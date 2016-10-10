Sicherheit: Cross-Site Request Forgery in Django

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----

Red Hat Security Advisory



Synopsis: Moderate: python-django security update

Advisory ID: RHSA-2016:2041-01

Product: Red Hat Enterprise Linux OpenStack Platform

Advisory URL: https://rhn.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2016-2041.html

Issue date: 2016-10-10

CVE Names: CVE-2016-7401

1. Summary:



An update for python-django is now available for Red Hat Enterprise Linux

OpenStack Platform 7.0 (Kilo) for RHEL 7.



Red Hat Product Security has rated this update as having a security impact

of Moderate. A Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) base score, which

gives a detailed severity rating, is available for each vulnerability from

the CVE link(s) in the References section.



2. Relevant releases/architectures:



Red Hat Enterprise Linux OpenStack Platform 7.0 (Kilo) for RHEL 7 - noarch



3. Description:



Django is a high-level Python Web framework that encourages rapid

development and a clean, pragmatic design. It focuses on automating as much

as possible and adhering to the DRY (Don't Repeat Yourself) principle.



The following packages have been upgraded to a newer upstream version:

python-django (1.8.15). (BZ#1378620)



Security Fix(es):



* A CSRF flaw was found in Django, where an interaction between Google

Analytics and Django's cookie parsing could allow an attacker to set

arbitrary cookies leading to a bypass of CSRF protection. In this update,

the parser for ''request.COOKIES'' has been simplified to

better match

browser behavior and to mitigate this attack.

''request.COOKIES'' may now

contain cookies that are invalid according to RFC 6265 but are possible to

set using ''document.cookie''. (CVE-2016-7401)



Red Hat would like to thank the upstream Django project for reporting this

issue.



4. Solution:



For details on how to apply this update, which includes the changes

described in this advisory, refer to:



https://access.redhat.com/articles/11258



5. Bugs fixed (https://bugzilla.redhat.com/):



1377376 - CVE-2016-7401 python-django: CSRF protection bypass on a site with

Google Analytics



6. Package List:



Red Hat Enterprise Linux OpenStack Platform 7.0 (Kilo) for RHEL 7:



Source:

python-django-1.8.15-1.el7ost.src.rpm



noarch:

python-django-1.8.15-1.el7ost.noarch.rpm

python-django-bash-completion-1.8.15-1.el7ost.noarch.rpm

python-django-doc-1.8.15-1.el7ost.noarch.rpm



These packages are GPG signed by Red Hat for security. Our key and

details on how to verify the signature are available from

https://access.redhat.com/security/team/key/



7. References:



https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-7401

https://access.redhat.com/security/updates/classification/#moderate



8. Contact:



The Red Hat security contact is <secalert@redhat.com>. More contact

details at https://access.redhat.com/security/team/contact/



Copyright 2016 Red Hat, Inc.

