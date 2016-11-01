Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Tor

Name : tor

Product : Fedora 24

Version : 0.2.8.9

Release : 1.fc24

URL : https://www.torproject.org

Summary : Anonymizing overlay network for TCP

Description :

The Tor network is a group of volunteer-operated servers that allows people to

improve their privacy and security on the Internet. Tor's users employ this

network by connecting through a series of virtual tunnels rather than making a

direct connection, thus allowing both organizations and individuals to share

information over public networks without compromising their privacy. Along the

same line, Tor is an effective censorship circumvention tool, allowing its

users to reach otherwise blocked destinations or content. Tor can also be used

as a building block for software developers to create new communication tools

with built-in privacy features.



This package contains the Tor software that can act as either a server on the

Tor network, or as a client to connect to the Tor network.



-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

-

Update Information:



update to upstream release 0.2.8.9

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

-

References:



[ 1 ] Bug #1386499 - CVE-2016-8860 tor: Version 0.2.8.9 contains security

fixes

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1386499

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

-



This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use

su -c 'dnf upgrade tor' at the command line.

For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at

http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label



All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the

GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at

https://fedoraproject.org/keys

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

-

_______________________________________________

package-announce mailing list -- package-announce@lists.fedoraproject.org

To unsubscribe send an email to package-announce-leave@lists.fedoraproject.org

