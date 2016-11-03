Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in curl

This is an OpenPGP/MIME signed message (RFC 4880 and 3156)

==========================================================================

Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3123-1

November 03, 2016



curl vulnerabilities

==========================================================================



A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:



- Ubuntu 16.10

- Ubuntu 16.04 LTS

- Ubuntu 14.04 LTS

- Ubuntu 12.04 LTS



Summary:



Several security issues were fixed in curl.



Software Description:

- curl: HTTP, HTTPS, and FTP client and client libraries



Details:



It was discovered that curl incorrectly reused client certificates when

built with NSS. A remote attacker could possibly use this issue to hijack

the authentication of a TLS connection. (CVE-2016-7141)



Nguyen Vu Hoang discovered that curl incorrectly handled escaping certain

strings. A remote attacker could possibly use this issue to cause curl to

crash, resulting in a denial of service, or possibly execute arbitrary

code. (CVE-2016-7167)



It was discovered that curl incorrectly handled storing cookies. A remote

attacker could possibly use this issue to inject cookies for arbitrary

domains in the cookie jar. (CVE-2016-8615)



It was discovered that curl incorrect handled case when comparing user

names and passwords. A remote attacker with knowledge of a case-insensitive

version of the correct password could possibly use this issue to cause

a connection to be reused. (CVE-2016-8616)



It was discovered that curl incorrect handled memory when encoding to

base64. A remote attacker could possibly use this issue to cause curl to

crash, resulting in a denial of service, or possibly execute arbitrary

code. (CVE-2016-8617)



It was discovered that curl incorrect handled memory when preparing

formatted output. A remote attacker could possibly use this issue to cause

curl to crash, resulting in a denial of service, or possibly execute

arbitrary code. (CVE-2016-8618)



It was discovered that curl incorrect handled memory when performing

Kerberos authentication. A remote attacker could possibly use this issue to

cause curl to crash, resulting in a denial of service, or possibly execute

arbitrary code. (CVE-2016-8619)



Luáº­t Nguyá» n discovered that curl incorrectly handled parsing globs. A

remote attacker could possibly use this issue to cause curl to crash,

resulting in a denial of service, or possibly execute arbitrary code. This

issue only affected Ubuntu 14.04 LTS, Ubuntu 16.04 LTS and Ubuntu 16.10.

(CVE-2016-8620)



Luáº­t Nguyá» n discovered that curl incorrectly handled converting dates. A

remote attacker could possibly use this issue to cause curl to crash,

resulting in a denial of service. (CVE-2016-8621)



It was discovered that curl incorrectly handled URL percent-encoding

decoding. A remote attacker could possibly use this issue to cause curl to

crash, resulting in a denial of service, or possibly execute arbitrary

code. (CVE-2016-8622)



It was discovered that curl incorrectly handled shared cookies. A remote

server could possibly obtain incorrect cookies or other sensitive

information. (CVE-2016-8623)



Fernando MuÃ±oz discovered that curl incorrect parsed certain URLs. A remote

attacker could possibly use this issue to trick curl into connecting to a

different host. (CVE-2016-8624)



Update instructions:



The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following

package versions:



Ubuntu 16.10:

libcurl3 7.50.1-1ubuntu1.1

libcurl3-gnutls 7.50.1-1ubuntu1.1

libcurl3-nss 7.50.1-1ubuntu1.1



Ubuntu 16.04 LTS:

libcurl3 7.47.0-1ubuntu2.2

libcurl3-gnutls 7.47.0-1ubuntu2.2

libcurl3-nss 7.47.0-1ubuntu2.2



Ubuntu 14.04 LTS:

libcurl3 7.35.0-1ubuntu2.10

libcurl3-gnutls 7.35.0-1ubuntu2.10

libcurl3-nss 7.35.0-1ubuntu2.10



Ubuntu 12.04 LTS:

libcurl3 7.22.0-3ubuntu4.17

libcurl3-gnutls 7.22.0-3ubuntu4.17

libcurl3-nss 7.22.0-3ubuntu4.17



In general, a standard system update will make all the necessary changes.



References:

http://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3123-1

CVE-2016-7141, CVE-2016-7167, CVE-2016-8615, CVE-2016-8616,

CVE-2016-8617, CVE-2016-8618, CVE-2016-8619, CVE-2016-8620,

CVE-2016-8621, CVE-2016-8622, CVE-2016-8623, CVE-2016-8624



Package Information:

https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/curl/7.50.1-1ubuntu1.1

https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/curl/7.47.0-1ubuntu2.2

https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/curl/7.35.0-1ubuntu2.10

https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/curl/7.22.0-3ubuntu4.17







