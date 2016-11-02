|
drucken bookmarks versenden konfigurieren admin pdf
Sicherheit: Denial of Service in BIND
|Name:
|Denial of Service in BIND
|ID:
|SUSE-SU-2016:2696-1
|Distribution:
|SUSE
|Plattformen:
|SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for SAP 12, SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-LTSS
|Datum:
|Mi, 2. November 2016, 16:36
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-8864
|
Originalnachricht
|
SUSE Security Update: Security update for bind
______________________________________________________________________________
Announcement ID: SUSE-SU-2016:2696-1
Rating: important
References: #1007829
Cross-References: CVE-2016-8864
Affected Products:
SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for SAP 12
SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-LTSS
______________________________________________________________________________
An update that fixes one vulnerability is now available.
Description:
This update for bind fixes the following security issue:
- A defect in BIND's handling of responses containing a DNAME answer had
the potential to trigger assertion errors in the server remotely,
thereby facilitating a denial-of-service attack. (CVE-2016-8864,
bsc#1007829).
Patch Instructions:
To install this SUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.
Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for SAP 12:
zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SAP-12-2016-1587=1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-LTSS:
zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SERVER-12-2016-1587=1
To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".
Package List:
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for SAP 12 (noarch):
bind-doc-9.9.9P1-28.23.1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for SAP 12 (x86_64):
bind-9.9.9P1-28.23.1
bind-chrootenv-9.9.9P1-28.23.1
bind-debuginfo-9.9.9P1-28.23.1
bind-debugsource-9.9.9P1-28.23.1
bind-libs-32bit-9.9.9P1-28.23.1
bind-libs-9.9.9P1-28.23.1
bind-libs-debuginfo-32bit-9.9.9P1-28.23.1
bind-libs-debuginfo-9.9.9P1-28.23.1
bind-utils-9.9.9P1-28.23.1
bind-utils-debuginfo-9.9.9P1-28.23.1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-LTSS (ppc64le s390x x86_64):
bind-9.9.9P1-28.23.1
bind-chrootenv-9.9.9P1-28.23.1
bind-debuginfo-9.9.9P1-28.23.1
bind-debugsource-9.9.9P1-28.23.1
bind-libs-9.9.9P1-28.23.1
bind-libs-debuginfo-9.9.9P1-28.23.1
bind-utils-9.9.9P1-28.23.1
bind-utils-debuginfo-9.9.9P1-28.23.1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-LTSS (s390x x86_64):
bind-libs-32bit-9.9.9P1-28.23.1
bind-libs-debuginfo-32bit-9.9.9P1-28.23.1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-LTSS (noarch):
bind-doc-9.9.9P1-28.23.1
References:
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-8864.html
https://bugzilla.suse.com/1007829
--
To unsubscribe, e-mail: opensuse-security-announce+unsubscribe@opensuse.org
For additional commands, e-mail: opensuse-security-announce+help@opensuse.org
|
|