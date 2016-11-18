|
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in OpenJDK
Mehrere Probleme in OpenJDK
USN-3130-1
Ubuntu
Ubuntu 14.04 LTS
Fr, 18. November 2016, 06:12
Originalnachricht
==========================================================================
Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3130-1
November 17, 2016
openjdk-7 vulnerabilities
==========================================================================
A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:
- Ubuntu 14.04 LTS
Summary:
Several security issues were fixed in OpenJDK 7.
Software Description:
- openjdk-7: Open Source Java implementation
Details:
It was discovered that OpenJDK did not restrict the set of algorithms used
for Jar integrity verification. An attacker could use this to modify
without detection the content of a JAR file, affecting system integrity.
(CVE-2016-5542)
It was discovered that the JMX component of OpenJDK did not sufficiently
perform classloader consistency checks. An attacker could use this to
bypass Java sandbox restrictions. (CVE-2016-5554)
It was discovered that the Hotspot component of OpenJDK did not properly
check received Java Debug Wire Protocol (JDWP) packets. An attacker could
use this to send debugging commands to a Java application with debugging
enabled. (CVE-2016-5573)
It was discovered that the Hotspot component of OpenJDK did not properly
check arguments of the System.arraycopy() function in certain cases. An
attacker could use this to bypass Java sandbox restrictions.
(CVE-2016-5582)
It was discovered that OpenJDK did not properly handle HTTP proxy
authentication. An attacker could use this to expose HTTPS server
authentication credentials. (CVE-2016-5597)
Update instructions:
The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following
package versions:
Ubuntu 14.04 LTS:
icedtea-7-jre-jamvm 7u121-2.6.8-1ubuntu0.14.04.1
openjdk-7-jre 7u121-2.6.8-1ubuntu0.14.04.1
openjdk-7-jre-headless 7u121-2.6.8-1ubuntu0.14.04.1
openjdk-7-jre-lib 7u121-2.6.8-1ubuntu0.14.04.1
openjdk-7-jre-zero 7u121-2.6.8-1ubuntu0.14.04.1
After a standard system update you need to restart any Java
applications or applets to make all the necessary changes.
References:
http://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3130-1
CVE-2016-5542, CVE-2016-5554, CVE-2016-5573, CVE-2016-5582,
CVE-2016-5597
Package Information:
https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/openjdk-7/7u121-2.6.8-1ubuntu0.14.04.1
