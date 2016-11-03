Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in curl

|
This is an OpenPGP/MIME signed message (RFC 4880 and 3156)
--===============7786266549988129977==
Content-Type: multipart/signed; micalg=pgp-sha512;
protocol="application/pgp-signature";
boundary="pwe6KBt7DhiTnWbVOXQkVkSu5XCPb1gH2"
This is an OpenPGP/MIME signed message (RFC 4880 and 3156)
--pwe6KBt7DhiTnWbVOXQkVkSu5XCPb1gH2
Content-Type: multipart/mixed;
boundary="dk3VVaFW52AUQB392u99l1tLgH18Xc0j0"
From: Marc Deslauriers <marc.deslauriers@canonical.com>
Reply-To: Ubuntu Security <security@ubuntu.com>
To: ubuntu-security-announce@lists.ubuntu.com
Message-ID: <707837a2-e976-bd38-dc22-4f6339e08e22@canonical.com>
Subject: [USN-3123-1] curl vulnerabilities
--dk3VVaFW52AUQB392u99l1tLgH18Xc0j0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=utf-
Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable
==========================================================================
Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3123-1
November 03, 2016
curl vulnerabilities
==========================================================================
A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:
- Ubuntu 16.10
- Ubuntu 16.04 LTS
- Ubuntu 14.04 LTS
- Ubuntu 12.04 LTS
Summary:
Several security issues were fixed in curl.
Software Description:
- curl: HTTP, HTTPS, and FTP client and client libraries
Details:
It was discovered that curl incorrectly reused client certificates when
built with NSS. A remote attacker could possibly use this issue to hijack
the authentication of a TLS connection. (CVE-2016-7141)
Nguyen Vu Hoang discovered that curl incorrectly handled escaping certain
strings. A remote attacker could possibly use this issue to cause curl to
crash, resulting in a denial of service, or possibly execute arbitrary
code. (CVE-2016-7167)
It was discovered that curl incorrectly handled storing cookies. A remote
attacker could possibly use this issue to inject cookies for arbitrary
domains in the cookie jar. (CVE-2016-8615)
It was discovered that curl incorrect handled case when comparing user
names and passwords. A remote attacker with knowledge of a case-insensitive
version of the correct password could possibly use this issue to cause
a connection to be reused. (CVE-2016-8616)
It was discovered that curl incorrect handled memory when encoding to
base64. A remote attacker could possibly use this issue to cause curl to
crash, resulting in a denial of service, or possibly execute arbitrary
code. (CVE-2016-8617)
It was discovered that curl incorrect handled memory when preparing
formatted output. A remote attacker could possibly use this issue to cause
curl to crash, resulting in a denial of service, or possibly execute
arbitrary code. (CVE-2016-8618)
It was discovered that curl incorrect handled memory when performing
Kerberos authentication. A remote attacker could possibly use this issue to
cause curl to crash, resulting in a denial of service, or possibly execute
arbitrary code. (CVE-2016-8619)
Luáºt Nguyá»
n discovered that curl incorrectly handled parsing globs. A
remote attacker could possibly use this issue to cause curl to crash,
resulting in a denial of service, or possibly execute arbitrary code. This
issue only affected Ubuntu 14.04 LTS, Ubuntu 16.04 LTS and Ubuntu 16.10.
(CVE-2016-8620)
Luáºt Nguyá»
n discovered that curl incorrectly handled converting dates. A
remote attacker could possibly use this issue to cause curl to crash,
resulting in a denial of service. (CVE-2016-8621)
It was discovered that curl incorrectly handled URL percent-encoding
decoding. A remote attacker could possibly use this issue to cause curl to
crash, resulting in a denial of service, or possibly execute arbitrary
code. (CVE-2016-8622)
It was discovered that curl incorrectly handled shared cookies. A remote
server could possibly obtain incorrect cookies or other sensitive
information. (CVE-2016-8623)
Fernando MuÃ±oz discovered that curl incorrect parsed certain URLs. A remote
attacker could possibly use this issue to trick curl into connecting to a
different host. (CVE-2016-8624)
Update instructions:
The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following
package versions:
Ubuntu 16.10:
libcurl3 7.50.1-1ubuntu1.1
libcurl3-gnutls 7.50.1-1ubuntu1.1
libcurl3-nss 7.50.1-1ubuntu1.1
Ubuntu 16.04 LTS:
libcurl3 7.47.0-1ubuntu2.2
libcurl3-gnutls 7.47.0-1ubuntu2.2
libcurl3-nss 7.47.0-1ubuntu2.2
Ubuntu 14.04 LTS:
libcurl3 7.35.0-1ubuntu2.10
libcurl3-gnutls 7.35.0-1ubuntu2.10
libcurl3-nss 7.35.0-1ubuntu2.10
Ubuntu 12.04 LTS:
libcurl3 7.22.0-3ubuntu4.17
libcurl3-gnutls 7.22.0-3ubuntu4.17
libcurl3-nss 7.22.0-3ubuntu4.17
In general, a standard system update will make all the necessary changes.
References:
http://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3123-1
CVE-2016-7141, CVE-2016-7167, CVE-2016-8615, CVE-2016-8616,
CVE-2016-8617, CVE-2016-8618, CVE-2016-8619, CVE-2016-8620,
CVE-2016-8621, CVE-2016-8622, CVE-2016-8623, CVE-2016-8624
Package Information:
https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/curl/7.50.1-1ubuntu1.1
https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/curl/7.47.0-1ubuntu2.2
https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/curl/7.35.0-1ubuntu2.10
https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/curl/7.22.0-3ubuntu4.17
--dk3VVaFW52AUQB392u99l1tLgH18Xc0j0--
--pwe6KBt7DhiTnWbVOXQkVkSu5XCPb1gH2
Content-Type: application/pgp-signature; name="signature.asc"
Content-Description: OpenPGP digital signature
Content-Disposition: attachment; filename="signature.asc"
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----
Version: GnuPG v2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=9EDp
-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----
--pwe6KBt7DhiTnWbVOXQkVkSu5XCPb1gH2--
--===============7786266549988129977==
Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit
Content-Disposition: inline
--
ubuntu-security-announce mailing list
ubuntu-security-announce@lists.ubuntu.com
Modify settings or unsubscribe at: https://lists.ubuntu.com/mailman/listinfo/ubuntu-security-announce
--===============7786266549988129977==--