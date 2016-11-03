Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in QEMU

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----

Hash: SHA1



=====================================================================

Red Hat Security Advisory



Synopsis: Moderate: qemu-kvm security, bug fix, and enhancement update

Advisory ID: RHSA-2016:2585-02

Product: Red Hat Enterprise Linux

Advisory URL: https://rhn.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2016-2585.html

Issue date: 2016-11-03

CVE Names: CVE-2016-1981 CVE-2016-3712

=====================================================================



1. Summary:



An update for qemu-kvm is now available for Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.



Red Hat Product Security has rated this update as having a security impact

of Moderate. A Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) base score, which

gives a detailed severity rating, is available for each vulnerability from

the CVE link(s) in the References section.



2. Relevant releases/architectures:



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Client (v. 7) - x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux ComputeNode Optional (v. 7) - x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server (v. 7) - ppc64, ppc64le, x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation (v. 7) - x86_64



3. Description:



Kernel-based Virtual Machine (KVM) is a full virtualization solution for

Linux on AMD64 and Intel 64 systems. The qemu-kvm packages provide the

user-space component for running virtual machines using KVM.



Security Fix(es):



* An integer overflow flaw and an out-of-bounds read flaw were found in the

way QEMU's VGA emulator set certain VGA registers while in VBE mode. A

privileged guest user could use this flaw to crash the QEMU process

instance. (CVE-2016-3712)



* An infinite loop flaw was found in the way QEMU's e1000 NIC emulation

implementation processed data using transmit or receive descriptors under

certain conditions. A privileged user inside a guest could use this flaw to

crash the QEMU instance. (CVE-2016-1981)



Red Hat would like to thank Zuozhi Fzz (Alibaba Inc.) for reporting

CVE-2016-3712.



Additional Changes:



For detailed information on changes in this release, see the Red Hat

Enterprise Linux 7.3 Release Notes linked from the References section.



4. Solution:



For details on how to apply this update, which includes the changes

described in this advisory, refer to:



https://access.redhat.com/articles/11258



After installing this update, shut down all running virtual machines. Once

all virtual machines have shut down, start them again for this update to

take effect.



5. Bugs fixed (https://bugzilla.redhat.com/):



1156635 - Libvirt is confused that qemu-kvm exposes 'block-job-cancel'

but not 'block-stream'

1177318 - Guest using rbd based image as disk failed to start when sandbox was

enabled

1252757 - [RHEL-7.2-qmu-kvm] Package is 100% lost when ping from host to

Win2012r2 guest with 64000 size

1256741 - "CapsLock" will work as "\" when boot a guest with

usb-kbd

1265427 - contents of MSR_TSC_AUX are not migrated

1268345 - posix_fallocate emulation on NFS fails with Bad file descriptor if fd

is opened O_WRONLY

1268879 - Camera stops work after remote-viewer re-connection [qemu-kvm]

1269738 - Vlan table display repeat four times in qmp when queues=4

1272523 - qemu-kvm build failure race condition in tests/ide-test

1276036 - Crash on QMP input exceeding limits

1277248 - ceph.conf properties override qemu's command-line properties

1283116 - [abrt] qemu-img: get_block_status(): qemu-img killed by SIGABRT

1298570 - CVE-2016-1981 Qemu: net: e1000 infinite loop in start_xmit and

e1000_receive_iov routines

1299116 - qemu-img created VMDK images lead to "Not a supported disk format

(sparse VMDK version too old)"

1299250 - qemu-img created VMDK images are unbootable

1312289 - "qemu-kvm:

/builddir/build/BUILD/qemu-1.5.3/hw/scsi/virtio-scsi.c:533: virtio_scsi_push_event: Assertion `event == 0' failed" after hotplug 20 virtio-scsi disks then hotunplug them

1318712 - CVE-2016-3712 qemu-kvm: Out-of-bounds read when creating weird vga

screen surface

1330969 - match the OEM ID and OEM Table ID fields of the FADT and the RSDT to

those of the SLIC

1333159 - qemu-kvm doesn't reload udev rules before triggering for kvm

device

1336491 - Ship FD connection patches qemu-kvm part

1340971 - qemu: accel=tcg does not implement SSE 4 properly

1346982 - Regression from CVE-2016-3712: windows installer fails to start

[rhel-7.3]

1351106 - symbol lookup error: /usr/libexec/qemu-kvm: undefined symbol:

libusb_get_port_numbers

1355730 - spice-gtk shows outdated screen state after migration [qemu-kvm]

1360137 - GLib-WARNING **: gmem.c:482: custom memory allocation vtable not

supported

1367040 - QEMU crash when guest notifies non-existent virtqueue

1371619 - Flags xsaveopt xsavec xgetbv1 are missing on qemu-kvm

1376542 - RHSA-2016-1756 breaks migration of instances



6. Package List:



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Client (v. 7):



Source:

qemu-kvm-1.5.3-126.el7.src.rpm



x86_64:

qemu-img-1.5.3-126.el7.x86_64.rpm

qemu-kvm-1.5.3-126.el7.x86_64.rpm

qemu-kvm-common-1.5.3-126.el7.x86_64.rpm

qemu-kvm-debuginfo-1.5.3-126.el7.x86_64.rpm

qemu-kvm-tools-1.5.3-126.el7.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux ComputeNode Optional (v. 7):



Source:

qemu-kvm-1.5.3-126.el7.src.rpm



x86_64:

qemu-img-1.5.3-126.el7.x86_64.rpm

qemu-kvm-1.5.3-126.el7.x86_64.rpm

qemu-kvm-common-1.5.3-126.el7.x86_64.rpm

qemu-kvm-debuginfo-1.5.3-126.el7.x86_64.rpm

qemu-kvm-tools-1.5.3-126.el7.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server (v. 7):



Source:

qemu-kvm-1.5.3-126.el7.src.rpm



ppc64:

qemu-img-1.5.3-126.el7.ppc64.rpm

qemu-kvm-debuginfo-1.5.3-126.el7.ppc64.rpm



ppc64le:

qemu-img-1.5.3-126.el7.ppc64le.rpm

qemu-kvm-debuginfo-1.5.3-126.el7.ppc64le.rpm



x86_64:

qemu-img-1.5.3-126.el7.x86_64.rpm

qemu-kvm-1.5.3-126.el7.x86_64.rpm

qemu-kvm-common-1.5.3-126.el7.x86_64.rpm

qemu-kvm-debuginfo-1.5.3-126.el7.x86_64.rpm

qemu-kvm-tools-1.5.3-126.el7.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation (v. 7):



Source:

qemu-kvm-1.5.3-126.el7.src.rpm



x86_64:

qemu-img-1.5.3-126.el7.x86_64.rpm

qemu-kvm-1.5.3-126.el7.x86_64.rpm

qemu-kvm-common-1.5.3-126.el7.x86_64.rpm

qemu-kvm-debuginfo-1.5.3-126.el7.x86_64.rpm

qemu-kvm-tools-1.5.3-126.el7.x86_64.rpm



These packages are GPG signed by Red Hat for security. Our key and

details on how to verify the signature are available from

https://access.redhat.com/security/team/key/



7. References:



https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-1981

https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-3712

https://access.redhat.com/security/updates/classification/#moderate

https://access.redhat.com/documentation/en-US/Red_Hat_Enterprise_Linux/7/html/7.3_Release_Notes/index.html



8. Contact:



The Red Hat security contact is <secalert@redhat.com>. More contact

details at https://access.redhat.com/security/team/contact/



Copyright 2016 Red Hat, Inc.

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----

Version: GnuPG v1



iD8DBQFYGvvmXlSAg2UNWIIRAswfAJ4r+ClkmlELGCAWJmQ/ooxDgA5TEQCgtn5c

anezdbeMQJoiVHOzn8xtMbQ=

=6YJG

-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----





--

Enterprise-watch-list mailing list

Enterprise-watch-list@redhat.com

https://www.redhat.com/mailman/listinfo/enterprise-watch-list

