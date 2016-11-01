Login

Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in libXrandr
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Zwei Probleme in libXrandr
ID: FEDORA-2016-d045c2c7b3
Distribution: Fedora
Plattformen: Fedora 23
Datum: Di, 1. November 2016, 20:28
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-7947
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-7948

Originalnachricht

 
Name        : libXrandr
Product     : Fedora 23
Version     : 1.5.1
Release     : 1.fc23
URL         : http://www.x.org
Summary     : X.Org X11 libXrandr runtime library
Description :
X.Org X11 libXrandr runtime library

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
Update Information:

Security fix for CVE-2016-7947, CVE-2016-7948
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
References:

  [ 1 ] Bug #1381872 - CVE-2016-7947 libXrandr: Insufficient validation of
 server responses result in Integer overflows
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1381872
  [ 2 ] Bug #1381873 - CVE-2016-7948 libXrandr: Insufficient validation of
 server responses result in various data mishandlings
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1381873
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-

This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use
su -c 'dnf upgrade libXrandr' at the command line.
For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at
http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label

All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
