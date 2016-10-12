Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Xen

|
openSUSE Security Update: Security update for xen
Announcement ID: openSUSE-SU-2016:2497-1
Rating: important
References: #953339 #953362 #953518 #954872 #955399 #958848
#961100 #961600 #963161 #964427 #970135 #971949
#973188 #973631 #974038 #975130 #975138 #975907
#976058 #976111 #978164 #978295 #978413 #979035
#979620 #979670 #980716 #980724 #981264 #981276
#982024 #982025 #982026 #982224 #982225 #982286
#982695 #982960 #983973 #983984 #984981 #985503
#986586 #988675 #990843 #990923 #990970 #991934
#992224 #994421 #994625 #994761 #994772 #994775
#995785 #995789 #995792 #997731
Cross-References: CVE-2014-3615 CVE-2014-3672 CVE-2016-3158
CVE-2016-3159 CVE-2016-3710 CVE-2016-3712
CVE-2016-3960 CVE-2016-4001 CVE-2016-4002
CVE-2016-4020 CVE-2016-4037 CVE-2016-4439
CVE-2016-4441 CVE-2016-4453 CVE-2016-4454
CVE-2016-4480 CVE-2016-4952 CVE-2016-4962
CVE-2016-4963 CVE-2016-5105 CVE-2016-5106
CVE-2016-5107 CVE-2016-5126 CVE-2016-5238
CVE-2016-5337 CVE-2016-5338 CVE-2016-5403
CVE-2016-6258 CVE-2016-6351 CVE-2016-6833
CVE-2016-6834 CVE-2016-6835 CVE-2016-6836
CVE-2016-6888 CVE-2016-7092 CVE-2016-7093
CVE-2016-7094 CVE-2016-7154
Affected Products:
openSUSE 13.2
An update that solves 38 vulnerabilities and has 20 fixes
is now available.
Description:
This update for xen fixes the following issues:
These security issues were fixed:
- CVE-2016-7092: The get_page_from_l3e function in arch/x86/mm.c in Xen
allowed local 32-bit PV guest OS administrators to gain host OS
privileges via vectors related to L3 recursive pagetables (bsc#995785)
- CVE-2016-7093: Xen allowed local HVM guest OS administrators to
overwrite hypervisor memory and consequently gain host OS privileges by
leveraging mishandling of instruction pointer truncation during
emulation (bsc#995789)
- CVE-2016-7094: Buffer overflow in Xen allowed local x86 HVM guest OS
administrators on guests running with shadow paging to cause a denial of
service via a pagetable update (bsc#995792)
- CVE-2016-7154: Use-after-free vulnerability in the FIFO event channel
code in Xen allowed local guest OS administrators to cause a denial of
service (host crash) and possibly execute arbitrary code or obtain
sensitive information via an invalid guest frame number (bsc#997731)
- CVE-2016-6836: VMWARE VMXNET3 NIC device support was leaging information
leakage. A privileged user inside guest could have used this to leak
host memory bytes to a guest (boo#994761)
- CVE-2016-6888: Integer overflow in packet initialisation in VMXNET3
device driver. A privileged user inside guest could have used this flaw
to crash the Qemu instance resulting in DoS (bsc#994772)
- CVE-2016-6833: Use-after-free issue in the VMWARE VMXNET3 NIC device
support. A privileged user inside guest could have used this issue to
crash the Qemu instance resulting in DoS (boo#994775)
- CVE-2016-6835: Buffer overflow in the VMWARE VMXNET3 NIC device support,
causing an OOB read access (bsc#994625)
- CVE-2016-6834: A infinite loop during packet fragmentation in the VMWARE
VMXNET3 NIC device support allowed privileged user inside guest to crash
the Qemu instance resulting in DoS (bsc#994421)
- CVE-2016-6258: The PV pagetable code in arch/x86/mm.c in Xen allowed
local 32-bit PV guest OS administrators to gain host OS privileges by
leveraging fast-paths for updating pagetable entries (bsc#988675)
- CVE-2016-5403: The virtqueue_pop function in hw/virtio/virtio.c in QEMU
allowed local guest OS administrators to cause a denial of service
(memory consumption and QEMU process crash) by submitting requests
without waiting for completion (boo#990923)
- CVE-2016-6351: The esp_do_dma function in hw/scsi/esp.c, when built with
ESP/NCR53C9x controller emulation support, allowed local guest OS
administrators to cause a denial of service (out-of-bounds write and
QEMU process crash) or execute arbitrary code on the host via vectors
involving DMA read into ESP command buffer (bsc#990843)
- CVE-2016-6258: The PV pagetable code in arch/x86/mm.c in Xen allowed
local 32-bit PV guest OS administrators to gain host OS privileges by
leveraging fast-paths for updating pagetable entries (bsc#988675)
- CVE-2016-5337: The megasas_ctrl_get_info function in hw/scsi/megasas.c
in QEMU allowed local guest OS administrators to obtain sensitive host
memory information via vectors related to reading device control
information (bsc#983973)
- CVE-2016-5338: The (1) esp_reg_read and (2) esp_reg_write functions in
hw/scsi/esp.c in QEMU allowed local guest OS administrators to cause a
denial of service (QEMU process crash) or execute arbitrary code on the
QEMU host via vectors related to the information transfer buffer
(bsc#983984)
- CVE-2016-5238: The get_cmd function in hw/scsi/esp.c in QEMU allowed
local guest OS administrators to cause a denial of service
(out-of-bounds write and QEMU process crash) via vectors related to
reading from the information transfer buffer in non-DMA mode (bsc#982960)
- CVE-2016-4453: The vmsvga_fifo_run function in hw/display/vmware_vga.c
in QEMU allowed local guest OS administrators to cause a denial of
service (infinite loop and QEMU process crash) via a VGA command
(bsc#982225)
- CVE-2016-4454: The vmsvga_fifo_read_raw function in
hw/display/vmware_vga.c in QEMU allowed local guest OS administrators to
obtain sensitive host memory information or cause a denial of service
(QEMU process crash) by changing FIFO registers and issuing a VGA
command, which triggers an out-of-bounds read (bsc#982224)
- CVE-2016-5126: Heap-based buffer overflow in the iscsi_aio_ioctl
function in block/iscsi.c in QEMU allowed local guest OS users to cause
a denial of service (QEMU process crash) or possibly execute arbitrary
code via a crafted iSCSI asynchronous I/O ioctl call (bsc#982286)
- CVE-2016-5105: The megasas_dcmd_cfg_read function in hw/scsi/megasas.c
in QEMU, when built with MegaRAID SAS 8708EM2 Host Bus Adapter emulation
support, used an uninitialized variable, which allowed local guest
administrators to read host memory via vectors involving a MegaRAID
Firmware Interface (MFI) command (bsc#982024)
- CVE-2016-5106: The megasas_dcmd_set_properties function in
hw/scsi/megasas.c in QEMU, when built with MegaRAID SAS 8708EM2 Host Bus
Adapter emulation support, allowed local guest administrators to cause a
denial of service (out-of-bounds write access) via vectors involving a
MegaRAID Firmware Interface (MFI) command (bsc#982025)
- CVE-2016-5107: The megasas_lookup_frame function in QEMU, when built
with MegaRAID SAS 8708EM2 Host Bus Adapter emulation support, allowed
local guest OS administrators to cause a denial of service
(out-of-bounds read and crash) via unspecified vectors (bsc#982026)
- CVE-2016-4963: The libxl device-handling allowed local guest OS users
with access to the driver domain to cause a denial of service
(management tool confusion) by manipulating information in the backend
directories in xenstore (bsc#979670)
- CVE-2016-4962: The libxl device-handling allowed local OS guest
administrators to cause a denial of service (resource consumption or
management facility confusion) or gain host OS privileges by
manipulating information in guest controlled areas of xenstore
(bsc#979620)
- CVE-2016-4952: Out-of-bounds access issue in pvsci_ring_init_msg/data
routines (bsc#981276)
- CVE-2014-3672: The qemu implementation in libvirt Xen allowed local
guest OS users to cause a denial of service (host disk consumption) by
writing to stdout or stderr (bsc#981264)
- CVE-2016-4441: The get_cmd function in the 53C9X Fast SCSI Controller
(FSC) support did not properly check DMA length, which allowed local
guest OS administrators to cause a denial of service (out-of-bounds
write and QEMU process crash) via unspecified vectors, involving an SCSI
command (bsc#980724)
- CVE-2016-4439: The esp_reg_write function in the 53C9X Fast SCSI
Controller (FSC) support did not properly check command buffer length,
which allowed local guest OS administrators to cause a denial of service
(out-of-bounds write and QEMU process crash) or potentially execute
arbitrary code on the host via unspecified vectors (bsc#980716)
- CVE-2016-3710: The VGA module improperly performed bounds checking on
banked access to video memory, which allowed local guest OS
administrators to execute arbitrary code on the host by changing access
modes after setting the bank register, aka the "Dark Portal" issue
(bsc#978164)
- CVE-2016-3960: Integer overflow in the x86 shadow pagetable code allowed
local guest OS users to cause a denial of service (host crash) or
possibly gain privileges by shadowing a superpage mapping (bsc#974038)
- CVE-2016-4037: The ehci_advance_state function in hw/usb/hcd-ehci.c
allowed local guest OS administrators to cause a denial of service
(infinite loop and CPU consumption) via a circular split isochronous
transfer descriptor (siTD) list (bsc#976111)
- CVE-2016-4020: The patch_instruction function did not initialize the
imm32 variable, which allowed local guest OS administrators to obtain
sensitive information from host stack memory by accessing the Task
Priority Register (TPR) (bsc#975907)
- CVE-2016-4001: Buffer overflow in the stellaris_enet_receive function,
when the Stellaris ethernet controller is configured to accept large
packets, allowed remote attackers to cause a denial of service (QEMU
crash) via a large packet (bsc#975130)
- CVE-2016-4002: Buffer overflow in the mipsnet_receive function, when the
guest NIC is configured to accept large packets, allowed remote
attackers to cause a denial of service (memory corruption and QEMU
crash) or possibly execute arbitrary code via a packet larger than 1514
bytes (bsc#975138)
- CVE-2016-3158: The xrstor function did not properly handle writes to the
hardware FSW.ES bit when running on AMD64 processors, which allowed
local guest OS users to obtain sensitive register content information
from another guest by leveraging pending exception and mask bits
(bsc#973188)
- CVE-2016-3159: The fpu_fxrstor function in arch/x86/i387.c did not
properly handle writes to the hardware FSW.ES bit when running on AMD64
processors, which allowed local guest OS users to obtain sensitive
register content information from another guest by leveraging pending
exception and mask bits (bsc#973188)
- CVE-2016-4480: The guest_walk_tables function in
arch/x86/mm/guest_walk.c in Xen did not properly handle the Page Size
(PS) page table entry bit at the L4 and L3 page table levels, which
might have allowed local guest OS users to gain privileges via a crafted
mapping of memory (bsc#978295)
These non-security issues were fixed:
- boo#991934: xen hypervisor crash in csched_acct
- boo#992224: [HPS Bug] During boot of Xen Hypervisor, Failed to get
contiguous memory for DMA from Xen
- boo#970135: new virtualization project clock test randomly fails on Xen
- boo#971949 xl: Support (by ignoring) xl migrate --live. xl migrations
are always live
- boo#990970: Add PMU support for Intel E7-8867 v4 (fam=6, model=79)
- boo#985503: vif-route broken
- boo#978413: PV guest upgrade from sles11sp4 to sles12sp2 alpha3 failed
on sles11sp4 xen host
- boo#986586: out of memory (oom) during boot on "modprobe xenblk"
(non
xen kernel)
- boo#953339, boo#953362, boo#953518, boo#984981) boo#953339, boo#953362,
boo#953518, boo#984981: Implement SUSE specific unplug protocol for
emulated PCI devices in PVonHVM guests to qemu-xen-upstream
- boo#958848: HVM guest crash at /usr/src/packages/BUILD/
xen-4.4.2-testing/obj/default/balloon/balloon.c:407
- boo#982695: xen-4.5.2 qemu fails to boot HVM guest from xvda
- boo#954872: script block-dmmd not working as expected
- boo#961600: L3: poor performance when Xen HVM domU configured with max
memory greater than current memory
- boo#979035: restore xm migrate fixes for boo#955399/ boo#955399
- boo#963161: Windows VM getting stuck during load while a VF is assigned
to it after upgrading to latest maintenance updates boo#963161
- boo#976058: Xen error running simple HVM guest (Post Alpha 2 xen+qemu)
- boo#973631: AWS EC2 kdump issue
- boo#961100: Migrate a fv guest from sles12 to sles12sp1 on xen fails for
"Domain is not running on destination host".
- boo#964427: Discarding device blocks: failed - Input/output error
Patch Instructions:
To install this openSUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.
Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:
- openSUSE 13.2:
zypper in -t patch openSUSE-2016-1169=1
To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".
Package List:
- openSUSE 13.2 (i586 x86_64):
xen-debugsource-4.4.4_05-49.1
xen-devel-4.4.4_05-49.1
xen-libs-4.4.4_05-49.1
xen-libs-debuginfo-4.4.4_05-49.1
xen-tools-domU-4.4.4_05-49.1
xen-tools-domU-debuginfo-4.4.4_05-49.1
- openSUSE 13.2 (x86_64):
xen-4.4.4_05-49.1
xen-doc-html-4.4.4_05-49.1
xen-kmp-default-4.4.4_05_k3.16.7_42-49.1
xen-kmp-default-debuginfo-4.4.4_05_k3.16.7_42-49.1
xen-kmp-desktop-4.4.4_05_k3.16.7_42-49.1
xen-kmp-desktop-debuginfo-4.4.4_05_k3.16.7_42-49.1
xen-libs-32bit-4.4.4_05-49.1
xen-libs-debuginfo-32bit-4.4.4_05-49.1
xen-tools-4.4.4_05-49.1
xen-tools-debuginfo-4.4.4_05-49.1
