Sicherheit: Denial of Service in BIND
Tony Finch and Marco Davids reported an assertion failure in BIND, a
DNS server implementation, which causes the server process to
terminate. This denial-of-service vulnerability is related to a
defect in the processing of responses with DNAME records from
authoritative servers and primarily affects recursive resolvers.
For the stable distribution (jessie), this problem has been fixed in
version 1:9.9.5.dfsg-9+deb8u8.
We recommend that you upgrade your bind9 packages.
Further information about Debian Security Advisories, how to apply
these updates to your system and frequently asked questions can be
found at: https://www.debian.org/security/
Mailing list: debian-security-announce@lists.debian.org
