Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in flash-player

|
openSUSE Security Update: Recommended update for flash-player
______________________________________________________________________________
Announcement ID: openSUSE-SU-2016:2308-1
Rating: important
References: #977664 #998589
Cross-References: CVE-2016-4182 CVE-2016-4237 CVE-2016-4238
CVE-2016-4271 CVE-2016-4272 CVE-2016-4274
CVE-2016-4275 CVE-2016-4276 CVE-2016-4277
CVE-2016-4278 CVE-2016-4279 CVE-2016-4280
CVE-2016-4281 CVE-2016-4282 CVE-2016-4283
CVE-2016-4284 CVE-2016-4285 CVE-2016-4287
CVE-2016-6921 CVE-2016-6922 CVE-2016-6923
CVE-2016-6924 CVE-2016-6925 CVE-2016-6926
CVE-2016-6927 CVE-2016-6929 CVE-2016-6930
CVE-2016-6931 CVE-2016-6932
Affected Products:
openSUSE 13.2 NonFree
______________________________________________________________________________
An update that fixes 29 vulnerabilities is now available.
Description:
This update for flash-player fixes the following security issues
(APSB16-29, boo#998589):
* integer overflow vulnerability that could lead to code execution
(CVE-2016-4287).
* use-after-free vulnerabilities that could lead to code execution
(CVE-2016-4272, CVE-2016-4279, CVE-2016-6921, CVE-2016-6923,
CVE-2016-6925, CVE-2016-6926, CVE-2016-6927, CVE-2016-6929,
CVE-2016-6930, CVE-2016-6931, CVE-2016-6932)
* security bypass vulnerabilities that could lead to information
disclosure (CVE-2016-4271, CVE-2016-4277, CVE-2016-4278)
* memory corruption vulnerabilities that could lead to code execution
(CVE-2016-4182, CVE-2016-4237, CVE-2016-4238, CVE-2016-4274,
CVE-2016-4275, CVE-2016-4276, CVE-2016-4280, CVE-2016-4281,
CVE-2016-4282, CVE-2016-4283, CVE-2016-4284, CVE-2016-4285,
CVE-2016-6922, CVE-2016-6924)
The package description was update to reflex that the stand-alone Flash is
no longer provided on x86_64 architectures (boo#977664).
Patch Instructions:
To install this openSUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.
Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:
- openSUSE 13.2 NonFree:
zypper in -t patch openSUSE-2016-1083=1
To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".
Package List:
- openSUSE 13.2 NonFree (i586 x86_64):
flash-player-11.2.202.635-2.108.1
flash-player-gnome-11.2.202.635-2.108.1
flash-player-kde4-11.2.202.635-2.108.1
References:
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-4182.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-4237.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-4238.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-4271.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-4272.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-4274.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-4275.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-4276.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-4277.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-4278.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-4279.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-4280.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-4281.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-4282.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-4283.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-4284.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-4285.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-4287.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-6921.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-6922.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-6923.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-6924.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-6925.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-6926.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-6927.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-6929.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-6930.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-6931.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-6932.html
https://bugzilla.suse.com/977664
https://bugzilla.suse.com/998589
--
To unsubscribe, e-mail: opensuse-security-announce+unsubscribe@opensuse.org
For additional commands, e-mail: opensuse-security-announce+help@opensuse.org