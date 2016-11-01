Login

Sicherheit: Denial of Service in BIND
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Denial of Service in BIND
ID: DSA-3703-1
Distribution: Debian
Plattformen: Debian jessie
Datum: Di, 1. November 2016, 23:02
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-8864

- -------------------------------------------------------------------------
Debian Security Advisory DSA-3703-1                   security@debian.org
https://www.debian.org/security/                           Florian Weimer
November 01, 2016                     https://www.debian.org/security/faq
- -------------------------------------------------------------------------

Package        : bind9
CVE ID         : CVE-2016-8864
Debian Bug     : 842858

Tony Finch and Marco Davids reported an assertion failure in BIND, a
DNS server implementation, which causes the server process to
terminate.  This denial-of-service vulnerability is related to a
defect in the processing of responses with DNAME records from
authoritative servers and primarily affects recursive resolvers.

For the stable distribution (jessie), this problem has been fixed in
version 1:9.9.5.dfsg-9+deb8u8.

We recommend that you upgrade your bind9 packages.

Further information about Debian Security Advisories, how to apply
these updates to your system and frequently asked questions can be
found at: https://www.debian.org/security/

Mailing list: debian-security-announce@lists.debian.org
