Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Wireshark

Debian Security Advisory DSA-3719-1

https://www.debian.org/security/ Sebastien Delafond

November 21, 2016

- -------------------------------------------------------------------------



Package : wireshark

CVE ID : CVE-2016-9373 CVE-2016-9374 CVE-2016-9375 CVE-2016-9376



It was discovered that wireshark, a network protocol analyzer,

contained several vulnerabilities in the dissectors for DCERPC,

AllJoyn, DTN, and OpenFlow, that could lead to various crashes,

denial-of-service, or execution of arbitrary code.



For the stable distribution (jessie), these problems have been fixed in

version 1.12.1+g01b65bf-4+deb8u10.



For the unstable distribution (sid), these problems have been fixed in

version 2.2.2+g9c5aae3-1.



We recommend that you upgrade your wireshark packages.



Further information about Debian Security Advisories, how to apply

these updates to your system and frequently asked questions can be

found at: https://www.debian.org/security/



Mailing list: debian-security-announce@lists.debian.org

