Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in OptiPNG

Fedora Update Notification

FEDORA-2017-e56a2ddd09

2017-12-19 18:22:41.462648

Name : optipng

Product : Fedora 27

Version : 0.7.6

Release : 5.fc27

URL : http://optipng.sourceforge.net/

Summary : PNG optimizer and converter

Description :

OptiPNG is a PNG optimizer that recompresses image files to a smaller size,

without losing any information. This program also converts external formats

(BMP, GIF, PNM and TIFF) to optimized PNG, and performs PNG integrity checks

and corrections.



Update Information:



Security fix for CVE-2017-1000229 and CVE-2017-16938

References:



[ 1 ] Bug #1520234 - CVE-2017-1000229 optipng: integer overflow in

tiffread.c:minitiff_read_info() allows for arbitrary code execution

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1520234

[ 2 ] Bug #1520227 - CVE-2017-16938 optipng: global buffer overflow in

gifread.c:LZWReadByte when parsing malicious GIF

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1520227

This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use

su -c 'dnf upgrade optipng' at the command line.

For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at

http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label



All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the

GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at

https://fedoraproject.org/keys

