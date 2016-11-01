|
Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in Django
|Name:
|Zwei Probleme in Django
|ID:
|USN-3115-1
|Distribution:
|Ubuntu
|Plattformen:
|Ubuntu 12.04 LTS, Ubuntu 14.04 LTS, Ubuntu 16.04 LTS, Ubuntu 16.10
|Datum:
|Di, 1. November 2016, 20:42
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9013
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9014
|
Originalnachricht
|
==========================================================================
Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3115-1
November 01, 2016
python-django vulnerabilities
==========================================================================
A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:
- Ubuntu 16.10
- Ubuntu 16.04 LTS
- Ubuntu 14.04 LTS
- Ubuntu 12.04 LTS
Summary:
Several security issues were fixed in Django.
Software Description:
- python-django: High-level Python web development framework
Details:
Marti Raudsepp discovered that Django incorrectly used a hardcoded password
when running tests on an Oracle database. A remote attacker could possibly
connect to the database while the tests are running and prevent the test
user with the hardcoded password from being removed. (CVE-2016-9013)
Aymeric Augustin discovered that Django incorrectly validated hosts when
being run with the debug setting enabled. A remote attacker could possibly
use this issue to perform DNS rebinding attacks. (CVE-2016-9014)
Update instructions:
The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following
package versions:
Ubuntu 16.10:
python-django 1.8.7-1ubuntu8.1
python3-django 1.8.7-1ubuntu8.1
Ubuntu 16.04 LTS:
python-django 1.8.7-1ubuntu5.4
python3-django 1.8.7-1ubuntu5.4
Ubuntu 14.04 LTS:
python-django 1.6.1-2ubuntu0.16
Ubuntu 12.04 LTS:
python-django 1.3.1-4ubuntu1.22
In general, a standard system update will make all the necessary changes.
References:
http://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3115-1
CVE-2016-9013, CVE-2016-9014
Package Information:
https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/python-django/1.8.7-1ubuntu8.1
https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/python-django/1.8.7-1ubuntu5.4
https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/python-django/1.6.1-2ubuntu0.16
https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/python-django/1.3.1-4ubuntu1.22
|
|