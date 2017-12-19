Login
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Ruby
Name: Mehrere Probleme in Ruby
ID: RHSA-2017:3485-01
Distribution: Red Hat
Plattformen: Red Hat Software Collections
Datum: Di, 19. Dezember 2017, 10:37
Referenzen: https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-14064
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-10784
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-0902
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-0900
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-0903
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-0898
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-0899
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-0901

Originalnachricht

 
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----
Hash: SHA1

=====================================================================
                   Red Hat Security Advisory

Synopsis:          Moderate: rh-ruby24-ruby security, bug fix, and enhancement
 update
Advisory ID:       RHSA-2017:3485-01
Product:           Red Hat Software Collections
Advisory URL:      https://access.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2017:3485
Issue date:        2017-12-19
CVE Names:         CVE-2017-0898 CVE-2017-0899 CVE-2017-0900 
                   CVE-2017-0901 CVE-2017-0902 CVE-2017-0903 
                   CVE-2017-10784 CVE-2017-14064 
=====================================================================

1. Summary:

An update for rh-ruby24-ruby is now available for Red Hat Software
Collections.

Red Hat Product Security has rated this update as having a security impact
of Moderate. A Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) base score, which
gives a detailed severity rating, is available for each vulnerability from
the CVE link(s) in the References section.

2. Relevant releases/architectures:

Red Hat Software Collections for Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server (v. 6) -
 noarch, x86_64
Red Hat Software Collections for Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server (v. 7) -
 noarch, x86_64
Red Hat Software Collections for Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server EUS (v. 6.7) -
 noarch, x86_64
Red Hat Software Collections for Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server EUS (v. 7.3) -
 noarch, x86_64
Red Hat Software Collections for Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server EUS (v. 7.4) -
 noarch, x86_64
Red Hat Software Collections for Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation (v. 6) -
 noarch, x86_64
Red Hat Software Collections for Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation (v. 7) -
 noarch, x86_64

3. Description:

Ruby is an extensible, interpreted, object-oriented, scripting language. It
has features to process text files and to perform system management tasks.

The following packages have been upgraded to a later upstream version:
rh-ruby24-ruby (2.4.2). (BZ#1506785)

Security Fix(es):

* A buffer underflow was found in ruby's sprintf function. An attacker,
with ability to control its format string parameter, could send a specially
crafted string that would disclose heap memory or crash the interpreter.
(CVE-2017-0898)

* It was found that rubygems did not sanitize gem names during installation
of a given gem. A specially crafted gem could use this flaw to install
files outside of the regular directory. (CVE-2017-0901)

* A vulnerability was found where rubygems did not sanitize DNS responses
when requesting the hostname of the rubygems server for a domain, via a
_rubygems._tcp DNS SRV query. An attacker with the ability to manipulate
DNS responses could direct the gem command towards a different domain.
(CVE-2017-0902)

* A vulnerability was found where the rubygems module was vulnerable to an
unsafe YAML deserialization when inspecting a gem. Applications inspecting
gem files without installing them can be tricked to execute arbitrary code
in the context of the ruby interpreter. (CVE-2017-0903)

* It was found that WEBrick did not sanitize all its log messages. If logs
were printed in a terminal, an attacker could interact with the terminal
via the use of escape sequences. (CVE-2017-10784)

* A vulnerability was found where rubygems did not properly sanitize gems'
specification text. A specially crafted gem could interact with the
terminal via the use of escape sequences. (CVE-2017-0899)

* It was found that rubygems could use an excessive amount of CPU while
parsing a sufficiently long gem summary. A specially crafted gem from a gem
repository could freeze gem commands attempting to parse its summary.
(CVE-2017-0900)

* A buffer overflow vulnerability was found in the JSON extension of ruby.
An attacker with the ability to pass a specially crafted JSON input to the
extension could use this flaw to expose the interpreter's heap memory.
(CVE-2017-14064)

4. Solution:

For details on how to apply this update, which includes the changes
described in this advisory, refer to:

https://access.redhat.com/articles/11258

5. Bugs fixed (https://bugzilla.redhat.com/):

1487552 - CVE-2017-14064 ruby: Arbitrary heap exposure during a JSON.generate
 call
1487587 - CVE-2017-0901 rubygems: Arbitrary file overwrite due to incorrect
 validation of specification name
1487588 - CVE-2017-0900 rubygems: No size limit in summary length of gem spec
1487589 - CVE-2017-0902 rubygems: DNS hijacking vulnerability
1487590 - CVE-2017-0899 rubygems: Escape sequence in the "summary"
 field of gemspec
1492012 - CVE-2017-10784 ruby: Escape sequence injection vulnerability in the
 Basic authentication of WEBrick
1492015 - CVE-2017-0898 ruby: Buffer underrun vulnerability in Kernel.sprintf
1500488 - CVE-2017-0903 rubygems: Unsafe object deserialization through YAML
 formatted gem specifications
1506785 - Rebase to the latest Ruby 2.4 point release [rhscl-3.0.z]

6. Package List:

Red Hat Software Collections for Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server (v. 6):

Source:
rh-ruby24-ruby-2.4.2-86.el6.src.rpm

noarch:
rh-ruby24-ruby-doc-2.4.2-86.el6.noarch.rpm
rh-ruby24-ruby-irb-2.4.2-86.el6.noarch.rpm
rh-ruby24-rubygem-minitest-5.10.1-86.el6.noarch.rpm
rh-ruby24-rubygem-power_assert-0.4.1-86.el6.noarch.rpm
rh-ruby24-rubygem-rake-12.0.0-86.el6.noarch.rpm
rh-ruby24-rubygem-rdoc-5.0.0-86.el6.noarch.rpm
rh-ruby24-rubygem-test-unit-3.2.3-86.el6.noarch.rpm
rh-ruby24-rubygem-xmlrpc-0.2.1-86.el6.noarch.rpm
rh-ruby24-rubygems-2.6.14-86.el6.noarch.rpm
rh-ruby24-rubygems-devel-2.6.14-86.el6.noarch.rpm

x86_64:
rh-ruby24-ruby-2.4.2-86.el6.x86_64.rpm
rh-ruby24-ruby-debuginfo-2.4.2-86.el6.x86_64.rpm
rh-ruby24-ruby-devel-2.4.2-86.el6.x86_64.rpm
rh-ruby24-ruby-libs-2.4.2-86.el6.x86_64.rpm
rh-ruby24-rubygem-bigdecimal-1.3.0-86.el6.x86_64.rpm
rh-ruby24-rubygem-did_you_mean-1.1.0-86.el6.x86_64.rpm
rh-ruby24-rubygem-io-console-0.4.6-86.el6.x86_64.rpm
rh-ruby24-rubygem-json-2.0.4-86.el6.x86_64.rpm
rh-ruby24-rubygem-net-telnet-0.1.1-86.el6.x86_64.rpm
rh-ruby24-rubygem-openssl-2.0.5-86.el6.x86_64.rpm
rh-ruby24-rubygem-psych-2.2.2-86.el6.x86_64.rpm

Red Hat Software Collections for Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server EUS (v. 6.7):

Source:
rh-ruby24-ruby-2.4.2-86.el6.src.rpm

noarch:
rh-ruby24-ruby-doc-2.4.2-86.el6.noarch.rpm
rh-ruby24-ruby-irb-2.4.2-86.el6.noarch.rpm
rh-ruby24-rubygem-minitest-5.10.1-86.el6.noarch.rpm
rh-ruby24-rubygem-power_assert-0.4.1-86.el6.noarch.rpm
rh-ruby24-rubygem-rake-12.0.0-86.el6.noarch.rpm
rh-ruby24-rubygem-rdoc-5.0.0-86.el6.noarch.rpm
rh-ruby24-rubygem-test-unit-3.2.3-86.el6.noarch.rpm
rh-ruby24-rubygem-xmlrpc-0.2.1-86.el6.noarch.rpm
rh-ruby24-rubygems-2.6.14-86.el6.noarch.rpm
rh-ruby24-rubygems-devel-2.6.14-86.el6.noarch.rpm

x86_64:
rh-ruby24-ruby-2.4.2-86.el6.x86_64.rpm
rh-ruby24-ruby-debuginfo-2.4.2-86.el6.x86_64.rpm
rh-ruby24-ruby-devel-2.4.2-86.el6.x86_64.rpm
rh-ruby24-ruby-libs-2.4.2-86.el6.x86_64.rpm
rh-ruby24-rubygem-bigdecimal-1.3.0-86.el6.x86_64.rpm
rh-ruby24-rubygem-did_you_mean-1.1.0-86.el6.x86_64.rpm
rh-ruby24-rubygem-io-console-0.4.6-86.el6.x86_64.rpm
rh-ruby24-rubygem-json-2.0.4-86.el6.x86_64.rpm
rh-ruby24-rubygem-net-telnet-0.1.1-86.el6.x86_64.rpm
rh-ruby24-rubygem-openssl-2.0.5-86.el6.x86_64.rpm
rh-ruby24-rubygem-psych-2.2.2-86.el6.x86_64.rpm

Red Hat Software Collections for Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation (v. 6):

Source:
rh-ruby24-ruby-2.4.2-86.el6.src.rpm

noarch:
rh-ruby24-ruby-doc-2.4.2-86.el6.noarch.rpm
rh-ruby24-ruby-irb-2.4.2-86.el6.noarch.rpm
rh-ruby24-rubygem-minitest-5.10.1-86.el6.noarch.rpm
rh-ruby24-rubygem-power_assert-0.4.1-86.el6.noarch.rpm
rh-ruby24-rubygem-rake-12.0.0-86.el6.noarch.rpm
rh-ruby24-rubygem-rdoc-5.0.0-86.el6.noarch.rpm
rh-ruby24-rubygem-test-unit-3.2.3-86.el6.noarch.rpm
rh-ruby24-rubygem-xmlrpc-0.2.1-86.el6.noarch.rpm
rh-ruby24-rubygems-2.6.14-86.el6.noarch.rpm
rh-ruby24-rubygems-devel-2.6.14-86.el6.noarch.rpm

x86_64:
rh-ruby24-ruby-2.4.2-86.el6.x86_64.rpm
rh-ruby24-ruby-debuginfo-2.4.2-86.el6.x86_64.rpm
rh-ruby24-ruby-devel-2.4.2-86.el6.x86_64.rpm
rh-ruby24-ruby-libs-2.4.2-86.el6.x86_64.rpm
rh-ruby24-rubygem-bigdecimal-1.3.0-86.el6.x86_64.rpm
rh-ruby24-rubygem-did_you_mean-1.1.0-86.el6.x86_64.rpm
rh-ruby24-rubygem-io-console-0.4.6-86.el6.x86_64.rpm
rh-ruby24-rubygem-json-2.0.4-86.el6.x86_64.rpm
rh-ruby24-rubygem-net-telnet-0.1.1-86.el6.x86_64.rpm
rh-ruby24-rubygem-openssl-2.0.5-86.el6.x86_64.rpm
rh-ruby24-rubygem-psych-2.2.2-86.el6.x86_64.rpm

Red Hat Software Collections for Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server (v. 7):

Source:
rh-ruby24-ruby-2.4.2-86.el7.src.rpm

noarch:
rh-ruby24-ruby-doc-2.4.2-86.el7.noarch.rpm
rh-ruby24-ruby-irb-2.4.2-86.el7.noarch.rpm
rh-ruby24-rubygem-minitest-5.10.1-86.el7.noarch.rpm
rh-ruby24-rubygem-power_assert-0.4.1-86.el7.noarch.rpm
rh-ruby24-rubygem-rake-12.0.0-86.el7.noarch.rpm
rh-ruby24-rubygem-rdoc-5.0.0-86.el7.noarch.rpm
rh-ruby24-rubygem-test-unit-3.2.3-86.el7.noarch.rpm
rh-ruby24-rubygem-xmlrpc-0.2.1-86.el7.noarch.rpm
rh-ruby24-rubygems-2.6.14-86.el7.noarch.rpm
rh-ruby24-rubygems-devel-2.6.14-86.el7.noarch.rpm

x86_64:
rh-ruby24-ruby-2.4.2-86.el7.x86_64.rpm
rh-ruby24-ruby-debuginfo-2.4.2-86.el7.x86_64.rpm
rh-ruby24-ruby-devel-2.4.2-86.el7.x86_64.rpm
rh-ruby24-ruby-libs-2.4.2-86.el7.x86_64.rpm
rh-ruby24-rubygem-bigdecimal-1.3.0-86.el7.x86_64.rpm
rh-ruby24-rubygem-did_you_mean-1.1.0-86.el7.x86_64.rpm
rh-ruby24-rubygem-io-console-0.4.6-86.el7.x86_64.rpm
rh-ruby24-rubygem-json-2.0.4-86.el7.x86_64.rpm
rh-ruby24-rubygem-net-telnet-0.1.1-86.el7.x86_64.rpm
rh-ruby24-rubygem-openssl-2.0.5-86.el7.x86_64.rpm
rh-ruby24-rubygem-psych-2.2.2-86.el7.x86_64.rpm

Red Hat Software Collections for Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server EUS (v. 7.3):

Source:
rh-ruby24-ruby-2.4.2-86.el7.src.rpm

noarch:
rh-ruby24-ruby-doc-2.4.2-86.el7.noarch.rpm
rh-ruby24-ruby-irb-2.4.2-86.el7.noarch.rpm
rh-ruby24-rubygem-minitest-5.10.1-86.el7.noarch.rpm
rh-ruby24-rubygem-power_assert-0.4.1-86.el7.noarch.rpm
rh-ruby24-rubygem-rake-12.0.0-86.el7.noarch.rpm
rh-ruby24-rubygem-rdoc-5.0.0-86.el7.noarch.rpm
rh-ruby24-rubygem-test-unit-3.2.3-86.el7.noarch.rpm
rh-ruby24-rubygem-xmlrpc-0.2.1-86.el7.noarch.rpm
rh-ruby24-rubygems-2.6.14-86.el7.noarch.rpm
rh-ruby24-rubygems-devel-2.6.14-86.el7.noarch.rpm

x86_64:
rh-ruby24-ruby-2.4.2-86.el7.x86_64.rpm
rh-ruby24-ruby-debuginfo-2.4.2-86.el7.x86_64.rpm
rh-ruby24-ruby-devel-2.4.2-86.el7.x86_64.rpm
rh-ruby24-ruby-libs-2.4.2-86.el7.x86_64.rpm
rh-ruby24-rubygem-bigdecimal-1.3.0-86.el7.x86_64.rpm
rh-ruby24-rubygem-did_you_mean-1.1.0-86.el7.x86_64.rpm
rh-ruby24-rubygem-io-console-0.4.6-86.el7.x86_64.rpm
rh-ruby24-rubygem-json-2.0.4-86.el7.x86_64.rpm
rh-ruby24-rubygem-net-telnet-0.1.1-86.el7.x86_64.rpm
rh-ruby24-rubygem-openssl-2.0.5-86.el7.x86_64.rpm
rh-ruby24-rubygem-psych-2.2.2-86.el7.x86_64.rpm

Red Hat Software Collections for Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server EUS (v. 7.4):

Source:
rh-ruby24-ruby-2.4.2-86.el7.src.rpm

noarch:
rh-ruby24-ruby-doc-2.4.2-86.el7.noarch.rpm
rh-ruby24-ruby-irb-2.4.2-86.el7.noarch.rpm
rh-ruby24-rubygem-minitest-5.10.1-86.el7.noarch.rpm
rh-ruby24-rubygem-power_assert-0.4.1-86.el7.noarch.rpm
rh-ruby24-rubygem-rake-12.0.0-86.el7.noarch.rpm
rh-ruby24-rubygem-rdoc-5.0.0-86.el7.noarch.rpm
rh-ruby24-rubygem-test-unit-3.2.3-86.el7.noarch.rpm
rh-ruby24-rubygem-xmlrpc-0.2.1-86.el7.noarch.rpm
rh-ruby24-rubygems-2.6.14-86.el7.noarch.rpm
rh-ruby24-rubygems-devel-2.6.14-86.el7.noarch.rpm

x86_64:
rh-ruby24-ruby-2.4.2-86.el7.x86_64.rpm
rh-ruby24-ruby-debuginfo-2.4.2-86.el7.x86_64.rpm
rh-ruby24-ruby-devel-2.4.2-86.el7.x86_64.rpm
rh-ruby24-ruby-libs-2.4.2-86.el7.x86_64.rpm
rh-ruby24-rubygem-bigdecimal-1.3.0-86.el7.x86_64.rpm
rh-ruby24-rubygem-did_you_mean-1.1.0-86.el7.x86_64.rpm
rh-ruby24-rubygem-io-console-0.4.6-86.el7.x86_64.rpm
rh-ruby24-rubygem-json-2.0.4-86.el7.x86_64.rpm
rh-ruby24-rubygem-net-telnet-0.1.1-86.el7.x86_64.rpm
rh-ruby24-rubygem-openssl-2.0.5-86.el7.x86_64.rpm
rh-ruby24-rubygem-psych-2.2.2-86.el7.x86_64.rpm

Red Hat Software Collections for Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation (v. 7):

Source:
rh-ruby24-ruby-2.4.2-86.el7.src.rpm

noarch:
rh-ruby24-ruby-doc-2.4.2-86.el7.noarch.rpm
rh-ruby24-ruby-irb-2.4.2-86.el7.noarch.rpm
rh-ruby24-rubygem-minitest-5.10.1-86.el7.noarch.rpm
rh-ruby24-rubygem-power_assert-0.4.1-86.el7.noarch.rpm
rh-ruby24-rubygem-rake-12.0.0-86.el7.noarch.rpm
rh-ruby24-rubygem-rdoc-5.0.0-86.el7.noarch.rpm
rh-ruby24-rubygem-test-unit-3.2.3-86.el7.noarch.rpm
rh-ruby24-rubygem-xmlrpc-0.2.1-86.el7.noarch.rpm
rh-ruby24-rubygems-2.6.14-86.el7.noarch.rpm
rh-ruby24-rubygems-devel-2.6.14-86.el7.noarch.rpm

x86_64:
rh-ruby24-ruby-2.4.2-86.el7.x86_64.rpm
rh-ruby24-ruby-debuginfo-2.4.2-86.el7.x86_64.rpm
rh-ruby24-ruby-devel-2.4.2-86.el7.x86_64.rpm
rh-ruby24-ruby-libs-2.4.2-86.el7.x86_64.rpm
rh-ruby24-rubygem-bigdecimal-1.3.0-86.el7.x86_64.rpm
rh-ruby24-rubygem-did_you_mean-1.1.0-86.el7.x86_64.rpm
rh-ruby24-rubygem-io-console-0.4.6-86.el7.x86_64.rpm
rh-ruby24-rubygem-json-2.0.4-86.el7.x86_64.rpm
rh-ruby24-rubygem-net-telnet-0.1.1-86.el7.x86_64.rpm
rh-ruby24-rubygem-openssl-2.0.5-86.el7.x86_64.rpm
rh-ruby24-rubygem-psych-2.2.2-86.el7.x86_64.rpm

These packages are GPG signed by Red Hat for security.  Our key and
details on how to verify the signature are available from
https://access.redhat.com/security/team/key/

7. References:

https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-0898
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-0899
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-0900
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-0901
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-0902
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-0903
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-10784
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-14064
https://access.redhat.com/security/updates/classification/#moderate

8. Contact:

The Red Hat security contact is <secalert@redhat.com>. More contact
details at https://access.redhat.com/security/team/contact/

Copyright 2017 Red Hat, Inc.
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----
Version: GnuPG v1

iD8DBQFaOM+JXlSAg2UNWIIRAqaDAKC9Irw/Rln4CyNuCV/te7XFo4WhowCcCMH9
z34qLfRLYhdz170IYhPJdR0=
=EBZR
-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----

--
RHSA-announce mailing list
RHSA-announce@redhat.com
https://www.redhat.com/mailman/listinfo/rhsa-announce
