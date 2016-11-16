Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Mozilla Firefox

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----

Hash: SHA256



- -------------------------------------------------------------------------

Debian Security Advisory DSA-3716-1 security@debian.org

https://www.debian.org/security/ Moritz Muehlenhoff

November 16, 2016 https://www.debian.org/security/faq

- -------------------------------------------------------------------------



Package : firefox-esr

CVE ID : CVE-2016-5290 CVE-2016-5291 CVE-2016-5296 CVE-2016-5297

CVE-2016-9064 CVE-2016-9066 CVE-2016-9074



Multiple security issues have been found in the Mozilla Firefox web

browser: Multiple memory safety errors, buffer overflows and other

implementation errors may lead to the execution of arbitrary code or

bypass of the same-origin policy. Also, a man-in-the-middle attack in

the addon update mechanism has been fixed.



For the stable distribution (jessie), these problems have been fixed in

version 45.5.0esr-1~deb8u1.



For the unstable distribution (sid), these problems have been fixed in

version 45.5.0esr-1 and version 50.0-1 of the firefox source package.



We recommend that you upgrade your firefox-esr packages.



Further information about Debian Security Advisories, how to apply

these updates to your system and frequently asked questions can be

found at: https://www.debian.org/security/



Mailing list: debian-security-announce@lists.debian.org

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----



iQIcBAEBCAAGBQJYLM4iAAoJEBDCk7bDfE427eMP/1NWL4SugQ1GzoOzQPOJyQMp

qbOVffgEnA9mc6V3Gwj8S3p9Ls9wOD7v1kCI7JxtYNIS+C7RfGeRVPkdTwj2CobD

q2TYVl3fV0+fW3NyHqawa66gsI/Mkfxk7iMMTh1AhK74FY3jsueJxGRTdaR4u36h

fPgKhn0amm2P/4yicqQOO5TZtysbUwhIhDEfrgby9RS9Hwe9Ozw7gfL7O9UEFCH8

pTuSvgv4b9hb96cqbmT3Cir9Ech0pZb+rQHfwNNEWrAAQks7FxSO5F8ybnOOjLTT

ZiYegwkDpn4vYy9a5axcaxQ2OpDFJdoYFGssNgumx3uQ7rJe+E6h8mWe1ynYVVMv

3aCnaI6b6H4KfGuzHsDb8B7UWM1YI4my/Ns5eSc/efBnDwOM7Fu1GDsVhh4NTmKg

uUesK7g0ZV15auRZvanXSfzgdhmr+juBbeww5OjteT9upERoHBx/y6tVLnbPwG/3

PwD9HXl4iIQKXMxv8NWHnRCJBlaGymulRAU3tVYGwDZG13eE12iK/ss1j+0hxoGX

KuU4oP7kdBlsIK9TpaYAtTSca9tVsMb3+0t4LjdJlmgyRxd358REsW98Zt4iIzBW

nFkFPCdIYRJnIV2xQ00Q8dm5V8/4eLcBlEOq6L391ljV1P77+EZCQGWFMT2Hx6yr

QXlDf4uxEwBgMUTI5C9T

=aNFP

-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----

