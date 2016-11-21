Login

Noch kein Login?
Daten vergessen?

 
Newsletter
Werbung
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Wireshark
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Mehrere Probleme in Wireshark
ID: DSA-3719-1
Distribution: Debian
Plattformen: Debian sid, Debian jessie
Datum: Mo, 21. November 2016, 10:46
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9373
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9375
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9376
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9374

Originalnachricht

 
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----
Hash: SHA512

- -------------------------------------------------------------------------
Debian Security Advisory DSA-3719-1                   security@debian.org
https://www.debian.org/security/                       Sebastien Delafond
November 21, 2016                     https://www.debian.org/security/faq
- -------------------------------------------------------------------------

Package        : wireshark
CVE ID         : CVE-2016-9373 CVE-2016-9374 CVE-2016-9375 CVE-2016-9376

It was discovered that wireshark, a network protocol analyzer,
contained several vulnerabilities in the dissectors for DCERPC,
AllJoyn, DTN, and OpenFlow, that could lead to various crashes,
denial-of-service, or execution of arbitrary code.

For the stable distribution (jessie), these problems have been fixed in
version 1.12.1+g01b65bf-4+deb8u10.

For the unstable distribution (sid), these problems have been fixed in
version 2.2.2+g9c5aae3-1.

We recommend that you upgrade your wireshark packages.

Further information about Debian Security Advisories, how to apply
these updates to your system and frequently asked questions can be
found at: https://www.debian.org/security/

Mailing list: debian-security-announce@lists.debian.org
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----

iQEcBAEBCgAGBQJYMrOJAAoJEBC+iYPz1Z1k1iQH+wVRmcLdFAQ9oPuvb7y8ekxt
GJfhKtE1chHaTCbLALb7tr52Z7QWzzmZFjpVPOv3XyE1QaSPiPoB26K47T2hwIYE
rM2cY6yE2+wkwUA18JnU11kQeJZMT64zcRKNiE0oIvQX8rC9/+wqozQbCcemqorY
yxJ8tddHOsPUUmJDs+Pd6ZzKemZCIaj8MiNOj0yL/uz4qPqnQFH1U22u/VIgf8KP
fAO/Mi1HT2nHLwTX+AEbPyooVJOuecNkDTYUgxB+hYq3mxBkw05xXaiB4T3Y1ZlE
P6rQM3RxYwucB+xRCoQpudSSgAi3hkgASoIUl4vA9fj+SOB4k+cGKPS+mRbEILw=
=vgpW
-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----
Pro-Linux
Pro-Linux @Facebook
Neue Nachrichten

0
Neues Leben für Ta­bel­len­kal­ku­la­ti­on GNU Oleo

0
CeBIT 2017: Open Sour­ce Forum sucht nach Bei­trä­g­en

3
KDE Ap­p­li­ca­ti­ons 16.12 als Beta er­schie­nen

8
Wi­ki­pe­dia mit über zwei Mil­lio­nen Ar­ti­keln

0
Li­nu­xCon wird zum Open Sour­ce Sum­mit

6
Goog­le Pixel nutzt ex­t4-Ver­schlüs­selung

6
OpenSu­se Leap 42.2 für Po­wer­PC vor­ge­stellt

0
De­bi­an möch­te seine Com­mu­ni­ty bes­ser ken­nen­ler­nen

7
Oc­ta­ve 4.2.0 er­schie­nen

16
Re­ac­tOS 0.4.3 frei­ge­ge­ben
 
Werbung