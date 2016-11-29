Login
Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in memcached
Name: Zwei Probleme in memcached
ID: CESA-2016:2820
Distribution: CentOS
Plattformen: CentOS 6
Datum: Di, 29. November 2016, 07:12
Referenzen: https://rhn.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2016-2820.html
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-8704
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-8705

Originalnachricht

 

CentOS Errata and Security Advisory 2016:2820 Important

Upstream details at : https://rhn.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2016-2820.html

The following updated files have been uploaded and are currently 
syncing to the mirrors: ( sha256sum Filename ) 

i386:
35812c96c050584a93071cfa04f37afef8d1885a580855d3356db301f6cd87e4 
 memcached-1.4.4-3.el6_8.1.i686.rpm
f6018b34b33f8e11d871213e9488133b673156c7fe9581e2de975127270ad609 
 memcached-devel-1.4.4-3.el6_8.1.i686.rpm

x86_64:
785fe53f1e886e6ea9ca66094f5e68a0f5c9e44f4f9785ad1801d8b935db3eca 
 memcached-1.4.4-3.el6_8.1.x86_64.rpm
f6018b34b33f8e11d871213e9488133b673156c7fe9581e2de975127270ad609 
 memcached-devel-1.4.4-3.el6_8.1.i686.rpm
00a734f56b2dd232bed5f01b1cef425f7d815fc55328561022d0a9e2d345cef5 
 memcached-devel-1.4.4-3.el6_8.1.x86_64.rpm

Source:
970cd80a470d9205181a553e800ef6a82e1b71346fa51e4fa5ff63bfcb15bec1 
 memcached-1.4.4-3.el6_8.1.src.rpm



-- 
Johnny Hughes
CentOS Project { http://www.centos.org/ }
irc: hughesjr, #centos@irc.freenode.net
Twitter: @JohnnyCentOS

_______________________________________________
CentOS-announce mailing list
CentOS-announce@centos.org
https://lists.centos.org/mailman/listinfo/centos-announce
Pro-Linux
Pro-Linux @Facebook
