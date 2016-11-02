|
Sicherheit: Denial of Service in BIND
|Denial of Service in BIND
|CESA-2016:2142
|CentOS
|CentOS 5
|Mi, 2. November 2016, 23:07
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-8864
https://rhn.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2016-2142.html
https://kb.isc.org/article/AA-01434
Originalnachricht
CentOS Errata and Security Advisory 2016:2142 Important
Upstream details at : https://rhn.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2016-2142.html
The following updated files have been uploaded and are currently
syncing to the mirrors: ( sha256sum Filename )
--
Johnny Hughes
CentOS Project { http://www.centos.org/ }
irc: hughesjr, #centos@irc.freenode.net
Twitter: JohnnyCentOS
