Login

Noch kein Login?
Daten vergessen?

 
Newsletter
Werbung
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in GraphicsMagick
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Mehrere Probleme in GraphicsMagick
ID: FEDORA-2016-390ec4a8f3
Distribution: Fedora
Plattformen: Fedora 23
Datum: Mo, 19. September 2016, 09:26
Referenzen: https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1374233

Originalnachricht

 
Name        : GraphicsMagick
Product     : Fedora 23
Version     : 1.3.25
Release     : 1.fc23
URL         : http://www.graphicsmagick.org/
Summary     : An ImageMagick fork, offering faster image generation and better
 quality
Description :
GraphicsMagick is a comprehensive image processing package which is initially
based on ImageMagick 5.5.2, but which has undergone significant re-work by
the GraphicsMagick Group to significantly improve the quality and performance
of the software.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
Update Information:

New release, notably includes several security-related fixes. See also:
http://www.graphicsmagick.org/NEWS.html#september-5-2016
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
References:

  [ 1 ] Bug #1374233 - GraphicsMagick: various issues fixed in 1.3.25
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1374233
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-

This update can be installed with the "yum" update program. Use
su -c 'yum update GraphicsMagick' at the command line.
For more information, refer to "Managing Software with yum",
available at https://docs.fedoraproject.org/yum/.

All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key.  More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
_______________________________________________
package-announce mailing list -- package-announce@lists.fedoraproject.org
To unsubscribe send an email to package-announce-leave@lists.fedoraproject.org
Pro-Linux
Pro-Linux @Facebook
Neue Nachrichten

0
Bash 4.4 mit Feh­ler­kor­rek­tu­ren ver­öf­fent­licht

1
De­bi­an GNU/Li­nux 8.6 frei­ge­ge­ben

0
Mo­zil­la stellt neuen Ja­vaS­crip­t-De­bug­ger vor

5
Next­cloud Box vor­ge­stellt

37
KDE Plas­ma 5.8 wird lang­fris­tig un­ter­stütz­te Ver­si­on

2
Zab­bix 3.2 führt »E­vent Tags« ein

5
»Deus Ex: Man­kind Di­vi­de­d« für Linux und MacOS X an­ge­kün­digt

0
Lim­bas 3.0 frei­ge­ge­ben

1
Erste Next­clou­d-Kon­fe­renz in Ber­lin

28
CUPS 2.2 frei­ge­ge­ben
 
Werbung