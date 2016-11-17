Login

Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Mozilla Firefox
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Mehrere Probleme in Mozilla Firefox
ID: FEDORA-2016-5bf1a34211
Distribution: Fedora
Plattformen: Fedora 24
Datum: Do, 17. November 2016, 07:22
Referenzen: Keine Angabe

Originalnachricht

 
Name        : firefox
Product     : Fedora 24
Version     : 50.0
Release     : 1.fc24
URL         : https://www.mozilla.org/firefox/
Summary     : Mozilla Firefox Web browser
Description :
Mozilla Firefox is an open-source web browser, designed for standards
compliance, performance and portability.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
Update Information:

- update to new upstream (50.0)
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-

This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use
su -c 'dnf upgrade firefox' at the command line.
For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at
http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label

All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
