|
Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in Linux
|Name:
|Zwei Probleme in Linux
|ID:
|USN-3126-1
|Distribution:
|Ubuntu
|Plattformen:
|Ubuntu 12.04 LTS
|Datum:
|Fr, 11. November 2016, 11:05
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-7042
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-7117
|
Originalnachricht
|
==========================================================================
Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3126-1
November 11, 2016
linux vulnerabilities
==========================================================================
A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:
- Ubuntu 12.04 LTS
Summary:
Several security issues were fixed in the kernel.
Software Description:
- linux: Linux kernel
Details:
Ondrej Kozina discovered that the keyring interface in the Linux kernel
contained a buffer overflow when displaying timeout events via the
/proc/keys interface. A local attacker could use this to cause a denial of
service (system crash). (CVE-2016-7042)
Dmitry Vyukov discovered a use-after-free vulnerability during error
processing in the recvmmsg(2) implementation in the Linux kernel. A remote
attacker could use this to cause a denial of service (system crash) or
possibly execute arbitrary code. (CVE-2016-7117)
Update instructions:
The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following
package versions:
Ubuntu 12.04 LTS:
linux-image-3.2.0-115-generic 3.2.0-115.157
linux-image-3.2.0-115-generic-pae 3.2.0-115.157
linux-image-3.2.0-115-highbank 3.2.0-115.157
linux-image-3.2.0-115-omap 3.2.0-115.157
linux-image-3.2.0-115-powerpc-smp 3.2.0-115.157
linux-image-3.2.0-115-powerpc64-smp 3.2.0-115.157
linux-image-3.2.0-115-virtual 3.2.0-115.157
linux-image-generic 3.2.0.115.131
linux-image-generic-pae 3.2.0.115.131
linux-image-highbank 3.2.0.115.131
linux-image-omap 3.2.0.115.131
linux-image-powerpc 3.2.0.115.131
linux-image-powerpc-smp 3.2.0.115.131
linux-image-powerpc64-smp 3.2.0.115.131
linux-image-virtual 3.2.0.115.131
After a standard system update you need to reboot your computer to make
all the necessary changes.
ATTENTION: Due to an unavoidable ABI change the kernel updates have
been given a new version number, which requires you to recompile and
reinstall all third party kernel modules you might have installed.
Unless you manually uninstalled the standard kernel metapackages
(e.g. linux-generic, linux-generic-lts-RELEASE, linux-virtual,
linux-powerpc), a standard system upgrade will automatically perform
this as well.
References:
http://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3126-1
CVE-2016-7042, CVE-2016-7117
Package Information:
https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/linux/3.2.0-115.157
|
|