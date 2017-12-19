Login
Sicherheit: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in Python
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in Python
ID: FEDORA-2017-99d12bf610
Distribution: Fedora
Plattformen: Fedora 27
Datum: Di, 19. Dezember 2017, 22:35
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-1000158

Originalnachricht

 
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
Fedora Update Notification
FEDORA-2017-99d12bf610
2017-12-19 18:22:41.463577
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-

Name        : python35
Product     : Fedora 27
Version     : 3.5.4
Release     : 2.fc27
URL         : http://www.python.org/
Summary     : Version 3.5 of the Python programming language
Description :
Python 3.5 package for developers.

This package exists to allow developers to test their code against an older
version of Python. This is not a full Python stack and if you wish to run
your applications with Python 3.5, see other distributions
that support it, such as CentOS or RHEL with Software Collections
or older Fedora releases.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
Update Information:

Security fix for CVE-2017-1000158
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
References:

  [ 1 ] Bug #1519595 - CVE-2017-1000158 python: Integer overflow in
 PyString_DecodeEscape results in heap-base buffer overflow
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1519595
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-

This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use
su -c 'dnf upgrade python35' at the command line.
For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at
http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label

All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
_______________________________________________
package-announce mailing list -- package-announce@lists.fedoraproject.org
To unsubscribe send an email to package-announce-leave@lists.fedoraproject.org
