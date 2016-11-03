Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in MariaDB

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----

Red Hat Security Advisory



Synopsis: Important: mariadb security and bug fix update

Advisory ID: RHSA-2016:2595-02

Product: Red Hat Enterprise Linux

Advisory URL: https://rhn.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2016-2595.html

Issue date: 2016-11-03

CVE Names: CVE-2016-3492 CVE-2016-5612 CVE-2016-5616

CVE-2016-5624 CVE-2016-5626 CVE-2016-5629

CVE-2016-6662 CVE-2016-6663 CVE-2016-8283

=====================================================================



1. Summary:



An update for mariadb is now available for Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.



Red Hat Product Security has rated this update as having a security impact

of Important. A Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) base score,

which gives a detailed severity rating, is available for each vulnerability

from the CVE link(s) in the References section.



2. Relevant releases/architectures:



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Client (v. 7) - x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Client Optional (v. 7) - x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux ComputeNode (v. 7) - x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux ComputeNode Optional (v. 7) - x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server (v. 7) - aarch64, ppc64, ppc64le, s390x, x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server Optional (v. 7) - aarch64, ppc64, ppc64le,

s390x, x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation (v. 7) - x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation Optional (v. 7) - x86_64



3. Description:



MariaDB is a multi-user, multi-threaded SQL database server that is binary

compatible with MySQL.



The following packages have been upgraded to a newer upstream version:

mariadb (5.5.52). (BZ#1304516, BZ#1377974)



Security Fix(es):



* It was discovered that the MariaDB logging functionality allowed writing

to MariaDB configuration files. An administrative database user, or a

database user with FILE privileges, could possibly use this flaw to run

arbitrary commands with root privileges on the system running the database

server. (CVE-2016-6662)



* A race condition was found in the way MariaDB performed MyISAM engine

table repair. A database user with shell access to the server running

mysqld could use this flaw to change permissions of arbitrary files

writable by the mysql system user. (CVE-2016-6663)



* This update fixes several vulnerabilities in the MariaDB database server.

Information about these flaws can be found on the Oracle Critical Patch

Update Advisory page, listed in the References section. (CVE-2016-3492,

CVE-2016-5612, CVE-2016-5616, CVE-2016-5624, CVE-2016-5626, CVE-2016-5629,

CVE-2016-8283)



Additional Changes:



For detailed information on changes in this release, see the Red Hat

Enterprise Linux 7.3 Release Notes linked from the References section.



4. Solution:



For details on how to apply this update, which includes the changes

described in this advisory, refer to:



https://access.redhat.com/articles/11258



After installing this update, the MariaDB server daemon (mysqld) will be

restarted automatically.



5. Bugs fixed (https://bugzilla.redhat.com/):



1138843 - dialog.so and mysql_clear_password.so should be in mariadb-libs

package

1241623 - /usr/lib/tmpfiles.d/mariadb.conf is overwritten when mariadb package

is updated

1300621 - Duplicate key with auto increment

1335863 - non-daemon ELF binaries are compiled as PIE, but without full RELRO

1375198 - CVE-2016-6662 mysql: general_log can write to configuration files,

leading to privilege escalation

1378936 - CVE-2016-6663 mysql: race condition while setting stats during MyISAM

table repair

1386554 - CVE-2016-3492 mysql: unspecified vulnerability in subcomponent:

Server: Optimizer (CPU October 2016)

1386561 - CVE-2016-5612 mysql: unspecified vulnerability in subcomponent:

Server: DML (CPU October 2016)

1386562 - CVE-2016-5616 mysql: unspecified vulnerability in subcomponent:

Server: MyISAM (CPU October 2016)

1386566 - CVE-2016-5624 mysql: unspecified vulnerability in subcomponent:

Server: DML (CPU October 2016)

1386568 - CVE-2016-5626 mysql: unspecified vulnerability in subcomponent:

Server: GIS (CPU October 2016)

1386572 - CVE-2016-5629 mysql: unspecified vulnerability in subcomponent:

Server: Federated (CPU October 2016)

1386585 - CVE-2016-8283 mysql: unspecified vulnerability in subcomponent:

Server: Types (CPU October 2016)



6. Package List:



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Client (v. 7):



Source:

mariadb-5.5.52-1.el7.src.rpm



x86_64:

mariadb-5.5.52-1.el7.x86_64.rpm

mariadb-debuginfo-5.5.52-1.el7.i686.rpm

mariadb-debuginfo-5.5.52-1.el7.x86_64.rpm

mariadb-libs-5.5.52-1.el7.i686.rpm

mariadb-libs-5.5.52-1.el7.x86_64.rpm

mariadb-server-5.5.52-1.el7.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Client Optional (v. 7):



x86_64:

mariadb-bench-5.5.52-1.el7.x86_64.rpm

mariadb-debuginfo-5.5.52-1.el7.i686.rpm

mariadb-debuginfo-5.5.52-1.el7.x86_64.rpm

mariadb-devel-5.5.52-1.el7.i686.rpm

mariadb-devel-5.5.52-1.el7.x86_64.rpm

mariadb-embedded-5.5.52-1.el7.i686.rpm

mariadb-embedded-5.5.52-1.el7.x86_64.rpm

mariadb-embedded-devel-5.5.52-1.el7.i686.rpm

mariadb-embedded-devel-5.5.52-1.el7.x86_64.rpm

mariadb-test-5.5.52-1.el7.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux ComputeNode (v. 7):



Source:

mariadb-5.5.52-1.el7.src.rpm



x86_64:

mariadb-5.5.52-1.el7.x86_64.rpm

mariadb-debuginfo-5.5.52-1.el7.i686.rpm

mariadb-debuginfo-5.5.52-1.el7.x86_64.rpm

mariadb-libs-5.5.52-1.el7.i686.rpm

mariadb-libs-5.5.52-1.el7.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux ComputeNode Optional (v. 7):



x86_64:

mariadb-bench-5.5.52-1.el7.x86_64.rpm

mariadb-debuginfo-5.5.52-1.el7.i686.rpm

mariadb-debuginfo-5.5.52-1.el7.x86_64.rpm

mariadb-devel-5.5.52-1.el7.i686.rpm

mariadb-devel-5.5.52-1.el7.x86_64.rpm

mariadb-embedded-5.5.52-1.el7.i686.rpm

mariadb-embedded-5.5.52-1.el7.x86_64.rpm

mariadb-embedded-devel-5.5.52-1.el7.i686.rpm

mariadb-embedded-devel-5.5.52-1.el7.x86_64.rpm

mariadb-server-5.5.52-1.el7.x86_64.rpm

mariadb-test-5.5.52-1.el7.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server (v. 7):



Source:

mariadb-5.5.52-1.el7.src.rpm



aarch64:

mariadb-5.5.52-1.el7.aarch64.rpm

mariadb-bench-5.5.52-1.el7.aarch64.rpm

mariadb-debuginfo-5.5.52-1.el7.aarch64.rpm

mariadb-devel-5.5.52-1.el7.aarch64.rpm

mariadb-libs-5.5.52-1.el7.aarch64.rpm

mariadb-server-5.5.52-1.el7.aarch64.rpm

mariadb-test-5.5.52-1.el7.aarch64.rpm



ppc64:

mariadb-5.5.52-1.el7.ppc64.rpm

mariadb-bench-5.5.52-1.el7.ppc64.rpm

mariadb-debuginfo-5.5.52-1.el7.ppc.rpm

mariadb-debuginfo-5.5.52-1.el7.ppc64.rpm

mariadb-devel-5.5.52-1.el7.ppc.rpm

mariadb-devel-5.5.52-1.el7.ppc64.rpm

mariadb-libs-5.5.52-1.el7.ppc.rpm

mariadb-libs-5.5.52-1.el7.ppc64.rpm

mariadb-server-5.5.52-1.el7.ppc64.rpm

mariadb-test-5.5.52-1.el7.ppc64.rpm



ppc64le:

mariadb-5.5.52-1.el7.ppc64le.rpm

mariadb-bench-5.5.52-1.el7.ppc64le.rpm

mariadb-debuginfo-5.5.52-1.el7.ppc64le.rpm

mariadb-devel-5.5.52-1.el7.ppc64le.rpm

mariadb-libs-5.5.52-1.el7.ppc64le.rpm

mariadb-server-5.5.52-1.el7.ppc64le.rpm

mariadb-test-5.5.52-1.el7.ppc64le.rpm



s390x:

mariadb-5.5.52-1.el7.s390x.rpm

mariadb-bench-5.5.52-1.el7.s390x.rpm

mariadb-debuginfo-5.5.52-1.el7.s390.rpm

mariadb-debuginfo-5.5.52-1.el7.s390x.rpm

mariadb-devel-5.5.52-1.el7.s390.rpm

mariadb-devel-5.5.52-1.el7.s390x.rpm

mariadb-libs-5.5.52-1.el7.s390.rpm

mariadb-libs-5.5.52-1.el7.s390x.rpm

mariadb-server-5.5.52-1.el7.s390x.rpm

mariadb-test-5.5.52-1.el7.s390x.rpm



x86_64:

mariadb-5.5.52-1.el7.x86_64.rpm

mariadb-bench-5.5.52-1.el7.x86_64.rpm

mariadb-debuginfo-5.5.52-1.el7.i686.rpm

mariadb-debuginfo-5.5.52-1.el7.x86_64.rpm

mariadb-devel-5.5.52-1.el7.i686.rpm

mariadb-devel-5.5.52-1.el7.x86_64.rpm

mariadb-libs-5.5.52-1.el7.i686.rpm

mariadb-libs-5.5.52-1.el7.x86_64.rpm

mariadb-server-5.5.52-1.el7.x86_64.rpm

mariadb-test-5.5.52-1.el7.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server Optional (v. 7):



aarch64:

mariadb-debuginfo-5.5.52-1.el7.aarch64.rpm

mariadb-embedded-5.5.52-1.el7.aarch64.rpm

mariadb-embedded-devel-5.5.52-1.el7.aarch64.rpm



ppc64:

mariadb-debuginfo-5.5.52-1.el7.ppc.rpm

mariadb-debuginfo-5.5.52-1.el7.ppc64.rpm

mariadb-embedded-5.5.52-1.el7.ppc.rpm

mariadb-embedded-5.5.52-1.el7.ppc64.rpm

mariadb-embedded-devel-5.5.52-1.el7.ppc.rpm

mariadb-embedded-devel-5.5.52-1.el7.ppc64.rpm



ppc64le:

mariadb-debuginfo-5.5.52-1.el7.ppc64le.rpm

mariadb-embedded-5.5.52-1.el7.ppc64le.rpm

mariadb-embedded-devel-5.5.52-1.el7.ppc64le.rpm



s390x:

mariadb-debuginfo-5.5.52-1.el7.s390.rpm

mariadb-debuginfo-5.5.52-1.el7.s390x.rpm

mariadb-embedded-5.5.52-1.el7.s390.rpm

mariadb-embedded-5.5.52-1.el7.s390x.rpm

mariadb-embedded-devel-5.5.52-1.el7.s390.rpm

mariadb-embedded-devel-5.5.52-1.el7.s390x.rpm



x86_64:

mariadb-debuginfo-5.5.52-1.el7.i686.rpm

mariadb-debuginfo-5.5.52-1.el7.x86_64.rpm

mariadb-embedded-5.5.52-1.el7.i686.rpm

mariadb-embedded-5.5.52-1.el7.x86_64.rpm

mariadb-embedded-devel-5.5.52-1.el7.i686.rpm

mariadb-embedded-devel-5.5.52-1.el7.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation (v. 7):



Source:

mariadb-5.5.52-1.el7.src.rpm



x86_64:

mariadb-5.5.52-1.el7.x86_64.rpm

mariadb-bench-5.5.52-1.el7.x86_64.rpm

mariadb-debuginfo-5.5.52-1.el7.i686.rpm

mariadb-debuginfo-5.5.52-1.el7.x86_64.rpm

mariadb-devel-5.5.52-1.el7.i686.rpm

mariadb-devel-5.5.52-1.el7.x86_64.rpm

mariadb-libs-5.5.52-1.el7.i686.rpm

mariadb-libs-5.5.52-1.el7.x86_64.rpm

mariadb-server-5.5.52-1.el7.x86_64.rpm

mariadb-test-5.5.52-1.el7.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation Optional (v. 7):



x86_64:

mariadb-debuginfo-5.5.52-1.el7.i686.rpm

mariadb-debuginfo-5.5.52-1.el7.x86_64.rpm

mariadb-embedded-5.5.52-1.el7.i686.rpm

mariadb-embedded-5.5.52-1.el7.x86_64.rpm

mariadb-embedded-devel-5.5.52-1.el7.i686.rpm

mariadb-embedded-devel-5.5.52-1.el7.x86_64.rpm



These packages are GPG signed by Red Hat for security. Our key and

details on how to verify the signature are available from

https://access.redhat.com/security/team/key/



7. References:



https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-3492

https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5612

https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5616

https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5624

https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5626

https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5629

https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-6662

https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-6663

https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-8283

https://access.redhat.com/security/updates/classification/#important

https://access.redhat.com/documentation/en-US/Red_Hat_Enterprise_Linux/7/html/7.3_Release_Notes/index.html

cpuoct2016-2881722.html#AppendixMSQL

https://mariadb.com/kb/en/mariadb/mariadb-5551-release-notes/

https://mariadb.com/kb/en/mariadb/mariadb-5552-release-notes/



8. Contact:



The Red Hat security contact is <secalert@redhat.com>. More contact

details at https://access.redhat.com/security/team/contact/



Copyright 2016 Red Hat, Inc.

