Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in Linux

==========================================================================

Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3126-1

November 11, 2016



linux vulnerabilities

==========================================================================



A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:



- Ubuntu 12.04 LTS



Summary:



Several security issues were fixed in the kernel.



Software Description:

- linux: Linux kernel



Details:



Ondrej Kozina discovered that the keyring interface in the Linux kernel

contained a buffer overflow when displaying timeout events via the

/proc/keys interface. A local attacker could use this to cause a denial of

service (system crash). (CVE-2016-7042)



Dmitry Vyukov discovered a use-after-free vulnerability during error

processing in the recvmmsg(2) implementation in the Linux kernel. A remote

attacker could use this to cause a denial of service (system crash) or

possibly execute arbitrary code. (CVE-2016-7117)



Update instructions:



The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following

package versions:



Ubuntu 12.04 LTS:

linux-image-3.2.0-115-generic 3.2.0-115.157

linux-image-3.2.0-115-generic-pae 3.2.0-115.157

linux-image-3.2.0-115-highbank 3.2.0-115.157

linux-image-3.2.0-115-omap 3.2.0-115.157

linux-image-3.2.0-115-powerpc-smp 3.2.0-115.157

linux-image-3.2.0-115-powerpc64-smp 3.2.0-115.157

linux-image-3.2.0-115-virtual 3.2.0-115.157

linux-image-generic 3.2.0.115.131

linux-image-generic-pae 3.2.0.115.131

linux-image-highbank 3.2.0.115.131

linux-image-omap 3.2.0.115.131

linux-image-powerpc 3.2.0.115.131

linux-image-powerpc-smp 3.2.0.115.131

linux-image-powerpc64-smp 3.2.0.115.131

linux-image-virtual 3.2.0.115.131



After a standard system update you need to reboot your computer to make

all the necessary changes.



ATTENTION: Due to an unavoidable ABI change the kernel updates have

been given a new version number, which requires you to recompile and

reinstall all third party kernel modules you might have installed.

Unless you manually uninstalled the standard kernel metapackages

(e.g. linux-generic, linux-generic-lts-RELEASE, linux-virtual,

linux-powerpc), a standard system upgrade will automatically perform

this as well.



References:

http://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3126-1

CVE-2016-7042, CVE-2016-7117



Package Information:

https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/linux/3.2.0-115.157





