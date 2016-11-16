Login

Noch kein Login?
Daten vergessen?

 
Newsletter
Werbung
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Mozilla Firefox
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Mehrere Probleme in Mozilla Firefox
ID: DSA-3716-1
Distribution: Debian
Plattformen: Debian sid, Debian jessie
Datum: Mi, 16. November 2016, 22:58
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-5291
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9066
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-5290
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9074
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9064
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-5297
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-5296

Originalnachricht

 
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----
Hash: SHA256

- -------------------------------------------------------------------------
Debian Security Advisory DSA-3716-1                   security@debian.org
https://www.debian.org/security/                       Moritz Muehlenhoff
November 16, 2016                     https://www.debian.org/security/faq
- -------------------------------------------------------------------------

Package        : firefox-esr
CVE ID         : CVE-2016-5290 CVE-2016-5291 CVE-2016-5296 CVE-2016-5297 
                 CVE-2016-9064 CVE-2016-9066 CVE-2016-9074

Multiple security issues have been found in the Mozilla Firefox web
browser: Multiple memory safety errors, buffer overflows and other
implementation errors may lead to the execution of arbitrary code or
bypass of the same-origin policy. Also, a man-in-the-middle attack in
the addon update mechanism has been fixed.

For the stable distribution (jessie), these problems have been fixed in
version 45.5.0esr-1~deb8u1.

For the unstable distribution (sid), these problems have been fixed in
version 45.5.0esr-1 and version 50.0-1 of the firefox source package.

We recommend that you upgrade your firefox-esr packages.

Further information about Debian Security Advisories, how to apply
these updates to your system and frequently asked questions can be
found at: https://www.debian.org/security/

Mailing list: debian-security-announce@lists.debian.org
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----
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=aNFP
-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----
Pro-Linux
Pro-Linux @Facebook
Neue Nachrichten

25
Open­suse Leap 42.2 frei­ge­ge­ben

13
Aus­blick auf Ubu­ntu 17.04 und dar­über hin­aus

6
Top500: Fast alle Su­per­com­pu­ter nut­zen Linux

12
Un­garn will die Ab­hän­gig­keit zu IT-Un­ter­neh­men re­du­zie­ren

0
Aben­teu­er­spiel »Si­len­ce« er­schie­nen

2
Fi­re­fox 50 frei­ge­ge­ben

7
KDE Neon stopft Pa­ket­ar­chi­v-Si­cher­heits­lü­cke

0
Linux Foun­da­ti­on un­ter­stützt Re­pro­du­ci­b­le Builds

13
KDE Ap­p­li­ca­ti­ons 16.08.3 frei­ge­ge­ben

10
»Mi­no­ca OS«: Be­triebs­sys­te­mal­ter­na­ti­ve im Qu­ell­code frei­ge­ge­ben
 
Werbung