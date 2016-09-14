Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in flash-player

openSUSE Security Update: Recommended update for flash-player

Announcement ID: openSUSE-SU-2016:2308-1

Rating: important

References: #977664 #998589

Cross-References: CVE-2016-4182 CVE-2016-4237 CVE-2016-4238

CVE-2016-4271 CVE-2016-4272 CVE-2016-4274

CVE-2016-4275 CVE-2016-4276 CVE-2016-4277

CVE-2016-4278 CVE-2016-4279 CVE-2016-4280

CVE-2016-4281 CVE-2016-4282 CVE-2016-4283

CVE-2016-4284 CVE-2016-4285 CVE-2016-4287

CVE-2016-6921 CVE-2016-6922 CVE-2016-6923

CVE-2016-6924 CVE-2016-6925 CVE-2016-6926

CVE-2016-6927 CVE-2016-6929 CVE-2016-6930

CVE-2016-6931 CVE-2016-6932

Affected Products:

openSUSE 13.2 NonFree

An update that fixes 29 vulnerabilities is now available.



Description:



This update for flash-player fixes the following security issues

(APSB16-29, boo#998589):



* integer overflow vulnerability that could lead to code execution

(CVE-2016-4287).

* use-after-free vulnerabilities that could lead to code execution

(CVE-2016-4272, CVE-2016-4279, CVE-2016-6921, CVE-2016-6923,

CVE-2016-6925, CVE-2016-6926, CVE-2016-6927, CVE-2016-6929,

CVE-2016-6930, CVE-2016-6931, CVE-2016-6932)

* security bypass vulnerabilities that could lead to information

disclosure (CVE-2016-4271, CVE-2016-4277, CVE-2016-4278)

* memory corruption vulnerabilities that could lead to code execution

(CVE-2016-4182, CVE-2016-4237, CVE-2016-4238, CVE-2016-4274,

CVE-2016-4275, CVE-2016-4276, CVE-2016-4280, CVE-2016-4281,

CVE-2016-4282, CVE-2016-4283, CVE-2016-4284, CVE-2016-4285,

CVE-2016-6922, CVE-2016-6924)



The package description was update to reflex that the stand-alone Flash is

no longer provided on x86_64 architectures (boo#977664).





Patch Instructions:



To install this openSUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.

Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:



- openSUSE 13.2 NonFree:



zypper in -t patch openSUSE-2016-1083=1



To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".





Package List:



- openSUSE 13.2 NonFree (i586 x86_64):



flash-player-11.2.202.635-2.108.1

flash-player-gnome-11.2.202.635-2.108.1

flash-player-kde4-11.2.202.635-2.108.1





References:



