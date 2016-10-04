Login

Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Mozilla Firefox
Name: Mehrere Probleme in Mozilla Firefox
ID: SUSE-SU-2016:2431-1
Distribution: SUSE
Plattformen: SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP2-LTSS, SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP2
Datum: Di, 4. Oktober 2016, 15:13
Originalnachricht

 
   SUSE Security Update: Security update for MozillaFirefox
______________________________________________________________________________

Announcement ID:    SUSE-SU-2016:2431-1
Rating:             important
References:         #999701 
Cross-References:   CVE-2016-5250 CVE-2016-5257 CVE-2016-5261
                    CVE-2016-5270 CVE-2016-5272 CVE-2016-5274
                    CVE-2016-5276 CVE-2016-5277 CVE-2016-5278
                    CVE-2016-5280 CVE-2016-5281 CVE-2016-5284
                   
Affected Products:
                    SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP2-LTSS
                    SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP2
______________________________________________________________________________

   An update that fixes 12 vulnerabilities is now available.

Description:


   MozillaFirefox was updated to 45.4.0 ESR to fix the following issues
   (bsc#999701):

   The following security issue were fixed:
   * MFSA 2016-86/CVE-2016-5270: Heap-buffer-overflow in
     nsCaseTransformTextRunFactory::TransformString
   * MFSA 2016-86/CVE-2016-5272: Bad cast in nsImageGeometryMixin
   * MFSA 2016-86/CVE-2016-5276: Heap-use-after-free in
     mozilla::a11y::DocAccessible::ProcessInvalidationList
   * MFSA 2016-86/CVE-2016-5274: use-after-free in
     nsFrameManager::CaptureFrameState
   * MFSA 2016-86/CVE-2016-5277: Heap-use-after-free in nsRefreshDriver::Tick
   * MFSA 2016-86/CVE-2016-5278: Heap-buffer-overflow in
     nsBMPEncoder::AddImageFrame
   * MFSA 2016-86/CVE-2016-5280: Use-after-free in
     mozilla::nsTextNodeDirectionalityMap::RemoveElementFromMap
   * MFSA 2016-86/CVE-2016-5281: use-after-free in DOMSVGLength
   * MFSA 2016-86/CVE-2016-5284: Add-on update site certificate pin expiration
   * MFSA 2016-86/CVE-2016-5250: Resource Timing API is storing resources
     sent by the previous page
   * MFSA 2016-86/CVE-2016-5261: Integer overflow and memory corruption in
     WebSocketChannel
   * MFSA 2016-86/CVE-2016-5257: Various memory safety bugs fixed in Firefox
     49 and Firefox ESR 45.4


Patch Instructions:

   To install this SUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.
   Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP2-LTSS:

      zypper in -t patch slessp2-MozillaFirefox-12771=1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP2:

      zypper in -t patch dbgsp2-MozillaFirefox-12771=1

   To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".


Package List:

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP2-LTSS (i586 s390x x86_64):

      MozillaFirefox-45.4.0esr-52.1
      MozillaFirefox-translations-45.4.0esr-52.1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP2 (i586 s390x x86_64):

      MozillaFirefox-debuginfo-45.4.0esr-52.1
      MozillaFirefox-debugsource-45.4.0esr-52.1


Werbung