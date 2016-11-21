|
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Wireshark
|Name:
|Mehrere Probleme in Wireshark
|ID:
|DSA-3719-1
|Distribution:
|Debian
|Plattformen:
|Debian sid, Debian jessie
|Datum:
|Mo, 21. November 2016, 10:46
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9373
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9375
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9376
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9374
|
Originalnachricht
|
Package : wireshark
CVE ID : CVE-2016-9373 CVE-2016-9374 CVE-2016-9375 CVE-2016-9376
It was discovered that wireshark, a network protocol analyzer,
contained several vulnerabilities in the dissectors for DCERPC,
AllJoyn, DTN, and OpenFlow, that could lead to various crashes,
denial-of-service, or execution of arbitrary code.
For the stable distribution (jessie), these problems have been fixed in
version 1.12.1+g01b65bf-4+deb8u10.
For the unstable distribution (sid), these problems have been fixed in
version 2.2.2+g9c5aae3-1.
We recommend that you upgrade your wireshark packages.
Further information about Debian Security Advisories, how to apply
these updates to your system and frequently asked questions can be
found at: https://www.debian.org/security/
Mailing list: debian-security-announce@lists.debian.org
|
|