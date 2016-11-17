|
drucken bookmarks versenden konfigurieren admin pdf
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Drupal
|Name:
|Mehrere Probleme in Drupal
|ID:
|DSA-3718-1
|Distribution:
|Debian
|Plattformen:
|Debian sid, Debian jessie
|Datum:
|Do, 17. November 2016, 23:46
|Referenzen:
|https://www.drupal.org/SA-CORE-2016-005
|
Originalnachricht
|
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----
Hash: SHA256
- -------------------------------------------------------------------------
Debian Security Advisory DSA-3718-1 security@debian.org
https://www.debian.org/security/ Moritz Muehlenhoff
November 17, 2016 https://www.debian.org/security/faq
- -------------------------------------------------------------------------
Package : drupal7
CVE ID : not yet available
Multiple vulnerabilities has been found in the Drupal content management
framework. For additional information, please refer to the upstream a
dvisory at https://www.drupal.org/SA-CORE-2016-005
For the stable distribution (jessie), this problem has been fixed in
version 7.32-1+deb8u8.
For the unstable distribution (sid), this problem has been fixed in
version 7.52-1.
We recommend that you upgrade your drupal7 packages.
Further information about Debian Security Advisories, how to apply
these updates to your system and frequently asked questions can be
found at: https://www.debian.org/security/
Mailing list: debian-security-announce@lists.debian.org
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----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=8xfz
-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----
|
|