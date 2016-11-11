Login

Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in Linux
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Zwei Probleme in Linux
ID: USN-3126-1
Distribution: Ubuntu
Plattformen: Ubuntu 12.04 LTS
Datum: Fr, 11. November 2016, 11:05
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-7042
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-7117

Originalnachricht

 

==========================================================================
Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3126-1
November 11, 2016

linux vulnerabilities
==========================================================================

A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:

- Ubuntu 12.04 LTS

Summary:

Several security issues were fixed in the kernel.

Software Description:
- linux: Linux kernel

Details:

Ondrej Kozina discovered that the keyring interface in the Linux kernel
contained a buffer overflow when displaying timeout events via the
/proc/keys interface. A local attacker could use this to cause a denial of
service (system crash). (CVE-2016-7042)

Dmitry Vyukov discovered a use-after-free vulnerability during error
processing in the recvmmsg(2) implementation in the Linux kernel. A remote
attacker could use this to cause a denial of service (system crash) or
possibly execute arbitrary code. (CVE-2016-7117)

Update instructions:

The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following
package versions:

Ubuntu 12.04 LTS:
  linux-image-3.2.0-115-generic   3.2.0-115.157
  linux-image-3.2.0-115-generic-pae  3.2.0-115.157
  linux-image-3.2.0-115-highbank  3.2.0-115.157
  linux-image-3.2.0-115-omap      3.2.0-115.157
  linux-image-3.2.0-115-powerpc-smp  3.2.0-115.157
  linux-image-3.2.0-115-powerpc64-smp  3.2.0-115.157
  linux-image-3.2.0-115-virtual   3.2.0-115.157
  linux-image-generic             3.2.0.115.131
  linux-image-generic-pae         3.2.0.115.131
  linux-image-highbank            3.2.0.115.131
  linux-image-omap                3.2.0.115.131
  linux-image-powerpc             3.2.0.115.131
  linux-image-powerpc-smp         3.2.0.115.131
  linux-image-powerpc64-smp       3.2.0.115.131
  linux-image-virtual             3.2.0.115.131

After a standard system update you need to reboot your computer to make
all the necessary changes.

ATTENTION: Due to an unavoidable ABI change the kernel updates have
been given a new version number, which requires you to recompile and
reinstall all third party kernel modules you might have installed.
Unless you manually uninstalled the standard kernel metapackages
(e.g. linux-generic, linux-generic-lts-RELEASE, linux-virtual,
linux-powerpc), a standard system upgrade will automatically perform
this as well.

References:
  http://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3126-1
  CVE-2016-7042, CVE-2016-7117

Package Information:
  https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/linux/3.2.0-115.157


