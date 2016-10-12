|
Sicherheit: Denial of Service in Tracker
|Name:
|Denial of Service in Tracker
|ID:
|USN-3101-1
|Distribution:
|Ubuntu
|Plattformen:
|Ubuntu 16.04 LTS
|Datum:
|Mi, 12. Oktober 2016, 16:40
|Referenzen:
|Keine Angabe
|
Originalnachricht
|
==========================================================================
Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3101-1
October 12, 2016
tracker vulnerability
==========================================================================
A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:
- Ubuntu 16.04 LTS
Summary:
Tracker could be made to crash if it opened a specially crafted file.
Software Description:
- tracker: metadata database, indexer and search tool
Details:
It was discovered that Tracker incorrectly handled certain malformed GIF
images. If a user or automated system were tricked into downloading a
specially-crafted GIF image, Tracker could crash, resulting in a denial of
service.
Update instructions:
The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following
package versions:
Ubuntu 16.04 LTS:
tracker-extract 1.6.2-0ubuntu1.1
After a standard system update you need to restart your session to make
all the necessary changes.
References:
http://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3101-1
https://launchpad.net/bugs/1178402
Package Information:
https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/tracker/1.6.2-0ubuntu1.1
