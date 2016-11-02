Sicherheit: Denial of Service in BIND



CentOS Errata and Security Advisory 2016:2142 Important



Upstream details at : https://rhn.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2016-2142.html



i386:

c965d86a42d44fd986446824dc2bdefe6da7efd43f1e7ed2b1180ffcd1540dfe

bind97-9.7.0-21.P2.el5_11.9.i386.rpm

9133cefb2a0fb2b3ce49b83b6cea92e6592fca74893e336dfefc4d3af4d988af

bind97-chroot-9.7.0-21.P2.el5_11.9.i386.rpm

310768962b680c5732f4cf5e330b2f18f49d6cb38b9f1f2d71f1f2402c4c00d0

bind97-devel-9.7.0-21.P2.el5_11.9.i386.rpm

4d7dd3772d94904c954624caa7bb3ed1d97a2c5dfeb9b1c80ebb1b0346fdf32d

bind97-libs-9.7.0-21.P2.el5_11.9.i386.rpm

0bd7ed7494b8f2d58956c70ad4952c310e93c37045314f914716c9a7ddf4b7c1

bind97-utils-9.7.0-21.P2.el5_11.9.i386.rpm



x86_64:

401d615f35d1b18aaac9d23336d702fac97a784d7588131ccfd5e1d5df8fb393

bind97-9.7.0-21.P2.el5_11.9.x86_64.rpm

c7de4a37902f58bc62b6cf41d56c0f177289799dcdfc1fd2d85ef852e1cefdab

bind97-chroot-9.7.0-21.P2.el5_11.9.x86_64.rpm

310768962b680c5732f4cf5e330b2f18f49d6cb38b9f1f2d71f1f2402c4c00d0

bind97-devel-9.7.0-21.P2.el5_11.9.i386.rpm

b3dabddc4f094b86194e6d6b81a86b646eeb4b8d414bcdc168a1da26c64e616e

bind97-devel-9.7.0-21.P2.el5_11.9.x86_64.rpm

4d7dd3772d94904c954624caa7bb3ed1d97a2c5dfeb9b1c80ebb1b0346fdf32d

bind97-libs-9.7.0-21.P2.el5_11.9.i386.rpm

8e01b316ed98030e42cd3c3afcced13cfe1d1ea0cc294bc968f062305c08bf16

bind97-libs-9.7.0-21.P2.el5_11.9.x86_64.rpm

d19d762ae8e029ea095c66b62bf21a35020b031b48927b1a8f4252102adc5765

bind97-utils-9.7.0-21.P2.el5_11.9.x86_64.rpm



Source:

902a4cbef8d0576c4b11c489ba7e7e225a2a179adadfe09a65f127d185d935f7

bind97-9.7.0-21.P2.el5_11.9.src.rpm







Johnny Hughes

CentOS Project { http://www.centos.org/ }

irc: hughesjr, #centos@irc.freenode.net

Twitter: JohnnyCentOS



