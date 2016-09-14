Login

Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in flash-player
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Mehrere Probleme in flash-player
ID: openSUSE-SU-2016:2308-1
Distribution: SUSE
Plattformen: SUSE openSUSE 13.2 NonFree
Datum: Mi, 14. September 2016, 22:34
Originalnachricht

 
   openSUSE Security Update: Recommended update for flash-player
______________________________________________________________________________

Announcement ID:    openSUSE-SU-2016:2308-1
Rating:             important
#977664 #998589 
Affected Products:
                    openSUSE 13.2 NonFree
______________________________________________________________________________

   An update that fixes 29 vulnerabilities is now available.

Description:

   This update for flash-player fixes the following security issues
   (APSB16-29, boo#998589):

   * integer overflow vulnerability that could lead to code execution
     (CVE-2016-4287).
   * use-after-free vulnerabilities that could lead to code execution
     (CVE-2016-4272, CVE-2016-4279, CVE-2016-6921, CVE-2016-6923,
     CVE-2016-6925, CVE-2016-6926, CVE-2016-6927, CVE-2016-6929,
     CVE-2016-6930, CVE-2016-6931, CVE-2016-6932)
   * security bypass vulnerabilities that could lead to information
     disclosure (CVE-2016-4271, CVE-2016-4277, CVE-2016-4278)
   * memory corruption vulnerabilities that could lead to code execution
     (CVE-2016-4182, CVE-2016-4237, CVE-2016-4238, CVE-2016-4274,
     CVE-2016-4275, CVE-2016-4276, CVE-2016-4280, CVE-2016-4281,
     CVE-2016-4282, CVE-2016-4283, CVE-2016-4284, CVE-2016-4285,
     CVE-2016-6922, CVE-2016-6924)

   The package description was update to reflex that the stand-alone Flash is
   no longer provided on x86_64 architectures (boo#977664).


Patch Instructions:

   To install this openSUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.
   Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:

   - openSUSE 13.2 NonFree:

      zypper in -t patch openSUSE-2016-1083=1

   To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".


Package List:

   - openSUSE 13.2 NonFree (i586 x86_64):

      flash-player-11.2.202.635-2.108.1
      flash-player-gnome-11.2.202.635-2.108.1
      flash-player-kde4-11.2.202.635-2.108.1


References:

