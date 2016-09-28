|
Sicherheit: Denial of Service in BIND
|Name:
|Denial of Service in BIND
|ID:
|SSA:2016-271-01
|Distribution:
|Slackware
|Plattformen:
|Slackware -current, Slackware 13.0, Slackware x86_64 13.0, Slackware x86_64 -current, Slackware x86_64 13.1, Slackware 13.1, Slackware x86_64 13.37, Slackware 13.37, Slackware 14.0, Slackware x86_64 14.0, Slackware 14.1, Slackware x86_64 14.1, Slackware 14.2, Slackware x86_64 14.2
|Datum:
|Mi, 28. September 2016, 07:39
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-2776
|
Originalnachricht
|
[slackware-security] bind (SSA:2016-271-01)
New bind packages are available for Slackware 13.0, 13.1, 13.37, 14.0, 14.1,
14.2, and -current to fix a security issue.
Here are the details from the Slackware 14.2 ChangeLog:
+--------------------------+
patches/packages/bind-9.10.4_P3-i586-1_slack14.2.txz: Upgraded.
This update fixes a denial-of-service vulnerability. Testing by ISC has
uncovered a critical error condition which can occur when a nameserver is
constructing a response. A defect in the rendering of messages into
packets can cause named to exit with an assertion failure in buffer.c while
constructing a response to a query that meets certain criteria.
For more information, see:
https://kb.isc.org/article/AA-01419/0
https://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-2776
(* Security fix *)
+--------------------------+
Where to find the new packages:
+-----------------------------+
Thanks to the friendly folks at the OSU Open Source Lab
(http://osuosl.org) for donating FTP and rsync hosting
to the Slackware project! :-)
Also see the "Get Slack" section on http://slackware.com for
additional mirror sites near you.
Updated package for Slackware 13.0:
bind-9.9.9_P3-i486-1_slack13.0.txz
Updated package for Slackware x86_64 13.0:
bind-9.9.9_P3-x86_64-1_slack13.0.txz
Updated package for Slackware 13.1:
bind-9.9.9_P3-i486-1_slack13.1.txz
Updated package for Slackware x86_64 13.1:
bind-9.9.9_P3-x86_64-1_slack13.1.txz
Updated package for Slackware 13.37:
bind-9.9.9_P3-i486-1_slack13.37.txz
Updated package for Slackware x86_64 13.37:
bind-9.9.9_P3-x86_64-1_slack13.37.txz
Updated package for Slackware 14.0:
bind-9.9.9_P3-i486-1_slack14.0.txz
Updated package for Slackware x86_64 14.0:
bind-9.9.9_P3-x86_64-1_slack14.0.txz
Updated package for Slackware 14.1:
bind-9.9.9_P3-i486-1_slack14.1.txz
Updated package for Slackware x86_64 14.1:
bind-9.9.9_P3-x86_64-1_slack14.1.txz
Updated package for Slackware 14.2:
bind-9.10.4_P3-i586-1_slack14.2.txz
Updated package for Slackware x86_64 14.2:
bind-9.10.4_P3-x86_64-1_slack14.2.txz
Updated package for Slackware -current:
bind-9.10.4_P3-i586-1.txz
Updated package for Slackware x86_64 -current:
bind-9.10.4_P3-x86_64-1.txz
MD5 signatures:
+-------------+
Slackware 13.0 package:
ab51d9ac6707b0bfd5c93cbcad7f4781 bind-9.9.9_P3-i486-1_slack13.0.txz
Slackware x86_64 13.0 package:
d9e28b1579217f4007f621237771ebef bind-9.9.9_P3-x86_64-1_slack13.0.txz
Slackware 13.1 package:
de4f0a1f2fb41df7a18f80b5f2fd6ea0 bind-9.9.9_P3-i486-1_slack13.1.txz
Slackware x86_64 13.1 package:
39dc9476268fddc108527556e54511a1 bind-9.9.9_P3-x86_64-1_slack13.1.txz
Slackware 13.37 package:
73c0b3bfa6a0f049e9765e34f95a7659 bind-9.9.9_P3-i486-1_slack13.37.txz
Slackware x86_64 13.37 package:
dd772fed4ab33f83290400ea6a803895 bind-9.9.9_P3-x86_64-1_slack13.37.txz
Slackware 14.0 package:
e3c00b78b92de59451e39a61d00d8b37 bind-9.9.9_P3-i486-1_slack14.0.txz
Slackware x86_64 14.0 package:
baf936532b15bccd2b1cdfa5c400619c bind-9.9.9_P3-x86_64-1_slack14.0.txz
Slackware 14.1 package:
11031ad0191333afaf0fc8225aca5464 bind-9.9.9_P3-i486-1_slack14.1.txz
Slackware x86_64 14.1 package:
f4ce795b56bc3e21ace27aff01e91194 bind-9.9.9_P3-x86_64-1_slack14.1.txz
Slackware 14.2 package:
c8b239b473edf073cbac5863aa6f1038 bind-9.10.4_P3-i586-1_slack14.2.txz
Slackware x86_64 14.2 package:
7207ababf09ad1788446d2aba78aa9db bind-9.10.4_P3-x86_64-1_slack14.2.txz
Slackware -current package:
14c4becc3dc41398ecc99c82818f3d67 n/bind-9.10.4_P3-i586-1.txz
Slackware x86_64 -current package:
b11c33727c0eb6525df942f54befd5ff n/bind-9.10.4_P3-x86_64-1.txz
Installation instructions:
+------------------------+
Upgrade the package as root:
# upgradepkg bind-9.10.4_P3-i586-1_slack14.2.txz
Then, restart the name server:
# /etc/rc.d/rc.bind restart
+-----+
Slackware Linux Security Team
http://slackware.com/gpg-key
security@slackware.com
+------------------------------------------------------------------------+
|
|