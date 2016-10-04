Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Mozilla Firefox

Affected Products: SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP2-LTSS SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP2 ______________________________________________________________________________
An update that fixes 12 vulnerabilities is now available.
Description:
MozillaFirefox was updated to 45.4.0 ESR to fix the following issues (bsc#999701):
The following security issue were fixed: * MFSA 2016-86/CVE-2016-5270: Heap-buffer-overflow in nsCaseTransformTextRunFactory::TransformString * MFSA 2016-86/CVE-2016-5272: Bad cast in nsImageGeometryMixin * MFSA 2016-86/CVE-2016-5276: Heap-use-after-free in mozilla::a11y::DocAccessible::ProcessInvalidationList * MFSA 2016-86/CVE-2016-5274: use-after-free in nsFrameManager::CaptureFrameState * MFSA 2016-86/CVE-2016-5277: Heap-use-after-free in nsRefreshDriver::Tick * MFSA 2016-86/CVE-2016-5278: Heap-buffer-overflow in nsBMPEncoder::AddImageFrame * MFSA 2016-86/CVE-2016-5280: Use-after-free in mozilla::nsTextNodeDirectionalityMap::RemoveElementFromMap * MFSA 2016-86/CVE-2016-5281: use-after-free in DOMSVGLength * MFSA 2016-86/CVE-2016-5284: Add-on update site certificate pin expiration * MFSA 2016-86/CVE-2016-5250: Resource Timing API is storing resources sent by the previous page * MFSA 2016-86/CVE-2016-5261: Integer overflow and memory corruption in WebSocketChannel * MFSA 2016-86/CVE-2016-5257: Various memory safety bugs fixed in Firefox 49 and Firefox ESR 45.4
Patch Instructions:
To install this SUSE Security Update use YaST online_update. Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP2-LTSS:
zypper in -t patch slessp2-MozillaFirefox-12771=1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP2:
zypper in -t patch dbgsp2-MozillaFirefox-12771=1
To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".
Package List:
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP2-LTSS (i586 s390x x86_64):