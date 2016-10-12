Login

Sicherheit: Denial of Service in Tracker
Name: Denial of Service in Tracker
ID: USN-3101-1
Distribution: Ubuntu
Plattformen: Ubuntu 16.04 LTS
Datum: Mi, 12. Oktober 2016, 16:40
==========================================================================
Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3101-1
October 12, 2016

tracker vulnerability
==========================================================================

A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:

- Ubuntu 16.04 LTS

Summary:

Tracker could be made to crash if it opened a specially crafted file.

Software Description:
- tracker: metadata database, indexer and search tool

Details:

It was discovered that Tracker incorrectly handled certain malformed GIF
images. If a user or automated system were tricked into downloading a
specially-crafted GIF image, Tracker could crash, resulting in a denial of
service.

Update instructions:

The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following
package versions:

Ubuntu 16.04 LTS:
  tracker-extract                 1.6.2-0ubuntu1.1

After a standard system update you need to restart your session to make
all the necessary changes.

References:
  http://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3101-1
  https://launchpad.net/bugs/1178402

Package Information:
  https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/tracker/1.6.2-0ubuntu1.1



