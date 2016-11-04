Login

Noch kein Login?
Daten vergessen?

 
Newsletter
Werbung
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Xen
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Mehrere Probleme in Xen
ID: SUSE-SU-2016:2725-1
Distribution: SUSE
Plattformen: SUSE Manager 2.1, SUSE OpenStack Cloud 5, SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP3-LTSS, SUSE Manager Proxy 2.1, SUSE Linux Enterprise Point of Sale 11-SP3
Datum: Fr, 4. November 2016, 19:30
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-4454
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-5338
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-5403
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-4480
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-4453
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-6258
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2014-3615
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-3159
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-3710
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-3158
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2014-3672
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-4001
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-4439
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-3712
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-5238
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-7094
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-4441
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-7092
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-4002
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-3960
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-6351

Originalnachricht

 
   SUSE Security Update: Security update for xen
______________________________________________________________________________

Announcement ID:    SUSE-SU-2016:2725-1
Rating:             important
References:         #954872 #961600 #963161 #973188 #973631 #974038 
                    #975130 #975138 #976470 #978164 #978295 #978413 
                    #980716 #980724 #981264 #982224 #982225 #982960 
                    #983984 #985503 #988675 #990843 #990923 #995785 
                    #995792 
Cross-References:   CVE-2014-3615 CVE-2014-3672 CVE-2016-3158
                    CVE-2016-3159 CVE-2016-3710 CVE-2016-3712
                    CVE-2016-3960 CVE-2016-4001 CVE-2016-4002
                    CVE-2016-4439 CVE-2016-4441 CVE-2016-4453
                    CVE-2016-4454 CVE-2016-4480 CVE-2016-5238
                    CVE-2016-5338 CVE-2016-5403 CVE-2016-6258
                    CVE-2016-6351 CVE-2016-7092 CVE-2016-7094
                   
Affected Products:
                    SUSE OpenStack Cloud 5
                    SUSE Manager Proxy 2.1
                    SUSE Manager 2.1
                    SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP3-LTSS
                    SUSE Linux Enterprise Point of Sale 11-SP3
______________________________________________________________________________

   An update that solves 21 vulnerabilities and has four fixes
   is now available.

Description:

   This update for xen fixes several issues.

   These security issues were fixed:
   - CVE-2016-7094: Buffer overflow in Xen allowed local x86 HVM guest OS
     administrators on guests running with shadow paging to cause a denial of
     service via a pagetable update (bsc#995792)
   - CVE-2016-7092: The get_page_from_l3e function in arch/x86/mm.c in Xen
     allowed local 32-bit PV guest OS administrators to gain host OS
     privileges via vectors related to L3 recursive pagetables (bsc#995785)
   - CVE-2016-5403: Unbounded memory allocation allowed a guest administrator
     to cause a denial of service of the host (bsc#990923)
   - CVE-2016-6351: The esp_do_dma function in hw/scsi/esp.c, when built with
     ESP/NCR53C9x controller emulation support, allowed local guest OS
     administrators to cause a denial of service (out-of-bounds write and
     QEMU process crash) or execute arbitrary code on the host via vectors
     involving DMA read into ESP command buffer (bsc#990843)
   - CVE-2016-6258: The PV pagetable code in arch/x86/mm.c in Xen allowed
     local 32-bit PV guest OS administrators to gain host OS privileges by
     leveraging fast-paths for updating pagetable entries (bsc#988675)
   - CVE-2016-5338: The (1) esp_reg_read and (2) esp_reg_write functions
     allowed local guest OS administrators to cause a denial of service (QEMU
     process crash) or execute arbitrary code on the host via vectors related
     to the information transfer buffer (bsc#983984)
   - CVE-2016-5238: The get_cmd function in hw/scsi/esp.c might have allowed
     local guest OS administrators to cause a denial of service
     (out-of-bounds write and QEMU process crash) via vectors related to
     reading from the information transfer buffer in non-DMA mode (bsc#982960)
   - CVE-2016-4453: The vmsvga_fifo_run function allowed local guest OS
     administrators to cause a denial of service (infinite loop and QEMU
     process crash) via a VGA command (bsc#982225)
   - CVE-2016-4454: The vmsvga_fifo_read_raw function allowed local guest OS
     administrators to obtain sensitive host memory information or cause a
     denial of service (QEMU process crash) by changing FIFO registers and
     issuing a VGA command, which triggered an out-of-bounds read (bsc#982224)
   - CVE-2014-3672: The qemu implementation in libvirt Xen allowed local
     guest OS users to cause a denial of service (host disk consumption) by
     writing to stdout or stderr (bsc#981264)
   - CVE-2016-4441: The get_cmd function in the 53C9X Fast SCSI Controller
     (FSC) support did not properly check DMA length, which allowed local
     guest OS administrators to cause a denial of service (out-of-bounds
     write and QEMU process crash) via unspecified vectors, involving an SCSI
     command (bsc#980724)
   - CVE-2016-4439: The esp_reg_write function in the 53C9X Fast SCSI
     Controller (FSC) support did not properly check command buffer length,
     which allowed local guest OS administrators to cause a denial of service
     (out-of-bounds write and QEMU process crash) or potentially execute
     arbitrary code on the host via unspecified vectors (bsc#980716)
   - CVE-2016-3710: The VGA module improperly performed bounds checking on
     banked access to video memory, which allowed local guest OS
     administrators to execute arbitrary code on the host by changing access
     modes after setting the bank register, aka the "Dark Portal" issue
     (bsc#978164)
   - CVE-2016-4480: The guest_walk_tables function in
     arch/x86/mm/guest_walk.c in Xen did not properly handle the Page Size
     (PS) page table entry bit at the L4 and L3 page table levels, which
     might have allowed local guest OS users to gain privileges via a crafted
     mapping of memory (bsc#978295)
   - CVE-2016-3960: Integer overflow in the x86 shadow pagetable code allowed
     local guest OS users to cause a denial of service (host crash) or
     possibly gain privileges by shadowing a superpage mapping (bsc#974038)
   - CVE-2016-3158: The xrstor function did not properly handle writes to the
     hardware FSW.ES bit when running on AMD64 processors, which allowed
     local guest OS users to obtain sensitive register content information
     from another guest by leveraging pending exception and mask bits
     (bsc#973188)
   - CVE-2016-4001: Buffer overflow in the stellaris_enet_receive function,
     when the Stellaris ethernet controller is configured to accept large
     packets, allowed remote attackers to cause a denial of service (QEMU
     crash) via a large packet (bsc#975130)
   - CVE-2016-4002: Buffer overflow in the mipsnet_receive function, when the
     guest NIC is configured to accept large packets, allowed remote
     attackers to cause a denial of service (memory corruption and QEMU
     crash) or possibly execute arbitrary code via a packet larger than 1514
     bytes (bsc#975138)

   These non-security issues were fixed:
   - bsc#985503: vif-route broken
   - bsc#978413: PV guest upgrade from sles11sp4 to sles12sp2 alpha3 failed
     on sles11sp4 xen host.
   - bsc#954872: Script block-dmmd not working as expected - libxl: error:
     libxl_dm.c (another modification)
   - bsc#961600: Poor performance when Xen HVM domU configured with max
     memory > current memory
   - bsc#963161: Windows VM getting stuck during load while a VF is assigned
     to it after upgrading to latest maintenance updates
   - bsc#976470: Xend fails to start
   - bsc#973631: AWS EC2 kdump issue


Patch Instructions:

   To install this SUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.
   Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:

   - SUSE OpenStack Cloud 5:

      zypper in -t patch sleclo50sp3-xen-12836=1

   - SUSE Manager Proxy 2.1:

      zypper in -t patch slemap21-xen-12836=1

   - SUSE Manager 2.1:

      zypper in -t patch sleman21-xen-12836=1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP3-LTSS:

      zypper in -t patch slessp3-xen-12836=1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Point of Sale 11-SP3:

      zypper in -t patch sleposp3-xen-12836=1

   To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".


Package List:

   - SUSE OpenStack Cloud 5 (x86_64):

      xen-4.2.5_21-27.1
      xen-doc-html-4.2.5_21-27.1
      xen-doc-pdf-4.2.5_21-27.1
      xen-kmp-default-4.2.5_21_3.0.101_0.47.86-27.1
      xen-libs-32bit-4.2.5_21-27.1
      xen-libs-4.2.5_21-27.1
      xen-tools-4.2.5_21-27.1
      xen-tools-domU-4.2.5_21-27.1

   - SUSE Manager Proxy 2.1 (x86_64):

      xen-4.2.5_21-27.1
      xen-doc-html-4.2.5_21-27.1
      xen-doc-pdf-4.2.5_21-27.1
      xen-kmp-default-4.2.5_21_3.0.101_0.47.86-27.1
      xen-libs-32bit-4.2.5_21-27.1
      xen-libs-4.2.5_21-27.1
      xen-tools-4.2.5_21-27.1
      xen-tools-domU-4.2.5_21-27.1

   - SUSE Manager 2.1 (x86_64):

      xen-4.2.5_21-27.1
      xen-doc-html-4.2.5_21-27.1
      xen-doc-pdf-4.2.5_21-27.1
      xen-kmp-default-4.2.5_21_3.0.101_0.47.86-27.1
      xen-libs-32bit-4.2.5_21-27.1
      xen-libs-4.2.5_21-27.1
      xen-tools-4.2.5_21-27.1
      xen-tools-domU-4.2.5_21-27.1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP3-LTSS (i586 x86_64):

      xen-kmp-default-4.2.5_21_3.0.101_0.47.86-27.1
      xen-libs-4.2.5_21-27.1
      xen-tools-domU-4.2.5_21-27.1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP3-LTSS (x86_64):

      xen-4.2.5_21-27.1
      xen-doc-html-4.2.5_21-27.1
      xen-doc-pdf-4.2.5_21-27.1
      xen-libs-32bit-4.2.5_21-27.1
      xen-tools-4.2.5_21-27.1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP3-LTSS (i586):

      xen-kmp-pae-4.2.5_21_3.0.101_0.47.86-27.1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Point of Sale 11-SP3 (i586):

      xen-kmp-default-4.2.5_21_3.0.101_0.47.86-27.1
      xen-kmp-pae-4.2.5_21_3.0.101_0.47.86-27.1
      xen-libs-4.2.5_21-27.1
      xen-tools-domU-4.2.5_21-27.1


References:

   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2014-3615.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2014-3672.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-3158.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-3159.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-3710.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-3712.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-3960.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-4001.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-4002.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-4439.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-4441.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-4453.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-4454.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-4480.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5238.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5338.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5403.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-6258.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-6351.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-7092.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-7094.html
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/954872
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/961600
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/963161
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/973188
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/973631
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/974038
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/975130
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/975138
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/976470
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/978164
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/978295
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/978413
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/980716
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/980724
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/981264
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/982224
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/982225
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/982960
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/983984
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/985503
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/988675
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/990843
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/990923
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/995785
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/995792

-- 
To unsubscribe, e-mail: opensuse-security-announce+unsubscribe@opensuse.org
For additional commands, e-mail: opensuse-security-announce+help@opensuse.org
Pro-Linux
Pro-Linux @Facebook
Neue Nachrichten

6
Qt 5.8 Beta vor­ge­stellt

3
Ubu­ntu Snap­py Core 16 ver­öf­fent­licht

4
Benno MailAr­chiv 2.2.0 mit We­bApp 2 er­schie­nen

3
Red Hat En­ter­pri­se Linux 7.3 frei­ge­ge­ben

3
GS­trea­mer 1.10 er­schie­nen

2
Mesa 13.0 bringt OpenGL 4.5 und Vul­kan

6
Fe­do­ra 25 ist am 15. No­vem­ber zur Ver­öf­fent­li­chung vor­ge­se­hen

5
IPFi­re 2.19 cacht DNS mit Un­bound

3
Of­fice in der Clou­d: CODE 2.0 frei­ge­ge­ben

6
Linux Mint 18.1 »Se­ren­a« an­ge­kün­digt
 
Werbung