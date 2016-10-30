|
drucken bookmarks versenden konfigurieren admin pdf
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Flash Plugin for Browsers
|Name:
|Mehrere Probleme in Flash Plugin for Browsers
|ID:
|201610-10
|Distribution:
|Gentoo
|Plattformen:
|Keine Angabe
|Datum:
|So, 30. Oktober 2016, 10:46
|Referenzen:
|http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-6987
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-4279
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-4277
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-4282
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-6926
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-4286
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-4280
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-6986
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-6925
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-6931
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-4281
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-4273
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-6983
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-6982
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-6921
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-4276
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-6981
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-4287
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-6985
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-6930
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-6989
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-6929
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-7855
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-4182
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-4271
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-4274
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-4285
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-4272
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-6927
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-6984
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-4284
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-4283
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-6990
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-4278
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-6932
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-6922
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-6992
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-6923
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-4275
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-6924
|
Originalnachricht
|
This is an OpenPGP/MIME signed message (RFC 4880 and 3156)
--oSWrXrW0jJ3cXEjlf5egPdQjo3QXrTtHo
Content-Type: multipart/mixed;
boundary="MnN5pvXSJAFbj3rNMMlfFq1sfmXbDm56g"
From: Kristian Fiskerstrand <k_f@gentoo.org>
Reply-To: k_f@gentoo.org
To: gentoo-announce@lists.gentoo.org
Message-ID: <b2861928-b357-d21c-ffa9-1fd7cf275ded@gentoo.org>
Subject: [ GLSA 201610-10 ] Adobe Flash Player: Multiple vulnerabilities
--MnN5pvXSJAFbj3rNMMlfFq1sfmXbDm56g
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=utf-
Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Gentoo Linux Security Advisory GLSA 201610-10
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
https://security.gentoo.org/
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Severity: Normal
Title: Adobe Flash Player: Multiple vulnerabilities
Date: October 29, 2016
Bugs: #593684, #596896, #598152
ID: 201610-10
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Synopsis
========
Multiple vulnerabilities have been found in Adobe Flash Player, the
worst of which allows remote attackers to execute arbitrary code.
Background
==========
The Adobe Flash Player is a renderer for the SWF file format, which is
commonly used to provide interactive websites.
Affected packages
=================
-------------------------------------------------------------------
Package / Vulnerable / Unaffected
-------------------------------------------------------------------
1 www-plugins/adobe-flash < 23.0.0.205 *>= 11.2.202.635
>= 23.0.0.205
Description
===========
Multiple vulnerabilities have been discovered in Adobe Flash Player.
Please review the CVE identifiers referenced below for details.
Impact
======
A remote attacker could possibly execute arbitrary code with the
privileges of the process, cause a Denial of Service condition, obtain
sensitive information, or bypass security restrictions.
Workaround
==========
There is no known workaround at this time.
Resolution
==========
All Adobe Flash Player 23.x users should upgrade to the latest version:
# emerge --sync
# emerge --ask --oneshot -v ">=www-plugins/adobe-flash-23.0.0.205"
All Adobe Flash Player 11.x users should upgrade to the latest version:
# emerge --sync
# emerge --ask --oneshot -v
">=www-plugins/adobe-flash-11.2.202.635"
References
==========
[ 1 ] CVE-2016-4182
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-4182
[ 2 ] CVE-2016-4271
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-4271
[ 3 ] CVE-2016-4272
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-4272
[ 4 ] CVE-2016-4273
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-4273
[ 5 ] CVE-2016-4274
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-4274
[ 6 ] CVE-2016-4275
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-4275
[ 7 ] CVE-2016-4276
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-4276
[ 8 ] CVE-2016-4277
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-4277
[ 9 ] CVE-2016-4278
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-4278
[ 10 ] CVE-2016-4279
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-4279
[ 11 ] CVE-2016-4280
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-4280
[ 12 ] CVE-2016-4281
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-4281
[ 13 ] CVE-2016-4282
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-4282
[ 14 ] CVE-2016-4283
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-4283
[ 15 ] CVE-2016-4284
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-4284
[ 16 ] CVE-2016-4285
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-4285
[ 17 ] CVE-2016-4286
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-4286
[ 18 ] CVE-2016-4287
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-4287
[ 19 ] CVE-2016-6921
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-6921
[ 20 ] CVE-2016-6922
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-6922
[ 21 ] CVE-2016-6923
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-6923
[ 22 ] CVE-2016-6924
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-6924
[ 23 ] CVE-2016-6925
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-6925
[ 24 ] CVE-2016-6926
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-6926
[ 25 ] CVE-2016-6927
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-6927
[ 26 ] CVE-2016-6929
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-6929
[ 27 ] CVE-2016-6930
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-6930
[ 28 ] CVE-2016-6931
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-6931
[ 29 ] CVE-2016-6932
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-6932
[ 30 ] CVE-2016-6981
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-6981
[ 31 ] CVE-2016-6982
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-6982
[ 32 ] CVE-2016-6983
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-6983
[ 33 ] CVE-2016-6984
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-6984
[ 34 ] CVE-2016-6985
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-6985
[ 35 ] CVE-2016-6986
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-6986
[ 36 ] CVE-2016-6987
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-6987
[ 37 ] CVE-2016-6989
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-6989
[ 38 ] CVE-2016-6990
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-6990
[ 39 ] CVE-2016-6992
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-6992
[ 40 ] CVE-2016-7855
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-7855
Availability
============
This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at
the Gentoo Security Website:
https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201610-10
Concerns?
=========
Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the
confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost
importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to
security@gentoo.org or alternatively, you may file a bug at
https://bugs.gentoo.org.
License
=======
Copyright 2016 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text
belongs to its owner(s).
The contents of this document are licensed under the
Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.
http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5
--MnN5pvXSJAFbj3rNMMlfFq1sfmXbDm56g--
--oSWrXrW0jJ3cXEjlf5egPdQjo3QXrTtHo
Content-Type: application/pgp-signature; name="signature.asc"
Content-Description: OpenPGP digital signature
Content-Disposition: attachment; filename="signature.asc"
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----
iQEcBAEBCgAGBQJYFKL/AAoJECULev7WN52FczoIAIXhbrJ9Rl5a97uOPZB6CYoK
6CnYc7c2HqbX0j5eZPX0fn043LFBd5n3lzYAhcy8YRRskBeHO/yzHWkE04++fzf6
X4wuXUwo95ZJ7+yHApkqKc0/HndudprptB7L0JlWdhz+DHP0tXwgTOR+6TsRMc9x
mPXKQNhAFDu7EEWcz6I7WxrvEwP7qJ6u3czUVFe09VoXcRS+OfS6GDY0liSCY/wh
Y2tFaN3HRBvMhQfe8Olgs8UE9Y7E3AbhCdl3iOPRoNH/wHAc4sxp/nqvH3NiyJVZ
TtwMmhg1SeEHQ0tvPYLR61jLLR0PUr/vs3P+/lvy5FPatXJKlqpeZa775dS4CQ0=
=Xz4m
-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----
--oSWrXrW0jJ3cXEjlf5egPdQjo3QXrTtHo--
|
|