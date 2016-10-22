Sicherheit: Denial of Service in BIND



CentOS Errata and Security Advisory 2016:2094 Important



Upstream details at : https://rhn.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2016-2094.html



The following updated files have been uploaded and are currently

syncing to the mirrors: ( sha256sum Filename )



i386:

bbb7a04f44606083f62ae69cea90bb29360a7e75716b3cc05f681d34b8e907a7

bind97-9.7.0-21.P2.el5_11.8.i386.rpm

01a297bc02856208edd495ef3eb03a754b8d63a4944547150a75a3293ec2cdb7

bind97-chroot-9.7.0-21.P2.el5_11.8.i386.rpm

339429fe3711f3a9f3f8cb00b5486286fc76c519eae1fa8c8f1bf52b62591aba

bind97-devel-9.7.0-21.P2.el5_11.8.i386.rpm

908f02de2180a6c483046992fafd710f7361c3785d3606a479ba74e4b27f1ee8

bind97-libs-9.7.0-21.P2.el5_11.8.i386.rpm

9787163334d94a88b3cea8f1fb434ea0395787edb61307510a1aa0d249bcdb45

bind97-utils-9.7.0-21.P2.el5_11.8.i386.rpm



x86_64:

1b2296acb71cb6ee456daeb7a957aaa9bc3c573ba7151778f8132b466c80752e

bind97-9.7.0-21.P2.el5_11.8.x86_64.rpm

aa9f002b79ce397438391b00c945cca4124bb70f034fd774572d771f14ee182f

bind97-chroot-9.7.0-21.P2.el5_11.8.x86_64.rpm

61ce23c7b9f3765239a389a1543c3f85ac862084325e6f6c10297de933294630

bind97-devel-9.7.0-21.P2.el5_11.8.i386.rpm

bind97-devel-9.7.0-21.P2.el5_11.8.x86_64.rpm

bind97-devel-9.7.0-21.P2.el5_11.8.x86_64.rpm

18771645ae922c3bebe44aaf1e9376105509432713eaa37d6fcc07fd87dbeb1a

bind97-libs-9.7.0-21.P2.el5_11.8.i386.rpm

bind97-libs-9.7.0-21.P2.el5_11.8.x86_64.rpm

bind97-libs-9.7.0-21.P2.el5_11.8.x86_64.rpm

f9526dbaa32e4d74e071d72255363b4fa53a92fabd5d8af00765c5f435fae840

bind97-utils-9.7.0-21.P2.el5_11.8.x86_64.rpm



Source:

4ddc9ccf10398546bfd8ed635e531368e4d02030de807b355f0b53f28bff1784

bind97-9.7.0-21.P2.el5_11.8.src.rpm







