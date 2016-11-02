Login

Sicherheit: Denial of Service in BIND
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Denial of Service in BIND
ID: SUSE-SU-2016:2696-1
Distribution: SUSE
Plattformen: SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for SAP 12, SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-LTSS
Datum: Mi, 2. November 2016, 16:36
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-8864

Originalnachricht

 
   SUSE Security Update: Security update for bind
______________________________________________________________________________

Announcement ID:    SUSE-SU-2016:2696-1
Rating:             important
References:         #1007829 
Cross-References:   CVE-2016-8864
Affected Products:
                    SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for SAP 12
                    SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-LTSS
______________________________________________________________________________

   An update that fixes one vulnerability is now available.

Description:


   This update for bind fixes the following security issue:

   - A defect in BIND's handling of responses containing a DNAME answer had
     the potential to trigger assertion errors in the server remotely,
     thereby facilitating a denial-of-service attack. (CVE-2016-8864,
     bsc#1007829).


Patch Instructions:

   To install this SUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.
   Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for SAP 12:

      zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SAP-12-2016-1587=1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-LTSS:

      zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SERVER-12-2016-1587=1

   To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".


Package List:

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for SAP 12 (noarch):

      bind-doc-9.9.9P1-28.23.1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for SAP 12 (x86_64):

      bind-9.9.9P1-28.23.1
      bind-chrootenv-9.9.9P1-28.23.1
      bind-debuginfo-9.9.9P1-28.23.1
      bind-debugsource-9.9.9P1-28.23.1
      bind-libs-32bit-9.9.9P1-28.23.1
      bind-libs-9.9.9P1-28.23.1
      bind-libs-debuginfo-32bit-9.9.9P1-28.23.1
      bind-libs-debuginfo-9.9.9P1-28.23.1
      bind-utils-9.9.9P1-28.23.1
      bind-utils-debuginfo-9.9.9P1-28.23.1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-LTSS (ppc64le s390x x86_64):

      bind-9.9.9P1-28.23.1
      bind-chrootenv-9.9.9P1-28.23.1
      bind-debuginfo-9.9.9P1-28.23.1
      bind-debugsource-9.9.9P1-28.23.1
      bind-libs-9.9.9P1-28.23.1
      bind-libs-debuginfo-9.9.9P1-28.23.1
      bind-utils-9.9.9P1-28.23.1
      bind-utils-debuginfo-9.9.9P1-28.23.1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-LTSS (s390x x86_64):

      bind-libs-32bit-9.9.9P1-28.23.1
      bind-libs-debuginfo-32bit-9.9.9P1-28.23.1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-LTSS (noarch):

      bind-doc-9.9.9P1-28.23.1


References:

   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-8864.html
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1007829

