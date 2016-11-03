Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in NTP

|
Red Hat Security Advisory
Synopsis: Moderate: ntp security and bug fix update
Advisory ID: RHSA-2016:2583-02
Product: Red Hat Enterprise Linux
Advisory URL: https://rhn.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2016-2583.html
Issue date: 2016-11-03
CVE Names: CVE-2015-5194 CVE-2015-5195 CVE-2015-5196
CVE-2015-5219 CVE-2015-7691 CVE-2015-7692
CVE-2015-7701 CVE-2015-7702 CVE-2015-7703
CVE-2015-7852 CVE-2015-7974 CVE-2015-7977
CVE-2015-7978 CVE-2015-7979 CVE-2015-8158
1. Summary:
An update for ntp is now available for Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.
Red Hat Product Security has rated this update as having a security impact
of Moderate. A Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) base score, which
gives a detailed severity rating, is available for each vulnerability from
the CVE link(s) in the References section.
2. Relevant releases/architectures:
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Client (v. 7) - x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Client Optional (v. 7) - noarch, x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux ComputeNode (v. 7) - x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux ComputeNode Optional (v. 7) - noarch, x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server (v. 7) - aarch64, ppc64, ppc64le, s390x, x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server Optional (v. 7) - aarch64, noarch, ppc64,
ppc64le, s390x, x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation (v. 7) - x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation Optional (v. 7) - noarch, x86_64
3. Description:
The Network Time Protocol (NTP) is used to synchronize a computer's time
with another referenced time source. These packages include the ntpd
service which continuously adjusts system time and utilities used to query
and configure the ntpd service.
Security Fix(es):
* It was found that the fix for CVE-2014-9750 was incomplete: three issues
were found in the value length checks in NTP's ntp_crypto.c, where a packet
with particular autokey operations that contained malicious data was not
always being completely validated. A remote attacker could use a specially
crafted NTP packet to crash ntpd. (CVE-2015-7691, CVE-2015-7692,
CVE-2015-7702)
* A memory leak flaw was found in ntpd's CRYPTO_ASSOC. If ntpd was
configured to use autokey authentication, an attacker could send packets to
ntpd that would, after several days of ongoing attack, cause it to run out
of memory. (CVE-2015-7701)
* An off-by-one flaw, leading to a buffer overflow, was found in
cookedprint functionality of ntpq. A specially crafted NTP packet could
potentially cause ntpq to crash. (CVE-2015-7852)
* A NULL pointer dereference flaw was found in the way ntpd processed
'ntpdc reslist' commands that queried restriction lists with a large
amount
of entries. A remote attacker could potentially use this flaw to crash
ntpd. (CVE-2015-7977)
* A stack-based buffer overflow flaw was found in the way ntpd processed
'ntpdc reslist' commands that queried restriction lists with a large
amount
of entries. A remote attacker could use this flaw to crash ntpd.
(CVE-2015-7978)
* It was found that when NTP was configured in broadcast mode, a remote
attacker could broadcast packets with bad authentication to all clients.
The clients, upon receiving the malformed packets, would break the
association with the broadcast server, causing them to become out of sync
over a longer period of time. (CVE-2015-7979)
* It was found that ntpd could crash due to an uninitialized variable when
processing malformed logconfig configuration commands. (CVE-2015-5194)
* It was found that ntpd would exit with a segmentation fault when a
statistics type that was not enabled during compilation (e.g. timingstats)
was referenced by the statistics or filegen configuration command.
(CVE-2015-5195)
* It was found that NTP's :config command could be used to set the pidfile
and driftfile paths without any restrictions. A remote attacker could use
this flaw to overwrite a file on the file system with a file containing the
pid of the ntpd process (immediately) or the current estimated drift of the
system clock (in hourly intervals). (CVE-2015-5196, CVE-2015-7703)
* It was discovered that the sntp utility could become unresponsive due to
being caught in an infinite loop when processing a crafted NTP packet.
(CVE-2015-5219)
* A flaw was found in the way NTP verified trusted keys during symmetric
key authentication. An authenticated client (A) could use this flaw to
modify a packet sent between a server (B) and a client (C) using a key that
is different from the one known to the client (A). (CVE-2015-7974)
* A flaw was found in the way the ntpq client processed certain incoming
packets in a loop in the getresponse() function. A remote attacker could
potentially use this flaw to crash an ntpq client instance. (CVE-2015-8158)
The CVE-2015-5219 and CVE-2015-7703 issues were discovered by Miroslav
Lichvár (Red Hat).
Additional Changes:
For detailed information on changes in this release, see the Red Hat
Enterprise Linux 7.3 Release Notes linked from the References section.
4. Solution:
For details on how to apply this update, which includes the changes
described in this advisory, refer to:
https://access.redhat.com/articles/11258
After installing this update, the ntpd daemon will restart automatically.
5. Bugs fixed (https://bugzilla.redhat.com/):
1242553 - ntpd doesn't reset system leap status when disarming leap timer
1254542 - CVE-2015-5194 ntp: crash with crafted logconfig configuration command
1254544 - CVE-2015-5195 ntp: ntpd crash when processing config commands with
statistics type
1254547 - CVE-2015-7703 ntp: config command can be used to set the pidfile and
drift file paths
1255118 - CVE-2015-5219 ntp: infinite loop in sntp processing crafted packet
1274254 - CVE-2015-7691 CVE-2015-7692 CVE-2015-7702 ntp: incomplete checks in
ntp_crypto.c
1274255 - CVE-2015-7701 ntp: slow memory leak in CRYPTO_ASSOC
1274261 - CVE-2015-7852 ntp: ntpq atoascii memory corruption vulnerability
1297471 - CVE-2015-7974 ntp: missing key check allows impersonation between
authenticated peers (VU#357792)
1300269 - CVE-2015-7977 ntp: restriction list NULL pointer dereference
1300270 - CVE-2015-7978 ntp: stack exhaustion in recursive traversal of
restriction list
1300271 - CVE-2015-7979 ntp: off-path denial of service on authenticated
broadcast mode
1300273 - CVE-2015-8158 ntp: potential infinite loop in ntpq
6. Package List:
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Client (v. 7):
Source:
ntp-4.2.6p5-25.el7.src.rpm
x86_64:
ntp-4.2.6p5-25.el7.x86_64.rpm
ntp-debuginfo-4.2.6p5-25.el7.x86_64.rpm
ntpdate-4.2.6p5-25.el7.x86_64.rpm
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Client Optional (v. 7):
noarch:
ntp-doc-4.2.6p5-25.el7.noarch.rpm
ntp-perl-4.2.6p5-25.el7.noarch.rpm
x86_64:
ntp-debuginfo-4.2.6p5-25.el7.x86_64.rpm
sntp-4.2.6p5-25.el7.x86_64.rpm
Red Hat Enterprise Linux ComputeNode (v. 7):
Source:
ntp-4.2.6p5-25.el7.src.rpm
x86_64:
ntp-4.2.6p5-25.el7.x86_64.rpm
ntp-debuginfo-4.2.6p5-25.el7.x86_64.rpm
ntpdate-4.2.6p5-25.el7.x86_64.rpm
Red Hat Enterprise Linux ComputeNode Optional (v. 7):
noarch:
ntp-doc-4.2.6p5-25.el7.noarch.rpm
ntp-perl-4.2.6p5-25.el7.noarch.rpm
x86_64:
ntp-debuginfo-4.2.6p5-25.el7.x86_64.rpm
sntp-4.2.6p5-25.el7.x86_64.rpm
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server (v. 7):
Source:
ntp-4.2.6p5-25.el7.src.rpm
aarch64:
ntp-4.2.6p5-25.el7.aarch64.rpm
ntp-debuginfo-4.2.6p5-25.el7.aarch64.rpm
ntpdate-4.2.6p5-25.el7.aarch64.rpm
ppc64:
ntp-4.2.6p5-25.el7.ppc64.rpm
ntp-debuginfo-4.2.6p5-25.el7.ppc64.rpm
ntpdate-4.2.6p5-25.el7.ppc64.rpm
ppc64le:
ntp-4.2.6p5-25.el7.ppc64le.rpm
ntp-debuginfo-4.2.6p5-25.el7.ppc64le.rpm
ntpdate-4.2.6p5-25.el7.ppc64le.rpm
s390x:
ntp-4.2.6p5-25.el7.s390x.rpm
ntp-debuginfo-4.2.6p5-25.el7.s390x.rpm
ntpdate-4.2.6p5-25.el7.s390x.rpm
x86_64:
ntp-4.2.6p5-25.el7.x86_64.rpm
ntp-debuginfo-4.2.6p5-25.el7.x86_64.rpm
ntpdate-4.2.6p5-25.el7.x86_64.rpm
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server Optional (v. 7):
aarch64:
ntp-debuginfo-4.2.6p5-25.el7.aarch64.rpm
sntp-4.2.6p5-25.el7.aarch64.rpm
noarch:
ntp-doc-4.2.6p5-25.el7.noarch.rpm
ntp-perl-4.2.6p5-25.el7.noarch.rpm
ppc64:
ntp-debuginfo-4.2.6p5-25.el7.ppc64.rpm
sntp-4.2.6p5-25.el7.ppc64.rpm
ppc64le:
ntp-debuginfo-4.2.6p5-25.el7.ppc64le.rpm
sntp-4.2.6p5-25.el7.ppc64le.rpm
s390x:
ntp-debuginfo-4.2.6p5-25.el7.s390x.rpm
sntp-4.2.6p5-25.el7.s390x.rpm
x86_64:
ntp-debuginfo-4.2.6p5-25.el7.x86_64.rpm
sntp-4.2.6p5-25.el7.x86_64.rpm
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation (v. 7):
Source:
ntp-4.2.6p5-25.el7.src.rpm
x86_64:
ntp-4.2.6p5-25.el7.x86_64.rpm
ntp-debuginfo-4.2.6p5-25.el7.x86_64.rpm
ntpdate-4.2.6p5-25.el7.x86_64.rpm
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation Optional (v. 7):
noarch:
ntp-doc-4.2.6p5-25.el7.noarch.rpm
ntp-perl-4.2.6p5-25.el7.noarch.rpm
x86_64:
ntp-debuginfo-4.2.6p5-25.el7.x86_64.rpm
sntp-4.2.6p5-25.el7.x86_64.rpm
These packages are GPG signed by Red Hat for security. Our key and
details on how to verify the signature are available from
https://access.redhat.com/security/team/key/
7. References:
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2015-5194
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2015-5195
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2015-5196
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2015-5219
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2015-7691
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2015-7692
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2015-7701
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2015-7702
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2015-7703
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2015-7852
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2015-7974
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2015-7977
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2015-7978
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2015-7979
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2015-8158
https://access.redhat.com/security/updates/classification/#moderate
https://access.redhat.com/documentation/en-US/Red_Hat_Enterprise_Linux/7/html/7.3_Release_Notes/index.html
8. Contact:
The Red Hat security contact is <secalert@redhat.com>. More contact
details at https://access.redhat.com/security/team/contact/
Copyright 2016 Red Hat, Inc.
