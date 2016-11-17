Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Drupal

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----

Debian Security Advisory DSA-3718-1 security@debian.org

https://www.debian.org/security/ Moritz Muehlenhoff

November 17, 2016 https://www.debian.org/security/faq

- -------------------------------------------------------------------------



Package : drupal7

CVE ID : not yet available



Multiple vulnerabilities has been found in the Drupal content management

framework. For additional information, please refer to the upstream a

dvisory at https://www.drupal.org/SA-CORE-2016-005



For the stable distribution (jessie), this problem has been fixed in

version 7.32-1+deb8u8.



For the unstable distribution (sid), this problem has been fixed in

version 7.52-1.



We recommend that you upgrade your drupal7 packages.



