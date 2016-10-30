Login

Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Flash Plugin for Browsers
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Mehrere Probleme in Flash Plugin for Browsers
ID: 201610-10
Distribution: Gentoo
Plattformen: Keine Angabe
Datum: So, 30. Oktober 2016, 10:46
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Gentoo Linux Security Advisory                           GLSA 201610-10
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
                                           https://security.gentoo.org/
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

 Severity: Normal
    Title: Adobe Flash Player: Multiple vulnerabilities
     Date: October 29, 2016
     Bugs: #593684, #596896, #598152
       ID: 201610-10

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

Synopsis
========

Multiple vulnerabilities have been found in Adobe Flash Player, the
worst of which allows remote attackers to execute arbitrary code.

Background
==========

The Adobe Flash Player is a renderer for the SWF file format, which is
commonly used to provide interactive websites.

Affected packages
=================

    -------------------------------------------------------------------
     Package              /     Vulnerable     /            Unaffected
    -------------------------------------------------------------------
  1  www-plugins/adobe-flash    < 23.0.0.205         *>= 11.2.202.635
                                                        >= 23.0.0.205

Description
===========

Multiple vulnerabilities have been discovered in Adobe Flash Player.
Please review the CVE identifiers referenced below for details.

Impact
======

A remote attacker could possibly execute arbitrary code with the
privileges of the process, cause a Denial of Service condition, obtain
sensitive information, or bypass security restrictions.

Workaround
==========

There is no known workaround at this time.

Resolution
==========

All Adobe Flash Player 23.x users should upgrade to the latest version:

  # emerge --sync
  # emerge --ask --oneshot -v ">=www-plugins/adobe-flash-23.0.0.205"

All Adobe Flash Player 11.x users should upgrade to the latest version:

  # emerge --sync
  # emerge --ask --oneshot -v
 ">=www-plugins/adobe-flash-11.2.202.635"

References
==========

[  1 ] CVE-2016-4182
       http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-4182
[  2 ] CVE-2016-4271
       http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-4271
[  3 ] CVE-2016-4272
       http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-4272
[  4 ] CVE-2016-4273
       http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-4273
[  5 ] CVE-2016-4274
       http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-4274
[  6 ] CVE-2016-4275
       http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-4275
[  7 ] CVE-2016-4276
       http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-4276
[  8 ] CVE-2016-4277
       http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-4277
[  9 ] CVE-2016-4278
       http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-4278
[ 10 ] CVE-2016-4279
       http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-4279
[ 11 ] CVE-2016-4280
       http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-4280
[ 12 ] CVE-2016-4281
       http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-4281
[ 13 ] CVE-2016-4282
       http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-4282
[ 14 ] CVE-2016-4283
       http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-4283
[ 15 ] CVE-2016-4284
       http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-4284
[ 16 ] CVE-2016-4285
       http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-4285
[ 17 ] CVE-2016-4286
       http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-4286
[ 18 ] CVE-2016-4287
       http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-4287
[ 19 ] CVE-2016-6921
       http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-6921
[ 20 ] CVE-2016-6922
       http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-6922
[ 21 ] CVE-2016-6923
       http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-6923
[ 22 ] CVE-2016-6924
       http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-6924
[ 23 ] CVE-2016-6925
       http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-6925
[ 24 ] CVE-2016-6926
       http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-6926
[ 25 ] CVE-2016-6927
       http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-6927
[ 26 ] CVE-2016-6929
       http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-6929
[ 27 ] CVE-2016-6930
       http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-6930
[ 28 ] CVE-2016-6931
       http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-6931
[ 29 ] CVE-2016-6932
       http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-6932
[ 30 ] CVE-2016-6981
       http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-6981
[ 31 ] CVE-2016-6982
       http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-6982
[ 32 ] CVE-2016-6983
       http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-6983
[ 33 ] CVE-2016-6984
       http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-6984
[ 34 ] CVE-2016-6985
       http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-6985
[ 35 ] CVE-2016-6986
       http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-6986
[ 36 ] CVE-2016-6987
       http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-6987
[ 37 ] CVE-2016-6989
       http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-6989
[ 38 ] CVE-2016-6990
       http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-6990
[ 39 ] CVE-2016-6992
       http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-6992
[ 40 ] CVE-2016-7855
       http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-7855

Availability
============

This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at
the Gentoo Security Website:

 https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201610-10

Concerns?
=========

Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the
confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost
importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to
security@gentoo.org or alternatively, you may file a bug at
https://bugs.gentoo.org.

License
=======

Copyright 2016 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text
belongs to its owner(s).

The contents of this document are licensed under the
Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.

http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5


