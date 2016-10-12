|
drucken bookmarks versenden konfigurieren admin pdf
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Xen
|Name:
|Mehrere Probleme in Xen
|ID:
|SUSE-SU-2016:2507-1
|Distribution:
|SUSE
|Plattformen:
|SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 11-SP4, SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP4, SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP4
|Datum:
|Mi, 12. Oktober 2016, 16:43
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-6888
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-7093
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-6258
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-7094
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-6833
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-7092
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-6834
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-6835
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-6836
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-7154
|
Originalnachricht
|
SUSE Security Update: Security update for xen
______________________________________________________________________________
Announcement ID: SUSE-SU-2016:2507-1
Rating: important
References: #966467 #970135 #971949 #988675 #990970 #991934
#992224 #993507 #994136 #994421 #994625 #994761
#994772 #994775 #995785 #995789 #995792 #997731
Cross-References: CVE-2016-6258 CVE-2016-6833 CVE-2016-6834
CVE-2016-6835 CVE-2016-6836 CVE-2016-6888
CVE-2016-7092 CVE-2016-7093 CVE-2016-7094
CVE-2016-7154
Affected Products:
SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 11-SP4
SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP4
SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP4
______________________________________________________________________________
An update that solves 10 vulnerabilities and has 8 fixes is
now available.
Description:
This update for xen fixes several issues.
These security issues were fixed:
- CVE-2016-7092: The get_page_from_l3e function in arch/x86/mm.c in Xen
allowed local 32-bit PV guest OS administrators to gain host OS
privileges via vectors related to L3 recursive pagetables (bsc#995785)
- CVE-2016-7093: Xen allowed local HVM guest OS administrators to
overwrite hypervisor memory and consequently gain host OS privileges by
leveraging mishandling of instruction pointer truncation during
emulation (bsc#995789)
- CVE-2016-7094: Buffer overflow in Xen allowed local x86 HVM guest OS
administrators on guests running with shadow paging to cause a denial of
service via a pagetable update (bsc#995792)
- CVE-2016-7154: Use-after-free vulnerability in the FIFO event channel
code in Xen allowed local guest OS administrators to cause a denial of
service (host crash) and possibly execute arbitrary code or obtain
sensitive information via an invalid guest frame number (bsc#997731)
- CVE-2016-6836: VMWARE VMXNET3 NIC device allowed privileged user inside
the guest to leak information. It occured while processing transmit(tx)
queue, when it reaches the end of packet (bsc#994761)
- CVE-2016-6888: A integer overflow int the VMWARE VMXNET3 NIC device
support, during the initialisation of new packets in the device, could
have allowed a privileged user inside guest to crash the Qemu instance
resulting in DoS (bsc#994772)
- CVE-2016-6833: A use-after-free issue in the VMWARE VMXNET3 NIC device
support allowed privileged user inside guest to crash the Qemu instance
resulting in DoS (bsc#994775)
- CVE-2016-6835: Buffer overflow in the VMWARE VMXNET3 NIC device support,
causing an OOB read access (bsc#994625)
- CVE-2016-6834: A infinite loop during packet fragmentation in the VMWARE
VMXNET3 NIC device support allowed privileged user inside guest to crash
the Qemu instance resulting in DoS (bsc#994421)
- CVE-2016-6258: The PV pagetable code in arch/x86/mm.c in Xen allowed
local 32-bit PV guest OS administrators to gain host OS privileges by
leveraging fast-paths for updating pagetable entries (bsc#988675)
These non-security issues were fixed:
- bsc#993507: virsh detach-disk failing to detach disk
- bsc#991934: Xen hypervisor crash in csched_acct
- bsc#992224: During boot of Xen Hypervisor, Failed to get contiguous
memory for DMA
- bsc#970135: New virtualization project clock test randomly fails on Xen
- bsc#994136: Unplug also SCSI disks in qemu-xen-traditional for upstream
unplug protocol
- bsc#994136: xen_platform: unplug also SCSI disks in qemu-xen
- bsc#971949: xl: Support (by ignoring) xl migrate --live. xl migrations
are always live
- bsc#990970: Add PMU support for Intel E7-8867 v4 (fam=6, model=79)
- bsc#966467: Live Migration SLES 11 SP3 to SP4 on AMD
Patch Instructions:
To install this SUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.
Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 11-SP4:
zypper in -t patch sdksp4-xen-12782=1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP4:
zypper in -t patch slessp4-xen-12782=1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP4:
zypper in -t patch dbgsp4-xen-12782=1
To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".
Package List:
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 11-SP4 (i586 x86_64):
xen-devel-4.4.4_08-40.2
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP4 (i586 x86_64):
xen-kmp-default-4.4.4_08_3.0.101_80-40.2
xen-libs-4.4.4_08-40.2
xen-tools-domU-4.4.4_08-40.2
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP4 (x86_64):
xen-4.4.4_08-40.2
xen-doc-html-4.4.4_08-40.2
xen-libs-32bit-4.4.4_08-40.2
xen-tools-4.4.4_08-40.2
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP4 (i586):
xen-kmp-pae-4.4.4_08_3.0.101_80-40.2
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP4 (i586 x86_64):
xen-debuginfo-4.4.4_08-40.2
xen-debugsource-4.4.4_08-40.2
References:
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-6258.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-6833.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-6834.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-6835.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-6836.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-6888.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-7092.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-7093.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-7094.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-7154.html
https://bugzilla.suse.com/966467
https://bugzilla.suse.com/970135
https://bugzilla.suse.com/971949
https://bugzilla.suse.com/988675
https://bugzilla.suse.com/990970
https://bugzilla.suse.com/991934
https://bugzilla.suse.com/992224
https://bugzilla.suse.com/993507
https://bugzilla.suse.com/994136
https://bugzilla.suse.com/994421
https://bugzilla.suse.com/994625
https://bugzilla.suse.com/994761
https://bugzilla.suse.com/994772
https://bugzilla.suse.com/994775
https://bugzilla.suse.com/995785
https://bugzilla.suse.com/995789
https://bugzilla.suse.com/995792
https://bugzilla.suse.com/997731
--
To unsubscribe, e-mail: opensuse-security-announce+unsubscribe@opensuse.org
For additional commands, e-mail: opensuse-security-announce+help@opensuse.org
|
|