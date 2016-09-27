|
Sicherheit: Denial of Service in BIND
|Name:
|Denial of Service in BIND
|ID:
|USN-3088-1
|Distribution:
|Ubuntu
|Plattformen:
|Ubuntu 12.04 LTS, Ubuntu 14.04 LTS, Ubuntu 16.04 LTS
|Datum:
|Di, 27. September 2016, 23:15
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-2776
|
Originalnachricht
|
==========================================================================
Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3088-1
September 27, 2016
bind9 vulnerability
==========================================================================
A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:
- Ubuntu 16.04 LTS
- Ubuntu 14.04 LTS
- Ubuntu 12.04 LTS
Summary:
Bind could be made to crash if it received specially crafted network
traffic.
Software Description:
- bind9: Internet Domain Name Server
Details:
It was discovered that Bind incorrectly handled building responses to
certain specially crafted requests. A remote attacker could possibly use
this issue to cause Bind to crash, resulting in a denial of service.
Update instructions:
The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following
package versions:
Ubuntu 16.04 LTS:
bind9 1:9.10.3.dfsg.P4-8ubuntu1.1
Ubuntu 14.04 LTS:
bind9 1:9.9.5.dfsg-3ubuntu0.9
Ubuntu 12.04 LTS:
bind9 1:9.8.1.dfsg.P1-4ubuntu0.17
In general, a standard system update will make all the necessary changes.
References:
http://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3088-1
CVE-2016-2776
Package Information:
https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/bind9/1:9.10.3.dfsg.P4-8ubuntu1.1
https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/bind9/1:9.9.5.dfsg-3ubuntu0.9
https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/bind9/1:9.8.1.dfsg.P1-4ubuntu0.17
--
|