Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in GraphicsMagick

Name : GraphicsMagick

Product : Fedora 23

Version : 1.3.25

Release : 1.fc23

URL : http://www.graphicsmagick.org/

Summary : An ImageMagick fork, offering faster image generation and better

quality

Description :

GraphicsMagick is a comprehensive image processing package which is initially

based on ImageMagick 5.5.2, but which has undergone significant re-work by

the GraphicsMagick Group to significantly improve the quality and performance

of the software.



Update Information:



New release, notably includes several security-related fixes. See also:

http://www.graphicsmagick.org/NEWS.html#september-5-2016

References:



[ 1 ] Bug #1374233 - GraphicsMagick: various issues fixed in 1.3.25

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1374233

This update can be installed with the "yum" update program. Use

su -c 'yum update GraphicsMagick' at the command line.

For more information, refer to "Managing Software with yum",

available at https://docs.fedoraproject.org/yum/.



All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the

GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at

https://fedoraproject.org/keys

