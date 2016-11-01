Login

Noch kein Login?
Daten vergessen?

 
Newsletter
Werbung
Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in Django
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Zwei Probleme in Django
ID: USN-3115-1
Distribution: Ubuntu
Plattformen: Ubuntu 12.04 LTS, Ubuntu 14.04 LTS, Ubuntu 16.04 LTS, Ubuntu 16.10
Datum: Di, 1. November 2016, 20:42
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9013
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9014

Originalnachricht

 
This is an OpenPGP/MIME signed message (RFC 4880 and 3156)
--===============0424991150095682340==
Content-Type: multipart/signed; micalg=pgp-sha512;
 protocol="application/pgp-signature";
 boundary="Kp6aQ4oP9QchgFdIOApKlaqkMrgngM47H"

This is an OpenPGP/MIME signed message (RFC 4880 and 3156)
--Kp6aQ4oP9QchgFdIOApKlaqkMrgngM47H
Content-Type: multipart/mixed;
 boundary="aoxQRPT02C7oHu3I6JFC76Q9NPnw7xhXv"
From: Marc Deslauriers <marc.deslauriers@canonical.com>
Reply-To: Ubuntu Security <security@ubuntu.com>
To: ubuntu-security-announce@lists.ubuntu.com
Message-ID: <987b36dc-e652-ffce-684b-440b5bc1661d@canonical.com>
Subject: [USN-3115-1] Django vulnerabilities

--aoxQRPT02C7oHu3I6JFC76Q9NPnw7xhXv
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=utf-
Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable

==========================================================================
Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3115-1
November 01, 2016

python-django vulnerabilities
==========================================================================

A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:

- Ubuntu 16.10
- Ubuntu 16.04 LTS
- Ubuntu 14.04 LTS
- Ubuntu 12.04 LTS

Summary:

Several security issues were fixed in Django.

Software Description:
- python-django: High-level Python web development framework

Details:

Marti Raudsepp discovered that Django incorrectly used a hardcoded password
when running tests on an Oracle database. A remote attacker could possibly
connect to the database while the tests are running and prevent the test
user with the hardcoded password from being removed. (CVE-2016-9013)

Aymeric Augustin discovered that Django incorrectly validated hosts when
being run with the debug setting enabled. A remote attacker could possibly
use this issue to perform DNS rebinding attacks. (CVE-2016-9014)

Update instructions:

The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following
package versions:

Ubuntu 16.10:
  python-django                   1.8.7-1ubuntu8.1
  python3-django                  1.8.7-1ubuntu8.1

Ubuntu 16.04 LTS:
  python-django                   1.8.7-1ubuntu5.4
  python3-django                  1.8.7-1ubuntu5.4

Ubuntu 14.04 LTS:
  python-django                   1.6.1-2ubuntu0.16

Ubuntu 12.04 LTS:
  python-django                   1.3.1-4ubuntu1.22

In general, a standard system update will make all the necessary changes.

References:
  http://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3115-1
  CVE-2016-9013, CVE-2016-9014

Package Information:
  https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/python-django/1.8.7-1ubuntu8.1
  https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/python-django/1.8.7-1ubuntu5.4
  https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/python-django/1.6.1-2ubuntu0.16
  https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/python-django/1.3.1-4ubuntu1.22



--aoxQRPT02C7oHu3I6JFC76Q9NPnw7xhXv--

--Kp6aQ4oP9QchgFdIOApKlaqkMrgngM47H
Content-Type: application/pgp-signature; name="signature.asc"
Content-Description: OpenPGP digital signature
Content-Disposition: attachment; filename="signature.asc"

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----
Version: GnuPG v2
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=WSga
-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----

--Kp6aQ4oP9QchgFdIOApKlaqkMrgngM47H--


--===============0424991150095682340==
Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit
Content-Disposition: inline

-- 
ubuntu-security-announce mailing list
ubuntu-security-announce@lists.ubuntu.com
Modify settings or unsubscribe at: https://lists.ubuntu.com/mailman/listinfo/ubuntu-security-announce

--===============0424991150095682340==--
Pro-Linux
Pro-Linux @Facebook
Neue Nachrichten

11
De­bi­an ent­fernt Po­wer­PC für De­bi­an 9 »S­tret­ch«

2
Bodhi Linux 4.0.0 er­schie­nen

0
Eu­ro­päi­sches Par­la­ment be­wil­ligt wei­te­re Fi­nanz­mit­tel für EU-Fos­sa

0
Polen star­tet zen­tra­les Qu­ell­code-Ar­chiv

7
FFm­peg 3.2 Hy­pa­tia ver­öf­fent­licht

8
Ba­re­os 16.2 frei­ge­ge­ben

12
Red Hat En­ter­pri­se Linux 7.1 er­hält EAL 4+-Zer­ti­fi­ka­ti­on

9
Mo­zil­las Pro­jekt Quan­tum soll Fi­re­fox wei­ter mo­der­ni­sie­ren

10
Ink­scape: Be­ta­ver­si­on von 0.92 und Wett­be­werb

2
Bench­mar­k: Ker­nel 4.9 am schnells­ten
 
Werbung