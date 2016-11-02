Sicherheit: Denial of Service in BIND

SUSE Security Update: Security update for bind

______________________________________________________________________________



Announcement ID: SUSE-SU-2016:2696-1

Rating: important

References: #1007829

Cross-References: CVE-2016-8864

Affected Products:

SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for SAP 12

SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-LTSS

______________________________________________________________________________



An update that fixes one vulnerability is now available.



Description:





This update for bind fixes the following security issue:



- A defect in BIND's handling of responses containing a DNAME answer had

the potential to trigger assertion errors in the server remotely,

thereby facilitating a denial-of-service attack. (CVE-2016-8864,

bsc#1007829).





Patch Instructions:



To install this SUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.

Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for SAP 12:



zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SAP-12-2016-1587=1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-LTSS:



zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SERVER-12-2016-1587=1



To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".





Package List:



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for SAP 12 (noarch):



bind-doc-9.9.9P1-28.23.1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for SAP 12 (x86_64):



bind-9.9.9P1-28.23.1

bind-chrootenv-9.9.9P1-28.23.1

bind-debuginfo-9.9.9P1-28.23.1

bind-debugsource-9.9.9P1-28.23.1

bind-libs-32bit-9.9.9P1-28.23.1

bind-libs-9.9.9P1-28.23.1

bind-libs-debuginfo-32bit-9.9.9P1-28.23.1

bind-libs-debuginfo-9.9.9P1-28.23.1

bind-utils-9.9.9P1-28.23.1

bind-utils-debuginfo-9.9.9P1-28.23.1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-LTSS (ppc64le s390x x86_64):



bind-9.9.9P1-28.23.1

bind-chrootenv-9.9.9P1-28.23.1

bind-debuginfo-9.9.9P1-28.23.1

bind-debugsource-9.9.9P1-28.23.1

bind-libs-9.9.9P1-28.23.1

bind-libs-debuginfo-9.9.9P1-28.23.1

bind-utils-9.9.9P1-28.23.1

bind-utils-debuginfo-9.9.9P1-28.23.1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-LTSS (s390x x86_64):



bind-libs-32bit-9.9.9P1-28.23.1

bind-libs-debuginfo-32bit-9.9.9P1-28.23.1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-LTSS (noarch):



bind-doc-9.9.9P1-28.23.1





References:



https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-8864.html

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1007829



--

To unsubscribe, e-mail: opensuse-security-announce+unsubscribe@opensuse.org

For additional commands, e-mail: opensuse-security-announce+help@opensuse.org

