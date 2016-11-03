Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in RT-Preempt-Realtime-Patch

|
Red Hat Security Advisory
Synopsis: Important: kernel-rt security, bug fix, and enhancement
update
Advisory ID: RHSA-2016:2584-02
Product: Red Hat Enterprise Linux
Advisory URL: https://rhn.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2016-2584.html
Issue date: 2016-11-03
CVE Names: CVE-2013-4312 CVE-2015-8374 CVE-2015-8543
CVE-2015-8746 CVE-2015-8812 CVE-2015-8844
CVE-2015-8845 CVE-2015-8956 CVE-2016-2053
CVE-2016-2069 CVE-2016-2117 CVE-2016-2384
CVE-2016-2847 CVE-2016-3070 CVE-2016-3156
CVE-2016-3699 CVE-2016-3841 CVE-2016-4569
CVE-2016-4578 CVE-2016-4581 CVE-2016-4794
CVE-2016-5829 CVE-2016-6136 CVE-2016-6198
CVE-2016-6327 CVE-2016-6480
1. Summary:
An update for kernel-rt is now available for Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.
Red Hat Product Security has rated this update as having a security impact
of Important. A Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) base score,
which gives a detailed severity rating, is available for each vulnerability
from the CVE link(s) in the References section.
2. Relevant releases/architectures:
Red Hat Enterprise Linux for Real Time (v. 7) - noarch, x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux for Real Time for NFV (v. 7) - noarch, x86_64
3. Description:
The kernel-rt packages provide the Real Time Linux Kernel, which enables
fine-tuning for systems with extremely high determinism requirements.
Security Fix(es):
* It was found that the Linux kernel's IPv6 implementation mishandled
socket options. A local attacker could abuse concurrent access to the
socket options to escalate their privileges, or cause a denial of service
(use-after-free and system crash) via a crafted sendmsg system call.
(CVE-2016-3841, Important)
* Several Moderate and Low impact security issues were found in the Linux
kernel. Space precludes documenting each of these issues in this advisory.
Refer to the CVE links in the References section for a description of each
of these vulnerabilities. (CVE-2013-4312, CVE-2015-8374, CVE-2015-8543,
CVE-2015-8812, CVE-2015-8844, CVE-2015-8845, CVE-2016-2053, CVE-2016-2069,
CVE-2016-2847, CVE-2016-3156, CVE-2016-4581, CVE-2016-4794, CVE-2016-5829,
CVE-2016-6136, CVE-2016-6198, CVE-2016-6327, CVE-2016-6480, CVE-2015-8746,
CVE-2015-8956, CVE-2016-2117, CVE-2016-2384, CVE-2016-3070, CVE-2016-3699,
CVE-2016-4569, CVE-2016-4578)
Red Hat would like to thank Philip Pettersson (Samsung) for reporting
CVE-2016-2053; Tetsuo Handa for reporting CVE-2016-2847; the Virtuozzo
kernel team and Solar Designer (Openwall) for reporting CVE-2016-3156;
Justin Yackoski (Cryptonite) for reporting CVE-2016-2117; and Linn Crosetto
(HP) for reporting CVE-2016-3699. The CVE-2015-8812 issue was discovered by
Venkatesh Pottem (Red Hat Engineering); the CVE-2015-8844 and CVE-2015-8845
issues were discovered by Miroslav Vadkerti (Red Hat Engineering); the
CVE-2016-4581 issue was discovered by Eric W. Biederman (Red Hat); the
CVE-2016-6198 issue was discovered by CAI Qian (Red Hat); and the
CVE-2016-3070 issue was discovered by Jan Stancek (Red Hat).
Additional Changes:
For detailed information on changes in this release, see the Red Hat
Enterprise Linux 7.3 Release Notes linked from the References section.
4. Solution:
For details on how to apply this update, which includes the changes
described in this advisory, refer to:
https://access.redhat.com/articles/11258
The system must be rebooted for this update to take effect.
5. Bugs fixed (https://bugzilla.redhat.com/):
1250750 - evaluate realtime performance implications of turning on
CONFIG_CGROUP_SCHED in realtime kernel
1280465 - kernel-rt: update to the RHEL7.2.z batch 2 source tree
1280494 - [kernel-rt] update kernel-rt to match RHEL-7.3 source tree
1286261 - CVE-2015-8374 kernel: Information leak when truncating of
compressed/inlined extents on BTRFS
1290475 - CVE-2015-8543 kernel: IPv6 connect causes DoS via NULL pointer
dereference
1292902 - rt: netpoll: live lock with NAPI polling and busy polling on realtime
kernel
1295802 - CVE-2015-8746 kernel: when NFSv4 migration is executed, kernel oops
occurs at NFS client
1297813 - CVE-2013-4312 kernel: File descriptors passed over unix sockets are
not properly accounted
1300237 - CVE-2016-2053 kernel: Kernel panic and system lockup by triggering
BUG_ON() in public_key_verify_signature()
1301893 - CVE-2016-2069 kernel: race condition in the TLB flush logic
1303532 - CVE-2015-8812 kernel: CXGB3: Logic bug in return code handling
prematurely frees key structures causing Use after free or kernel panic.
1303733 - backport of: "softirq: split timer softirqs out of ksoftirqd"
1304491 - kernel-rt: update to the RHEL7.2.z batch#3 source tree
1308444 - CVE-2016-2384 kernel: double-free in usb-audio triggered by invalid
USB descriptor
1308846 - CVE-2016-3070 kernel: Null pointer dereference in
trace_writeback_dirty_page()
1312298 - CVE-2016-2117 kernel: Kernel memory leakage to ethernet frames due to
buffer overflow in ethernet drivers
1313428 - CVE-2016-2847 kernel: pipe: limit the per-user amount of pages
allocated in pipes
1318172 - CVE-2016-3156 kernel: ipv4: denial of service when destroying a
network interface
1320167 - kernel-rt: update to the RHEL7.2.z batch#4 source tree
1325404 - divide by zero leads to host reboot
1326472 - deadlock in fscache code (merge error)
1326540 - CVE-2015-8845 CVE-2015-8844 kernel: incorrect restoration of machine
specific registers from userspace
1328607 - RFE: Enable can-dev module
1329653 - CVE-2016-3699 kernel: ACPI table override allowed when securelevel is
enabled
1331562 - rt: fix idle_balance iterating over all CPUs if a runnable task shows
up partway through
1332295 - kernel-rt: update to the RHEL7.2.z batch#5 source tree
1332593 - rt: Use IPI to trigger RT task push migration instead of pulling
1333712 - CVE-2016-4581 kernel: Slave being first propagated copy causes oops
in propagate_mnt
1334643 - CVE-2016-4569 kernel: Information leak in Linux sound module in
timer.c
1335215 - CVE-2016-4578 kernel: Information leak in events in timer.c
1335889 - CVE-2016-4794 kernel: Use after free in array_map_alloc
1337643 - softlockups correlating to "qbrXXXXXXX: hw csum failure" and
failed checksumming
1340922 - backport of the latest "printk: Make rt aware" from
PREEMPT-RT
1343656 - kernel-rt: update to the RHEL7.2.z batch#6 source tree
1344077 - turn CONFIG_RCU_NOCB_CPU_ALL=y off
1350509 - CVE-2016-5829 kernel: Heap buffer overflow in hiddev driver
1353533 - CVE-2016-6136 kernel: Race condition vulnerability in execve argv
arguments
1354525 - CVE-2016-6327 kernel: infiniband: Kernel crash by sending ABORT_TASK
command
1355654 - CVE-2016-6198 kernel: vfs: missing detection of hardlinks in
vfs_rename() on overlayfs
1362466 - CVE-2016-6480 kernel: scsi: aacraid: double fetch in ioctl_send_fib()
1364971 - CVE-2016-3841 kernel: use-after-free via crafted IPV6 sendmsg for raw
/ tcp / udp / l2tp sockets.
1366057 - kernel-rt: update to the RHEL7.2.z batch#7 source tree
1383395 - CVE-2015-8956 kernel: NULL dereference in RFCOMM bind callback
6. Package List:
Red Hat Enterprise Linux for Real Time for NFV (v. 7):
Source:
kernel-rt-3.10.0-514.rt56.420.el7.src.rpm
noarch:
kernel-rt-doc-3.10.0-514.rt56.420.el7.noarch.rpm
x86_64:
kernel-rt-3.10.0-514.rt56.420.el7.x86_64.rpm
kernel-rt-debug-3.10.0-514.rt56.420.el7.x86_64.rpm
kernel-rt-debug-debuginfo-3.10.0-514.rt56.420.el7.x86_64.rpm
kernel-rt-debug-devel-3.10.0-514.rt56.420.el7.x86_64.rpm
kernel-rt-debug-kvm-3.10.0-514.rt56.420.el7.x86_64.rpm
kernel-rt-debug-kvm-debuginfo-3.10.0-514.rt56.420.el7.x86_64.rpm
kernel-rt-debuginfo-3.10.0-514.rt56.420.el7.x86_64.rpm
kernel-rt-debuginfo-common-x86_64-3.10.0-514.rt56.420.el7.x86_64.rpm
kernel-rt-devel-3.10.0-514.rt56.420.el7.x86_64.rpm
kernel-rt-kvm-3.10.0-514.rt56.420.el7.x86_64.rpm
kernel-rt-kvm-debuginfo-3.10.0-514.rt56.420.el7.x86_64.rpm
kernel-rt-trace-3.10.0-514.rt56.420.el7.x86_64.rpm
kernel-rt-trace-debuginfo-3.10.0-514.rt56.420.el7.x86_64.rpm
kernel-rt-trace-devel-3.10.0-514.rt56.420.el7.x86_64.rpm
kernel-rt-trace-kvm-3.10.0-514.rt56.420.el7.x86_64.rpm
kernel-rt-trace-kvm-debuginfo-3.10.0-514.rt56.420.el7.x86_64.rpm
Red Hat Enterprise Linux for Real Time (v. 7):
Source:
kernel-rt-3.10.0-514.rt56.420.el7.src.rpm
noarch:
kernel-rt-doc-3.10.0-514.rt56.420.el7.noarch.rpm
x86_64:
kernel-rt-3.10.0-514.rt56.420.el7.x86_64.rpm
kernel-rt-debug-3.10.0-514.rt56.420.el7.x86_64.rpm
kernel-rt-debug-debuginfo-3.10.0-514.rt56.420.el7.x86_64.rpm
kernel-rt-debug-devel-3.10.0-514.rt56.420.el7.x86_64.rpm
kernel-rt-debuginfo-3.10.0-514.rt56.420.el7.x86_64.rpm
kernel-rt-debuginfo-common-x86_64-3.10.0-514.rt56.420.el7.x86_64.rpm
kernel-rt-devel-3.10.0-514.rt56.420.el7.x86_64.rpm
kernel-rt-trace-3.10.0-514.rt56.420.el7.x86_64.rpm
kernel-rt-trace-debuginfo-3.10.0-514.rt56.420.el7.x86_64.rpm
kernel-rt-trace-devel-3.10.0-514.rt56.420.el7.x86_64.rpm
These packages are GPG signed by Red Hat for security. Our key and
details on how to verify the signature are available from
https://access.redhat.com/security/team/key/
7. References:
https://access.redhat.com/security/updates/classification/#important
https://access.redhat.com/documentation/en-US/Red_Hat_Enterprise_Linux/7/html/7.3_Release_Notes/index.html
8. Contact:
The Red Hat security contact is <secalert@redhat.com>. More contact
details at https://access.redhat.com/security/team/contact/
Copyright 2016 Red Hat, Inc.
