Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in memcached



CentOS Errata and Security Advisory 2016:2820 Important



Upstream details at : https://rhn.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2016-2820.html



The following updated files have been uploaded and are currently

syncing to the mirrors: ( sha256sum Filename )



i386:

35812c96c050584a93071cfa04f37afef8d1885a580855d3356db301f6cd87e4

memcached-1.4.4-3.el6_8.1.i686.rpm

f6018b34b33f8e11d871213e9488133b673156c7fe9581e2de975127270ad609

memcached-devel-1.4.4-3.el6_8.1.i686.rpm



x86_64:

785fe53f1e886e6ea9ca66094f5e68a0f5c9e44f4f9785ad1801d8b935db3eca

memcached-1.4.4-3.el6_8.1.x86_64.rpm

f6018b34b33f8e11d871213e9488133b673156c7fe9581e2de975127270ad609

memcached-devel-1.4.4-3.el6_8.1.i686.rpm

00a734f56b2dd232bed5f01b1cef425f7d815fc55328561022d0a9e2d345cef5

memcached-devel-1.4.4-3.el6_8.1.x86_64.rpm



Source:

970cd80a470d9205181a553e800ef6a82e1b71346fa51e4fa5ff63bfcb15bec1

memcached-1.4.4-3.el6_8.1.src.rpm







--

Johnny Hughes

CentOS Project { http://www.centos.org/ }

irc: hughesjr, #centos@irc.freenode.net

Twitter: @JohnnyCentOS



_______________________________________________

CentOS-announce mailing list

CentOS-announce@centos.org

https://lists.centos.org/mailman/listinfo/centos-announce

