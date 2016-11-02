Login

Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in curl
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Mehrere Probleme in curl
ID: SUSE-SU-2016:2700-1
Distribution: SUSE
Plattformen: SUSE Studio Onsite 1.3
Datum: Mi, 2. November 2016, 16:44
Originalnachricht

 
   SUSE Security Update: Security update for curl
______________________________________________________________________________

Announcement ID:    SUSE-SU-2016:2700-1
Rating:             important
References:         #1005633 #1005634 #1005635 #1005637 #1005638 
                    #1005642 #1005645 #1005646 #997420 #998760 
                    
Cross-References:   CVE-2016-5420 CVE-2016-7141 CVE-2016-7167
                    CVE-2016-8615 CVE-2016-8616 CVE-2016-8617
                    CVE-2016-8618 CVE-2016-8619 CVE-2016-8620
                    CVE-2016-8621 CVE-2016-8622 CVE-2016-8623
                    CVE-2016-8624
Affected Products:
                    SUSE Studio Onsite 1.3
______________________________________________________________________________

   An update that fixes 13 vulnerabilities is now available.

Description:

   This update for curl fixes the following issues:

   - CVE-2016-8624: invalid URL parsing with '#' (bsc#1005646)
   - CVE-2016-8623: Use-after-free via shared cookies (bsc#1005645)
   - CVE-2016-8621: curl_getdate read out of bounds (bsc#1005642)
   - CVE-2016-8619: double-free in krb5 code (bsc#1005638)
   - CVE-2016-8618: double-free in curl_maprintf (bsc#1005637)
   - CVE-2016-8617: OOB write via unchecked multiplication (bsc#1005635)
   - CVE-2016-8616: case insensitive password comparison (bsc#1005634)
   - CVE-2016-8615: cookie injection for other servers (bsc#1005633)
   - CVE-2016-7167: escape and unescape integer overflows (bsc#998760)
   - CVE-2016-7141: Fixed incorrect reuse of client certificates with NSS not
     fixed in CVE-2016-5420 (bsc#997420)


Patch Instructions:

   To install this SUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.
   Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:

   - SUSE Studio Onsite 1.3:

      zypper in -t patch slestso13-curl-12827=1

   To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".


Package List:

   - SUSE Studio Onsite 1.3 (x86_64):

      libcurl-devel-7.19.7-1.20.47.2


References:

   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5420.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-7141.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-7167.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-8615.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-8616.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-8617.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-8618.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-8619.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-8620.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-8621.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-8622.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-8623.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-8624.html
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1005633
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1005634
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1005635
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1005637
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1005638
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1005642
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1005645
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1005646
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/997420
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/998760

Werbung