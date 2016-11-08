Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in Ghostscript

Name : ghostscript

Product : Fedora 24

Version : 9.20

Release : 5.fc24

URL : http://www.ghostscript.com/

Summary : A PostScript interpreter and renderer

Description :

Ghostscript is a set of software that provides a PostScript

interpreter, a set of C procedures (the Ghostscript library, which

implements the graphics capabilities in the PostScript language) and

an interpreter for Portable Document Format (PDF) files. Ghostscript

translates PostScript code into many common, bitmapped formats, like

those understood by your printer or screen. Ghostscript is normally

used to display PostScript files and to print PostScript files to

non-PostScript printers.



If you need to display PostScript files or print them to

non-PostScript printers, you should install ghostscript. If you

install ghostscript, you also need to install the ghostscript-fonts

package.



Update Information:



This update fixes a rare ocasion where ghostscript would fail when displaying

*.ps files. More info can be found

[here](http://bugs.ghostscript.com/show_bug.cgi?id=697286). ---- This is a

security update for these CVEs: *

[CVE-2016-8602](https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1383940) - *check

for sufficient params in .sethalftone5* *

[CVE-2016-7977](https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1380415) - *.libfile

does not honor -dSAFER* [This CVE is now correctly fixed, previous release was

accidentally missing the fix.]

References:



[ 1 ] Bug #1383941 - CVE-2016-8602 ghostscript: check for sufficient params

in .sethalftone5 [fedora-all]

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1383941

[ 2 ] Bug #1380416 - ghostscript: .libfile does not honor -dSAFER

[fedora-all]

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1380416

This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use

su -c 'dnf upgrade ghostscript' at the command line.

For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at

http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label



All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the

GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at

https://fedoraproject.org/keys

