Sicherheit: Denial of Service in BIND
Name: Denial of Service in BIND
ID: CESA-2016:2094
Distribution: CentOS
Plattformen: CentOS 5
Datum: Sa, 22. Oktober 2016, 09:07
Referenzen: https://kb.isc.org/article/AA-01433
https://rhn.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2016-2094.html
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-2848

Originalnachricht

 

CentOS Errata and Security Advisory 2016:2094 Important

Upstream details at : https://rhn.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2016-2094.html

The following updated files have been uploaded and are currently 
syncing to the mirrors: ( sha256sum Filename ) 

i386:
bbb7a04f44606083f62ae69cea90bb29360a7e75716b3cc05f681d34b8e907a7 
 bind97-9.7.0-21.P2.el5_11.8.i386.rpm
01a297bc02856208edd495ef3eb03a754b8d63a4944547150a75a3293ec2cdb7 
 bind97-chroot-9.7.0-21.P2.el5_11.8.i386.rpm
339429fe3711f3a9f3f8cb00b5486286fc76c519eae1fa8c8f1bf52b62591aba 
 bind97-devel-9.7.0-21.P2.el5_11.8.i386.rpm
908f02de2180a6c483046992fafd710f7361c3785d3606a479ba74e4b27f1ee8 
 bind97-libs-9.7.0-21.P2.el5_11.8.i386.rpm
9787163334d94a88b3cea8f1fb434ea0395787edb61307510a1aa0d249bcdb45 
 bind97-utils-9.7.0-21.P2.el5_11.8.i386.rpm

x86_64:
1b2296acb71cb6ee456daeb7a957aaa9bc3c573ba7151778f8132b466c80752e 
 bind97-9.7.0-21.P2.el5_11.8.x86_64.rpm
aa9f002b79ce397438391b00c945cca4124bb70f034fd774572d771f14ee182f 
 bind97-chroot-9.7.0-21.P2.el5_11.8.x86_64.rpm
339429fe3711f3a9f3f8cb00b5486286fc76c519eae1fa8c8f1bf52b62591aba 
 bind97-devel-9.7.0-21.P2.el5_11.8.i386.rpm
61ce23c7b9f3765239a389a1543c3f85ac862084325e6f6c10297de933294630 
 bind97-devel-9.7.0-21.P2.el5_11.8.x86_64.rpm
908f02de2180a6c483046992fafd710f7361c3785d3606a479ba74e4b27f1ee8 
 bind97-libs-9.7.0-21.P2.el5_11.8.i386.rpm
18771645ae922c3bebe44aaf1e9376105509432713eaa37d6fcc07fd87dbeb1a 
 bind97-libs-9.7.0-21.P2.el5_11.8.x86_64.rpm
f9526dbaa32e4d74e071d72255363b4fa53a92fabd5d8af00765c5f435fae840 
 bind97-utils-9.7.0-21.P2.el5_11.8.x86_64.rpm

Source:
4ddc9ccf10398546bfd8ed635e531368e4d02030de807b355f0b53f28bff1784 
 bind97-9.7.0-21.P2.el5_11.8.src.rpm



-- 
Johnny Hughes
CentOS Project { http://www.centos.org/ }
irc: hughesjr, #centos@irc.freenode.net
Twitter: JohnnyCentOS

_______________________________________________
CentOS-announce mailing list
CentOS-announce@centos.org
https://lists.centos.org/mailman/listinfo/centos-announce
