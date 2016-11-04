|
drucken bookmarks versenden konfigurieren admin pdf
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Xen
|Name:
|Mehrere Probleme in Xen
|ID:
|SUSE-SU-2016:2725-1
|Distribution:
|SUSE
|Plattformen:
|SUSE Manager 2.1, SUSE OpenStack Cloud 5, SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP3-LTSS, SUSE Manager Proxy 2.1, SUSE Linux Enterprise Point of Sale 11-SP3
|Datum:
|Fr, 4. November 2016, 19:30
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-4454
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-5338
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-5403
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-4480
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-4453
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-6258
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2014-3615
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-3159
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-3710
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-3158
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2014-3672
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-4001
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-4439
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-3712
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-5238
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-7094
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-4441
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-7092
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-4002
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-3960
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-6351
|
Originalnachricht
|
SUSE Security Update: Security update for xen
______________________________________________________________________________
Announcement ID: SUSE-SU-2016:2725-1
Rating: important
References: #954872 #961600 #963161 #973188 #973631 #974038
#975130 #975138 #976470 #978164 #978295 #978413
#980716 #980724 #981264 #982224 #982225 #982960
#983984 #985503 #988675 #990843 #990923 #995785
#995792
Cross-References: CVE-2014-3615 CVE-2014-3672 CVE-2016-3158
CVE-2016-3159 CVE-2016-3710 CVE-2016-3712
CVE-2016-3960 CVE-2016-4001 CVE-2016-4002
CVE-2016-4439 CVE-2016-4441 CVE-2016-4453
CVE-2016-4454 CVE-2016-4480 CVE-2016-5238
CVE-2016-5338 CVE-2016-5403 CVE-2016-6258
CVE-2016-6351 CVE-2016-7092 CVE-2016-7094
Affected Products:
SUSE OpenStack Cloud 5
SUSE Manager Proxy 2.1
SUSE Manager 2.1
SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP3-LTSS
SUSE Linux Enterprise Point of Sale 11-SP3
______________________________________________________________________________
An update that solves 21 vulnerabilities and has four fixes
is now available.
Description:
This update for xen fixes several issues.
These security issues were fixed:
- CVE-2016-7094: Buffer overflow in Xen allowed local x86 HVM guest OS
administrators on guests running with shadow paging to cause a denial of
service via a pagetable update (bsc#995792)
- CVE-2016-7092: The get_page_from_l3e function in arch/x86/mm.c in Xen
allowed local 32-bit PV guest OS administrators to gain host OS
privileges via vectors related to L3 recursive pagetables (bsc#995785)
- CVE-2016-5403: Unbounded memory allocation allowed a guest administrator
to cause a denial of service of the host (bsc#990923)
- CVE-2016-6351: The esp_do_dma function in hw/scsi/esp.c, when built with
ESP/NCR53C9x controller emulation support, allowed local guest OS
administrators to cause a denial of service (out-of-bounds write and
QEMU process crash) or execute arbitrary code on the host via vectors
involving DMA read into ESP command buffer (bsc#990843)
- CVE-2016-6258: The PV pagetable code in arch/x86/mm.c in Xen allowed
local 32-bit PV guest OS administrators to gain host OS privileges by
leveraging fast-paths for updating pagetable entries (bsc#988675)
- CVE-2016-5338: The (1) esp_reg_read and (2) esp_reg_write functions
allowed local guest OS administrators to cause a denial of service (QEMU
process crash) or execute arbitrary code on the host via vectors related
to the information transfer buffer (bsc#983984)
- CVE-2016-5238: The get_cmd function in hw/scsi/esp.c might have allowed
local guest OS administrators to cause a denial of service
(out-of-bounds write and QEMU process crash) via vectors related to
reading from the information transfer buffer in non-DMA mode (bsc#982960)
- CVE-2016-4453: The vmsvga_fifo_run function allowed local guest OS
administrators to cause a denial of service (infinite loop and QEMU
process crash) via a VGA command (bsc#982225)
- CVE-2016-4454: The vmsvga_fifo_read_raw function allowed local guest OS
administrators to obtain sensitive host memory information or cause a
denial of service (QEMU process crash) by changing FIFO registers and
issuing a VGA command, which triggered an out-of-bounds read (bsc#982224)
- CVE-2014-3672: The qemu implementation in libvirt Xen allowed local
guest OS users to cause a denial of service (host disk consumption) by
writing to stdout or stderr (bsc#981264)
- CVE-2016-4441: The get_cmd function in the 53C9X Fast SCSI Controller
(FSC) support did not properly check DMA length, which allowed local
guest OS administrators to cause a denial of service (out-of-bounds
write and QEMU process crash) via unspecified vectors, involving an SCSI
command (bsc#980724)
- CVE-2016-4439: The esp_reg_write function in the 53C9X Fast SCSI
Controller (FSC) support did not properly check command buffer length,
which allowed local guest OS administrators to cause a denial of service
(out-of-bounds write and QEMU process crash) or potentially execute
arbitrary code on the host via unspecified vectors (bsc#980716)
- CVE-2016-3710: The VGA module improperly performed bounds checking on
banked access to video memory, which allowed local guest OS
administrators to execute arbitrary code on the host by changing access
modes after setting the bank register, aka the "Dark Portal" issue
(bsc#978164)
- CVE-2016-4480: The guest_walk_tables function in
arch/x86/mm/guest_walk.c in Xen did not properly handle the Page Size
(PS) page table entry bit at the L4 and L3 page table levels, which
might have allowed local guest OS users to gain privileges via a crafted
mapping of memory (bsc#978295)
- CVE-2016-3960: Integer overflow in the x86 shadow pagetable code allowed
local guest OS users to cause a denial of service (host crash) or
possibly gain privileges by shadowing a superpage mapping (bsc#974038)
- CVE-2016-3158: The xrstor function did not properly handle writes to the
hardware FSW.ES bit when running on AMD64 processors, which allowed
local guest OS users to obtain sensitive register content information
from another guest by leveraging pending exception and mask bits
(bsc#973188)
- CVE-2016-4001: Buffer overflow in the stellaris_enet_receive function,
when the Stellaris ethernet controller is configured to accept large
packets, allowed remote attackers to cause a denial of service (QEMU
crash) via a large packet (bsc#975130)
- CVE-2016-4002: Buffer overflow in the mipsnet_receive function, when the
guest NIC is configured to accept large packets, allowed remote
attackers to cause a denial of service (memory corruption and QEMU
crash) or possibly execute arbitrary code via a packet larger than 1514
bytes (bsc#975138)
These non-security issues were fixed:
- bsc#985503: vif-route broken
- bsc#978413: PV guest upgrade from sles11sp4 to sles12sp2 alpha3 failed
on sles11sp4 xen host.
- bsc#954872: Script block-dmmd not working as expected - libxl: error:
libxl_dm.c (another modification)
- bsc#961600: Poor performance when Xen HVM domU configured with max
memory > current memory
- bsc#963161: Windows VM getting stuck during load while a VF is assigned
to it after upgrading to latest maintenance updates
- bsc#976470: Xend fails to start
- bsc#973631: AWS EC2 kdump issue
Patch Instructions:
To install this SUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.
Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:
- SUSE OpenStack Cloud 5:
zypper in -t patch sleclo50sp3-xen-12836=1
- SUSE Manager Proxy 2.1:
zypper in -t patch slemap21-xen-12836=1
- SUSE Manager 2.1:
zypper in -t patch sleman21-xen-12836=1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP3-LTSS:
zypper in -t patch slessp3-xen-12836=1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Point of Sale 11-SP3:
zypper in -t patch sleposp3-xen-12836=1
To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".
Package List:
- SUSE OpenStack Cloud 5 (x86_64):
xen-4.2.5_21-27.1
xen-doc-html-4.2.5_21-27.1
xen-doc-pdf-4.2.5_21-27.1
xen-kmp-default-4.2.5_21_3.0.101_0.47.86-27.1
xen-libs-32bit-4.2.5_21-27.1
xen-libs-4.2.5_21-27.1
xen-tools-4.2.5_21-27.1
xen-tools-domU-4.2.5_21-27.1
- SUSE Manager Proxy 2.1 (x86_64):
xen-4.2.5_21-27.1
xen-doc-html-4.2.5_21-27.1
xen-doc-pdf-4.2.5_21-27.1
xen-kmp-default-4.2.5_21_3.0.101_0.47.86-27.1
xen-libs-32bit-4.2.5_21-27.1
xen-libs-4.2.5_21-27.1
xen-tools-4.2.5_21-27.1
xen-tools-domU-4.2.5_21-27.1
- SUSE Manager 2.1 (x86_64):
xen-4.2.5_21-27.1
xen-doc-html-4.2.5_21-27.1
xen-doc-pdf-4.2.5_21-27.1
xen-kmp-default-4.2.5_21_3.0.101_0.47.86-27.1
xen-libs-32bit-4.2.5_21-27.1
xen-libs-4.2.5_21-27.1
xen-tools-4.2.5_21-27.1
xen-tools-domU-4.2.5_21-27.1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP3-LTSS (i586 x86_64):
xen-kmp-default-4.2.5_21_3.0.101_0.47.86-27.1
xen-libs-4.2.5_21-27.1
xen-tools-domU-4.2.5_21-27.1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP3-LTSS (x86_64):
xen-4.2.5_21-27.1
xen-doc-html-4.2.5_21-27.1
xen-doc-pdf-4.2.5_21-27.1
xen-libs-32bit-4.2.5_21-27.1
xen-tools-4.2.5_21-27.1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP3-LTSS (i586):
xen-kmp-pae-4.2.5_21_3.0.101_0.47.86-27.1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Point of Sale 11-SP3 (i586):
xen-kmp-default-4.2.5_21_3.0.101_0.47.86-27.1
xen-kmp-pae-4.2.5_21_3.0.101_0.47.86-27.1
xen-libs-4.2.5_21-27.1
xen-tools-domU-4.2.5_21-27.1
References:
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2014-3615.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2014-3672.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-3158.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-3159.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-3710.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-3712.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-3960.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-4001.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-4002.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-4439.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-4441.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-4453.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-4454.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-4480.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5238.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5338.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5403.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-6258.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-6351.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-7092.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-7094.html
https://bugzilla.suse.com/954872
https://bugzilla.suse.com/961600
https://bugzilla.suse.com/963161
https://bugzilla.suse.com/973188
https://bugzilla.suse.com/973631
https://bugzilla.suse.com/974038
https://bugzilla.suse.com/975130
https://bugzilla.suse.com/975138
https://bugzilla.suse.com/976470
https://bugzilla.suse.com/978164
https://bugzilla.suse.com/978295
https://bugzilla.suse.com/978413
https://bugzilla.suse.com/980716
https://bugzilla.suse.com/980724
https://bugzilla.suse.com/981264
https://bugzilla.suse.com/982224
https://bugzilla.suse.com/982225
https://bugzilla.suse.com/982960
https://bugzilla.suse.com/983984
https://bugzilla.suse.com/985503
https://bugzilla.suse.com/988675
https://bugzilla.suse.com/990843
https://bugzilla.suse.com/990923
https://bugzilla.suse.com/995785
https://bugzilla.suse.com/995792
--
To unsubscribe, e-mail: opensuse-security-announce+unsubscribe@opensuse.org
For additional commands, e-mail: opensuse-security-announce+help@opensuse.org
|
|