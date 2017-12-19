|
Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in OptiPNG
Name:
|Zwei Probleme in OptiPNG
ID:
|FEDORA-2017-e56a2ddd09
Distribution:
|Fedora
Plattformen:
|Fedora 27
Datum:
|Di, 19. Dezember 2017, 22:29
Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-1000229
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-16938
|
Originalnachricht
|
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
Fedora Update Notification
FEDORA-2017-e56a2ddd09
2017-12-19 18:22:41.462648
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
Name : optipng
Product : Fedora 27
Version : 0.7.6
Release : 5.fc27
URL : http://optipng.sourceforge.net/
Summary : PNG optimizer and converter
Description :
OptiPNG is a PNG optimizer that recompresses image files to a smaller size,
without losing any information. This program also converts external formats
(BMP, GIF, PNM and TIFF) to optimized PNG, and performs PNG integrity checks
and corrections.
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
Update Information:
Security fix for CVE-2017-1000229 and CVE-2017-16938
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
References:
[ 1 ] Bug #1520234 - CVE-2017-1000229 optipng: integer overflow in
tiffread.c:minitiff_read_info() allows for arbitrary code execution
https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1520234
[ 2 ] Bug #1520227 - CVE-2017-16938 optipng: global buffer overflow in
gifread.c:LZWReadByte when parsing malicious GIF
https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1520227
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use
su -c 'dnf upgrade optipng' at the command line.
For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at
http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label
All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
|
|