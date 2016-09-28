Sicherheit: Denial of Service in BIND



-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----

Hash: SHA1



[slackware-security] bind (SSA:2016-271-01)



New bind packages are available for Slackware 13.0, 13.1, 13.37, 14.0, 14.1,

14.2, and -current to fix a security issue.





Here are the details from the Slackware 14.2 ChangeLog:

+--------------------------+

patches/packages/bind-9.10.4_P3-i586-1_slack14.2.txz: Upgraded.

This update fixes a denial-of-service vulnerability. Testing by ISC has

uncovered a critical error condition which can occur when a nameserver is

constructing a response. A defect in the rendering of messages into

packets can cause named to exit with an assertion failure in buffer.c while

constructing a response to a query that meets certain criteria.

For more information, see:

https://kb.isc.org/article/AA-01419/0

https://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-2776

(* Security fix *)

+--------------------------+





Where to find the new packages:

+-----------------------------+



Thanks to the friendly folks at the OSU Open Source Lab

(http://osuosl.org) for donating FTP and rsync hosting

to the Slackware project! :-)



Also see the "Get Slack" section on http://slackware.com for

additional mirror sites near you.



Updated package for Slackware 13.0:

bind-9.9.9_P3-i486-1_slack13.0.txz



Updated package for Slackware x86_64 13.0:

bind-9.9.9_P3-x86_64-1_slack13.0.txz



Updated package for Slackware 13.1:

bind-9.9.9_P3-i486-1_slack13.1.txz



Updated package for Slackware x86_64 13.1:

bind-9.9.9_P3-x86_64-1_slack13.1.txz



Updated package for Slackware 13.37:

bind-9.9.9_P3-i486-1_slack13.37.txz



Updated package for Slackware x86_64 13.37:

bind-9.9.9_P3-x86_64-1_slack13.37.txz



Updated package for Slackware 14.0:

bind-9.9.9_P3-i486-1_slack14.0.txz



Updated package for Slackware x86_64 14.0:

bind-9.9.9_P3-x86_64-1_slack14.0.txz



Updated package for Slackware 14.1:

bind-9.9.9_P3-i486-1_slack14.1.txz



Updated package for Slackware x86_64 14.1:

bind-9.9.9_P3-x86_64-1_slack14.1.txz



Updated package for Slackware 14.2:

bind-9.10.4_P3-i586-1_slack14.2.txz



Updated package for Slackware x86_64 14.2:

bind-9.10.4_P3-x86_64-1_slack14.2.txz



Updated package for Slackware -current:

bind-9.10.4_P3-i586-1.txz



Updated package for Slackware x86_64 -current:

bind-9.10.4_P3-x86_64-1.txz





MD5 signatures:

+-------------+



Slackware 13.0 package:

ab51d9ac6707b0bfd5c93cbcad7f4781 bind-9.9.9_P3-i486-1_slack13.0.txz



Slackware x86_64 13.0 package:

d9e28b1579217f4007f621237771ebef bind-9.9.9_P3-x86_64-1_slack13.0.txz



Slackware 13.1 package:

de4f0a1f2fb41df7a18f80b5f2fd6ea0 bind-9.9.9_P3-i486-1_slack13.1.txz



Slackware x86_64 13.1 package:

39dc9476268fddc108527556e54511a1 bind-9.9.9_P3-x86_64-1_slack13.1.txz



Slackware 13.37 package:

73c0b3bfa6a0f049e9765e34f95a7659 bind-9.9.9_P3-i486-1_slack13.37.txz



Slackware x86_64 13.37 package:

dd772fed4ab33f83290400ea6a803895 bind-9.9.9_P3-x86_64-1_slack13.37.txz



Slackware 14.0 package:

e3c00b78b92de59451e39a61d00d8b37 bind-9.9.9_P3-i486-1_slack14.0.txz



Slackware x86_64 14.0 package:

baf936532b15bccd2b1cdfa5c400619c bind-9.9.9_P3-x86_64-1_slack14.0.txz



Slackware 14.1 package:

11031ad0191333afaf0fc8225aca5464 bind-9.9.9_P3-i486-1_slack14.1.txz



Slackware x86_64 14.1 package:

f4ce795b56bc3e21ace27aff01e91194 bind-9.9.9_P3-x86_64-1_slack14.1.txz



Slackware 14.2 package:

c8b239b473edf073cbac5863aa6f1038 bind-9.10.4_P3-i586-1_slack14.2.txz



Slackware x86_64 14.2 package:

7207ababf09ad1788446d2aba78aa9db bind-9.10.4_P3-x86_64-1_slack14.2.txz



Slackware -current package:

14c4becc3dc41398ecc99c82818f3d67 n/bind-9.10.4_P3-i586-1.txz



Slackware x86_64 -current package:

b11c33727c0eb6525df942f54befd5ff n/bind-9.10.4_P3-x86_64-1.txz





Installation instructions:

+------------------------+



Upgrade the package as root:

# upgradepkg bind-9.10.4_P3-i586-1_slack14.2.txz



Then, restart the name server:



# /etc/rc.d/rc.bind restart





-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----



iEYEARECAAYFAlfqxgAACgkQakRjwEAQIjMJowCcDzRfrz1Hci6Vp9oS1PEuWfyV

j2sAn2YkOz4WwSCF3adcyV9Uz0YdoagM

=1Nim

-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----

