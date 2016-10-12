Login

Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Xen
   SUSE Security Update: Security update for xen
______________________________________________________________________________

Announcement ID:    SUSE-SU-2016:2507-1
Rating:             important
References:         #966467 #970135 #971949 #988675 #990970 #991934 
                    #992224 #993507 #994136 #994421 #994625 #994761 
                    #994772 #994775 #995785 #995789 #995792 #997731 
                    
Cross-References:   CVE-2016-6258 CVE-2016-6833 CVE-2016-6834
                    CVE-2016-6835 CVE-2016-6836 CVE-2016-6888
                    CVE-2016-7092 CVE-2016-7093 CVE-2016-7094
                    CVE-2016-7154
Affected Products:
                    SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 11-SP4
                    SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP4
                    SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP4
______________________________________________________________________________

   An update that solves 10 vulnerabilities and has 8 fixes is
   now available.

Description:

   This update for xen fixes several issues.

   These security issues were fixed:
   - CVE-2016-7092: The get_page_from_l3e function in arch/x86/mm.c in Xen
     allowed local 32-bit PV guest OS administrators to gain host OS
     privileges via vectors related to L3 recursive pagetables (bsc#995785)
   - CVE-2016-7093: Xen allowed local HVM guest OS administrators to
     overwrite hypervisor memory and consequently gain host OS privileges by
     leveraging mishandling of instruction pointer truncation during
     emulation (bsc#995789)
   - CVE-2016-7094: Buffer overflow in Xen allowed local x86 HVM guest OS
     administrators on guests running with shadow paging to cause a denial of
     service via a pagetable update (bsc#995792)
   - CVE-2016-7154: Use-after-free vulnerability in the FIFO event channel
     code in Xen allowed local guest OS administrators to cause a denial of
     service (host crash) and possibly execute arbitrary code or obtain
     sensitive information via an invalid guest frame number (bsc#997731)
   - CVE-2016-6836: VMWARE VMXNET3 NIC device allowed privileged user inside
     the guest to leak information. It occured while processing transmit(tx)
     queue, when it reaches the end of packet (bsc#994761)
   - CVE-2016-6888: A integer overflow int the VMWARE VMXNET3 NIC device
     support, during the initialisation of new packets in the device, could
     have allowed a privileged user inside guest to crash the Qemu instance
     resulting in DoS (bsc#994772)
   - CVE-2016-6833: A use-after-free issue in the VMWARE VMXNET3 NIC device
     support allowed privileged user inside guest to crash the Qemu instance
     resulting in DoS (bsc#994775)
   - CVE-2016-6835: Buffer overflow in the VMWARE VMXNET3 NIC device support,
     causing an OOB read access (bsc#994625)
   - CVE-2016-6834: A infinite loop during packet fragmentation in the VMWARE
     VMXNET3 NIC device support allowed privileged user inside guest to crash
     the Qemu instance resulting in DoS (bsc#994421)
   - CVE-2016-6258: The PV pagetable code in arch/x86/mm.c in Xen allowed
     local 32-bit PV guest OS administrators to gain host OS privileges by
     leveraging fast-paths for updating pagetable entries (bsc#988675)

   These non-security issues were fixed:
   - bsc#993507: virsh detach-disk failing to detach disk
   - bsc#991934: Xen hypervisor crash in csched_acct
   - bsc#992224: During boot of Xen Hypervisor, Failed to get contiguous
     memory for DMA
   - bsc#970135: New virtualization project clock test randomly fails on Xen
   - bsc#994136: Unplug also SCSI disks in qemu-xen-traditional for upstream
     unplug protocol
   - bsc#994136: xen_platform: unplug also SCSI disks in qemu-xen
   - bsc#971949: xl: Support (by ignoring) xl migrate --live. xl migrations
     are always live
   - bsc#990970: Add PMU support for Intel E7-8867 v4 (fam=6, model=79)
   - bsc#966467: Live Migration SLES 11 SP3 to SP4 on AMD


Patch Instructions:

   To install this SUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.
   Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 11-SP4:

      zypper in -t patch sdksp4-xen-12782=1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP4:

      zypper in -t patch slessp4-xen-12782=1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP4:

      zypper in -t patch dbgsp4-xen-12782=1

   To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".


Package List:

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 11-SP4 (i586 x86_64):

      xen-devel-4.4.4_08-40.2

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP4 (i586 x86_64):

      xen-kmp-default-4.4.4_08_3.0.101_80-40.2
      xen-libs-4.4.4_08-40.2
      xen-tools-domU-4.4.4_08-40.2

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP4 (x86_64):

      xen-4.4.4_08-40.2
      xen-doc-html-4.4.4_08-40.2
      xen-libs-32bit-4.4.4_08-40.2
      xen-tools-4.4.4_08-40.2

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP4 (i586):

      xen-kmp-pae-4.4.4_08_3.0.101_80-40.2

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP4 (i586 x86_64):

      xen-debuginfo-4.4.4_08-40.2
      xen-debugsource-4.4.4_08-40.2


