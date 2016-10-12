Login

Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Xen
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Mehrere Probleme in Xen
ID: openSUSE-SU-2016:2497-1
Distribution: SUSE
Plattformen: SUSE openSUSE 13.2
Datum: Mi, 12. Oktober 2016, 07:35
Originalnachricht

 
   openSUSE Security Update: Security update for xen
______________________________________________________________________________

Announcement ID:    openSUSE-SU-2016:2497-1
Rating:             important
References:         #953339 #953362 #953518 #954872 #955399 #958848 
                    #961100 #961600 #963161 #964427 #970135 #971949 
                    #973188 #973631 #974038 #975130 #975138 #975907 
                    #976058 #976111 #978164 #978295 #978413 #979035 
                    #979620 #979670 #980716 #980724 #981264 #981276 
                    #982024 #982025 #982026 #982224 #982225 #982286 
                    #982695 #982960 #983973 #983984 #984981 #985503 
                    #986586 #988675 #990843 #990923 #990970 #991934 
                    #992224 #994421 #994625 #994761 #994772 #994775 
                    #995785 #995789 #995792 #997731 
Cross-References:   CVE-2014-3615 CVE-2014-3672 CVE-2016-3158
                    CVE-2016-3159 CVE-2016-3710 CVE-2016-3712
                    CVE-2016-3960 CVE-2016-4001 CVE-2016-4002
                    CVE-2016-4020 CVE-2016-4037 CVE-2016-4439
                    CVE-2016-4441 CVE-2016-4453 CVE-2016-4454
                    CVE-2016-4480 CVE-2016-4952 CVE-2016-4962
                    CVE-2016-4963 CVE-2016-5105 CVE-2016-5106
                    CVE-2016-5107 CVE-2016-5126 CVE-2016-5238
                    CVE-2016-5337 CVE-2016-5338 CVE-2016-5403
                    CVE-2016-6258 CVE-2016-6351 CVE-2016-6833
                    CVE-2016-6834 CVE-2016-6835 CVE-2016-6836
                    CVE-2016-6888 CVE-2016-7092 CVE-2016-7093
                    CVE-2016-7094 CVE-2016-7154
Affected Products:
                    openSUSE 13.2
______________________________________________________________________________

   An update that solves 38 vulnerabilities and has 20 fixes
   is now available.

Description:

   This update for xen fixes the following issues:

   These security issues were fixed:
   - CVE-2016-7092: The get_page_from_l3e function in arch/x86/mm.c in Xen
     allowed local 32-bit PV guest OS administrators to gain host OS
     privileges via vectors related to L3 recursive pagetables (bsc#995785)
   - CVE-2016-7093: Xen allowed local HVM guest OS administrators to
     overwrite hypervisor memory and consequently gain host OS privileges by
     leveraging mishandling of instruction pointer truncation during
     emulation (bsc#995789)
   - CVE-2016-7094: Buffer overflow in Xen allowed local x86 HVM guest OS
     administrators on guests running with shadow paging to cause a denial of
     service via a pagetable update (bsc#995792)
   - CVE-2016-7154: Use-after-free vulnerability in the FIFO event channel
     code in Xen allowed local guest OS administrators to cause a denial of
     service (host crash) and possibly execute arbitrary code or obtain
     sensitive information via an invalid guest frame number (bsc#997731)
   - CVE-2016-6836: VMWARE VMXNET3 NIC device support was leaging information
     leakage. A privileged user inside guest could have used this to leak
     host memory bytes to a guest (boo#994761)
   - CVE-2016-6888: Integer overflow in packet initialisation in VMXNET3
     device driver. A privileged user inside guest could have used this flaw
     to crash the Qemu instance resulting in DoS (bsc#994772)
   - CVE-2016-6833: Use-after-free issue in the VMWARE VMXNET3 NIC device
     support. A privileged user inside guest could have used this issue to
     crash the Qemu instance resulting in DoS (boo#994775)
   - CVE-2016-6835: Buffer overflow in the VMWARE VMXNET3 NIC device support,
     causing an OOB read access (bsc#994625)
   - CVE-2016-6834: A infinite loop during packet fragmentation in the VMWARE
     VMXNET3 NIC device support allowed privileged user inside guest to crash
     the Qemu instance resulting in DoS (bsc#994421)
   - CVE-2016-6258: The PV pagetable code in arch/x86/mm.c in Xen allowed
     local 32-bit PV guest OS administrators to gain host OS privileges by
     leveraging fast-paths for updating pagetable entries (bsc#988675)
   - CVE-2016-5403: The virtqueue_pop function in hw/virtio/virtio.c in QEMU
     allowed local guest OS administrators to cause a denial of service
     (memory consumption and QEMU process crash) by submitting requests
     without waiting for completion (boo#990923)
   - CVE-2016-6351: The esp_do_dma function in hw/scsi/esp.c, when built with
     ESP/NCR53C9x controller emulation support, allowed local guest OS
     administrators to cause a denial of service (out-of-bounds write and
     QEMU process crash) or execute arbitrary code on the host via vectors
     involving DMA read into ESP command buffer (bsc#990843)
   - CVE-2016-6258: The PV pagetable code in arch/x86/mm.c in Xen allowed
     local 32-bit PV guest OS administrators to gain host OS privileges by
     leveraging fast-paths for updating pagetable entries (bsc#988675)
   - CVE-2016-5337: The megasas_ctrl_get_info function in hw/scsi/megasas.c
     in QEMU allowed local guest OS administrators to obtain sensitive host
     memory information via vectors related to reading device control
     information (bsc#983973)
   - CVE-2016-5338: The (1) esp_reg_read and (2) esp_reg_write functions in
     hw/scsi/esp.c in QEMU allowed local guest OS administrators to cause a
     denial of service (QEMU process crash) or execute arbitrary code on the
     QEMU host via vectors related to the information transfer buffer
     (bsc#983984)
   - CVE-2016-5238: The get_cmd function in hw/scsi/esp.c in QEMU allowed
     local guest OS administrators to cause a denial of service
     (out-of-bounds write and QEMU process crash) via vectors related to
     reading from the information transfer buffer in non-DMA mode (bsc#982960)
   - CVE-2016-4453: The vmsvga_fifo_run function in hw/display/vmware_vga.c
     in QEMU allowed local guest OS administrators to cause a denial of
     service (infinite loop and QEMU process crash) via a VGA command
     (bsc#982225)
   - CVE-2016-4454: The vmsvga_fifo_read_raw function in
     hw/display/vmware_vga.c in QEMU allowed local guest OS administrators to
     obtain sensitive host memory information or cause a denial of service
     (QEMU process crash) by changing FIFO registers and issuing a VGA
     command, which triggers an out-of-bounds read (bsc#982224)
   - CVE-2016-5126: Heap-based buffer overflow in the iscsi_aio_ioctl
     function in block/iscsi.c in QEMU allowed local guest OS users to cause
     a denial of service (QEMU process crash) or possibly execute arbitrary
     code via a crafted iSCSI asynchronous I/O ioctl call (bsc#982286)
   - CVE-2016-5105: The megasas_dcmd_cfg_read function in hw/scsi/megasas.c
     in QEMU, when built with MegaRAID SAS 8708EM2 Host Bus Adapter emulation
     support, used an uninitialized variable, which allowed local guest
     administrators to read host memory via vectors involving a MegaRAID
     Firmware Interface (MFI) command (bsc#982024)
   - CVE-2016-5106: The megasas_dcmd_set_properties function in
     hw/scsi/megasas.c in QEMU, when built with MegaRAID SAS 8708EM2 Host Bus
     Adapter emulation support, allowed local guest administrators to cause a
     denial of service (out-of-bounds write access) via vectors involving a
     MegaRAID Firmware Interface (MFI) command (bsc#982025)
   - CVE-2016-5107: The megasas_lookup_frame function in QEMU, when built
     with MegaRAID SAS 8708EM2 Host Bus Adapter emulation support, allowed
     local guest OS administrators to cause a denial of service
     (out-of-bounds read and crash) via unspecified vectors (bsc#982026)
   - CVE-2016-4963: The libxl device-handling allowed local guest OS users
     with access to the driver domain to cause a denial of service
     (management tool confusion) by manipulating information in the backend
     directories in xenstore (bsc#979670)
   - CVE-2016-4962: The libxl device-handling allowed local OS guest
     administrators to cause a denial of service (resource consumption or
     management facility confusion) or gain host OS privileges by
     manipulating information in guest controlled areas of xenstore
     (bsc#979620)
   - CVE-2016-4952: Out-of-bounds access issue in pvsci_ring_init_msg/data
     routines (bsc#981276)
   - CVE-2014-3672: The qemu implementation in libvirt Xen allowed local
     guest OS users to cause a denial of service (host disk consumption) by
     writing to stdout or stderr (bsc#981264)
   - CVE-2016-4441: The get_cmd function in the 53C9X Fast SCSI Controller
     (FSC) support did not properly check DMA length, which allowed local
     guest OS administrators to cause a denial of service (out-of-bounds
     write and QEMU process crash) via unspecified vectors, involving an SCSI
     command (bsc#980724)
   - CVE-2016-4439: The esp_reg_write function in the 53C9X Fast SCSI
     Controller (FSC) support did not properly check command buffer length,
     which allowed local guest OS administrators to cause a denial of service
     (out-of-bounds write and QEMU process crash) or potentially execute
     arbitrary code on the host via unspecified vectors (bsc#980716)
   - CVE-2016-3710: The VGA module improperly performed bounds checking on
     banked access to video memory, which allowed local guest OS
     administrators to execute arbitrary code on the host by changing access
     modes after setting the bank register, aka the "Dark Portal" issue
     (bsc#978164)
   - CVE-2016-3960: Integer overflow in the x86 shadow pagetable code allowed
     local guest OS users to cause a denial of service (host crash) or
     possibly gain privileges by shadowing a superpage mapping (bsc#974038)
   - CVE-2016-4037: The ehci_advance_state function in hw/usb/hcd-ehci.c
     allowed local guest OS administrators to cause a denial of service
     (infinite loop and CPU consumption) via a circular split isochronous
     transfer descriptor (siTD) list (bsc#976111)
   - CVE-2016-4020: The patch_instruction function did not initialize the
     imm32 variable, which allowed local guest OS administrators to obtain
     sensitive information from host stack memory by accessing the Task
     Priority Register (TPR) (bsc#975907)
   - CVE-2016-4001: Buffer overflow in the stellaris_enet_receive function,
     when the Stellaris ethernet controller is configured to accept large
     packets, allowed remote attackers to cause a denial of service (QEMU
     crash) via a large packet (bsc#975130)
   - CVE-2016-4002: Buffer overflow in the mipsnet_receive function, when the
     guest NIC is configured to accept large packets, allowed remote
     attackers to cause a denial of service (memory corruption and QEMU
     crash) or possibly execute arbitrary code via a packet larger than 1514
     bytes (bsc#975138)
   - CVE-2016-3158: The xrstor function did not properly handle writes to the
     hardware FSW.ES bit when running on AMD64 processors, which allowed
     local guest OS users to obtain sensitive register content information
     from another guest by leveraging pending exception and mask bits
     (bsc#973188)
   - CVE-2016-3159: The fpu_fxrstor function in arch/x86/i387.c did not
     properly handle writes to the hardware FSW.ES bit when running on AMD64
     processors, which allowed local guest OS users to obtain sensitive
     register content information from another guest by leveraging pending
     exception and mask bits (bsc#973188)
   - CVE-2016-4480: The guest_walk_tables function in
     arch/x86/mm/guest_walk.c in Xen did not properly handle the Page Size
     (PS) page table entry bit at the L4 and L3 page table levels, which
     might have allowed local guest OS users to gain privileges via a crafted
     mapping of memory (bsc#978295)

   These non-security issues were fixed:
   - boo#991934: xen hypervisor crash in csched_acct
   - boo#992224: [HPS Bug] During boot of Xen Hypervisor, Failed to get
     contiguous memory for DMA from Xen
   - boo#970135: new virtualization project clock test randomly fails on Xen
   - boo#971949 xl: Support (by ignoring) xl migrate --live. xl migrations
     are always live
   - boo#990970: Add PMU support for Intel E7-8867 v4 (fam=6, model=79)
   - boo#985503: vif-route broken
   - boo#978413: PV guest upgrade from sles11sp4 to sles12sp2 alpha3 failed
     on sles11sp4 xen host
   - boo#986586: out of memory (oom) during boot on "modprobe xenblk"
 (non
     xen kernel)
   - boo#953339, boo#953362, boo#953518, boo#984981) boo#953339, boo#953362,
     boo#953518, boo#984981: Implement SUSE specific unplug protocol for
     emulated PCI devices in PVonHVM guests to qemu-xen-upstream
   - boo#958848: HVM guest crash at /usr/src/packages/BUILD/
     xen-4.4.2-testing/obj/default/balloon/balloon.c:407
   - boo#982695: xen-4.5.2 qemu fails to boot HVM guest from xvda
   - boo#954872: script block-dmmd not working as expected
   - boo#961600: L3: poor performance when Xen HVM domU configured with max
     memory greater than current memory
   - boo#979035: restore xm migrate fixes for boo#955399/ boo#955399
   - boo#963161: Windows VM getting stuck during load while a VF is assigned
     to it after upgrading to latest maintenance updates boo#963161
   - boo#976058: Xen error running simple HVM guest (Post Alpha 2 xen+qemu)
   - boo#973631: AWS EC2 kdump issue
   - boo#961100: Migrate a fv guest from sles12 to sles12sp1 on xen fails for
     "Domain is not running on destination host".
   - boo#964427: Discarding device blocks: failed - Input/output error


Patch Instructions:

   To install this openSUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.
   Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:

   - openSUSE 13.2:

      zypper in -t patch openSUSE-2016-1169=1

   To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".


Package List:

   - openSUSE 13.2 (i586 x86_64):

      xen-debugsource-4.4.4_05-49.1
      xen-devel-4.4.4_05-49.1
      xen-libs-4.4.4_05-49.1
      xen-libs-debuginfo-4.4.4_05-49.1
      xen-tools-domU-4.4.4_05-49.1
      xen-tools-domU-debuginfo-4.4.4_05-49.1

   - openSUSE 13.2 (x86_64):

      xen-4.4.4_05-49.1
      xen-doc-html-4.4.4_05-49.1
      xen-kmp-default-4.4.4_05_k3.16.7_42-49.1
      xen-kmp-default-debuginfo-4.4.4_05_k3.16.7_42-49.1
      xen-kmp-desktop-4.4.4_05_k3.16.7_42-49.1
      xen-kmp-desktop-debuginfo-4.4.4_05_k3.16.7_42-49.1
      xen-libs-32bit-4.4.4_05-49.1
      xen-libs-debuginfo-32bit-4.4.4_05-49.1
      xen-tools-4.4.4_05-49.1
      xen-tools-debuginfo-4.4.4_05-49.1


