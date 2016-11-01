Sicherheit: Denial of Service in BIND

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----

Hash: SHA1



- -------------------------------------------------------------------------

Debian Security Advisory DSA-3703-1 security@debian.org

https://www.debian.org/security/ Florian Weimer

November 01, 2016 https://www.debian.org/security/faq

- -------------------------------------------------------------------------



Package : bind9

CVE ID : CVE-2016-8864

Debian Bug : 842858



Tony Finch and Marco Davids reported an assertion failure in BIND, a

DNS server implementation, which causes the server process to

terminate. This denial-of-service vulnerability is related to a

defect in the processing of responses with DNAME records from

authoritative servers and primarily affects recursive resolvers.



For the stable distribution (jessie), this problem has been fixed in

version 1:9.9.5.dfsg-9+deb8u8.



We recommend that you upgrade your bind9 packages.



Further information about Debian Security Advisories, how to apply

these updates to your system and frequently asked questions can be

found at: https://www.debian.org/security/



Mailing list: debian-security-announce@lists.debian.org

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----

Version: GnuPG v1.4.10 (GNU/Linux)



iQEcBAEBAgAGBQJYGReoAAoJEL97/wQC1SS+4RQH+wc73x8MRFd+jWShqFWzNbbG

BkKff8Q6yGvvJqOlwBBm7+je9r/NpeRPKkjzfOQlzw/vFzQw4KVVTzM/7FRJBoXR

AmfBjnl7LOmiqIlRxEMkJUhcnq5z3ATPqtgiz+es6/uQJXWFmufv7hrZ4Yh89EOP

c5uJpXipy4bhBMukovcs3qyLHCf5dKxiwW9i1XhV4uJueSWgyM80a+UoeHZgyBFi

lYSFPwFr7T1SjVZuzRX9HhbZhyS+YC5Kg6vqMpZ0iP5RS1ZbgFAQM91i9vxpZOh3

QopQ2TOaqwjVdKNA8JhpawHoTx4t+bbdH+T416cUQJwivyS2j7rT2iWVuFcpG1o=

=kaus

-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----

