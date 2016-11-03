Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in NTP

=====================================================================

Synopsis: Moderate: ntp security and bug fix update

Advisory ID: RHSA-2016:2583-02

Product: Red Hat Enterprise Linux

Advisory URL: https://rhn.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2016-2583.html

Issue date: 2016-11-03

CVE Names: CVE-2015-5194 CVE-2015-5195 CVE-2015-5196

CVE-2015-5219 CVE-2015-7691 CVE-2015-7692

CVE-2015-7701 CVE-2015-7702 CVE-2015-7703

CVE-2015-7852 CVE-2015-7974 CVE-2015-7977

CVE-2015-7978 CVE-2015-7979 CVE-2015-8158

1. Summary:



An update for ntp is now available for Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.



Red Hat Product Security has rated this update as having a security impact

of Moderate. A Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) base score, which

gives a detailed severity rating, is available for each vulnerability from

the CVE link(s) in the References section.



2. Relevant releases/architectures:



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Client (v. 7) - x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Client Optional (v. 7) - noarch, x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux ComputeNode (v. 7) - x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux ComputeNode Optional (v. 7) - noarch, x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server (v. 7) - aarch64, ppc64, ppc64le, s390x, x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server Optional (v. 7) - aarch64, noarch, ppc64,

ppc64le, s390x, x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation (v. 7) - x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation Optional (v. 7) - noarch, x86_64



3. Description:



The Network Time Protocol (NTP) is used to synchronize a computer's time

with another referenced time source. These packages include the ntpd

service which continuously adjusts system time and utilities used to query

and configure the ntpd service.



Security Fix(es):



* It was found that the fix for CVE-2014-9750 was incomplete: three issues

were found in the value length checks in NTP's ntp_crypto.c, where a packet

with particular autokey operations that contained malicious data was not

always being completely validated. A remote attacker could use a specially

crafted NTP packet to crash ntpd. (CVE-2015-7691, CVE-2015-7692,

CVE-2015-7702)



* A memory leak flaw was found in ntpd's CRYPTO_ASSOC. If ntpd was

configured to use autokey authentication, an attacker could send packets to

ntpd that would, after several days of ongoing attack, cause it to run out

of memory. (CVE-2015-7701)



* An off-by-one flaw, leading to a buffer overflow, was found in

cookedprint functionality of ntpq. A specially crafted NTP packet could

potentially cause ntpq to crash. (CVE-2015-7852)



* A NULL pointer dereference flaw was found in the way ntpd processed

'ntpdc reslist' commands that queried restriction lists with a large

amount

of entries. A remote attacker could potentially use this flaw to crash

ntpd. (CVE-2015-7977)



* A stack-based buffer overflow flaw was found in the way ntpd processed

'ntpdc reslist' commands that queried restriction lists with a large

amount

of entries. A remote attacker could use this flaw to crash ntpd.

(CVE-2015-7978)



* It was found that when NTP was configured in broadcast mode, a remote

attacker could broadcast packets with bad authentication to all clients.

The clients, upon receiving the malformed packets, would break the

association with the broadcast server, causing them to become out of sync

over a longer period of time. (CVE-2015-7979)



* It was found that ntpd could crash due to an uninitialized variable when

processing malformed logconfig configuration commands. (CVE-2015-5194)



* It was found that ntpd would exit with a segmentation fault when a

statistics type that was not enabled during compilation (e.g. timingstats)

was referenced by the statistics or filegen configuration command.

(CVE-2015-5195)



* It was found that NTP's :config command could be used to set the pidfile

and driftfile paths without any restrictions. A remote attacker could use

this flaw to overwrite a file on the file system with a file containing the

pid of the ntpd process (immediately) or the current estimated drift of the

system clock (in hourly intervals). (CVE-2015-5196, CVE-2015-7703)



* It was discovered that the sntp utility could become unresponsive due to

being caught in an infinite loop when processing a crafted NTP packet.

(CVE-2015-5219)



* A flaw was found in the way NTP verified trusted keys during symmetric

key authentication. An authenticated client (A) could use this flaw to

modify a packet sent between a server (B) and a client (C) using a key that

is different from the one known to the client (A). (CVE-2015-7974)



* A flaw was found in the way the ntpq client processed certain incoming

packets in a loop in the getresponse() function. A remote attacker could

potentially use this flaw to crash an ntpq client instance. (CVE-2015-8158)



The CVE-2015-5219 and CVE-2015-7703 issues were discovered by Miroslav

Lichvár (Red Hat).



Additional Changes:



For detailed information on changes in this release, see the Red Hat

Enterprise Linux 7.3 Release Notes linked from the References section.



4. Solution:



For details on how to apply this update, which includes the changes

described in this advisory, refer to:



https://access.redhat.com/articles/11258



After installing this update, the ntpd daemon will restart automatically.



5. Bugs fixed (https://bugzilla.redhat.com/):



1242553 - ntpd doesn't reset system leap status when disarming leap timer

1254542 - CVE-2015-5194 ntp: crash with crafted logconfig configuration command

1254544 - CVE-2015-5195 ntp: ntpd crash when processing config commands with

statistics type

1254547 - CVE-2015-7703 ntp: config command can be used to set the pidfile and

drift file paths

1255118 - CVE-2015-5219 ntp: infinite loop in sntp processing crafted packet

1274254 - CVE-2015-7691 CVE-2015-7692 CVE-2015-7702 ntp: incomplete checks in

ntp_crypto.c

1274255 - CVE-2015-7701 ntp: slow memory leak in CRYPTO_ASSOC

1274261 - CVE-2015-7852 ntp: ntpq atoascii memory corruption vulnerability

1297471 - CVE-2015-7974 ntp: missing key check allows impersonation between

authenticated peers (VU#357792)

1300269 - CVE-2015-7977 ntp: restriction list NULL pointer dereference

1300270 - CVE-2015-7978 ntp: stack exhaustion in recursive traversal of

restriction list

1300271 - CVE-2015-7979 ntp: off-path denial of service on authenticated

broadcast mode

1300273 - CVE-2015-8158 ntp: potential infinite loop in ntpq



7. References:



https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2015-5194

https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2015-5195

https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2015-5196

https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2015-5219

https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2015-7691

https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2015-7692

https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2015-7701

https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2015-7702

https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2015-7703

https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2015-7852

https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2015-7974

https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2015-7977

https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2015-7978

https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2015-7979

https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2015-8158

https://access.redhat.com/security/updates/classification/#moderate

https://access.redhat.com/documentation/en-US/Red_Hat_Enterprise_Linux/7/html/7.3_Release_Notes/index.html



