
Sicherheit: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in Python
|Name:
|Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in Python
|ID:
|FEDORA-2017-99d12bf610
|Distribution:
|Fedora
|Plattformen:
|Fedora 27
|Datum:
|Di, 19. Dezember 2017, 22:35
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-1000158

Originalnachricht

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Fedora Update Notification
FEDORA-2017-99d12bf610
2017-12-19 18:22:41.463577
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Name : python35
Product : Fedora 27
Version : 3.5.4
Release : 2.fc27
URL : http://www.python.org/
Summary : Version 3.5 of the Python programming language
Description :
Python 3.5 package for developers.
This package exists to allow developers to test their code against an older
version of Python. This is not a full Python stack and if you wish to run
your applications with Python 3.5, see other distributions
that support it, such as CentOS or RHEL with Software Collections
or older Fedora releases.
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Update Information:
Security fix for CVE-2017-1000158
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

References:
[ 1 ] Bug #1519595 - CVE-2017-1000158 python: Integer overflow in
PyString_DecodeEscape results in heap-base buffer overflow
https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1519595
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use
su -c 'dnf upgrade python35' at the command line.
For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at
http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label
All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------


