Sicherheit: Denial of Service in Tracker

==========================================================================

Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3101-1

October 12, 2016



tracker vulnerability

==========================================================================



A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:



- Ubuntu 16.04 LTS



Summary:



Tracker could be made to crash if it opened a specially crafted file.



Software Description:

- tracker: metadata database, indexer and search tool



Details:



It was discovered that Tracker incorrectly handled certain malformed GIF

images. If a user or automated system were tricked into downloading a

specially-crafted GIF image, Tracker could crash, resulting in a denial of

service.



Update instructions:



The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following

package versions:



Ubuntu 16.04 LTS:

tracker-extract 1.6.2-0ubuntu1.1



After a standard system update you need to restart your session to make

all the necessary changes.



References:

http://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3101-1

https://launchpad.net/bugs/1178402



Package Information:

https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/tracker/1.6.2-0ubuntu1.1







