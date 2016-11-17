Login

Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Drupal
Name: Mehrere Probleme in Drupal
ID: DSA-3718-1
Distribution: Debian
Plattformen: Debian sid, Debian jessie
Datum: Do, 17. November 2016, 23:46
Referenzen: https://www.drupal.org/SA-CORE-2016-005

- -------------------------------------------------------------------------
Debian Security Advisory DSA-3718-1                   security@debian.org
https://www.debian.org/security/                       Moritz Muehlenhoff
November 17, 2016                     https://www.debian.org/security/faq
- -------------------------------------------------------------------------

Package        : drupal7
CVE ID         : not yet available

Multiple vulnerabilities has been found in the Drupal content management
framework. For additional information, please refer to the upstream a
dvisory at https://www.drupal.org/SA-CORE-2016-005

For the stable distribution (jessie), this problem has been fixed in
version 7.32-1+deb8u8.

For the unstable distribution (sid), this problem has been fixed in
version 7.52-1.

We recommend that you upgrade your drupal7 packages.

Further information about Debian Security Advisories, how to apply
these updates to your system and frequently asked questions can be
found at: https://www.debian.org/security/

Mailing list: debian-security-announce@lists.debian.org
