Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Ruby

Red Hat Security Advisory
Synopsis: Moderate: rh-ruby24-ruby security, bug fix, and enhancement
update
Advisory ID: RHSA-2017:3485-01
Product: Red Hat Software Collections
Advisory URL: https://access.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2017:3485
Issue date: 2017-12-19
CVE Names: CVE-2017-0898 CVE-2017-0899 CVE-2017-0900
CVE-2017-0901 CVE-2017-0902 CVE-2017-0903
CVE-2017-10784 CVE-2017-14064
=====================================================================
1. Summary:
An update for rh-ruby24-ruby is now available for Red Hat Software
Collections.
Red Hat Product Security has rated this update as having a security impact
of Moderate. A Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) base score, which
gives a detailed severity rating, is available for each vulnerability from
the CVE link(s) in the References section.
2. Relevant releases/architectures:
Red Hat Software Collections for Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server (v. 6) -
noarch, x86_64
Red Hat Software Collections for Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server (v. 7) -
noarch, x86_64
Red Hat Software Collections for Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server EUS (v. 6.7) -
noarch, x86_64
Red Hat Software Collections for Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server EUS (v. 7.3) -
noarch, x86_64
Red Hat Software Collections for Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server EUS (v. 7.4) -
noarch, x86_64
Red Hat Software Collections for Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation (v. 6) -
noarch, x86_64
Red Hat Software Collections for Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation (v. 7) -
noarch, x86_64
3. Description:
Ruby is an extensible, interpreted, object-oriented, scripting language. It
has features to process text files and to perform system management tasks.
The following packages have been upgraded to a later upstream version:
rh-ruby24-ruby (2.4.2). (BZ#1506785)
Security Fix(es):
* A buffer underflow was found in ruby's sprintf function. An attacker,
with ability to control its format string parameter, could send a specially
crafted string that would disclose heap memory or crash the interpreter.
(CVE-2017-0898)
* It was found that rubygems did not sanitize gem names during installation
of a given gem. A specially crafted gem could use this flaw to install
files outside of the regular directory. (CVE-2017-0901)
* A vulnerability was found where rubygems did not sanitize DNS responses
when requesting the hostname of the rubygems server for a domain, via a
_rubygems._tcp DNS SRV query. An attacker with the ability to manipulate
DNS responses could direct the gem command towards a different domain.
(CVE-2017-0902)
* A vulnerability was found where the rubygems module was vulnerable to an
unsafe YAML deserialization when inspecting a gem. Applications inspecting
gem files without installing them can be tricked to execute arbitrary code
in the context of the ruby interpreter. (CVE-2017-0903)
* It was found that WEBrick did not sanitize all its log messages. If logs
were printed in a terminal, an attacker could interact with the terminal
via the use of escape sequences. (CVE-2017-10784)
* A vulnerability was found where rubygems did not properly sanitize gems'
specification text. A specially crafted gem could interact with the
terminal via the use of escape sequences. (CVE-2017-0899)
* It was found that rubygems could use an excessive amount of CPU while
parsing a sufficiently long gem summary. A specially crafted gem from a gem
repository could freeze gem commands attempting to parse its summary.
(CVE-2017-0900)
* A buffer overflow vulnerability was found in the JSON extension of ruby.
An attacker with the ability to pass a specially crafted JSON input to the
extension could use this flaw to expose the interpreter's heap memory.
(CVE-2017-14064)
4. Solution:
For details on how to apply this update, which includes the changes
described in this advisory, refer to:
https://access.redhat.com/articles/11258
5. Bugs fixed (https://bugzilla.redhat.com/):
1487552 - CVE-2017-14064 ruby: Arbitrary heap exposure during a JSON.generate
call
1487587 - CVE-2017-0901 rubygems: Arbitrary file overwrite due to incorrect
validation of specification name
1487588 - CVE-2017-0900 rubygems: No size limit in summary length of gem spec
1487589 - CVE-2017-0902 rubygems: DNS hijacking vulnerability
1487590 - CVE-2017-0899 rubygems: Escape sequence in the "summary"
field of gemspec
1492012 - CVE-2017-10784 ruby: Escape sequence injection vulnerability in the
Basic authentication of WEBrick
1492015 - CVE-2017-0898 ruby: Buffer underrun vulnerability in Kernel.sprintf
1500488 - CVE-2017-0903 rubygems: Unsafe object deserialization through YAML
formatted gem specifications
1506785 - Rebase to the latest Ruby 2.4 point release [rhscl-3.0.z]
6. Package List:
Red Hat Software Collections for Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server (v. 6):
Source:
rh-ruby24-ruby-2.4.2-86.el6.src.rpm
noarch:
rh-ruby24-ruby-doc-2.4.2-86.el6.noarch.rpm
rh-ruby24-ruby-irb-2.4.2-86.el6.noarch.rpm
rh-ruby24-rubygem-minitest-5.10.1-86.el6.noarch.rpm
rh-ruby24-rubygem-power_assert-0.4.1-86.el6.noarch.rpm
rh-ruby24-rubygem-rake-12.0.0-86.el6.noarch.rpm
rh-ruby24-rubygem-rdoc-5.0.0-86.el6.noarch.rpm
rh-ruby24-rubygem-test-unit-3.2.3-86.el6.noarch.rpm
rh-ruby24-rubygem-xmlrpc-0.2.1-86.el6.noarch.rpm
rh-ruby24-rubygems-2.6.14-86.el6.noarch.rpm
rh-ruby24-rubygems-devel-2.6.14-86.el6.noarch.rpm
x86_64:
rh-ruby24-ruby-2.4.2-86.el6.x86_64.rpm
rh-ruby24-ruby-debuginfo-2.4.2-86.el6.x86_64.rpm
rh-ruby24-ruby-devel-2.4.2-86.el6.x86_64.rpm
rh-ruby24-ruby-libs-2.4.2-86.el6.x86_64.rpm
rh-ruby24-rubygem-bigdecimal-1.3.0-86.el6.x86_64.rpm
rh-ruby24-rubygem-did_you_mean-1.1.0-86.el6.x86_64.rpm
rh-ruby24-rubygem-io-console-0.4.6-86.el6.x86_64.rpm
rh-ruby24-rubygem-json-2.0.4-86.el6.x86_64.rpm
rh-ruby24-rubygem-net-telnet-0.1.1-86.el6.x86_64.rpm
rh-ruby24-rubygem-openssl-2.0.5-86.el6.x86_64.rpm
rh-ruby24-rubygem-psych-2.2.2-86.el6.x86_64.rpm
Red Hat Software Collections for Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server EUS (v. 6.7):
Source:
rh-ruby24-ruby-2.4.2-86.el6.src.rpm
noarch:
rh-ruby24-ruby-doc-2.4.2-86.el6.noarch.rpm
rh-ruby24-ruby-irb-2.4.2-86.el6.noarch.rpm
rh-ruby24-rubygem-minitest-5.10.1-86.el6.noarch.rpm
rh-ruby24-rubygem-power_assert-0.4.1-86.el6.noarch.rpm
rh-ruby24-rubygem-rake-12.0.0-86.el6.noarch.rpm
rh-ruby24-rubygem-rdoc-5.0.0-86.el6.noarch.rpm
rh-ruby24-rubygem-test-unit-3.2.3-86.el6.noarch.rpm
rh-ruby24-rubygem-xmlrpc-0.2.1-86.el6.noarch.rpm
rh-ruby24-rubygems-2.6.14-86.el6.noarch.rpm
rh-ruby24-rubygems-devel-2.6.14-86.el6.noarch.rpm
x86_64:
rh-ruby24-ruby-2.4.2-86.el6.x86_64.rpm
rh-ruby24-ruby-debuginfo-2.4.2-86.el6.x86_64.rpm
rh-ruby24-ruby-devel-2.4.2-86.el6.x86_64.rpm
rh-ruby24-ruby-libs-2.4.2-86.el6.x86_64.rpm
rh-ruby24-rubygem-bigdecimal-1.3.0-86.el6.x86_64.rpm
rh-ruby24-rubygem-did_you_mean-1.1.0-86.el6.x86_64.rpm
rh-ruby24-rubygem-io-console-0.4.6-86.el6.x86_64.rpm
rh-ruby24-rubygem-json-2.0.4-86.el6.x86_64.rpm
rh-ruby24-rubygem-net-telnet-0.1.1-86.el6.x86_64.rpm
rh-ruby24-rubygem-openssl-2.0.5-86.el6.x86_64.rpm
rh-ruby24-rubygem-psych-2.2.2-86.el6.x86_64.rpm
Red Hat Software Collections for Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation (v. 6):
Source:
rh-ruby24-ruby-2.4.2-86.el6.src.rpm
noarch:
rh-ruby24-ruby-doc-2.4.2-86.el6.noarch.rpm
rh-ruby24-ruby-irb-2.4.2-86.el6.noarch.rpm
rh-ruby24-rubygem-minitest-5.10.1-86.el6.noarch.rpm
rh-ruby24-rubygem-power_assert-0.4.1-86.el6.noarch.rpm
rh-ruby24-rubygem-rake-12.0.0-86.el6.noarch.rpm
rh-ruby24-rubygem-rdoc-5.0.0-86.el6.noarch.rpm
rh-ruby24-rubygem-test-unit-3.2.3-86.el6.noarch.rpm
rh-ruby24-rubygem-xmlrpc-0.2.1-86.el6.noarch.rpm
rh-ruby24-rubygems-2.6.14-86.el6.noarch.rpm
rh-ruby24-rubygems-devel-2.6.14-86.el6.noarch.rpm
x86_64:
rh-ruby24-ruby-2.4.2-86.el6.x86_64.rpm
rh-ruby24-ruby-debuginfo-2.4.2-86.el6.x86_64.rpm
rh-ruby24-ruby-devel-2.4.2-86.el6.x86_64.rpm
rh-ruby24-ruby-libs-2.4.2-86.el6.x86_64.rpm
rh-ruby24-rubygem-bigdecimal-1.3.0-86.el6.x86_64.rpm
rh-ruby24-rubygem-did_you_mean-1.1.0-86.el6.x86_64.rpm
rh-ruby24-rubygem-io-console-0.4.6-86.el6.x86_64.rpm
rh-ruby24-rubygem-json-2.0.4-86.el6.x86_64.rpm
rh-ruby24-rubygem-net-telnet-0.1.1-86.el6.x86_64.rpm
rh-ruby24-rubygem-openssl-2.0.5-86.el6.x86_64.rpm
rh-ruby24-rubygem-psych-2.2.2-86.el6.x86_64.rpm
Red Hat Software Collections for Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server (v. 7):
Source:
rh-ruby24-ruby-2.4.2-86.el7.src.rpm
noarch:
rh-ruby24-ruby-doc-2.4.2-86.el7.noarch.rpm
rh-ruby24-ruby-irb-2.4.2-86.el7.noarch.rpm
rh-ruby24-rubygem-minitest-5.10.1-86.el7.noarch.rpm
rh-ruby24-rubygem-power_assert-0.4.1-86.el7.noarch.rpm
rh-ruby24-rubygem-rake-12.0.0-86.el7.noarch.rpm
rh-ruby24-rubygem-rdoc-5.0.0-86.el7.noarch.rpm
rh-ruby24-rubygem-test-unit-3.2.3-86.el7.noarch.rpm
rh-ruby24-rubygem-xmlrpc-0.2.1-86.el7.noarch.rpm
rh-ruby24-rubygems-2.6.14-86.el7.noarch.rpm
rh-ruby24-rubygems-devel-2.6.14-86.el7.noarch.rpm
x86_64:
rh-ruby24-ruby-2.4.2-86.el7.x86_64.rpm
rh-ruby24-ruby-debuginfo-2.4.2-86.el7.x86_64.rpm
rh-ruby24-ruby-devel-2.4.2-86.el7.x86_64.rpm
rh-ruby24-ruby-libs-2.4.2-86.el7.x86_64.rpm
rh-ruby24-rubygem-bigdecimal-1.3.0-86.el7.x86_64.rpm
rh-ruby24-rubygem-did_you_mean-1.1.0-86.el7.x86_64.rpm
rh-ruby24-rubygem-io-console-0.4.6-86.el7.x86_64.rpm
rh-ruby24-rubygem-json-2.0.4-86.el7.x86_64.rpm
rh-ruby24-rubygem-net-telnet-0.1.1-86.el7.x86_64.rpm
rh-ruby24-rubygem-openssl-2.0.5-86.el7.x86_64.rpm
rh-ruby24-rubygem-psych-2.2.2-86.el7.x86_64.rpm
Red Hat Software Collections for Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server EUS (v. 7.3):
Source:
rh-ruby24-ruby-2.4.2-86.el7.src.rpm
noarch:
rh-ruby24-ruby-doc-2.4.2-86.el7.noarch.rpm
rh-ruby24-ruby-irb-2.4.2-86.el7.noarch.rpm
rh-ruby24-rubygem-minitest-5.10.1-86.el7.noarch.rpm
rh-ruby24-rubygem-power_assert-0.4.1-86.el7.noarch.rpm
rh-ruby24-rubygem-rake-12.0.0-86.el7.noarch.rpm
rh-ruby24-rubygem-rdoc-5.0.0-86.el7.noarch.rpm
rh-ruby24-rubygem-test-unit-3.2.3-86.el7.noarch.rpm
rh-ruby24-rubygem-xmlrpc-0.2.1-86.el7.noarch.rpm
rh-ruby24-rubygems-2.6.14-86.el7.noarch.rpm
rh-ruby24-rubygems-devel-2.6.14-86.el7.noarch.rpm
x86_64:
rh-ruby24-ruby-2.4.2-86.el7.x86_64.rpm
rh-ruby24-ruby-debuginfo-2.4.2-86.el7.x86_64.rpm
rh-ruby24-ruby-devel-2.4.2-86.el7.x86_64.rpm
rh-ruby24-ruby-libs-2.4.2-86.el7.x86_64.rpm
rh-ruby24-rubygem-bigdecimal-1.3.0-86.el7.x86_64.rpm
rh-ruby24-rubygem-did_you_mean-1.1.0-86.el7.x86_64.rpm
rh-ruby24-rubygem-io-console-0.4.6-86.el7.x86_64.rpm
rh-ruby24-rubygem-json-2.0.4-86.el7.x86_64.rpm
rh-ruby24-rubygem-net-telnet-0.1.1-86.el7.x86_64.rpm
rh-ruby24-rubygem-openssl-2.0.5-86.el7.x86_64.rpm
rh-ruby24-rubygem-psych-2.2.2-86.el7.x86_64.rpm
Red Hat Software Collections for Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server EUS (v. 7.4):
Source:
rh-ruby24-ruby-2.4.2-86.el7.src.rpm
noarch:
rh-ruby24-ruby-doc-2.4.2-86.el7.noarch.rpm
rh-ruby24-ruby-irb-2.4.2-86.el7.noarch.rpm
rh-ruby24-rubygem-minitest-5.10.1-86.el7.noarch.rpm
rh-ruby24-rubygem-power_assert-0.4.1-86.el7.noarch.rpm
rh-ruby24-rubygem-rake-12.0.0-86.el7.noarch.rpm
rh-ruby24-rubygem-rdoc-5.0.0-86.el7.noarch.rpm
rh-ruby24-rubygem-test-unit-3.2.3-86.el7.noarch.rpm
rh-ruby24-rubygem-xmlrpc-0.2.1-86.el7.noarch.rpm
rh-ruby24-rubygems-2.6.14-86.el7.noarch.rpm
rh-ruby24-rubygems-devel-2.6.14-86.el7.noarch.rpm
x86_64:
rh-ruby24-ruby-2.4.2-86.el7.x86_64.rpm
rh-ruby24-ruby-debuginfo-2.4.2-86.el7.x86_64.rpm
rh-ruby24-ruby-devel-2.4.2-86.el7.x86_64.rpm
rh-ruby24-ruby-libs-2.4.2-86.el7.x86_64.rpm
rh-ruby24-rubygem-bigdecimal-1.3.0-86.el7.x86_64.rpm
rh-ruby24-rubygem-did_you_mean-1.1.0-86.el7.x86_64.rpm
rh-ruby24-rubygem-io-console-0.4.6-86.el7.x86_64.rpm
rh-ruby24-rubygem-json-2.0.4-86.el7.x86_64.rpm
rh-ruby24-rubygem-net-telnet-0.1.1-86.el7.x86_64.rpm
rh-ruby24-rubygem-openssl-2.0.5-86.el7.x86_64.rpm
rh-ruby24-rubygem-psych-2.2.2-86.el7.x86_64.rpm
Red Hat Software Collections for Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation (v. 7):
Source:
rh-ruby24-ruby-2.4.2-86.el7.src.rpm
noarch:
rh-ruby24-ruby-doc-2.4.2-86.el7.noarch.rpm
rh-ruby24-ruby-irb-2.4.2-86.el7.noarch.rpm
rh-ruby24-rubygem-minitest-5.10.1-86.el7.noarch.rpm
rh-ruby24-rubygem-power_assert-0.4.1-86.el7.noarch.rpm
rh-ruby24-rubygem-rake-12.0.0-86.el7.noarch.rpm
rh-ruby24-rubygem-rdoc-5.0.0-86.el7.noarch.rpm
rh-ruby24-rubygem-test-unit-3.2.3-86.el7.noarch.rpm
rh-ruby24-rubygem-xmlrpc-0.2.1-86.el7.noarch.rpm
rh-ruby24-rubygems-2.6.14-86.el7.noarch.rpm
rh-ruby24-rubygems-devel-2.6.14-86.el7.noarch.rpm
x86_64:
rh-ruby24-ruby-2.4.2-86.el7.x86_64.rpm
rh-ruby24-ruby-debuginfo-2.4.2-86.el7.x86_64.rpm
rh-ruby24-ruby-devel-2.4.2-86.el7.x86_64.rpm
rh-ruby24-ruby-libs-2.4.2-86.el7.x86_64.rpm
rh-ruby24-rubygem-bigdecimal-1.3.0-86.el7.x86_64.rpm
rh-ruby24-rubygem-did_you_mean-1.1.0-86.el7.x86_64.rpm
rh-ruby24-rubygem-io-console-0.4.6-86.el7.x86_64.rpm
rh-ruby24-rubygem-json-2.0.4-86.el7.x86_64.rpm
rh-ruby24-rubygem-net-telnet-0.1.1-86.el7.x86_64.rpm
rh-ruby24-rubygem-openssl-2.0.5-86.el7.x86_64.rpm
rh-ruby24-rubygem-psych-2.2.2-86.el7.x86_64.rpm
These packages are GPG signed by Red Hat for security. Our key and
details on how to verify the signature are available from
https://access.redhat.com/security/team/key/
7. References:
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-0898
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-0899
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-0900
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-0901
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-0902
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-0903
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-10784
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-14064
https://access.redhat.com/security/updates/classification/#moderate
