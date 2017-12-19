Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in IBM JDK for Linux

Lesezeichen hinzufügen
Originalnachricht
SUSE Security Update: Security update for java-1_6_0-ibm______________________________________________________________________________Announcement ID: SUSE-SU-2017:3369-1Rating: importantReferences: #1070162 Cross-References: CVE-2016-9841 CVE-2017-10281 CVE-2017-10285 CVE-2017-10293 CVE-2017-10295 CVE-2017-10345 CVE-2017-10346 CVE-2017-10347 CVE-2017-10348 CVE-2017-10349 CVE-2017-10350 CVE-2017-10355 CVE-2017-10356 CVE-2017-10357 CVE-2017-10388 Affected Products: SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP3-LTSS SUSE Linux Enterprise Point of Sale 11-SP3______________________________________________________________________________ An update that fixes 15 vulnerabilities is now available.Description: This update for java-1_6_0-ibm fixes the following issues: Security issues fixed: - Security update to version 6.0.16.50 (bsc#1070162) * CVE-2017-10346 CVE-2017-10285 CVE-2017-10388 CVE-2017-10356 CVE-2017-10293 CVE-2016-9841 CVE-2017-10355 CVE-2017-10357 CVE-2017-10348 CVE-2017-10349 CVE-2017-10347 CVE-2017-10350 CVE-2017-10281 CVE-2017-10295 CVE-2017-10345Patch Instructions: To install this SUSE Security Update use YaST online_update. Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product: - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP3-LTSS: zypper in -t patch slessp3-java-1_6_0-ibm-13378=1 - SUSE Linux Enterprise Point of Sale 11-SP3: zypper in -t patch sleposp3-java-1_6_0-ibm-13378=1 To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".Package List: - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP3-LTSS (i586 s390x x86_64): java-1_6_0-ibm-1.6.0_sr16.50-85.5.1 java-1_6_0-ibm-devel-1.6.0_sr16.50-85.5.1 java-1_6_0-ibm-fonts-1.6.0_sr16.50-85.5.1 java-1_6_0-ibm-jdbc-1.6.0_sr16.50-85.5.1 - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP3-LTSS (i586 x86_64): java-1_6_0-ibm-plugin-1.6.0_sr16.50-85.5.1 - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP3-LTSS (i586): java-1_6_0-ibm-alsa-1.6.0_sr16.50-85.5.1 - SUSE Linux Enterprise Point of Sale 11-SP3 (i586): java-1_6_0-ibm-1.6.0_sr16.50-85.5.1 java-1_6_0-ibm-alsa-1.6.0_sr16.50-85.5.1 java-1_6_0-ibm-devel-1.6.0_sr16.50-85.5.1 java-1_6_0-ibm-fonts-1.6.0_sr16.50-85.5.1 java-1_6_0-ibm-jdbc-1.6.0_sr16.50-85.5.1 java-1_6_0-ibm-plugin-1.6.0_sr16.50-85.5.1References: https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9841.html https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-10281.html https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-10285.html https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-10293.html https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-10295.html https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-10345.html https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-10346.html https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-10347.html https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-10348.html https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-10349.html https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-10350.html https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-10355.html https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-10356.html https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-10357.html https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-10388.html https://bugzilla.suse.com/1070162-- To unsubscribe, e-mail: opensuse-security-announce+unsubscribe@opensuse.orgFor additional commands, e-mail: opensuse-security-announce+help@opensuse.org