Engine is built on Ruby on Rails, a

model-view-controller (MVC) framework for web application development.

Action Pack implements the controller and the view components.



CloudForms Management Engine Appliance.



CloudForms Management Engine Gemset.



Security Fix(es):



* CloudForms lacks RBAC controls on certain methods in the rails

application portion of CloudForms. An attacker with access could use a

variety of methods within the rails applications portion of CloudForms to

escalate privileges. (CVE-2017-2664)



This issue was discovered by Libor Pichler (Red Hat) and Martin Povolny

(Red Hat).



Additional Changes:



This update also fixes several bugs and adds various enhancements.

Documentation for these changes is available from the Release Notes

document linked to in the References section.



4. Solution:



For details on how to apply this update, which includes the changes

described in this advisory, refer to:



https://access.redhat.com/articles/11258



5. Bugs fixed (https://bugzilla.redhat.com/):



1344690 - ActionController::RoutingError in automation simulation tree

1401560 - Missing buttons Graph view, Hybrid view, Table view and missing

option Show full screen report

1424267 - selection doesn't move along with added/copied Condition in

Control->Explorer->Policies treeview

1429962 - UI: VM "Edit Management Engine Relationship", 'Save'

problem mal functionning

1435393 - CVE-2017-2664 CloudForms: lack of RBAC on various methods in web UI

1440105 - UI: Tasks are using an old icons for Task State.

1449404 - IE 11 on windows 7: On topology page entity icons are not displaying

properly

1451831 - [Ansible Tower] - Ansible Tower Jobs - relationships table -

undefined method when clicking on Service

1457979 - After killing reporting worker, report status still says Running

1458287 - Incorrect padding in Actions and Conditions selection screens

1460149 - [Ansible Tower] - Unexpected error when clicking on successful job

1460656 - WebUI:Tag Visibility - Ansible Tower Job Templates should honor tag

visiblity

1460696 - HTML in node names of Control/Simulation tree

1460938 - Unexpected error encountered while clicking on "Download PDF"

button on Switch page

1462104 - [Amazon EC2] - ManageIQ string in PDF filename of Network provider

and in PDF title

1462146 - Access Web Console Cockpit not compatible with Windows VMs

1463265 - Missing id attribute on Cloud->Instance Edit form, Child VM

MultiBoxSelect

1465077 - CFME collects C&U metrics even before resource creation

1465079 - report vm and instances field 'Provision.Request : Approved

By' does not apply any styling

1465080 - The IP version (network protocol) is not displayed when editing cloud

subnets

1465081 - Formatting of Provider summary PDF file generated from provider

summary page is very broken

1465082 - [SDN][Tags] - Redirection to Network provider summary page page after

tag is saved

1465083 - Tag Visibility | Cloud Stack: Tag is not added if stack list opened

from provider detail page

1465084 - service now integrations for determining host_name return empty array

1465086 - Hourly metrics_## tables grow filling up the VMDB filesystem when

real-time purges fail

1465088 - Service template provisioning request do not honour quotas

1465090 - "Items" keyword in the dropdown list values of Default Items

Per Page in my settings

1465091 - [RFE] External Auth - AD - samba-common-tools and deps missing from

appliance.

1465093 - The 'Assigned Filters' setting in the Settings->Access

Control->Groups->[group name] only applies to 'Hosts & Clusters', and not the Network providers.

1465415 - Service Retirement not working properly for Orchestration Stacks due

to missing zone.

1468593 - Check for blank password in database configuration to avoid postgres

errors

1468606 - Azure refresh fails if provider has no orchestration stacks

1468612 - prevent two miq servers from starting

1468613 - Remote VNC/SPICE consoles lack logging when the remote endpoint is

inaccessible

1468614 - Not able to retire VM/instance via API unless "Set Retirement

Date" feature is checked for role

1468633 - websocket connection leaks causing failed connections

1469297 - Unable to select the Azure region UK South

1469703 - performance issue in openstack collection

1471201 - Replace nodejs010 with node from SCL in appliances

1471202 - Unable to save trusted forest Settings

1471204 - Not possible to refresh automate from GIT using API call

1471315 - Tag with Key 'Name' and a nil Value Breaks Refresh for AWS

1472364 - Productized border at top of page should be red not blue

1472381 - Ansible tower job templates filters are not displayed

1472383 - Deleted labels still show up in CFME after provider refresh

1472384 - Some container resources not cleaned up after removal from Openshift

- research

1472806 - <Choose> found as option in drop down service dialogs

1473271 - Raise MiqProvisionError if instance is in error state

1475020 - Drop Down List Dialog does not keep default value for Integer type

1475031 - After applying errata 5.7.3.2 some dialog field default values are

missing in the self-service portal

1476270 - Validation Credentials fails for OSP 10 Provider with AD

"domain" user

1476279 - OpenStack cloud provider refresh error: Flavor <flavor id>

could not be found

1476284 - After Applying ERRATA-RHSA-2017:1601 full refreshes are being trigged

frequently

1476296 - Unable to perform power control operations on stack instance when

navigated through stack summary page

1476395 - OSP: when validating an account with access to many projects, it

checks each, and times out

1477195 - AD with external auth, When doing group lookup for user group SID

number is displayed instead of Group name

1477617 - Validation failed: Status is not included in the list

1477722 - Unable to provision against vmware with "multiple parents

found" error

1477723 - zones of sub region show up as zones appliances of a central region

can move to

1477725 - Search field disappears when user clicks view selector after user

input dialog on Compute->Infrastructure->All VMs page

1477727 - Refresh failed for VMware Provider in Cloudforms 4.5

1478368 - User unable to tick the check boxes of the folder while assigning the

Alert profile

1479377 - Provisioning to MS SCVMM Uses host.name instead of host.hostname

1479410 - incorrect value used in stock automation wait_for_completion

1480630 - prefetch_below_threshold? failure after AWS upgrade

1481743 - UI: "Unexpected error encountered" when Downloading report in

text,csv and pdf format

1481859 - Provisions via Users in multiple groups in tenants in SSUI result in

VMs being provisioned to wrong group/tenant

1481862 - Azure inventory collection fails with missing instances for

west-india region

1481864 - Datasources Download .txt truncates host-name

1481865 - Unable to provision HyperV networking properly

1481867 - Unable to provision against vmware due to "unknown method

xsiType"

1481870 - Quota not using cloud volumes in requested resource calculation.

1482151 - Missing Icon of power state - migrating

1482672 - Workers processing a miq_queue message that exceed the memory

threshold aren't given enough time to exit gracefully

1484387 - Setting VM ownership on more than 100 VMs at a time causing server

error status 400 bad request

1484541 - Custom button not passing target object to dynamic dialog fields

1484549 - [RFE] Add config option to skip container_images

1487280 - Refresh fails: undefined method `[]' for nil:NilClass in

`parse_image_name'

1487289 - [RFE] Include EvmRole-reader as read-only role in the fixtures

1487297 - [RFE] The azure image as built cannot be used in azure.

1487307 - Unable to perform any actions on cloud objects from list view when

navigated to cloud tenants

1487321 - Unable to access filter tab while Editing chargeback for projects

report

1487323 - Save only used OpenShift images with labels/tags

1487686 - Drop down history toolbar button on Import/Export report page is not

needed, should be removed.

1487694 - UI elements not loading and reporting widgets not showing data points

1490434 - Clicking x button in search box doesn't remove the search

1491576 - [Regression] Unable to assign actions to a policy

1492158 - Quota management doesn't work according the expected

1492867 - Dashboard shows 2 for "retiring soon" services but clicking

on that link shows None

1493700 - HTML5 VNC Remote Console: Remove VNC proxy from the UI

1494189 - vc refreshes are preventing full refreshes

1495971 - setting a dynamic dialog to "required = True" is not saved

1496597 - Setting memory_reserve lower than vm_memory failed

1497522 - Deleted VM is moved to status Orphan, though it should move to

Archived.

1497748 - Editing Name of a Category via API breaks Chargeback Assignments

1498095 - Tag/Networks: Cloud Network list is available for restricted user, if

Network manager was tagged

1498131 - It allows me to have filter with same name twice when loading global

filter

1498232 - [Regression] appliance_console not enabling all required SCAP rules.

1500050 - Cannot add Azure provider to CloudForms 4.2

1500052 - Azure refreshes fail with [NameError]: wrong constant name $default

1500067 - Cloudforms AWS image with Azure provider fails to discover entire

environment

1500995 - Unable to initiate VM console in VMware environment with 6.5 VC and

ESXi 6.5

1501478 - overwriting reports causes new runs of the report to not show data

for some columns

1502739 - Dynamic refresh ignored on Service Dialog elements if clicking submit

without clicking out of refresh trigger element first

1505417 - Records with duplicate timestamp in metrics rollup table

1505458 - UI: PDF Download button is missing from the infra provider summary

page (it is displayed for cloud providers)

1505468 - Edit tags not working while navigating to instance through provider

1505546 - [EUWE] HTML5 Console Does Not Display From SSUI/OPS UI VMWare

1506626 - compute.instance.exists events

1509420 - Queue workers are frequently querying pg_backend_pid

1517712 - Storage Volume Attach give Unexpected Error

1521043 - Azure NetworkManager refresh failure with "undefined method

`source_address_prefix'" error



6. Package List:



CloudForms Management Engine 5.7:



Source:

cfme-5.7.4.2-1.el7cf.src.rpm

cfme-appliance-5.7.4.2-1.el7cf.src.rpm

cfme-gemset-5.7.4.2-1.el7cf.src.rpm

rh-ruby23-rubygem-nokogiri-1.8.1-2.el7cf.src.rpm



x86_64:

cfme-5.7.4.2-1.el7cf.x86_64.rpm

cfme-appliance-5.7.4.2-1.el7cf.x86_64.rpm

cfme-appliance-debuginfo-5.7.4.2-1.el7cf.x86_64.rpm

cfme-debuginfo-5.7.4.2-1.el7cf.x86_64.rpm

cfme-gemset-5.7.4.2-1.el7cf.x86_64.rpm

rh-ruby23-rubygem-nokogiri-1.8.1-2.el7cf.x86_64.rpm

rh-ruby23-rubygem-nokogiri-debuginfo-1.8.1-2.el7cf.x86_64.rpm

rh-ruby23-rubygem-nokogiri-doc-1.8.1-2.el7cf.x86_64.rpm



These packages are GPG signed by Red Hat for security. Our key and

details on how to verify the signature are available from

https://access.redhat.com/security/team/key/



7. References:



https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-2664

https://access.redhat.com/security/updates/classification/#important



8. Contact:



The Red Hat security contact is <secalert@redhat.com>. More contact

details at https://access.redhat.com/security/team/contact/



Copyright 2017 Red Hat, Inc.

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----

Version: GnuPG v1



iD8DBQFaOCPCXlSAg2UNWIIRAoCOAJ4hDys8f7j0ds8NqSY+dulIXwI1WQCff+ze

bGKOZPFsz5Gnxv0Rm3WWnrM=

=wTln

-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----



