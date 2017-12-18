Sicherheit: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in Python

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Fedora Update Notification

FEDORA-2017-2d441a1d98

2017-12-18 19:40:13.821138

Name : python26

Product : Fedora 26

Version : 2.6.9

Release : 7.fc26

URL : http://www.python.org/

Summary : Version 2.6 of the Python programming language

Description :

Python 2.6 package for developers.



This package exists to allow developers to test their code against an older

version of Python. This is not a full Python stack and if you wish to run

your applications with Python 2.6, see other distributions

that support it, such as CentOS or RHEL 6.



Update Information:



Fix for CVE-2017-1000158

References:



[ 1 ] Bug #1519602 - CVE-2017-1000158 python26: python: Integer overflow in

PyString_DecodeEscape results in heap-base buffer overflow [fedora-all]

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1519602

This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use

su -c 'dnf upgrade python26' at the command line.

For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at

http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label



All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the

GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at

https://fedoraproject.org/keys

