Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in RT-Preempt-Realtime-Patch

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----

Hash: SHA1



Red Hat Security Advisory



Synopsis: Important: kernel-rt security, bug fix, and enhancement

update

Advisory ID: RHSA-2016:2584-02

Product: Red Hat Enterprise Linux

Advisory URL: https://rhn.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2016-2584.html

Issue date: 2016-11-03

CVE Names: CVE-2013-4312 CVE-2015-8374 CVE-2015-8543

CVE-2015-8746 CVE-2015-8812 CVE-2015-8844

CVE-2015-8845 CVE-2015-8956 CVE-2016-2053

CVE-2016-2069 CVE-2016-2117 CVE-2016-2384

CVE-2016-2847 CVE-2016-3070 CVE-2016-3156

CVE-2016-3699 CVE-2016-3841 CVE-2016-4569

CVE-2016-4578 CVE-2016-4581 CVE-2016-4794

CVE-2016-5829 CVE-2016-6136 CVE-2016-6198

CVE-2016-6327 CVE-2016-6480

1. Summary:



An update for kernel-rt is now available for Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.



Red Hat Product Security has rated this update as having a security impact

of Important. A Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) base score,

which gives a detailed severity rating, is available for each vulnerability

from the CVE link(s) in the References section.



2. Relevant releases/architectures:



Red Hat Enterprise Linux for Real Time (v. 7) - noarch, x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux for Real Time for NFV (v. 7) - noarch, x86_64



3. Description:



The kernel-rt packages provide the Real Time Linux Kernel, which enables

fine-tuning for systems with extremely high determinism requirements.



Security Fix(es):



* It was found that the Linux kernel's IPv6 implementation mishandled

socket options. A local attacker could abuse concurrent access to the

socket options to escalate their privileges, or cause a denial of service

(use-after-free and system crash) via a crafted sendmsg system call.

(CVE-2016-3841, Important)



* Several Moderate and Low impact security issues were found in the Linux

kernel. Space precludes documenting each of these issues in this advisory.

Refer to the CVE links in the References section for a description of each

of these vulnerabilities. (CVE-2013-4312, CVE-2015-8374, CVE-2015-8543,

CVE-2015-8812, CVE-2015-8844, CVE-2015-8845, CVE-2016-2053, CVE-2016-2069,

CVE-2016-2847, CVE-2016-3156, CVE-2016-4581, CVE-2016-4794, CVE-2016-5829,

CVE-2016-6136, CVE-2016-6198, CVE-2016-6327, CVE-2016-6480, CVE-2015-8746,

CVE-2015-8956, CVE-2016-2117, CVE-2016-2384, CVE-2016-3070, CVE-2016-3699,

CVE-2016-4569, CVE-2016-4578)



Red Hat would like to thank Philip Pettersson (Samsung) for reporting

CVE-2016-2053; Tetsuo Handa for reporting CVE-2016-2847; the Virtuozzo

kernel team and Solar Designer (Openwall) for reporting CVE-2016-3156;

Justin Yackoski (Cryptonite) for reporting CVE-2016-2117; and Linn Crosetto

(HP) for reporting CVE-2016-3699. The CVE-2015-8812 issue was discovered by

Venkatesh Pottem (Red Hat Engineering); the CVE-2015-8844 and CVE-2015-8845

issues were discovered by Miroslav Vadkerti (Red Hat Engineering); the

CVE-2016-4581 issue was discovered by Eric W. Biederman (Red Hat); the

CVE-2016-6198 issue was discovered by CAI Qian (Red Hat); and the

CVE-2016-3070 issue was discovered by Jan Stancek (Red Hat).



Additional Changes:



For detailed information on changes in this release, see the Red Hat

Enterprise Linux 7.3 Release Notes linked from the References section.



4. Solution:



For details on how to apply this update, which includes the changes

described in this advisory, refer to:



https://access.redhat.com/articles/11258



The system must be rebooted for this update to take effect.



5. Bugs fixed (https://bugzilla.redhat.com/):



1250750 - evaluate realtime performance implications of turning on

CONFIG_CGROUP_SCHED in realtime kernel

1280465 - kernel-rt: update to the RHEL7.2.z batch 2 source tree

1280494 - [kernel-rt] update kernel-rt to match RHEL-7.3 source tree

1286261 - CVE-2015-8374 kernel: Information leak when truncating of

compressed/inlined extents on BTRFS

1290475 - CVE-2015-8543 kernel: IPv6 connect causes DoS via NULL pointer

dereference

1292902 - rt: netpoll: live lock with NAPI polling and busy polling on realtime

kernel

1295802 - CVE-2015-8746 kernel: when NFSv4 migration is executed, kernel oops

occurs at NFS client

1297813 - CVE-2013-4312 kernel: File descriptors passed over unix sockets are

not properly accounted

1300237 - CVE-2016-2053 kernel: Kernel panic and system lockup by triggering

BUG_ON() in public_key_verify_signature()

1301893 - CVE-2016-2069 kernel: race condition in the TLB flush logic

1303532 - CVE-2015-8812 kernel: CXGB3: Logic bug in return code handling

prematurely frees key structures causing Use after free or kernel panic.

1303733 - backport of: "softirq: split timer softirqs out of ksoftirqd"

1304491 - kernel-rt: update to the RHEL7.2.z batch#3 source tree

1308444 - CVE-2016-2384 kernel: double-free in usb-audio triggered by invalid

USB descriptor

1308846 - CVE-2016-3070 kernel: Null pointer dereference in

trace_writeback_dirty_page()

1312298 - CVE-2016-2117 kernel: Kernel memory leakage to ethernet frames due to

buffer overflow in ethernet drivers

1313428 - CVE-2016-2847 kernel: pipe: limit the per-user amount of pages

allocated in pipes

1318172 - CVE-2016-3156 kernel: ipv4: denial of service when destroying a

network interface

1320167 - kernel-rt: update to the RHEL7.2.z batch#4 source tree

1325404 - divide by zero leads to host reboot

1326472 - deadlock in fscache code (merge error)

1326540 - CVE-2015-8845 CVE-2015-8844 kernel: incorrect restoration of machine

specific registers from userspace

1328607 - RFE: Enable can-dev module

1329653 - CVE-2016-3699 kernel: ACPI table override allowed when securelevel is

enabled

1331562 - rt: fix idle_balance iterating over all CPUs if a runnable task shows

up partway through

1332295 - kernel-rt: update to the RHEL7.2.z batch#5 source tree

1332593 - rt: Use IPI to trigger RT task push migration instead of pulling

1333712 - CVE-2016-4581 kernel: Slave being first propagated copy causes oops

in propagate_mnt

1334643 - CVE-2016-4569 kernel: Information leak in Linux sound module in

timer.c

1335215 - CVE-2016-4578 kernel: Information leak in events in timer.c

1335889 - CVE-2016-4794 kernel: Use after free in array_map_alloc

1337643 - softlockups correlating to "qbrXXXXXXX: hw csum failure" and

failed checksumming

1340922 - backport of the latest "printk: Make rt aware" from

PREEMPT-RT

1343656 - kernel-rt: update to the RHEL7.2.z batch#6 source tree

1344077 - turn CONFIG_RCU_NOCB_CPU_ALL=y off

1350509 - CVE-2016-5829 kernel: Heap buffer overflow in hiddev driver

1353533 - CVE-2016-6136 kernel: Race condition vulnerability in execve argv

arguments

1354525 - CVE-2016-6327 kernel: infiniband: Kernel crash by sending ABORT_TASK

command

1355654 - CVE-2016-6198 kernel: vfs: missing detection of hardlinks in

vfs_rename() on overlayfs

1362466 - CVE-2016-6480 kernel: scsi: aacraid: double fetch in ioctl_send_fib()

1364971 - CVE-2016-3841 kernel: use-after-free via crafted IPV6 sendmsg for raw

/ tcp / udp / l2tp sockets.

1366057 - kernel-rt: update to the RHEL7.2.z batch#7 source tree

1383395 - CVE-2015-8956 kernel: NULL dereference in RFCOMM bind callback



6. Package List:



Red Hat Enterprise Linux for Real Time for NFV (v. 7):



Source:

kernel-rt-3.10.0-514.rt56.420.el7.src.rpm



noarch:

kernel-rt-doc-3.10.0-514.rt56.420.el7.noarch.rpm



x86_64:

kernel-rt-3.10.0-514.rt56.420.el7.x86_64.rpm

kernel-rt-debug-3.10.0-514.rt56.420.el7.x86_64.rpm

kernel-rt-debug-debuginfo-3.10.0-514.rt56.420.el7.x86_64.rpm

kernel-rt-debug-devel-3.10.0-514.rt56.420.el7.x86_64.rpm

kernel-rt-debug-kvm-3.10.0-514.rt56.420.el7.x86_64.rpm

kernel-rt-debug-kvm-debuginfo-3.10.0-514.rt56.420.el7.x86_64.rpm

kernel-rt-debuginfo-3.10.0-514.rt56.420.el7.x86_64.rpm

kernel-rt-debuginfo-common-x86_64-3.10.0-514.rt56.420.el7.x86_64.rpm

kernel-rt-devel-3.10.0-514.rt56.420.el7.x86_64.rpm

kernel-rt-kvm-3.10.0-514.rt56.420.el7.x86_64.rpm

kernel-rt-kvm-debuginfo-3.10.0-514.rt56.420.el7.x86_64.rpm

kernel-rt-trace-3.10.0-514.rt56.420.el7.x86_64.rpm

kernel-rt-trace-debuginfo-3.10.0-514.rt56.420.el7.x86_64.rpm

kernel-rt-trace-devel-3.10.0-514.rt56.420.el7.x86_64.rpm

kernel-rt-trace-kvm-3.10.0-514.rt56.420.el7.x86_64.rpm

kernel-rt-trace-kvm-debuginfo-3.10.0-514.rt56.420.el7.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux for Real Time (v. 7):



Source:

kernel-rt-3.10.0-514.rt56.420.el7.src.rpm



noarch:

kernel-rt-doc-3.10.0-514.rt56.420.el7.noarch.rpm



x86_64:

kernel-rt-3.10.0-514.rt56.420.el7.x86_64.rpm

kernel-rt-debug-3.10.0-514.rt56.420.el7.x86_64.rpm

kernel-rt-debug-debuginfo-3.10.0-514.rt56.420.el7.x86_64.rpm

kernel-rt-debug-devel-3.10.0-514.rt56.420.el7.x86_64.rpm

kernel-rt-debuginfo-3.10.0-514.rt56.420.el7.x86_64.rpm

kernel-rt-debuginfo-common-x86_64-3.10.0-514.rt56.420.el7.x86_64.rpm

kernel-rt-devel-3.10.0-514.rt56.420.el7.x86_64.rpm

kernel-rt-trace-3.10.0-514.rt56.420.el7.x86_64.rpm

kernel-rt-trace-debuginfo-3.10.0-514.rt56.420.el7.x86_64.rpm

kernel-rt-trace-devel-3.10.0-514.rt56.420.el7.x86_64.rpm



These packages are GPG signed by Red Hat for security. Our key and

details on how to verify the signature are available from

https://access.redhat.com/security/team/key/



7. References:



https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2013-4312

https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2015-8374

https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2015-8543

https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2015-8746

https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2015-8812

https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2015-8844

https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2015-8845

https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2015-8956

https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-2053

https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-2069

https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-2117

https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-2384

https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-2847

https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-3070

https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-3156

https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-3699

https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-3841

https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-4569

https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-4578

https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-4581

https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-4794

https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5829

https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-6136

https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-6198

https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-6327

https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-6480

https://access.redhat.com/security/updates/classification/#important

https://access.redhat.com/documentation/en-US/Red_Hat_Enterprise_Linux/7/html/7.3_Release_Notes/index.html



8. Contact:



The Red Hat security contact is <secalert@redhat.com>. More contact

details at https://access.redhat.com/security/team/contact/



Copyright 2016 Red Hat, Inc.

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----

Version: GnuPG v1



iD8DBQFYGvvOXlSAg2UNWIIRAmE9AJ9bNiAex3xT5jwkWQPTvrW197UvkgCghNNL

xN0CEoEBOjvaXO/b5zWVpwg=

=dGpY

-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----





