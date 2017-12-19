Login
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in IBM JDK for Linux
Name: Mehrere Probleme in IBM JDK for Linux
ID: SUSE-SU-2017:3369-1
Distribution: SUSE
Plattformen: SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP3-LTSS, SUSE Linux Enterprise Point of Sale 11-SP3
Datum: Di, 19. Dezember 2017, 13:44
Originalnachricht

 
   SUSE Security Update: Security update for java-1_6_0-ibm
______________________________________________________________________________

Announcement ID:    SUSE-SU-2017:3369-1
Rating:             important
References:         #1070162 
Cross-References:   CVE-2016-9841 CVE-2017-10281 CVE-2017-10285
                    CVE-2017-10293 CVE-2017-10295 CVE-2017-10345
                    CVE-2017-10346 CVE-2017-10347 CVE-2017-10348
                    CVE-2017-10349 CVE-2017-10350 CVE-2017-10355
                    CVE-2017-10356 CVE-2017-10357 CVE-2017-10388
                   
Affected Products:
                    SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP3-LTSS
                    SUSE Linux Enterprise Point of Sale 11-SP3
______________________________________________________________________________

   An update that fixes 15 vulnerabilities is now available.

Description:

   This update for java-1_6_0-ibm fixes the following issues:

   Security issues fixed:

   - Security update to version 6.0.16.50 (bsc#1070162)
     * CVE-2017-10346 CVE-2017-10285 CVE-2017-10388 CVE-2017-10356
       CVE-2017-10293 CVE-2016-9841  CVE-2017-10355 CVE-2017-10357
       CVE-2017-10348 CVE-2017-10349 CVE-2017-10347 CVE-2017-10350
       CVE-2017-10281 CVE-2017-10295 CVE-2017-10345


Patch Instructions:

   To install this SUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.
   Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP3-LTSS:

      zypper in -t patch slessp3-java-1_6_0-ibm-13378=1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Point of Sale 11-SP3:

      zypper in -t patch sleposp3-java-1_6_0-ibm-13378=1

   To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".


Package List:

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP3-LTSS (i586 s390x x86_64):

      java-1_6_0-ibm-1.6.0_sr16.50-85.5.1
      java-1_6_0-ibm-devel-1.6.0_sr16.50-85.5.1
      java-1_6_0-ibm-fonts-1.6.0_sr16.50-85.5.1
      java-1_6_0-ibm-jdbc-1.6.0_sr16.50-85.5.1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP3-LTSS (i586 x86_64):

      java-1_6_0-ibm-plugin-1.6.0_sr16.50-85.5.1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP3-LTSS (i586):

      java-1_6_0-ibm-alsa-1.6.0_sr16.50-85.5.1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Point of Sale 11-SP3 (i586):

      java-1_6_0-ibm-1.6.0_sr16.50-85.5.1
      java-1_6_0-ibm-alsa-1.6.0_sr16.50-85.5.1
      java-1_6_0-ibm-devel-1.6.0_sr16.50-85.5.1
      java-1_6_0-ibm-fonts-1.6.0_sr16.50-85.5.1
      java-1_6_0-ibm-jdbc-1.6.0_sr16.50-85.5.1
      java-1_6_0-ibm-plugin-1.6.0_sr16.50-85.5.1


