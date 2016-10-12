Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Xen

SUSE Security Update: Security update for xen

______________________________________________________________________________



Announcement ID: SUSE-SU-2016:2507-1

Rating: important

References: #966467 #970135 #971949 #988675 #990970 #991934

#992224 #993507 #994136 #994421 #994625 #994761

#994772 #994775 #995785 #995789 #995792 #997731



Cross-References: CVE-2016-6258 CVE-2016-6833 CVE-2016-6834

CVE-2016-6835 CVE-2016-6836 CVE-2016-6888

CVE-2016-7092 CVE-2016-7093 CVE-2016-7094

CVE-2016-7154

Affected Products:

SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 11-SP4

SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP4

SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP4

______________________________________________________________________________



An update that solves 10 vulnerabilities and has 8 fixes is

now available.



Description:



This update for xen fixes several issues.



These security issues were fixed:

- CVE-2016-7092: The get_page_from_l3e function in arch/x86/mm.c in Xen

allowed local 32-bit PV guest OS administrators to gain host OS

privileges via vectors related to L3 recursive pagetables (bsc#995785)

- CVE-2016-7093: Xen allowed local HVM guest OS administrators to

overwrite hypervisor memory and consequently gain host OS privileges by

leveraging mishandling of instruction pointer truncation during

emulation (bsc#995789)

- CVE-2016-7094: Buffer overflow in Xen allowed local x86 HVM guest OS

administrators on guests running with shadow paging to cause a denial of

service via a pagetable update (bsc#995792)

- CVE-2016-7154: Use-after-free vulnerability in the FIFO event channel

code in Xen allowed local guest OS administrators to cause a denial of

service (host crash) and possibly execute arbitrary code or obtain

sensitive information via an invalid guest frame number (bsc#997731)

- CVE-2016-6836: VMWARE VMXNET3 NIC device allowed privileged user inside

the guest to leak information. It occured while processing transmit(tx)

queue, when it reaches the end of packet (bsc#994761)

- CVE-2016-6888: A integer overflow int the VMWARE VMXNET3 NIC device

support, during the initialisation of new packets in the device, could

have allowed a privileged user inside guest to crash the Qemu instance

resulting in DoS (bsc#994772)

- CVE-2016-6833: A use-after-free issue in the VMWARE VMXNET3 NIC device

support allowed privileged user inside guest to crash the Qemu instance

resulting in DoS (bsc#994775)

- CVE-2016-6835: Buffer overflow in the VMWARE VMXNET3 NIC device support,

causing an OOB read access (bsc#994625)

- CVE-2016-6834: A infinite loop during packet fragmentation in the VMWARE

VMXNET3 NIC device support allowed privileged user inside guest to crash

the Qemu instance resulting in DoS (bsc#994421)

- CVE-2016-6258: The PV pagetable code in arch/x86/mm.c in Xen allowed

local 32-bit PV guest OS administrators to gain host OS privileges by

leveraging fast-paths for updating pagetable entries (bsc#988675)



These non-security issues were fixed:

- bsc#993507: virsh detach-disk failing to detach disk

- bsc#991934: Xen hypervisor crash in csched_acct

- bsc#992224: During boot of Xen Hypervisor, Failed to get contiguous

memory for DMA

- bsc#970135: New virtualization project clock test randomly fails on Xen

- bsc#994136: Unplug also SCSI disks in qemu-xen-traditional for upstream

unplug protocol

- bsc#994136: xen_platform: unplug also SCSI disks in qemu-xen

- bsc#971949: xl: Support (by ignoring) xl migrate --live. xl migrations

are always live

- bsc#990970: Add PMU support for Intel E7-8867 v4 (fam=6, model=79)

- bsc#966467: Live Migration SLES 11 SP3 to SP4 on AMD





Patch Instructions:



To install this SUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.

Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 11-SP4:



zypper in -t patch sdksp4-xen-12782=1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP4:



zypper in -t patch slessp4-xen-12782=1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP4:



zypper in -t patch dbgsp4-xen-12782=1



To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".





Package List:



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 11-SP4 (i586 x86_64):



xen-devel-4.4.4_08-40.2



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP4 (i586 x86_64):



xen-kmp-default-4.4.4_08_3.0.101_80-40.2

xen-libs-4.4.4_08-40.2

xen-tools-domU-4.4.4_08-40.2



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP4 (x86_64):



xen-4.4.4_08-40.2

xen-doc-html-4.4.4_08-40.2

xen-libs-32bit-4.4.4_08-40.2

xen-tools-4.4.4_08-40.2



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP4 (i586):



xen-kmp-pae-4.4.4_08_3.0.101_80-40.2



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP4 (i586 x86_64):



xen-debuginfo-4.4.4_08-40.2

xen-debugsource-4.4.4_08-40.2





