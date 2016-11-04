Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Xen

SUSE Security Update: Security update for xen

Announcement ID: SUSE-SU-2016:2725-1

Rating: important

References: #954872 #961600 #963161 #973188 #973631 #974038

#975130 #975138 #976470 #978164 #978295 #978413

#980716 #980724 #981264 #982224 #982225 #982960

#983984 #985503 #988675 #990843 #990923 #995785

#995792

Cross-References: CVE-2014-3615 CVE-2014-3672 CVE-2016-3158

CVE-2016-3159 CVE-2016-3710 CVE-2016-3712

CVE-2016-3960 CVE-2016-4001 CVE-2016-4002

CVE-2016-4439 CVE-2016-4441 CVE-2016-4453

CVE-2016-4454 CVE-2016-4480 CVE-2016-5238

CVE-2016-5338 CVE-2016-5403 CVE-2016-6258

CVE-2016-6351 CVE-2016-7092 CVE-2016-7094



Affected Products:

SUSE OpenStack Cloud 5

SUSE Manager Proxy 2.1

SUSE Manager 2.1

SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP3-LTSS

SUSE Linux Enterprise Point of Sale 11-SP3

An update that solves 21 vulnerabilities and has four fixes

is now available.



Description:



This update for xen fixes several issues.



These security issues were fixed:

- CVE-2016-7094: Buffer overflow in Xen allowed local x86 HVM guest OS

administrators on guests running with shadow paging to cause a denial of

service via a pagetable update (bsc#995792)

- CVE-2016-7092: The get_page_from_l3e function in arch/x86/mm.c in Xen

allowed local 32-bit PV guest OS administrators to gain host OS

privileges via vectors related to L3 recursive pagetables (bsc#995785)

- CVE-2016-5403: Unbounded memory allocation allowed a guest administrator

to cause a denial of service of the host (bsc#990923)

- CVE-2016-6351: The esp_do_dma function in hw/scsi/esp.c, when built with

ESP/NCR53C9x controller emulation support, allowed local guest OS

administrators to cause a denial of service (out-of-bounds write and

QEMU process crash) or execute arbitrary code on the host via vectors

involving DMA read into ESP command buffer (bsc#990843)

- CVE-2016-6258: The PV pagetable code in arch/x86/mm.c in Xen allowed

local 32-bit PV guest OS administrators to gain host OS privileges by

leveraging fast-paths for updating pagetable entries (bsc#988675)

- CVE-2016-5338: The (1) esp_reg_read and (2) esp_reg_write functions

allowed local guest OS administrators to cause a denial of service (QEMU

process crash) or execute arbitrary code on the host via vectors related

to the information transfer buffer (bsc#983984)

- CVE-2016-5238: The get_cmd function in hw/scsi/esp.c might have allowed

local guest OS administrators to cause a denial of service

(out-of-bounds write and QEMU process crash) via vectors related to

reading from the information transfer buffer in non-DMA mode (bsc#982960)

- CVE-2016-4453: The vmsvga_fifo_run function allowed local guest OS

administrators to cause a denial of service (infinite loop and QEMU

process crash) via a VGA command (bsc#982225)

- CVE-2016-4454: The vmsvga_fifo_read_raw function allowed local guest OS

administrators to obtain sensitive host memory information or cause a

denial of service (QEMU process crash) by changing FIFO registers and

issuing a VGA command, which triggered an out-of-bounds read (bsc#982224)

- CVE-2014-3672: The qemu implementation in libvirt Xen allowed local

guest OS users to cause a denial of service (host disk consumption) by

writing to stdout or stderr (bsc#981264)

- CVE-2016-4441: The get_cmd function in the 53C9X Fast SCSI Controller

(FSC) support did not properly check DMA length, which allowed local

guest OS administrators to cause a denial of service (out-of-bounds

write and QEMU process crash) via unspecified vectors, involving an SCSI

command (bsc#980724)

- CVE-2016-4439: The esp_reg_write function in the 53C9X Fast SCSI

Controller (FSC) support did not properly check command buffer length,

which allowed local guest OS administrators to cause a denial of service

(out-of-bounds write and QEMU process crash) or potentially execute

arbitrary code on the host via unspecified vectors (bsc#980716)

- CVE-2016-3710: The VGA module improperly performed bounds checking on

banked access to video memory, which allowed local guest OS

administrators to execute arbitrary code on the host by changing access

modes after setting the bank register, aka the "Dark Portal" issue

(bsc#978164)

- CVE-2016-4480: The guest_walk_tables function in

arch/x86/mm/guest_walk.c in Xen did not properly handle the Page Size

(PS) page table entry bit at the L4 and L3 page table levels, which

might have allowed local guest OS users to gain privileges via a crafted

mapping of memory (bsc#978295)

- CVE-2016-3960: Integer overflow in the x86 shadow pagetable code allowed

local guest OS users to cause a denial of service (host crash) or

possibly gain privileges by shadowing a superpage mapping (bsc#974038)

- CVE-2016-3158: The xrstor function did not properly handle writes to the

hardware FSW.ES bit when running on AMD64 processors, which allowed

local guest OS users to obtain sensitive register content information

from another guest by leveraging pending exception and mask bits

(bsc#973188)

- CVE-2016-4001: Buffer overflow in the stellaris_enet_receive function,

when the Stellaris ethernet controller is configured to accept large

packets, allowed remote attackers to cause a denial of service (QEMU

crash) via a large packet (bsc#975130)

- CVE-2016-4002: Buffer overflow in the mipsnet_receive function, when the

guest NIC is configured to accept large packets, allowed remote

attackers to cause a denial of service (memory corruption and QEMU

crash) or possibly execute arbitrary code via a packet larger than 1514

bytes (bsc#975138)



These non-security issues were fixed:

- bsc#985503: vif-route broken

- bsc#978413: PV guest upgrade from sles11sp4 to sles12sp2 alpha3 failed

on sles11sp4 xen host.

- bsc#954872: Script block-dmmd not working as expected - libxl: error:

libxl_dm.c (another modification)

- bsc#961600: Poor performance when Xen HVM domU configured with max

memory > current memory

- bsc#963161: Windows VM getting stuck during load while a VF is assigned

to it after upgrading to latest maintenance updates

- bsc#976470: Xend fails to start

- bsc#973631: AWS EC2 kdump issue





Patch Instructions:



To install this SUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.

Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:



- SUSE OpenStack Cloud 5:



zypper in -t patch sleclo50sp3-xen-12836=1



- SUSE Manager Proxy 2.1:



zypper in -t patch slemap21-xen-12836=1



- SUSE Manager 2.1:



zypper in -t patch sleman21-xen-12836=1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP3-LTSS:



zypper in -t patch slessp3-xen-12836=1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Point of Sale 11-SP3:



zypper in -t patch sleposp3-xen-12836=1



To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".





Package List:



- SUSE OpenStack Cloud 5 (x86_64):



xen-4.2.5_21-27.1

xen-doc-html-4.2.5_21-27.1

xen-doc-pdf-4.2.5_21-27.1

xen-kmp-default-4.2.5_21_3.0.101_0.47.86-27.1

xen-libs-32bit-4.2.5_21-27.1

xen-libs-4.2.5_21-27.1

xen-tools-4.2.5_21-27.1

xen-tools-domU-4.2.5_21-27.1



- SUSE Manager Proxy 2.1 (x86_64):



xen-4.2.5_21-27.1

xen-doc-html-4.2.5_21-27.1

xen-doc-pdf-4.2.5_21-27.1

xen-kmp-default-4.2.5_21_3.0.101_0.47.86-27.1

xen-libs-32bit-4.2.5_21-27.1

xen-libs-4.2.5_21-27.1

xen-tools-4.2.5_21-27.1

xen-tools-domU-4.2.5_21-27.1



- SUSE Manager 2.1 (x86_64):



xen-4.2.5_21-27.1

xen-doc-html-4.2.5_21-27.1

xen-doc-pdf-4.2.5_21-27.1

xen-kmp-default-4.2.5_21_3.0.101_0.47.86-27.1

xen-libs-32bit-4.2.5_21-27.1

xen-libs-4.2.5_21-27.1

xen-tools-4.2.5_21-27.1

xen-tools-domU-4.2.5_21-27.1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP3-LTSS (i586 x86_64):



xen-kmp-default-4.2.5_21_3.0.101_0.47.86-27.1

xen-libs-4.2.5_21-27.1

xen-tools-domU-4.2.5_21-27.1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP3-LTSS (x86_64):



xen-4.2.5_21-27.1

xen-doc-html-4.2.5_21-27.1

xen-doc-pdf-4.2.5_21-27.1

xen-libs-32bit-4.2.5_21-27.1

xen-tools-4.2.5_21-27.1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP3-LTSS (i586):



xen-kmp-pae-4.2.5_21_3.0.101_0.47.86-27.1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Point of Sale 11-SP3 (i586):



xen-kmp-default-4.2.5_21_3.0.101_0.47.86-27.1

xen-kmp-pae-4.2.5_21_3.0.101_0.47.86-27.1

xen-libs-4.2.5_21-27.1

xen-tools-domU-4.2.5_21-27.1





References:



https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2014-3615.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2014-3672.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-3158.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-3159.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-3710.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-3712.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-3960.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-4001.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-4002.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-4439.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-4441.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-4453.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-4454.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-4480.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5238.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5338.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5403.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-6258.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-6351.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-7092.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-7094.html

https://bugzilla.suse.com/954872

https://bugzilla.suse.com/961600

https://bugzilla.suse.com/963161

https://bugzilla.suse.com/973188

https://bugzilla.suse.com/973631

https://bugzilla.suse.com/974038

https://bugzilla.suse.com/975130

https://bugzilla.suse.com/975138

https://bugzilla.suse.com/976470

https://bugzilla.suse.com/978164

https://bugzilla.suse.com/978295

https://bugzilla.suse.com/978413

https://bugzilla.suse.com/980716

https://bugzilla.suse.com/980724

https://bugzilla.suse.com/981264

https://bugzilla.suse.com/982224

https://bugzilla.suse.com/982225

https://bugzilla.suse.com/982960

https://bugzilla.suse.com/983984

https://bugzilla.suse.com/985503

https://bugzilla.suse.com/988675

https://bugzilla.suse.com/990843

https://bugzilla.suse.com/990923

https://bugzilla.suse.com/995785

https://bugzilla.suse.com/995792



