Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in OptiPNG
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Zwei Probleme in OptiPNG
ID: FEDORA-2017-e56a2ddd09
Distribution: Fedora
Plattformen: Fedora 27
Datum: Di, 19. Dezember 2017, 22:29
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-1000229
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-16938

Originalnachricht

 
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
Fedora Update Notification
FEDORA-2017-e56a2ddd09
2017-12-19 18:22:41.462648
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-

Name        : optipng
Product     : Fedora 27
Version     : 0.7.6
Release     : 5.fc27
URL         : http://optipng.sourceforge.net/
Summary     : PNG optimizer and converter
Description :
OptiPNG is a PNG optimizer that recompresses image files to a smaller size,
without losing any information. This program also converts external formats
(BMP, GIF, PNM and TIFF) to optimized PNG, and performs PNG integrity checks
and corrections.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
Update Information:

Security fix for CVE-2017-1000229 and CVE-2017-16938
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
References:

  [ 1 ] Bug #1520234 - CVE-2017-1000229 optipng: integer overflow in
 tiffread.c:minitiff_read_info() allows for arbitrary code execution
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1520234
  [ 2 ] Bug #1520227 - CVE-2017-16938 optipng: global buffer overflow in
 gifread.c:LZWReadByte when parsing malicious GIF
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1520227
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-

This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use
su -c 'dnf upgrade optipng' at the command line.
For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at
http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label

All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
_______________________________________________
package-announce mailing list -- package-announce@lists.fedoraproject.org
To unsubscribe send an email to package-announce-leave@lists.fedoraproject.org
