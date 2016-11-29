Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in memcached

Lesezeichen hinzufügen
CentOS Errata and Security Advisory 2016:2820 ImportantUpstream details at : https://rhn.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2016-2820.htmlThe following updated files have been uploaded and are currently syncing to the mirrors: ( sha256sum Filename ) i386:35812c96c050584a93071cfa04f37afef8d1885a580855d3356db301f6cd87e4 memcached-1.4.4-3.el6_8.1.i686.rpmf6018b34b33f8e11d871213e9488133b673156c7fe9581e2de975127270ad609 memcached-devel-1.4.4-3.el6_8.1.i686.rpmx86_64:785fe53f1e886e6ea9ca66094f5e68a0f5c9e44f4f9785ad1801d8b935db3eca memcached-1.4.4-3.el6_8.1.x86_64.rpmf6018b34b33f8e11d871213e9488133b673156c7fe9581e2de975127270ad609 memcached-devel-1.4.4-3.el6_8.1.i686.rpm00a734f56b2dd232bed5f01b1cef425f7d815fc55328561022d0a9e2d345cef5 memcached-devel-1.4.4-3.el6_8.1.x86_64.rpmSource:970cd80a470d9205181a553e800ef6a82e1b71346fa51e4fa5ff63bfcb15bec1 memcached-1.4.4-3.el6_8.1.src.rpm