Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in QEMU

Name : qemu

Product : Fedora 25

Version : 2.7.0

Release : 4.fc25

URL : http://www.qemu.org/

Summary : QEMU is a FAST! processor emulator

Description :

QEMU is a generic and open source processor emulator which achieves a good

emulation speed by using dynamic translation. QEMU has two operating modes:



* Full system emulation. In this mode, QEMU emulates a full system (for

example a PC), including a processor and various peripherials. It can be

used to launch different Operating Systems without rebooting the PC or

to debug system code.

* User mode emulation. In this mode, QEMU can launch Linux processes compiled

for one CPU on another CPU.



As QEMU requires no host kernel patches to run, it is safe and easy to use.



Update Information:



* CVE-2016-7155: pvscsi: OOB read and infinite loop (bz #1373463) *

CVE-2016-7156: pvscsi: infinite loop when building SG list (bz #1373480) *

CVE-2016-7156: pvscsi: infinite loop when processing IO requests (bz #1373480)

*

CVE-2016-7170: vmware_vga: OOB stack memory access (bz #1374709) *

CVE-2016-7157: mptsas: invalid memory access (bz #1373505) * CVE-2016-7466:

usb:

xhci memory leakage during device unplug (bz #1377838) * CVE-2016-7423: scsi:

mptsas: OOB access (bz #1376777) * CVE-2016-7422: virtio: null pointer

dereference (bz #1376756) * CVE-2016-7908: net: Infinite loop in mcf_fec_do_tx

(bz #1381193) * CVE-2016-8576: usb: xHCI: infinite loop vulnerability (bz

#1382322) * CVE-2016-7995: usb: hcd-ehci: memory leak (bz #1382669)

