Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in GraphicsMagick
|Name:
|Mehrere Probleme in GraphicsMagick
|ID:
|FEDORA-2016-390ec4a8f3
|Distribution:
|Fedora
|Plattformen:
|Fedora 23
|Datum:
|Mo, 19. September 2016, 09:26
|Referenzen:
|https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1374233
Originalnachricht
Name : GraphicsMagick
Product : Fedora 23
Version : 1.3.25
Release : 1.fc23
URL : http://www.graphicsmagick.org/
Summary : An ImageMagick fork, offering faster image generation and better
quality
Description :
GraphicsMagick is a comprehensive image processing package which is initially
based on ImageMagick 5.5.2, but which has undergone significant re-work by
the GraphicsMagick Group to significantly improve the quality and performance
of the software.
Update Information:
New release, notably includes several security-related fixes. See also:
http://www.graphicsmagick.org/NEWS.html#september-5-2016
References:
[ 1 ] Bug #1374233 - GraphicsMagick: various issues fixed in 1.3.25
https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1374233
This update can be installed with the "yum" update program. Use
su -c 'yum update GraphicsMagick' at the command line.
For more information, refer to "Managing Software with yum",
available at https://docs.fedoraproject.org/yum/.
All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys
