Sicherheit: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in Python
Name: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in Python
ID: FEDORA-2017-2d441a1d98
Distribution: Fedora
Plattformen: Fedora 26
Datum: Mo, 18. Dezember 2017, 22:42
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-1000158

Originalnachricht

 
Name        : python26
Product     : Fedora 26
Version     : 2.6.9
Release     : 7.fc26
URL         : http://www.python.org/
Summary     : Version 2.6 of the Python programming language
Description :
Python 2.6 package for developers.

This package exists to allow developers to test their code against an older
version of Python. This is not a full Python stack and if you wish to run
your applications with Python 2.6, see other distributions
that support it, such as CentOS or RHEL 6.

Update Information:

Fix for CVE-2017-1000158
References:

  [ 1 ] Bug #1519602 - CVE-2017-1000158 python26: python: Integer overflow in
 PyString_DecodeEscape results in heap-base buffer overflow [fedora-all]
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1519602
This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use
su -c 'dnf upgrade python26' at the command line.
For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at
http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label

All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys
