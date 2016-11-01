Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in Django

This is an OpenPGP/MIME signed message (RFC 4880 and 3156)

From: Marc Deslauriers <marc.deslauriers@canonical.com>

Reply-To: Ubuntu Security <security@ubuntu.com>

To: ubuntu-security-announce@lists.ubuntu.com

Message-ID: <987b36dc-e652-ffce-684b-440b5bc1661d@canonical.com>

Subject: [USN-3115-1] Django vulnerabilities



==========================================================================

Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3115-1

November 01, 2016



python-django vulnerabilities

==========================================================================



A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:



- Ubuntu 16.10

- Ubuntu 16.04 LTS

- Ubuntu 14.04 LTS

- Ubuntu 12.04 LTS



Summary:



Several security issues were fixed in Django.



Software Description:

- python-django: High-level Python web development framework



Details:



Marti Raudsepp discovered that Django incorrectly used a hardcoded password

when running tests on an Oracle database. A remote attacker could possibly

connect to the database while the tests are running and prevent the test

user with the hardcoded password from being removed. (CVE-2016-9013)



Aymeric Augustin discovered that Django incorrectly validated hosts when

being run with the debug setting enabled. A remote attacker could possibly

use this issue to perform DNS rebinding attacks. (CVE-2016-9014)



Update instructions:



The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following

package versions:



Ubuntu 16.10:

python-django 1.8.7-1ubuntu8.1

python3-django 1.8.7-1ubuntu8.1



Ubuntu 16.04 LTS:

python-django 1.8.7-1ubuntu5.4

python3-django 1.8.7-1ubuntu5.4



Ubuntu 14.04 LTS:

python-django 1.6.1-2ubuntu0.16



Ubuntu 12.04 LTS:

python-django 1.3.1-4ubuntu1.22



In general, a standard system update will make all the necessary changes.



References:

http://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3115-1

CVE-2016-9013, CVE-2016-9014



Package Information:

https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/python-django/1.8.7-1ubuntu8.1

https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/python-django/1.8.7-1ubuntu5.4

https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/python-django/1.6.1-2ubuntu0.16

https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/python-django/1.3.1-4ubuntu1.22







