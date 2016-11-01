Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in libXrandr

Lesezeichen hinzufügen
Name : libXrandrProduct : Fedora 23Version : 1.5.1Release : 1.fc23URL : http://www.x.orgSummary : X.Org X11 libXrandr runtime libraryDescription :X.Org X11 libXrandr runtime library--------------------------------------------------------------------------------Update Information:Security fix for CVE-2016-7947, CVE-2016-7948--------------------------------------------------------------------------------References: [ 1 ] Bug #1381872 - CVE-2016-7947 libXrandr: Insufficient validation of server responses result in Integer overflows https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1381872 [ 2 ] Bug #1381873 - CVE-2016-7948 libXrandr: Insufficient validation of server responses result in various data mishandlings https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1381873--------------------------------------------------------------------------------This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Usesu -c 'dnf upgrade libXrandr' at the command line.For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available athttp://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-labelAll packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on theGPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found athttps://fedoraproject.org/keys