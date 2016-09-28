Login

Noch kein Login?
Daten vergessen?

 
Newsletter
Werbung
Sicherheit: Denial of Service in BIND
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Denial of Service in BIND
ID: SSA:2016-271-01
Distribution: Slackware
Plattformen: Slackware -current, Slackware 13.0, Slackware x86_64 13.0, Slackware x86_64 -current, Slackware x86_64 13.1, Slackware 13.1, Slackware x86_64 13.37, Slackware 13.37, Slackware 14.0, Slackware x86_64 14.0, Slackware 14.1, Slackware x86_64 14.1, Slackware 14.2, Slackware x86_64 14.2
Datum: Mi, 28. September 2016, 07:39
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-2776

Originalnachricht

 

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----
Hash: SHA1

[slackware-security]  bind (SSA:2016-271-01)

New bind packages are available for Slackware 13.0, 13.1, 13.37, 14.0, 14.1,
14.2, and -current to fix a security issue.


Here are the details from the Slackware 14.2 ChangeLog:
+--------------------------+
patches/packages/bind-9.10.4_P3-i586-1_slack14.2.txz:  Upgraded.
  This update fixes a denial-of-service vulnerability.  Testing by ISC has
  uncovered a critical error condition which can occur when a nameserver is
  constructing a response.  A defect in the rendering of messages into
  packets can cause named to exit with an assertion failure in buffer.c while
  constructing a response to a query that meets certain criteria.
  For more information, see:
    https://kb.isc.org/article/AA-01419/0
    https://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-2776
  (* Security fix *)
+--------------------------+


Where to find the new packages:
+-----------------------------+

Thanks to the friendly folks at the OSU Open Source Lab
(http://osuosl.org) for donating FTP and rsync hosting
to the Slackware project!  :-)

Also see the "Get Slack" section on http://slackware.com for
additional mirror sites near you.

Updated package for Slackware 13.0:
bind-9.9.9_P3-i486-1_slack13.0.txz

Updated package for Slackware x86_64 13.0:
bind-9.9.9_P3-x86_64-1_slack13.0.txz

Updated package for Slackware 13.1:
bind-9.9.9_P3-i486-1_slack13.1.txz

Updated package for Slackware x86_64 13.1:
bind-9.9.9_P3-x86_64-1_slack13.1.txz

Updated package for Slackware 13.37:
bind-9.9.9_P3-i486-1_slack13.37.txz

Updated package for Slackware x86_64 13.37:
bind-9.9.9_P3-x86_64-1_slack13.37.txz

Updated package for Slackware 14.0:
bind-9.9.9_P3-i486-1_slack14.0.txz

Updated package for Slackware x86_64 14.0:
bind-9.9.9_P3-x86_64-1_slack14.0.txz

Updated package for Slackware 14.1:
bind-9.9.9_P3-i486-1_slack14.1.txz

Updated package for Slackware x86_64 14.1:
bind-9.9.9_P3-x86_64-1_slack14.1.txz

Updated package for Slackware 14.2:
bind-9.10.4_P3-i586-1_slack14.2.txz

Updated package for Slackware x86_64 14.2:
bind-9.10.4_P3-x86_64-1_slack14.2.txz

Updated package for Slackware -current:
bind-9.10.4_P3-i586-1.txz

Updated package for Slackware x86_64 -current:
bind-9.10.4_P3-x86_64-1.txz


MD5 signatures:
+-------------+

Slackware 13.0 package:
ab51d9ac6707b0bfd5c93cbcad7f4781  bind-9.9.9_P3-i486-1_slack13.0.txz

Slackware x86_64 13.0 package:
d9e28b1579217f4007f621237771ebef  bind-9.9.9_P3-x86_64-1_slack13.0.txz

Slackware 13.1 package:
de4f0a1f2fb41df7a18f80b5f2fd6ea0  bind-9.9.9_P3-i486-1_slack13.1.txz

Slackware x86_64 13.1 package:
39dc9476268fddc108527556e54511a1  bind-9.9.9_P3-x86_64-1_slack13.1.txz

Slackware 13.37 package:
73c0b3bfa6a0f049e9765e34f95a7659  bind-9.9.9_P3-i486-1_slack13.37.txz

Slackware x86_64 13.37 package:
dd772fed4ab33f83290400ea6a803895  bind-9.9.9_P3-x86_64-1_slack13.37.txz

Slackware 14.0 package:
e3c00b78b92de59451e39a61d00d8b37  bind-9.9.9_P3-i486-1_slack14.0.txz

Slackware x86_64 14.0 package:
baf936532b15bccd2b1cdfa5c400619c  bind-9.9.9_P3-x86_64-1_slack14.0.txz

Slackware 14.1 package:
11031ad0191333afaf0fc8225aca5464  bind-9.9.9_P3-i486-1_slack14.1.txz

Slackware x86_64 14.1 package:
f4ce795b56bc3e21ace27aff01e91194  bind-9.9.9_P3-x86_64-1_slack14.1.txz

Slackware 14.2 package:
c8b239b473edf073cbac5863aa6f1038  bind-9.10.4_P3-i586-1_slack14.2.txz

Slackware x86_64 14.2 package:
7207ababf09ad1788446d2aba78aa9db  bind-9.10.4_P3-x86_64-1_slack14.2.txz

Slackware -current package:
14c4becc3dc41398ecc99c82818f3d67  n/bind-9.10.4_P3-i586-1.txz

Slackware x86_64 -current package:
b11c33727c0eb6525df942f54befd5ff  n/bind-9.10.4_P3-x86_64-1.txz


Installation instructions:
+------------------------+

Upgrade the package as root:
# upgradepkg bind-9.10.4_P3-i586-1_slack14.2.txz

Then, restart the name server:

# /etc/rc.d/rc.bind restart


+-----+

Slackware Linux Security Team
http://slackware.com/gpg-key
security@slackware.com

+------------------------------------------------------------------------+
| To leave the slackware-security mailing list:                          |
+------------------------------------------------------------------------+
| Send an email to majordomo@slackware.com with this text in the body of |
| the email message:                                                     |
|                                                                        |
|   unsubscribe slackware-security                                       |
|                                                                        |
| You will get a confirmation message back containing instructions to    |
| complete the process.  Please do not reply to this email address.      |
+------------------------------------------------------------------------+
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----

iEYEARECAAYFAlfqxgAACgkQakRjwEAQIjMJowCcDzRfrz1Hci6Vp9oS1PEuWfyV
j2sAn2YkOz4WwSCF3adcyV9Uz0YdoagM
=1Nim
-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----
Pro-Linux
Pro-Linux @Facebook
Neue Nachrichten

0
Mo­zil­la ruft zum Kampf gegen eu­ro­päi­sche Co­py­righ­t-Re­form auf

2
Li­na­ro star­tet Dis­tri­bu­ti­on für das In­ter­net der Dinge

5
KDE e.V. stellt Bei­rat vor

1
OpenSSL 1.1.0b kor­ri­giert kri­ti­sche Lücke

3
Su­per­Tux 0.5.0 mit neuem Le­vel-E­di­tor

21
Li­bre­boot will GNU-Pro­jekt wie­der ver­las­sen

6
Di­gi­kam 5.2.0 frei­ge­ge­ben

3
LxQt 0.11 er­schie­nen

3
»War­ham­mer 40000: Dawn of War II« kommt für Linux

3
ownC­loud 9.1 En­ter­pri­se Edi­ti­on ver­öf­fent­licht
 
Werbung