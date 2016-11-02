Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in curl

SUSE Security Update: Security update for curl

______________________________________________________________________________



Announcement ID: SUSE-SU-2016:2700-1

Rating: important

References: #1005633 #1005634 #1005635 #1005637 #1005638

#1005642 #1005645 #1005646 #997420 #998760



Cross-References: CVE-2016-5420 CVE-2016-7141 CVE-2016-7167

CVE-2016-8615 CVE-2016-8616 CVE-2016-8617

CVE-2016-8618 CVE-2016-8619 CVE-2016-8620

CVE-2016-8621 CVE-2016-8622 CVE-2016-8623

CVE-2016-8624

Affected Products:

SUSE Studio Onsite 1.3

______________________________________________________________________________



An update that fixes 13 vulnerabilities is now available.



Description:



This update for curl fixes the following issues:



- CVE-2016-8624: invalid URL parsing with '#' (bsc#1005646)

- CVE-2016-8623: Use-after-free via shared cookies (bsc#1005645)

- CVE-2016-8621: curl_getdate read out of bounds (bsc#1005642)

- CVE-2016-8619: double-free in krb5 code (bsc#1005638)

- CVE-2016-8618: double-free in curl_maprintf (bsc#1005637)

- CVE-2016-8617: OOB write via unchecked multiplication (bsc#1005635)

- CVE-2016-8616: case insensitive password comparison (bsc#1005634)

- CVE-2016-8615: cookie injection for other servers (bsc#1005633)

- CVE-2016-7167: escape and unescape integer overflows (bsc#998760)

- CVE-2016-7141: Fixed incorrect reuse of client certificates with NSS not

fixed in CVE-2016-5420 (bsc#997420)





Patch Instructions:



To install this SUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.

Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:



- SUSE Studio Onsite 1.3:



zypper in -t patch slestso13-curl-12827=1



To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".





Package List:



- SUSE Studio Onsite 1.3 (x86_64):



libcurl-devel-7.19.7-1.20.47.2





References:



https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5420.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-7141.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-7167.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-8615.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-8616.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-8617.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-8618.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-8619.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-8620.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-8621.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-8622.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-8623.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-8624.html

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1005633

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1005634

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1005635

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1005637

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1005638

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1005642

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1005645

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1005646

https://bugzilla.suse.com/997420

https://bugzilla.suse.com/998760



--

To unsubscribe, e-mail: opensuse-security-announce+unsubscribe@opensuse.org

For additional commands, e-mail: opensuse-security-announce+help@opensuse.org

