Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Chromium

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----

Hash: SHA1



=====================================================================

Red Hat Security Advisory



Synopsis: Important: chromium-browser security update

Advisory ID: RHSA-2016:2067-01

Product: Red Hat Enterprise Linux Supplementary

Advisory URL: https://rhn.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2016-2067.html

Issue date: 2016-10-17

CVE Names: CVE-2016-5181 CVE-2016-5182 CVE-2016-5183

CVE-2016-5184 CVE-2016-5185 CVE-2016-5186

CVE-2016-5187 CVE-2016-5188 CVE-2016-5189

CVE-2016-5190 CVE-2016-5191 CVE-2016-5192

CVE-2016-5193 CVE-2016-5194

=====================================================================



1. Summary:



An update for chromium-browser is now available for Red Hat Enterprise

Linux 6 Supplementary.



Red Hat Product Security has rated this update as having a security impact

of Important. A Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) base score,

which gives a detailed severity rating, is available for each vulnerability

from the CVE link(s) in the References section.



2. Relevant releases/architectures:



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Desktop Supplementary (v. 6) - i386, x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server Supplementary (v. 6) - i386, x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation Supplementary (v. 6) - i386, x86_64



3. Description:



Chromium is an open-source web browser, powered by WebKit (Blink).



This update upgrades Chromium to version 54.0.2840.59.



Security Fix(es):



* Multiple flaws were found in the processing of malformed web content. A

web page containing malicious content could cause Chromium to crash,

execute arbitrary code, or disclose sensitive information when visited by

the victim. (CVE-2016-5181, CVE-2016-5182, CVE-2016-5183, CVE-2016-5184,

CVE-2016-5185, CVE-2016-5187, CVE-2016-5194, CVE-2016-5186, CVE-2016-5188,

CVE-2016-5189, CVE-2016-5190, CVE-2016-5191, CVE-2016-5192, CVE-2016-5193)



4. Solution:



For details on how to apply this update, which includes the changes

described in this advisory, refer to:



https://access.redhat.com/articles/11258



After installing the update, Chromium must be restarted for the changes to

take effect.



5. Bugs fixed (https://bugzilla.redhat.com/):



1384347 - CVE-2016-5181 chromium-browser: universal xss in blink

1384348 - CVE-2016-5182 chromium-browser: heap overflow in blink

1384349 - CVE-2016-5183 chromium-browser: use after free in pdfium

1384350 - CVE-2016-5184 chromium-browser: use after free in pdfium

1384352 - CVE-2016-5185 chromium-browser: use after free in blink

1384354 - CVE-2016-5187 chromium-browser: url spoofing

1384355 - CVE-2016-5188 chromium-browser: ui spoofing

1384357 - CVE-2016-5192 chromium-browser: cross-origin bypass in blink

1384358 - CVE-2016-5189 chromium-browser: url spoofing

1384360 - CVE-2016-5186 chromium-browser: out of bounds read in devtools

1384361 - CVE-2016-5191 chromium-browser: universal xss in bookmarks

1384362 - CVE-2016-5190 chromium-browser: use after free in internals

1384364 - CVE-2016-5193 chromium-browser: scheme bypass

1384365 - CVE-2016-5194 chromium-browser: various fixes from internal audits



6. Package List:



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Desktop Supplementary (v. 6):



i386:

chromium-browser-54.0.2840.59-1.el6.i686.rpm

chromium-browser-debuginfo-54.0.2840.59-1.el6.i686.rpm



x86_64:

chromium-browser-54.0.2840.59-1.el6.x86_64.rpm

chromium-browser-debuginfo-54.0.2840.59-1.el6.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server Supplementary (v. 6):



i386:

chromium-browser-54.0.2840.59-1.el6.i686.rpm

chromium-browser-debuginfo-54.0.2840.59-1.el6.i686.rpm



x86_64:

chromium-browser-54.0.2840.59-1.el6.x86_64.rpm

chromium-browser-debuginfo-54.0.2840.59-1.el6.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation Supplementary (v. 6):



i386:

chromium-browser-54.0.2840.59-1.el6.i686.rpm

chromium-browser-debuginfo-54.0.2840.59-1.el6.i686.rpm



x86_64:

chromium-browser-54.0.2840.59-1.el6.x86_64.rpm

chromium-browser-debuginfo-54.0.2840.59-1.el6.x86_64.rpm



These packages are GPG signed by Red Hat for security. Our key and

details on how to verify the signature are available from

https://access.redhat.com/security/team/key/



7. References:



https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5181

https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5182

https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5183

https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5184

https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5185

https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5186

https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5187

https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5188

https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5189

https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5190

https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5191

https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5192

https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5193

https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5194

https://access.redhat.com/security/updates/classification/#important

https://googlechromereleases.blogspot.com/2016/10/stable-channel-update-for-desktop.html



8. Contact:



The Red Hat security contact is <secalert@redhat.com>. More contact

details at https://access.redhat.com/security/team/contact/



Copyright 2016 Red Hat, Inc.

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----

Version: GnuPG v1



iD8DBQFYBJLmXlSAg2UNWIIRAtapAJ9Bc0qfyXALCi2PUxj5ZF1G4wwevwCfWJQV

0fLBMiwVji5yKHhNNbP25AQ=

=GazA

-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----





--

Enterprise-watch-list mailing list

Enterprise-watch-list@redhat.com

https://www.redhat.com/mailman/listinfo/enterprise-watch-list

