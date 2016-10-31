|
Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in Linux
|Name:
|Zwei Probleme in Linux
|ID:
|SUSE-SU-2016:2674-1
|Distribution:
|SUSE
|Plattformen:
|SUSE Linux Enterprise Live Patching 12
|Datum:
|Mo, 31. Oktober 2016, 14:51
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-6480
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-8666
|
Originalnachricht
|
SUSE Security Update: Security update for Linux Kernel Live Patch 8 for SLE
12 SP1
Announcement ID: SUSE-SU-2016:2674-1
Rating: important
References: #1001487 #991667
Cross-References: CVE-2016-6480 CVE-2016-8666
Affected Products:
SUSE Linux Enterprise Live Patching 12
An update that fixes two vulnerabilities is now available.
Description:
This update for the Linux Kernel 3.12.62-60_64_8 fixes several issues.
The following security bugs were fixed:
- CVE-2016-8666: The IP stack in the Linux kernel allowed remote attackers
to cause a denial of service (stack consumption and panic) or possibly
have unspecified other impact by triggering use of the GRO path for
packets with tunnel stacking, as demonstrated by interleaved IPv4
headers and GRE headers, a related issue to CVE-2016-7039 (bsc#1001487).
- CVE-2016-6480: Race condition in the ioctl_send_fib function in
drivers/scsi/aacraid/commctrl.c in the Linux kernel allowed local users
to cause a denial of service (out-of-bounds access or system crash) by
changing a certain size value, aka a "double fetch" vulnerability
(bsc#991667).
Patch Instructions:
To install this SUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.
Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Live Patching 12:
zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-Live-Patching-12-2016-1573=1
To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".
Package List:
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Live Patching 12 (x86_64):
kgraft-patch-3_12_62-60_64_8-default-2-2.1
kgraft-patch-3_12_62-60_64_8-xen-2-2.1
References:
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-6480.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-8666.html
https://bugzilla.suse.com/1001487
https://bugzilla.suse.com/991667
|
|