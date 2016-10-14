Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in gd

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----

Debian Security Advisory DSA-3693-1 security@debian.org

https://www.debian.org/security/ Moritz Muehlenhoff

October 14, 2016 https://www.debian.org/security/faq

- -------------------------------------------------------------------------



Package : libgd2

CVE ID : CVE-2016-7568



Multiple vulnerabilities have been discovered in the GD Graphics Library,

which may result in denial of service or potentially the execution of

arbitrary code if a malformed file is processed.



For the stable distribution (jessie), this problem has been fixed in

version 2.1.0-5+deb8u7.



For the unstable distribution (sid), this problem will be fixed soon.



We recommend that you upgrade your libgd2 packages.



Further information about Debian Security Advisories, how to apply

these updates to your system and frequently asked questions can be

found at: https://www.debian.org/security/



Mailing list: debian-security-announce@lists.debian.org

