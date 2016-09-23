Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in OpenSSL (Aktualisierung)

This is an OpenPGP/MIME signed message (RFC 4880 and 3156)

==========================================================================

Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3087-2

September 23, 2016



openssl regression

==========================================================================



A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:



- Ubuntu 16.04 LTS

- Ubuntu 14.04 LTS

- Ubuntu 12.04 LTS



Summary:



USN-3087-1 introduced a regression in OpenSSL.



Software Description:

- openssl: Secure Socket Layer (SSL) cryptographic library and tools



Details:



USN-3087-1 fixed vulnerabilities in OpenSSL. The fix for CVE-2016-2182 was

incomplete and caused a regression when parsing certificates. This update

fixes the problem.



We apologize for the inconvenience.



Original advisory details:



Shi Lei discovered that OpenSSL incorrectly handled the OCSP Status Request

extension. A remote attacker could possibly use this issue to cause memory

consumption, resulting in a denial of service. (CVE-2016-6304)

Guido Vranken discovered that OpenSSL used undefined behaviour when

performing pointer arithmetic. A remote attacker could possibly use this

issue to cause OpenSSL to crash, resulting in a denial of service. This

issue has only been addressed in Ubuntu 16.04 LTS in this update.

(CVE-2016-2177)

CÃ©sar Pereida, Billy Brumley, and Yuval Yarom discovered that OpenSSL

did not properly use constant-time operations when performing DSA signing.

A remote attacker could possibly use this issue to perform a cache-timing

attack and recover private DSA keys. (CVE-2016-2178)

Quan Luo discovered that OpenSSL did not properly restrict the lifetime

of queue entries in the DTLS implementation. A remote attacker could

possibly use this issue to consume memory, resulting in a denial of

service. (CVE-2016-2179)

Shi Lei discovered that OpenSSL incorrectly handled memory in the

TS_OBJ_print_bio() function. A remote attacker could possibly use this

issue to cause a denial of service. (CVE-2016-2180)

It was discovered that the OpenSSL incorrectly handled the DTLS anti-replay

feature. A remote attacker could possibly use this issue to cause a denial

of service. (CVE-2016-2181)

Shi Lei discovered that OpenSSL incorrectly validated division results. A

remote attacker could possibly use this issue to cause a denial of service.

(CVE-2016-2182)

Karthik Bhargavan and Gaetan Leurent discovered that the DES and Triple DES

ciphers were vulnerable to birthday attacks. A remote attacker could

possibly use this flaw to obtain clear text data from long encrypted

sessions. This update moves DES from the HIGH cipher list to MEDIUM.

(CVE-2016-2183)

Shi Lei discovered that OpenSSL incorrectly handled certain ticket lengths.

A remote attacker could use this issue to cause a denial of service.

(CVE-2016-6302)

Shi Lei discovered that OpenSSL incorrectly handled memory in the

MDC2_Update() function. A remote attacker could possibly use this issue to

cause a denial of service. (CVE-2016-6303)

Shi Lei discovered that OpenSSL incorrectly performed certain message

length checks. A remote attacker could possibly use this issue to cause a

denial of service. (CVE-2016-6306)



Update instructions:



The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following

package versions:



Ubuntu 16.04 LTS:

libssl1.0.0 1.0.2g-1ubuntu4.5



Ubuntu 14.04 LTS:

libssl1.0.0 1.0.1f-1ubuntu2.21



Ubuntu 12.04 LTS:

libssl1.0.0 1.0.1-4ubuntu5.38



After a standard system update you need to reboot your computer to make

all the necessary changes.



References:

http://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3087-2

http://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3087-1

https://launchpad.net/bugs/1626883



Package Information:

https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/openssl/1.0.2g-1ubuntu4.5

https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/openssl/1.0.1f-1ubuntu2.21

https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/openssl/1.0.1-4ubuntu5.38







