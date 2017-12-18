|
drucken bookmarks versenden konfigurieren admin pdf
Sicherheit: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in Python
|Name:
|Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in Python
|ID:
|FEDORA-2017-2d441a1d98
|Distribution:
|Fedora
|Plattformen:
|Fedora 26
|Datum:
|Mo, 18. Dezember 2017, 22:42
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-1000158
|
Originalnachricht
|
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
Fedora Update Notification
FEDORA-2017-2d441a1d98
2017-12-18 19:40:13.821138
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
Name : python26
Product : Fedora 26
Version : 2.6.9
Release : 7.fc26
URL : http://www.python.org/
Summary : Version 2.6 of the Python programming language
Description :
Python 2.6 package for developers.
This package exists to allow developers to test their code against an older
version of Python. This is not a full Python stack and if you wish to run
your applications with Python 2.6, see other distributions
that support it, such as CentOS or RHEL 6.
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
Update Information:
Fix for CVE-2017-1000158
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
References:
[ 1 ] Bug #1519602 - CVE-2017-1000158 python26: python: Integer overflow in
PyString_DecodeEscape results in heap-base buffer overflow [fedora-all]
https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1519602
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use
su -c 'dnf upgrade python26' at the command line.
For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at
http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label
All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
_______________________________________________
package-announce mailing list -- package-announce@lists.fedoraproject.org
To unsubscribe send an email to package-announce-leave@lists.fedoraproject.org
|
|