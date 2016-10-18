Login

Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in QEMU
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Mehrere Probleme in QEMU
ID: FEDORA-2016-3d3218ec41
Distribution: Fedora
Plattformen: Fedora 25
Datum: Di, 18. Oktober 2016, 14:29
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-7155
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-7908
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-8576
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-7995
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-7157
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-7156
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-7423
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-7422
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-7170
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-7466

Originalnachricht

 
Name        : qemu
Product     : Fedora 25
Version     : 2.7.0
Release     : 4.fc25
URL         : http://www.qemu.org/
Summary     : QEMU is a FAST! processor emulator
Description :
QEMU is a generic and open source processor emulator which achieves a good
emulation speed by using dynamic translation. QEMU has two operating modes:

 * Full system emulation. In this mode, QEMU emulates a full system (for
   example a PC), including a processor and various peripherials. It can be
   used to launch different Operating Systems without rebooting the PC or
   to debug system code.
 * User mode emulation. In this mode, QEMU can launch Linux processes compiled
   for one CPU on another CPU.

As QEMU requires no host kernel patches to run, it is safe and easy to use.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
Update Information:

* CVE-2016-7155: pvscsi: OOB read and infinite loop (bz #1373463) *
CVE-2016-7156: pvscsi: infinite loop when building SG list (bz #1373480) *
CVE-2016-7156: pvscsi: infinite loop when processing IO requests (bz #1373480)
 *
CVE-2016-7170: vmware_vga: OOB stack memory access (bz #1374709) *
CVE-2016-7157: mptsas: invalid memory access (bz #1373505) * CVE-2016-7466:
 usb:
xhci memory leakage during device unplug (bz #1377838) * CVE-2016-7423: scsi:
mptsas: OOB access (bz #1376777) * CVE-2016-7422: virtio: null pointer
dereference (bz #1376756) * CVE-2016-7908: net: Infinite loop in mcf_fec_do_tx
(bz #1381193) * CVE-2016-8576: usb: xHCI: infinite loop vulnerability (bz
#1382322) * CVE-2016-7995: usb: hcd-ehci: memory leak (bz #1382669)
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
References:

  [ 1 ] Bug #1373462 - CVE-2016-7155 Qemu: scsi: pvscsi: OOB read and infinite
 loop while setting descriptor rings
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1373462
  [ 2 ] Bug #1373478 - CVE-2016-7156 Qemu: scsi: pvscsi: infintie loop when
 building SG list
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1373478
  [ 3 ] Bug #1374702 - CVE-2016-7170 Qemu: vmware_vga: OOB stack memory access
 when processing svga command
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1374702
  [ 4 ] Bug #1373504 - CVE-2016-7157 Qemu: scsi: mptsas: invalid memory access
 while building configuration pages
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1373504
  [ 5 ] Bug #1377837 - CVE-2016-7466 Qemu: usb: xhci memory leakage during
 device unplug
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1377837
  [ 6 ] Bug #1376776 - CVE-2016-7423 Qemu: scsi: mptsas: OOB access when
 freeing MPTSASRequest object
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1376776
  [ 7 ] Bug #1376755 - CVE-2016-7422 Qemu: virtio: null pointer dereference in
 virtqueu_map_desc
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1376755
  [ 8 ] Bug #1327465 - CVE-2016-7908 Qemu: net: Infinite loop in
 mcf_fec_do_tx()
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1327465
  [ 9 ] Bug #1333425 - CVE-2016-8576 Qemu: usb: xHCI: infinite loop
 vulnerability in xhci_ring_fetch
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1333425
  [ 10 ] Bug #1382668 - CVE-2016-7995 Qemu: usb: hcd-ehci: memory leak in
 ehci_process_itd
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1382668
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-

This update can be installed with the "yum" update program. Use
su -c 'yum update qemu' at the command line.
For more information, refer to "Managing Software with yum",
available at https://docs.fedoraproject.org/yum/.

All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key.  More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-





