Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Ruby

Red Hat Security Advisory



Synopsis: Moderate: rh-ruby24-ruby security, bug fix, and enhancement

update

Advisory ID: RHSA-2017:3485-01

Product: Red Hat Software Collections

Advisory URL: https://access.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2017:3485

Issue date: 2017-12-19

CVE Names: CVE-2017-0898 CVE-2017-0899 CVE-2017-0900

CVE-2017-0901 CVE-2017-0902 CVE-2017-0903

CVE-2017-10784 CVE-2017-14064

=====================================================================



1. Summary:



An update for rh-ruby24-ruby is now available for Red Hat Software

Collections.



Red Hat Product Security has rated this update as having a security impact

of Moderate. A Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) base score, which

gives a detailed severity rating, is available for each vulnerability from

the CVE link(s) in the References section.



2. Relevant releases/architectures:



Red Hat Software Collections for Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server (v. 6) -

noarch, x86_64

Red Hat Software Collections for Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server (v. 7) -

noarch, x86_64

Red Hat Software Collections for Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server EUS (v. 6.7) -

noarch, x86_64

Red Hat Software Collections for Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server EUS (v. 7.3) -

noarch, x86_64

Red Hat Software Collections for Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server EUS (v. 7.4) -

noarch, x86_64

Red Hat Software Collections for Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation (v. 6) -

noarch, x86_64

Red Hat Software Collections for Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation (v. 7) -

noarch, x86_64



3. Description:



Ruby is an extensible, interpreted, object-oriented, scripting language. It

has features to process text files and to perform system management tasks.



The following packages have been upgraded to a later upstream version:

rh-ruby24-ruby (2.4.2). (BZ#1506785)



Security Fix(es):



* A buffer underflow was found in ruby's sprintf function. An attacker,

with ability to control its format string parameter, could send a specially

crafted string that would disclose heap memory or crash the interpreter.

(CVE-2017-0898)



* It was found that rubygems did not sanitize gem names during installation

of a given gem. A specially crafted gem could use this flaw to install

files outside of the regular directory. (CVE-2017-0901)



* A vulnerability was found where rubygems did not sanitize DNS responses

when requesting the hostname of the rubygems server for a domain, via a

_rubygems._tcp DNS SRV query. An attacker with the ability to manipulate

DNS responses could direct the gem command towards a different domain.

(CVE-2017-0902)



* A vulnerability was found where the rubygems module was vulnerable to an

unsafe YAML deserialization when inspecting a gem. Applications inspecting

gem files without installing them can be tricked to execute arbitrary code

in the context of the ruby interpreter. (CVE-2017-0903)



* It was found that WEBrick did not sanitize all its log messages. If logs

were printed in a terminal, an attacker could interact with the terminal

via the use of escape sequences. (CVE-2017-10784)



* A vulnerability was found where rubygems did not properly sanitize gems'

specification text. A specially crafted gem could interact with the

terminal via the use of escape sequences. (CVE-2017-0899)



* It was found that rubygems could use an excessive amount of CPU while

parsing a sufficiently long gem summary. A specially crafted gem from a gem

repository could freeze gem commands attempting to parse its summary.

(CVE-2017-0900)



* A buffer overflow vulnerability was found in the JSON extension of ruby.

An attacker with the ability to pass a specially crafted JSON input to the

extension could use this flaw to expose the interpreter's heap memory.

(CVE-2017-14064)



4. Solution:



For details on how to apply this update, which includes the changes

described in this advisory, refer to:



https://access.redhat.com/articles/11258



5. Bugs fixed (https://bugzilla.redhat.com/):



1487552 - CVE-2017-14064 ruby: Arbitrary heap exposure during a JSON.generate

call

1487587 - CVE-2017-0901 rubygems: Arbitrary file overwrite due to incorrect

validation of specification name

1487588 - CVE-2017-0900 rubygems: No size limit in summary length of gem spec

1487589 - CVE-2017-0902 rubygems: DNS hijacking vulnerability

1487590 - CVE-2017-0899 rubygems: Escape sequence in the "summary"

field of gemspec

1492012 - CVE-2017-10784 ruby: Escape sequence injection vulnerability in the

Basic authentication of WEBrick

1492015 - CVE-2017-0898 ruby: Buffer underrun vulnerability in Kernel.sprintf

1500488 - CVE-2017-0903 rubygems: Unsafe object deserialization through YAML

formatted gem specifications

1506785 - Rebase to the latest Ruby 2.4 point release [rhscl-3.0.z]



6. Package List:



Red Hat Software Collections for Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server (v. 6):



Source:

rh-ruby24-ruby-2.4.2-86.el6.src.rpm



noarch:

rh-ruby24-ruby-doc-2.4.2-86.el6.noarch.rpm

rh-ruby24-ruby-irb-2.4.2-86.el6.noarch.rpm

rh-ruby24-rubygem-minitest-5.10.1-86.el6.noarch.rpm

rh-ruby24-rubygem-power_assert-0.4.1-86.el6.noarch.rpm

rh-ruby24-rubygem-rake-12.0.0-86.el6.noarch.rpm

rh-ruby24-rubygem-rdoc-5.0.0-86.el6.noarch.rpm

rh-ruby24-rubygem-test-unit-3.2.3-86.el6.noarch.rpm

rh-ruby24-rubygem-xmlrpc-0.2.1-86.el6.noarch.rpm

rh-ruby24-rubygems-2.6.14-86.el6.noarch.rpm

rh-ruby24-rubygems-devel-2.6.14-86.el6.noarch.rpm



x86_64:

rh-ruby24-ruby-2.4.2-86.el6.x86_64.rpm

rh-ruby24-ruby-debuginfo-2.4.2-86.el6.x86_64.rpm

rh-ruby24-ruby-devel-2.4.2-86.el6.x86_64.rpm

rh-ruby24-ruby-libs-2.4.2-86.el6.x86_64.rpm

rh-ruby24-rubygem-bigdecimal-1.3.0-86.el6.x86_64.rpm

rh-ruby24-rubygem-did_you_mean-1.1.0-86.el6.x86_64.rpm

rh-ruby24-rubygem-io-console-0.4.6-86.el6.x86_64.rpm

rh-ruby24-rubygem-json-2.0.4-86.el6.x86_64.rpm

rh-ruby24-rubygem-net-telnet-0.1.1-86.el6.x86_64.rpm

rh-ruby24-rubygem-openssl-2.0.5-86.el6.x86_64.rpm

rh-ruby24-rubygem-psych-2.2.2-86.el6.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Software Collections for Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server EUS (v. 6.7):



Source:

rh-ruby24-ruby-2.4.2-86.el6.src.rpm



noarch:

rh-ruby24-ruby-doc-2.4.2-86.el6.noarch.rpm

rh-ruby24-ruby-irb-2.4.2-86.el6.noarch.rpm

rh-ruby24-rubygem-minitest-5.10.1-86.el6.noarch.rpm

rh-ruby24-rubygem-power_assert-0.4.1-86.el6.noarch.rpm

rh-ruby24-rubygem-rake-12.0.0-86.el6.noarch.rpm

rh-ruby24-rubygem-rdoc-5.0.0-86.el6.noarch.rpm

rh-ruby24-rubygem-test-unit-3.2.3-86.el6.noarch.rpm

rh-ruby24-rubygem-xmlrpc-0.2.1-86.el6.noarch.rpm

rh-ruby24-rubygems-2.6.14-86.el6.noarch.rpm

rh-ruby24-rubygems-devel-2.6.14-86.el6.noarch.rpm



x86_64:

rh-ruby24-ruby-2.4.2-86.el6.x86_64.rpm

rh-ruby24-ruby-debuginfo-2.4.2-86.el6.x86_64.rpm

rh-ruby24-ruby-devel-2.4.2-86.el6.x86_64.rpm

rh-ruby24-ruby-libs-2.4.2-86.el6.x86_64.rpm

rh-ruby24-rubygem-bigdecimal-1.3.0-86.el6.x86_64.rpm

rh-ruby24-rubygem-did_you_mean-1.1.0-86.el6.x86_64.rpm

rh-ruby24-rubygem-io-console-0.4.6-86.el6.x86_64.rpm

rh-ruby24-rubygem-json-2.0.4-86.el6.x86_64.rpm

rh-ruby24-rubygem-net-telnet-0.1.1-86.el6.x86_64.rpm

rh-ruby24-rubygem-openssl-2.0.5-86.el6.x86_64.rpm

rh-ruby24-rubygem-psych-2.2.2-86.el6.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Software Collections for Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation (v. 6):



Source:

rh-ruby24-ruby-2.4.2-86.el6.src.rpm



noarch:

rh-ruby24-ruby-doc-2.4.2-86.el6.noarch.rpm

rh-ruby24-ruby-irb-2.4.2-86.el6.noarch.rpm

rh-ruby24-rubygem-minitest-5.10.1-86.el6.noarch.rpm

rh-ruby24-rubygem-power_assert-0.4.1-86.el6.noarch.rpm

rh-ruby24-rubygem-rake-12.0.0-86.el6.noarch.rpm

rh-ruby24-rubygem-rdoc-5.0.0-86.el6.noarch.rpm

rh-ruby24-rubygem-test-unit-3.2.3-86.el6.noarch.rpm

rh-ruby24-rubygem-xmlrpc-0.2.1-86.el6.noarch.rpm

rh-ruby24-rubygems-2.6.14-86.el6.noarch.rpm

rh-ruby24-rubygems-devel-2.6.14-86.el6.noarch.rpm



x86_64:

rh-ruby24-ruby-2.4.2-86.el6.x86_64.rpm

rh-ruby24-ruby-debuginfo-2.4.2-86.el6.x86_64.rpm

rh-ruby24-ruby-devel-2.4.2-86.el6.x86_64.rpm

rh-ruby24-ruby-libs-2.4.2-86.el6.x86_64.rpm

rh-ruby24-rubygem-bigdecimal-1.3.0-86.el6.x86_64.rpm

rh-ruby24-rubygem-did_you_mean-1.1.0-86.el6.x86_64.rpm

rh-ruby24-rubygem-io-console-0.4.6-86.el6.x86_64.rpm

rh-ruby24-rubygem-json-2.0.4-86.el6.x86_64.rpm

rh-ruby24-rubygem-net-telnet-0.1.1-86.el6.x86_64.rpm

rh-ruby24-rubygem-openssl-2.0.5-86.el6.x86_64.rpm

rh-ruby24-rubygem-psych-2.2.2-86.el6.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Software Collections for Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server (v. 7):



Source:

rh-ruby24-ruby-2.4.2-86.el7.src.rpm



noarch:

rh-ruby24-ruby-doc-2.4.2-86.el7.noarch.rpm

rh-ruby24-ruby-irb-2.4.2-86.el7.noarch.rpm

rh-ruby24-rubygem-minitest-5.10.1-86.el7.noarch.rpm

rh-ruby24-rubygem-power_assert-0.4.1-86.el7.noarch.rpm

rh-ruby24-rubygem-rake-12.0.0-86.el7.noarch.rpm

rh-ruby24-rubygem-rdoc-5.0.0-86.el7.noarch.rpm

rh-ruby24-rubygem-test-unit-3.2.3-86.el7.noarch.rpm

rh-ruby24-rubygem-xmlrpc-0.2.1-86.el7.noarch.rpm

rh-ruby24-rubygems-2.6.14-86.el7.noarch.rpm

rh-ruby24-rubygems-devel-2.6.14-86.el7.noarch.rpm



x86_64:

rh-ruby24-ruby-2.4.2-86.el7.x86_64.rpm

rh-ruby24-ruby-debuginfo-2.4.2-86.el7.x86_64.rpm

rh-ruby24-ruby-devel-2.4.2-86.el7.x86_64.rpm

rh-ruby24-ruby-libs-2.4.2-86.el7.x86_64.rpm

rh-ruby24-rubygem-bigdecimal-1.3.0-86.el7.x86_64.rpm

rh-ruby24-rubygem-did_you_mean-1.1.0-86.el7.x86_64.rpm

rh-ruby24-rubygem-io-console-0.4.6-86.el7.x86_64.rpm

rh-ruby24-rubygem-json-2.0.4-86.el7.x86_64.rpm

rh-ruby24-rubygem-net-telnet-0.1.1-86.el7.x86_64.rpm

rh-ruby24-rubygem-openssl-2.0.5-86.el7.x86_64.rpm

rh-ruby24-rubygem-psych-2.2.2-86.el7.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Software Collections for Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server EUS (v. 7.3):



Source:

rh-ruby24-ruby-2.4.2-86.el7.src.rpm



noarch:

rh-ruby24-ruby-doc-2.4.2-86.el7.noarch.rpm

rh-ruby24-ruby-irb-2.4.2-86.el7.noarch.rpm

rh-ruby24-rubygem-minitest-5.10.1-86.el7.noarch.rpm

rh-ruby24-rubygem-power_assert-0.4.1-86.el7.noarch.rpm

rh-ruby24-rubygem-rake-12.0.0-86.el7.noarch.rpm

rh-ruby24-rubygem-rdoc-5.0.0-86.el7.noarch.rpm

rh-ruby24-rubygem-test-unit-3.2.3-86.el7.noarch.rpm

rh-ruby24-rubygem-xmlrpc-0.2.1-86.el7.noarch.rpm

rh-ruby24-rubygems-2.6.14-86.el7.noarch.rpm

rh-ruby24-rubygems-devel-2.6.14-86.el7.noarch.rpm



x86_64:

rh-ruby24-ruby-2.4.2-86.el7.x86_64.rpm

rh-ruby24-ruby-debuginfo-2.4.2-86.el7.x86_64.rpm

rh-ruby24-ruby-devel-2.4.2-86.el7.x86_64.rpm

rh-ruby24-ruby-libs-2.4.2-86.el7.x86_64.rpm

rh-ruby24-rubygem-bigdecimal-1.3.0-86.el7.x86_64.rpm

rh-ruby24-rubygem-did_you_mean-1.1.0-86.el7.x86_64.rpm

rh-ruby24-rubygem-io-console-0.4.6-86.el7.x86_64.rpm

rh-ruby24-rubygem-json-2.0.4-86.el7.x86_64.rpm

rh-ruby24-rubygem-net-telnet-0.1.1-86.el7.x86_64.rpm

rh-ruby24-rubygem-openssl-2.0.5-86.el7.x86_64.rpm

rh-ruby24-rubygem-psych-2.2.2-86.el7.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Software Collections for Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server EUS (v. 7.4):



Source:

rh-ruby24-ruby-2.4.2-86.el7.src.rpm



noarch:

rh-ruby24-ruby-doc-2.4.2-86.el7.noarch.rpm

rh-ruby24-ruby-irb-2.4.2-86.el7.noarch.rpm

rh-ruby24-rubygem-minitest-5.10.1-86.el7.noarch.rpm

rh-ruby24-rubygem-power_assert-0.4.1-86.el7.noarch.rpm

rh-ruby24-rubygem-rake-12.0.0-86.el7.noarch.rpm

rh-ruby24-rubygem-rdoc-5.0.0-86.el7.noarch.rpm

rh-ruby24-rubygem-test-unit-3.2.3-86.el7.noarch.rpm

rh-ruby24-rubygem-xmlrpc-0.2.1-86.el7.noarch.rpm

rh-ruby24-rubygems-2.6.14-86.el7.noarch.rpm

rh-ruby24-rubygems-devel-2.6.14-86.el7.noarch.rpm



x86_64:

rh-ruby24-ruby-2.4.2-86.el7.x86_64.rpm

rh-ruby24-ruby-debuginfo-2.4.2-86.el7.x86_64.rpm

rh-ruby24-ruby-devel-2.4.2-86.el7.x86_64.rpm

rh-ruby24-ruby-libs-2.4.2-86.el7.x86_64.rpm

rh-ruby24-rubygem-bigdecimal-1.3.0-86.el7.x86_64.rpm

rh-ruby24-rubygem-did_you_mean-1.1.0-86.el7.x86_64.rpm

rh-ruby24-rubygem-io-console-0.4.6-86.el7.x86_64.rpm

rh-ruby24-rubygem-json-2.0.4-86.el7.x86_64.rpm

rh-ruby24-rubygem-net-telnet-0.1.1-86.el7.x86_64.rpm

rh-ruby24-rubygem-openssl-2.0.5-86.el7.x86_64.rpm

rh-ruby24-rubygem-psych-2.2.2-86.el7.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Software Collections for Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation (v. 7):



Source:

rh-ruby24-ruby-2.4.2-86.el7.src.rpm



noarch:

rh-ruby24-ruby-doc-2.4.2-86.el7.noarch.rpm

rh-ruby24-ruby-irb-2.4.2-86.el7.noarch.rpm

rh-ruby24-rubygem-minitest-5.10.1-86.el7.noarch.rpm

rh-ruby24-rubygem-power_assert-0.4.1-86.el7.noarch.rpm

rh-ruby24-rubygem-rake-12.0.0-86.el7.noarch.rpm

rh-ruby24-rubygem-rdoc-5.0.0-86.el7.noarch.rpm

rh-ruby24-rubygem-test-unit-3.2.3-86.el7.noarch.rpm

rh-ruby24-rubygem-xmlrpc-0.2.1-86.el7.noarch.rpm

rh-ruby24-rubygems-2.6.14-86.el7.noarch.rpm

rh-ruby24-rubygems-devel-2.6.14-86.el7.noarch.rpm



x86_64:

rh-ruby24-ruby-2.4.2-86.el7.x86_64.rpm

rh-ruby24-ruby-debuginfo-2.4.2-86.el7.x86_64.rpm

rh-ruby24-ruby-devel-2.4.2-86.el7.x86_64.rpm

rh-ruby24-ruby-libs-2.4.2-86.el7.x86_64.rpm

rh-ruby24-rubygem-bigdecimal-1.3.0-86.el7.x86_64.rpm

rh-ruby24-rubygem-did_you_mean-1.1.0-86.el7.x86_64.rpm

rh-ruby24-rubygem-io-console-0.4.6-86.el7.x86_64.rpm

rh-ruby24-rubygem-json-2.0.4-86.el7.x86_64.rpm

rh-ruby24-rubygem-net-telnet-0.1.1-86.el7.x86_64.rpm

rh-ruby24-rubygem-openssl-2.0.5-86.el7.x86_64.rpm

rh-ruby24-rubygem-psych-2.2.2-86.el7.x86_64.rpm



These packages are GPG signed by Red Hat for security. Our key and

details on how to verify the signature are available from

https://access.redhat.com/security/team/key/



7. References:



https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-0898

https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-0899

https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-0900

https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-0901

https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-0902

https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-0903

https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-10784

https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-14064

https://access.redhat.com/security/updates/classification/#moderate



8. Contact:



The Red Hat security contact is <secalert@redhat.com>. More contact

details at https://access.redhat.com/security/team/contact/



Copyright 2017 Red Hat, Inc.

