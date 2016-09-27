Sicherheit: Denial of Service in BIND

This is an OpenPGP/MIME signed message (RFC 4880 and 3156)

==========================================================================

Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3088-1

September 27, 2016



bind9 vulnerability

==========================================================================



A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:



- Ubuntu 16.04 LTS

- Ubuntu 14.04 LTS

- Ubuntu 12.04 LTS



Summary:



Bind could be made to crash if it received specially crafted network

traffic.



Software Description:

- bind9: Internet Domain Name Server



Details:



It was discovered that Bind incorrectly handled building responses to

certain specially crafted requests. A remote attacker could possibly use

this issue to cause Bind to crash, resulting in a denial of service.



Update instructions:



The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following

package versions:



Ubuntu 16.04 LTS:

bind9 1:9.10.3.dfsg.P4-8ubuntu1.1



Ubuntu 14.04 LTS:

bind9 1:9.9.5.dfsg-3ubuntu0.9



Ubuntu 12.04 LTS:

bind9 1:9.8.1.dfsg.P1-4ubuntu0.17



In general, a standard system update will make all the necessary changes.



References:

http://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3088-1

CVE-2016-2776



Package Information:

https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/bind9/1:9.10.3.dfsg.P4-8ubuntu1.1

https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/bind9/1:9.9.5.dfsg-3ubuntu0.9

https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/bind9/1:9.8.1.dfsg.P1-4ubuntu0.17







