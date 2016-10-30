Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Flash Plugin for Browsers

This is an OpenPGP/MIME signed message (RFC 4880 and 3156)

From: Kristian Fiskerstrand <k_f@gentoo.org>

Subject: [ GLSA 201610-10 ] Adobe Flash Player: Multiple vulnerabilities



Gentoo Linux Security Advisory GLSA 201610-10

https://security.gentoo.org/

Severity: Normal

Title: Adobe Flash Player: Multiple vulnerabilities

Date: October 29, 2016

Bugs: #593684, #596896, #598152

ID: 201610-10



Synopsis

Multiple vulnerabilities have been found in Adobe Flash Player, the

worst of which allows remote attackers to execute arbitrary code.



Background

The Adobe Flash Player is a renderer for the SWF file format, which is

commonly used to provide interactive websites.



Affected packages

1 www-plugins/adobe-flash < 23.0.0.205 *>= 11.2.202.635

>= 23.0.0.205



Description

Multiple vulnerabilities have been discovered in Adobe Flash Player.

Please review the CVE identifiers referenced below for details.



Impact

A remote attacker could possibly execute arbitrary code with the

privileges of the process, cause a Denial of Service condition, obtain

sensitive information, or bypass security restrictions.



Workaround

There is no known workaround at this time.



Resolution

All Adobe Flash Player 23.x users should upgrade to the latest version:



# emerge --sync

# emerge --ask --oneshot -v ">=www-plugins/adobe-flash-23.0.0.205"



All Adobe Flash Player 11.x users should upgrade to the latest version:



# emerge --sync

# emerge --ask --oneshot -v

">=www-plugins/adobe-flash-11.2.202.635"



References

Availability

This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at

the Gentoo Security Website:



https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201610-10



Concerns?

Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the

confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost

importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to

security@gentoo.org or alternatively, you may file a bug at

https://bugs.gentoo.org.



License

Copyright 2016 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text

belongs to its owner(s).



The contents of this document are licensed under the

Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.



http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5





