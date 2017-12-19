Sicherheit: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in Python

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

FEDORA-2017-99d12bf610

2017-12-19 18:22:41.463577

Name : python35

Product : Fedora 27

Version : 3.5.4

Release : 2.fc27

URL : http://www.python.org/

Summary : Version 3.5 of the Python programming language

Description :

Python 3.5 package for developers.



This package exists to allow developers to test their code against an older

version of Python. This is not a full Python stack and if you wish to run

your applications with Python 3.5, see other distributions

that support it, such as CentOS or RHEL with Software Collections

or older Fedora releases.



Update Information:



Security fix for CVE-2017-1000158

References:



[ 1 ] Bug #1519595 - CVE-2017-1000158 python: Integer overflow in

PyString_DecodeEscape results in heap-base buffer overflow

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1519595

This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use

su -c 'dnf upgrade python35' at the command line.

For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at

http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label



All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the

GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at

https://fedoraproject.org/keys

