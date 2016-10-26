|
Sicherheit: XML External Entity-Verarbeitung in perl-Image-Info
|XML External Entity-Verarbeitung in perl-Image-Info
|FEDORA-2016-f8fd3891f8
|Fedora
|Fedora 23
|Mi, 26. Oktober 2016, 07:29
|https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1379556
Originalnachricht
Name : perl-Image-Info
Product : Fedora 23
Version : 1.38
Release : 6.fc23
URL : http://search.cpan.org/dist/Image-Info/
Summary : Image meta information extraction module for Perl
Description :
This Perl extension allows you to extract meta information from
various types of image files.
Update Information:
Security fix for XXE SVG issue.
References:
[ 1 ] Bug #1379556 - perl-Image-Info: XXE in SVG files
https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1379556
This update can be installed with the "yum" update program. Use
su -c 'yum update perl-Image-Info' at the command line.
For more information, refer to "Managing Software with yum",
available at https://docs.fedoraproject.org/yum/.
All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys
